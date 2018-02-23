"What Would An "America First!" Security Policy Look Like?"

Authored by James George Jatras via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
Republicans love to caricature Democrats as big spenders whose only approach to any problem is to throw money at it. As with most caricatures, it is made easy by the fact that it is mostly true. At least when it comes to domestic entitlement programs, nobody can top the party of FDR and JFK when it comes to doling out goodies to favored constituencies paid for by picking someone else’s pocket.
However, Republicans are hardly the zealous guardians of the public purse they would have us believe. While quick to trash their partisan opponents for making free with taxpayers’ money, they are no less happy to do the same – at least when it’s called “national defense.”
Over the next five years, the Trump administration will spend $3.6 trillion on the military. The GOP-controlled Congress’s approved, with Republicans voting overwhelmingly in the affirmative, the “Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018” (HR 1892) and the “National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018” (HR 2810). With respect to the former, the watchdog National Taxpayers Union urged a No vote:
‘An initial estimate of approximately $300 billion in new spending above the law’s caps barely scratches the surface in terms of total spending. The two-year deal also includes $155 billion in defense and non-defense Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) spending, $5 billion in emergency spending for defense, and more than $80 billion in disaster funding. $100 billion in proposed offsets are comprised of the same budget gimmicks taxpayers have seen used as pay-fors over and over and are unlikely to generate much of a down-payment on this new spending.’
Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) poses the question that few in Washington – and certainly few Republicans – are willing to ask: “Is our military budget too small, or is our mission too large?” He notes:
‘Since 2001, the U.S. military budget has more than doubled in nominal terms and grown over 37% accounting for inflation. The U.S. spends more than the next eight countries combined.
It’s really hard to argue that our military is underfunded, so perhaps our mission has grown too large. That mission includes being currently involved in combat operations in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Niger, Libya, and Yemen. We have troops in over 50 of 54 African countries. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have cost over a trillion dollars and lasted for over 15 years.’
Defense spending is about survival, right? If you need to spend it, you spend it. But realistically, how does one assess whether spending is too much or too little without looking at the strategy the military is tasked with carrying out, and whether it makes any sense?
Proponents of increased – always increased – spending, like Defense Secretary James Mattis, point to real problems with increased accident rates due to poor training or equipment maintenance or the fact that most army brigades and navy planes are not ready for combat. But is that a symptom of too little money or of a force stretched beyond its limits by conducting operations anywhere and everywhere with little regard for actual U.S. interests?
That doesn’t matter politically, though. The message is, if you don’t support giving more money, you are guilty of neglecting the nation’s security and of killing service personnel. No wonder only a brave handful of Republican legislators consistently are willing to say No, like Senator Paul and a few House members: Justin Amash (Michigan), John Duncan (Tennessee), Walter Jones (North Carolina), Raul Labrador (Idaho), and Thomas Massie (Kentucky).
Here’s a crazy idea. What if instead of taking for granted a national security policy that seeks to maintain U.S. supremacy over every square inch of the globe we figure out what our real defense needs are – protecting our own country, not mucking about in the rest of the world – and then structure and fund the forces we need? What would that look like?
To start with, we know what it doesn’t look like: the policies followed by Presidents and Congresses of both parties for the past three decades since the Berlin Wall came down. While the Trump administration’s new National Security Strategy (NSS) takes a commendable but befuddled nod toward genuine American interests – Pillar I (defense of American borders and tightening immigration controls to keep dangerous people out) and Pillar II (ending unfair trade practices and restoring America’s industrial base) – the real meat and potatoes is in Pillar III (“Preserve Peace Through Strength”), which could have been drafted by any gaggle of George W. Bush retreads – and no doubt was – or for that matter by Obama holdovers.
The NSS’s Pillar III is little more than a rehash of the usual litany of “threats” from China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, etc. It’s symptomatic that these are clustered under “Strategy in a Regional Context” as Indo-Pacific (a perfectly ridiculous concept that could best be summed up as “China – bad!”), Europe (“Russia – bad!”), Middle East (“Iran – bad!”), and South and Central Asia. Next comes the region that should be our first concern, but isn’t: the Western Hemisphere (“Cuba and Venezuela – bad!”). Last comes Africa (well, at least we can agree on something), but we still need a dedicated Africa Command (which for some reason is located not in Africa but in Stuttgart, Germany).
Still, just suppose that by some wild unpredictable accident we ended up with a strategy that in some way resembled the “America First!” prioritization Donald Trump promised us? Here’s a possible broad sketch:
1. Western Hemisphere comes first, not last. As they say in New England, “Good fences make good neighbors.” Presumably good walls make even better neighbors. Whatever happened to controlling our own border with Mexico, which was the cornerstone of President Donald Trump’s campaign? That remains hostage to political horse-trading and a budgetary game of chicken in the Washington Swamp. As far as the political class is concerned, the Wall can wait until mañana.
At the same time, the U.S. is all too happy to meddle in our neighbors’ internal affairs under the justification of “democracy promotion.” Recently Secretary of State Rex Tillerson claimed such meddling was an expression of the Monroe Doctrine, which he said “clearly has been a success, because… what binds us together in this hemisphere are shared democratic values.” Really? That would have been big news to President James Monroe, who promulgated the Doctrine back in 1823 when no other country in the Americas could be described as a democracy and when even most of the U.S. Founding Fathers would have disputed that label for the Republic they sought to create. Monroe’s declaration had nothing to do with democracy. Rather, its core was a warning to other powers not to establish colonies in our hemisphere, an exclusion which we have considered essential to our security for almost two centuries. Even as a relative infant on the international scene, long before our young nation had emerged as a power on a par with those of Europe, the United States considered it reasonable to ask other powers not to step on our toes in our own neighborhood.
2. Respecting the “Monroe Doctrines” of other powers: The regional deference the United States has demanded in our own area for nearly 200 years is precisely the one we today refuse to accord to other respectable powers, namely China and Russia, by conceding the primacy of their security interests in, respectively, the former Soviet space and in the western Pacific. Instead – as under Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George W. Bush – the Trump administration still rejects the principle of “spheres of influence,” which in practice means not only asserting mastery in the Western Hemisphere but over every square inch of the globe. Today not a single sparrow falls to the ground anywhere but that a divinely omniscient and omnipotent Washington must have the last word about it – generously lubricated with rhetoric about democracy, human rights, rule of law, and other invocations of “universal principles.”
Despite suggestions from the foreign policy establishment, neither China nor anyone else is threatening the sea lanes in the South China Sea. Even America’s closest regional partners do not want to be pushed into a military confrontation with China to suit the agenda of “indispensables” in Washington. American concerns about North Korea can only be solved with Beijing’s security respected – and without the presence on the peninsula of almost 30,000 American “tripwire” troops and tens of thousands more in Japan.
In Europe, NATO forces should stand back from Russia’s borders and territorial waters. NATO expansion should be ended – even after the Trump administrations ill-advised decision to induct tiny and corrupt Montenegro – while a new security architecture in Europe takes shape. The Alliance’s 2008 pledge to bring in Georgia and Ukraine should be withdrawn. Better yet, get us out of NATO entirely! We and our European friends should be finding a way to cooperate with Russia on pulling Ukraine out of its political and economic crisis as a united, neutral state, not pumping in lethal weapons so touch off renewed large-scale fighting.
An American accord with Russia and China is the stable tripod of any rational global peace, and no one else really matters at the moment. Russia boasts the world’s greatest landmass and natural resources unrivalled by any other country. She also has the only nuclear arsenal comparable to America’s. China is the most populous country in the world, with an economy achieving a par with ours and a burgeoning military sector. If American policy had been designed to alienate both of these giants and drive them to cooperate against us – and maybe it was designed to do that – it could not have been more successful.
3. Get the hell out of the Middle East and Central Asia. The NSS risibly refers to the undesirability of America’s earlier “disengagement” from the region, evidently a reference to the Obama administration’s not being quite as bellicose as its authors might prefer (for example, only supporting terrorists in Syria, not invading the place outright), Of dubious value even in its time, President Jimmy Carter’s 1980 declaration that the Persian Gulf region lies within thevital interests of the United States is only a dangerous absurdity now. The entire region designated under the goofy moniker “Greater Middle East” is a welter of ethnic and religious antagonisms and unstable states that for America have only two things in common: (1) they ain’t us, and (2) they ain’t nowhere near us. It’s not America’s job to sort the place out, via such fool’s errands as nation-wrecking in Libya and Syria, nation-building in Afghanistan and Iraq (after wrecking them), and “mediating” to “solve the problem” of the Israelis and the Palestinians.
The sole interest the U.S. and the American people have in the region is to ensure that jihad terrorism doesn’t achieve a sufficient foothold as to present a threat to us here. However, our regional efforts have instead served to increase and import that threat, not diminish it. American policy toward the region should rest on two pillars: (1) limiting our contact with it, above all drastically cutting down immigration from the area and, hence, the prospect of importing more terrorists; and (2) instead of favoring terrorism-supporting regimes like Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, defer to countries with more direct interests in the region but who also have a fundamentally anti-jihad outlook, principally Russia, China, and India. Let them babysit Afghanistan.
Other than that – include us out.
Granted, this is only an outline, but it’s a start.
Back to the matter of Republicans’ penchant for overspending on the military, the force needed for this concept of “America First!” – one that focuses first of all on defending our territory and people – could only be a fraction of what we spend now.
Wouldn’t it be great to finally get that “Peace Dividend” we were promised until George H.W. Bush decided he’d rather build a New World Order starting in Kuwait?
Comments
Our security was screwed from 1965 onward, with the passage of the immigration bill by Jacob Javitts, Emmanuel Celler, Norbert Schlei and the American Jewish Committee.
You can't have any security for your country, when they won't even allow you to keep any third-world shithole foreigners outside. Doesn't matter how strong and globally-widespread your army is, when you have written a law that allows any bearded Muslim invader to become a rightful citizen.
An America-first policy would have Israhell in the dustbin of oblivion.
And soon it will be.
In reply to we were screwed from 1965… by Dindu Nuffins
Stop burning 50billion a year on Afghanistan . You could nuke it from orbit, or not, and it would be about the same
In reply to 1948 by lloll
and screw up the poppy fields? Naw.. that is not gona happen..
The opium trade is paying for the death and destruction ..
now sit down, shut up and take your pill
In reply to Stop burning 50billion a… by TBT or not TBT
MAGMA!
In reply to and screw up the poppy… by Number 9
hahahahaha!!!!
it has always been.......
America First is what has created the foreign policy we have had and continue to have under Trump
stupid fucking premise
and no fucking recognition of our history
(i'll begin to listen if we get rid of the sacrosanct treatment of Israel)
In reply to MAGMA! by Déjà view
America first means Americans first. It's time to get the illegal immigrants out of our country. It's time to get out of all these overseas entanglements. And it's time to start promoting our middle class bourgeois ideals.
In reply to "What Would An "America… by Bes
Remember the USS Liberty!
In reply to 1948 by lloll
"Give me Liberty...or give me death"...
In reply to Remember the USS LIberty! by stizazz
America first??? When we pull all troops and armed forces out of all countries to defend are boarder. We can talk about America first.
Until then, America is an Oligarchy that fights for Corporate and CIA interests around the world. America would not spend 1/100th of the money that it spends on Israel or any where else if it where not for controlling corporate interests that run the country via congress, house , special interests & the Presidency.
That is how this country works. Keep eating your propaganda, otherwise... You may wake up from the lies!
In reply to we were screwed from 1965… by Dindu Nuffins
but ...but most ZH bots think this is "muh free markets"
tools
In reply to America first??? When we… by MozartIII
Of what free market or actual capitalism do you speak.
If any of you can.... Prove it and give examples!!!
In reply to but ...but most ZH bots… by hoist the bs flag
The ZH Bots you speak of, are ex-DOD dickheads, who somehow got on the Ron Paul Libertarian wagon (because some decent ones with brains did), and then heard of ZH.
They are the Bubbas, the Trailer Trash of libertarianism.
In reply to but ...but most ZH bots… by hoist the bs flag
Indeed. here's a good example.
Vaccine Skepticism In Australia Now Punishable By 10 Years In Jail
Malcolm Turnbull is a huge investor of pharmaceuticals.
In reply to America first??? When we… by MozartIII
'Peace commerce and honest friendship with all nations-entangling alliances with none' Thomas Jefferson
Until we got the Hamilton curse. What stupid British soldier failed to shoot that bastard?
In reply to 'Peace commerce and honest… by khnum
A true America First policy to enhance all aspects of US national security would involve ending all the Wars of Empire, bringing all military personnel back into US territory, and cutting a Zero off the War Machine budget.
War Machine spending includes not just the Pentagon. There are the alphabet-soup agencies, which have secret budgets. Department of Energy pays some of the costs of nukes. State pays mercenaries and all sorts of other costs of Empire. The wars themselves are paid for outside of departmental budgets. The costs of the VA have to be included.
Cutting a Zero off that monumental money pit would free up over three-quarters of a trillion dollars a year. Without all that War Machine spending, we wouldn't have a National Debt; that became permanent during the Vietnam War and became enormous in Reagan's reboot of the Cold War.
There's no improving the real US economy while wasting all that money. Three-quarters of a trillion dollars a year would fix America's infrastructure, solve our healthcare finance problem, bring all the schools and universities to world-class status, and allow us to fix Social Security forever; lower taxes significantly; all in less than 5 years. Easily.
That's "America First." But it's not "Oligarchs First," so it won't happen.
In reply to 'Peace commerce and honest… by khnum
" Here’s a crazy idea. What if instead of taking for granted a national security policy that seeks to maintain U.S. supremacy over every square inch of the globe ...."
we write a strategic culture post which discusses the role of the HQ of talmudic kabbalism in the s e Med... in subverting American foreign & domestic policies both,
in order to impose its own agenda upon the now fallen Republic, and impose a serial sequestration of it's funds into the loot bags of same.
Nah... let's keep writing bullshit stuff instead!
In reply to A true America First policy… by swmnguy
+1. When will most Americans figure out that the mission of the MIC is not the defense of the continental US but to impose a NWO controlled by the same Oligarchs that own The Fed? After almost 20 years of warfare, few seem to have a clue.
In reply to A true America First policy… by swmnguy
keep voting, it has worked out so well so far..
"America First" is spending $770+ billion on war that they don't even have the $20 billion they allocated for infrastructure that has to be funded by raising the federal gas tax .20~ cents...
Start a new foreign policy by not invading countries that didn't invade us first. Everything else is diplomacy, and that's much cheaper than the mil/ind complex.
While we're making changes, bring back KP and fire Haliburton.
Bad idea, we only know diplomacy by using weapons of mass destruction and that may go nuclear real soon.
In reply to Start a new foreign policy… by Westcoastliberal
empire is expensive, that shit you said wouldn't work...
if you like the status quo
In reply to Start a new foreign policy… by Westcoastliberal
Maybe Trumper can ask Stormy to spread some piece among all of our so-called enemies.
Can't hurt to try and her diplomacy might make a difference.
She's also cheaper than losing a few soldiers.
In reply to Start a new foreign policy… by Westcoastliberal
It is very simple. Britain and the Continent have no stomach for massive offense spending. The American cucks do all the dirty work for British and other interests around the world. Isn’t it grand being a Colony again?
keep voting for Trump you dumb fucks as you did Obama...Bush..whoever. Empire is expensive
Jewry doesn't want peace.
Eretz Israel/Future Israel
http://www.ahavat-israel.com/eretz/future
The Ethnic Clique That Sold Us The Iraq War
http://zfacts.com/node/297
Former CIA Intelligence Officer Michael Scheuer: Israel Owns Congress
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_T1VrzdaKs
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Scheuer
Former CIA Operations Officer Valerie Plame Wilson: American Jews Are Starting Wars
http://www.newsweek.com/americans-jews-are-starting-wars-jewish-former-…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Valerie_Plame
Former UK Foreign Secretary Jack Straw: Jewish Money Prevents Peace
https://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-4445810,00.html
https://www.timesofisrael.com/ex-uk-fm-unlimited-jewish-funds-control-u…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Straw
So true, but what can anybody do in the US about that power the Israelis and Zionists within the US hold?
In reply to Jewry doesn't want peace… by RagnarRedux
First is the pussy-grabber and his family, that is what America will first look like. Fucking retarded ass-kissers!
Ha-ha-ha!!! The authors think that Presidents set foreign and military policy!!!
As one ZHer noted not long ago: Trump only drained the swamp enough to build a hotel.
A modern military is gonna be expensive, 90% of the money is likely to be needed even if we went full isolationist. In fact, maybe 110% because it's likely that without US meddling opponents would grow stronger.
At least that's not an unreasonable position to argue.
So yeah, I'm sure we can do stuff a lot better, and maybe meddle a little bit less, but you're going to have to say a lot more about how things work in the world, if the US doesn't keep doing more or less what we've been doing since the Soviets fell.
To still be playing the "republican" and "democrat" charade is an embarrassment to the author.
What would a lock down on all true information look like?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNo1nS_JV5k&index=7
Holy shit, father. This species just can't comprehend your Eternal love and forgiveness.
Pull It.
No drug will realize the truth of this matter. HA HA
Tiochfaidh ar la. Forever for you. Wake up.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qK_ZtN9K2EM
Defense? Against what and who? Perhaps if Americans start with looking closer into their underlying fears and weakness instead of compensating massively with wasting money on endless "defense" (=attack and war mongering), there would be a few trillion left on America First. It does not take much psychology to understand it is all out of fear and lack of ego-strength to behave like this. Just start looking after each other instead of projecting it all on to foreigners (the old Nazi style argument: always the foreigners "whodunnit", zero self reflection).
Most Americans, being normal human beings like most of us on the planet, do understand it but this ongoing rule by the frightened and paranoid minority that needs a huge military is totally unsustainable and abnormal.