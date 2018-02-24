Facing The Tragicomedy Of Russiagate

Authored by Sheldon Richman via AntiWar.com,
The whole election-meddling distraction is remarkable in both comic and tragic ways. The tragedy can be summed up in three words: New Cold War. At a time when the U.S. and Russian governments ought to be working toward nuclear disarmament, relations are deteriorating dangerously. As the estimable Australian writer Caitlin Johnstone, notes, despite Donald Trump’s campaign promise of détente with Russia,
This administration has already killed Russians in Syria, greatly escalated nuclear tensions with Russia, allowed the sale of arms to Ukraine (a move Obama refused for fear of angering Moscow), established a permanent military presence in Syria with the goal of effecting regime change, forced RT and Sputnik to register as foreign agents, expanded NATO with the addition of Montenegro, assigned Russia hawk Kurt Volker as special representative to Ukraine, shut down a Russian consulate in San Francisco and expelled Russian diplomats as part of continued back-and-forth hostile diplomatic exchanges.
We are already at an extremely dangerous point in the ongoing trend of continuous escalations with a country that is armed with thousands of nuclear warheads. [Johnstone’s links.]
Would Trump have done these things without the pressure of Russiagate? I don’t know, but Russiagate hasn’t helped. And what more would Hillary Clinton have done by this point? Johnstone argues that Russiagate is all about putting Russia in its place and securing the American ruling elite’s geopolitical and economic interests — not about getting Trump:
America’s unelected power establishment doesn’t care about impeaching Trump, it cares about hobbling Russia in order to prevent the rise of a potential rival superpower in its ally China. All this lunacy makes perfect sense when you realize this. The US deep state is using the hysterical cult of anti-Trumpism to manufacture support for increasing escalations with Russia, and the anti-Trumpists are playing right along under the delusion that pushing for moves against Russia will hurt Trump.
Of course, removing Trump from office would be a cherry on top. If the drivers of Russiagate can’t have that, at least they can leave the impression that Hillary Clinton would be president today were it not for the diabolically cunning Vladimir Putin and the inherently depraved Russia in cahoots with their tool, Donald Trump. (Putin’s opponents in Russia are irritated that Americans portray Putin as virtually omnipotent.) Russiagate promoters in the Democratic Party deny they intend to right the wrong of 2016, but I don’t believe them. Surely they are trying to delegitimate the election on the grounds that Trump and Putin stole it from its rightful owner. (For the record, I think all elections are illegitimate but not because of foreign involvement.)
The anti-Russia campaign has certainly gone well beyond overboard. Former Director of National Intelligence James (Yeah, I lied. What you gonna do about?) Clapper, on “Meet the Press,” said the Russians “are “typically, almost genetically driven to co-opt, penetrate, gain favor, whatever, which is a typical Russian technique.” (Beg your pardon, I linked to RT. Here’s an American site for anyone concerned about having RT in their browser history.) Johnstone points out that Clapper has said such things before, including: “But as far as our being intimate allies, trusting buds with the Russians that is just not going to happen. It is in their genes to be opposed, diametrically opposed to the United States and to Western democracies.” As I recall, former CIA Director John Brennan said something similar.
On the comic side, Russiagate is a new theater of the absurd, featuring Americans running around with their hair on fire over alleged official Russian actions that amount to nothing significant: it was an act of war — another Pearl Harbor — no wait, another 9/11!
Let’s assume - purely for the sake of discussion since no evidence has been made public — that the Russians did it. Note, first, that the “it” looks like the product of the gang that couldn’t shoot straight. I’m not going to do what Johnstone, Glenn Greenwald, Aaron Maté, and the late Robert Parry have done so well so many times, namely, catalog all the inane acts the Putin-guided Russian intel agencies are said to have committed in order to bring down America. (Start here.) Suffice it to say that if that’s the best Putin can come up with, we have little to worry about. Of course, the very inanity of this so-called campaign to destroy America — the ridiculous discrepancy between means and alleged end, the sheer clownish ineptitude — furnishes sufficient grounds for skepticism, at least, about the Russiagate narrative. (See David Stockman’s explanation of the ineptitude. SPOILER ALERT: It wasn’t a Russian Intel operation. The man who we are to believe sought to subvert America’s democracy is a freelance pro-Putin Russian food-industry oligarch employing a bunch of minimum-wage keyboard jockeys who didn’t pay attention to the United States until the 2014 U.S.-sponsored coup in Ukraine, i.e., before there was a Trump campaign.)
Another comic aspect is the national arrogance of it all. How dare anyone interfere with our election! What’s so funny is that some people who express such outrage really have no idea how many times the US government has interfered in other countries’ elections (including Russia’s), not to mention far worse things, like perpetrating assassinations, coups, and invasions. (See Stephen Kinzer’s Overthrow: America’s Century of Regime Change from Hawaii to Iraq. This sordid history is summarized here.)
Americans generally do not know the nefarious things “their” government has done over many, many years. This is partly due to what Bryan Caplan in The Myth of the Rational Voter calls “rational irrationalism.” Americans embrace a nationalism that is impervious to facts. Even vivid accounts of the systematic wholesale slaughter of the Indians wouldn’t shake it. People generally don’t like to venture outside their comfort zones to shake up their worldview, and even if they did so, what would change? Each person has only one vote, and the chance that one vote will make a difference is close to zero. So why not indulge one’s nationalist biases? It’s not as though there’s an opportunity cost to doing so.
On the other hand, politicians and pundits do have some idea of America’s long record of intervening in other countries. (Maybe I’m being too charitable.) What’s their excuse for being so offended by even the possibility of meddling in an U.S. election? One explanation is the “exceptional nation” dogma of the American creed, or what I call the American chosen-people complex. Even secular American nationalists believe America has been anointed — by history if not by a deity — to lead the world. (This goes back to the founding generation, by the way. It’s no post-World War II phenomenon. See America’s Counter-Revolution: The Constitution Revisited.)
Thus, we have a moral inequivalence on our hands. It’s okay if we do it to “them” (whoever), but it’s not okay if “they” do it to us. Moreover, we can do it to ourselves, but if anyone else tries it, there’ll be hell to pay.
Any way you look at it, Russiagate is ridiculous. Of course it serves some people’s interests. But it harms the rest of us, most of all by bringing us closer to conflict with Russia, perhaps even to nuclear war.
Comments
Not wittingly, no..,eh Crapper?
These shysters will double-down until WW3 lights the streets, because Albert Pike told them so. They sure will achieve special illumination this way. /s
In reply to Not wittingly, no..,eh… by williambanzai7
till they are expendable
In reply to These shysters will double… by peddling-fiction
Once again we're forced to wallow in white guilt about the genocide of NA Aboriginals. Sadly, what the vast majority fail to realize that the wars between whites and indians were culture wars. The indians didn't want to give up their hunter-gatherer culture while the whites had already lived and moved on from their hunter-gatherer past.
And it's not as if the whites just slaughtered them wholesale in a decade or less. It took a few hundred years from the first Jamestown colony,1607, to the final surrender of the Souix in the late 1800's early 1900's. The west was still pretty much wild and lawless back then.
It's not as if the indians weren't doing their fair share of killing whites along the way. Although the indians were up against superior numbers with a technological advantage, farming, weapons and logistics, it wasn't until the industrial revolution that NA indians started losing ground significantly.
The indians lost the war because their way of life did not allow for population replacement as quickly as an agrarian way of life. You could feed more people from farms than indians could hunting and gathering.
It also didn't help that the US allowed immigration that pushed indians from the east west.
Unlike Turkey that genocided its Armenian population from 1914-1923.
In reply to till they are expendable by Law666
I aint wallowing anywhere..I was not there ..but I do have empathy
Also there were different Indian tribes who warred with another and used higher technology to subdue other tribes
meanwhile radiation from nuclear meltdowns permeate the atmosphere....Man's inhumanity to man..a crying shame
In reply to Once by Pure Evil
Sheldon, you need to remember that RussiaGate isn't about Russia at all. It's about tarnishing and bringing down Donald Trump. That's all it's about - Donald Trump. The Left has a compulsion about Trump and Russia is there only vehicle to try to bring him down even if it involves incredible lies about Trump and Russia.
In reply to I aint wallowing anywhere..I… by Law666
Actually, he is claiming the oposite (an I happen to agree with him). Tarnishing and bringing down Donald Trump is all about Russia...at least for the neocons and the deep state.
The libtards are only being used as usefull idiots that they are.
In reply to Sheldon, you need to… by IH8OBAMA
I'm surprised that Nordstream II hasn't been sabotaged. Once Germany become a major European gas distributor, they'll be a lot less likely to dance to the DC neo-con tune.
Lol. Serious Russian collusion.
In reply to Actually, he is claiming the… by corsair
"Russiagate" was always obvious as an obfuscation/distraction against the (((abominable West's))) failure to elect the annointed witch to higher office. The apostate she-male still breathes... thus, the game must continue until its physical demise.
In reply to I'm surprised that… by shovelhead
I rather think it's because Russia is protecting Syria and Iran from Israhell.
In reply to "Russiagate" was always… by J S Bach
A large number of NA Indians (particularly from the southeast) were sold into slavery in south america. It is hard to walk home when you don't know where you are.
In reply to Once by Pure Evil
Well there is a supposed cease fire in Syria its just a matter of which nutcase bombs the bejeesus out of the place first and starts ww3 probably Netanyahu but Erdogan and Trump are also a possibility
In reply to These shysters will double… by peddling-fiction
The really sick thing is how often the progressive left screams of everything "bringing us closer . . . . to nuclear war." It's downright absurd. Their agenda benefits from constant nuclear war hysteria, but it is so freaking false. The logical people see this and know that the progressive left is not to be trusted with power because their foundation and tactics are false.
In reply to Not wittingly, no..,eh… by williambanzai7
Tillerson,Mattis and Trump are currently making the threats there has been no discernible change with this administration.
In reply to The really sick thing is how… by DaiRR
You mean they're nucking futs? Say it ain't so!
In reply to The really sick thing is how… by DaiRR
Any way you look at it, Russiagate is ridiculous...
almost as ridiculous as the idea of self-described 'progressive leftist' Caitlin Johnson becoming the go-to grrl for what's 'left' of the whacked out alto-right which ate the poisoned candy and voted Drumpf into the office from which he
executes a foreign policy beneficial only to the tiny terror state in the s e Med. It's a sign of the utter desperation of that butt hurt clique that they would now cling to the Queen of fake news for solace in a sea of bad hair days and orange haired madness.
Faked out by a Russiagate designed to distract... tricked into putting all their energies into endless factional dispute instead of self preservation, wildly oscillating in a bipolar frenzy of alternating hubristic arrogance and pathetic, phony contrition of the kind which calls doom down onto their nations head and prays instead for it's enemies success...
THIS is MAGA gone GAGA...
in love with the Lady Gaga of the psyop by which the talmudists and their troll army have deluded the potential opposition to the take down of America into cheering that crime instead.
Hurrah
In reply to The really sick thing is how… by DaiRR
Good to hear from you Bob. I have misplaced a few of your links. Do you have some new and interesting things for me to read !?
In reply to Any way you look at it,… by BobEore
Indeed squire...
we've been burnin down the house[of cards bullt by russo-talmudic tards] over here all week ...
with back to back exposes of the "Wagner" operetta/operation run by the Poutine Pal Prygozhin, whose "RUssian troll factory phony "RUSSiagate" psyop so featured on these pages is just the smoke screen for the real deal news which fack news providers dare not cover...
OIL WARS already started in eastern Syria.. as Prygozhins Private Army get's the 'GUMBY MEETS THE BREAD MACHINE' TREATMENT!
Many blessings,
BEO
In reply to Good to hear from you Bob. I… by Giant Meteor
McCarthy would be jealous and Watergate is a walk in the park.
Surreal times, given that we're supposed to be living in 2018 AD.
Throwback retards at the helm, full steam ahead!
The parallels are striking, McCarthy and Russiagate.
And Mueller...lol...what a POS, he can't even walk down the damned sidewalk without tripping over some Russian connected to Hillary & the DNC, whether it's Uranium One cash or Podesta Group influence or paying foreign British spies to contact "old acquaintances in the Kremlin".
But...deh Russian internet troll bots will bring down our demokrazy!...lol.
It's not even that they're paranoid schizophrenics or something, they're just flat out lying and making shit up as they go along, everyone can see through it.
In reply to McCarthy would be jealous. by Brazen Heist
I feel for the Russians and the scale of the bullshit they have to deal with from the bed wetters in DC.
In reply to The parallels are striking,… by nmewn
Well, in all fairness, Mueller & Rosenstein are giving them a good laugh ;-)
In reply to I feel for the Russians and… by Brazen Heist
All's well that ends well...
The problem is, I don't see how this new cold war gets resolved. Last time it got resolved by Russians giving up on communism and the empire. This time arround, there's not much left for them to give up on (even if they wanted to).
In reply to Well, in all fairness,… by nmewn
It's great political theatre. The best your taxes can buy...
https://olduvai.ca
Never underestimate the power of the Big Lie. The US needs an enemy to justify the MIC and endless wars. Wars of course are the health of the Warfare State which is what the US has become. The greatest terrorist state leading a War OF Terror around the world. Killing and plunder is what they do now.
could just be personal vendettas from those afraid of all the dirt about to get exposed
In reply to Never underestimate the… by wdg
It is, unfortunately, what all empires do.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Never underestimate the… by wdg
For the record: I never voted for the "Leader of the Free World". That position exists only in the journalism schools and the heads of the MSM. TV presenters are trained to adopt a bombastic tone when saying 'the most powerful man in the world' and leader of the free world, nourishing the US superiority complex.
Elsewhere, the Bilderberg approved Merkel successor Spahn has finally, finally been lifted into an important cabinet position in Berlin.
In reply to Never underestimate the… by wdg
That's just reality 101.
Sad that most of our 'Democracy' is lost in a camp somewhere...
In reply to Never underestimate the… by wdg
if cnn said trump was soft on puppies the fur would be flying the very next day. ar roo roo!
So who hacked what voting machines?
Still waiting for that report.
That was federal government attempts, I think they said they were "just testing them" to see how secure they were.
And of course naturally, we all believe them, right? ;-)
In reply to So who hacked what voting… by Boris Badenov
Tru dat snope...
Lol.
In reply to That was federal government… by nmewn
It was the memes that hacked the machines.
In reply to So who hacked what voting… by Boris Badenov
Perhaps if the "authoritahs" weren't so busy with "Russia collusion", and the new cold war, they may have been more able to do their actual jobs, what they should have done in investigating threats to shoot up a school. That is presuming of course , that there were any real desire to do so in the first place. And I must say, it sure doesn't appear that they had any such desire ...
Hey man, its tough work getting foreign spies to turn in political opposition research for prompt payment, lining up FISA warrants on the basis of that political opposition research that came from Russians and then trying to cover your tracks and delete text messages about insurance policies.
Who's got time to follow up on multiple contacts on one guy who says he's gonna shoot up a school?!
They had hot "matters" needing prompt attention!
Besides, there are cops pretending to be cops who are running out the clock till they retire for all that other stuff ;-)
In reply to Perhaps if the "authoritahs"… by Giant Meteor
Guns, it's the guns. The little network newsie coverage I have seen by accident, and by accident I mean passing by a powered up booob tube while it was unfortunately on, well, nauseating does no even begin to register the proper level of disgust. I mean, it certainly couldn't be the rampant mental illness, in a society that seems to spawn mental illness quicker than bunny rabbits can breed. Nope. we're going all in, in the over medicated, overfed, entitled, drugged out subculture where everyone was supposed to be a winner in the sweepstakes called life. Let's medicate the children!
Of course all out corruption, lawlessness, and breathtaking malfeasance of presumed thought leaders, not to mention greed and mammon worship (money and technology as God) probably sends the wrong message to the yutes, many of whom could probably benefit from a good old fashion ass whoopin .. if any interested party were around to approropriately administer one, without fear of immediate reprisal and arrest for "child endangerment" I mean.
Seems to me, ever since the .gov went into hyperdrive, attempting to control every aspect of everyday life , especially those aspects that used to be considered family business, ie discpline in the home, well that shit has really turned everything sideways ..
I've heard of more than a few single moms , afraid of their own children for Christ sakes. Bottom line, as I have often stated on this board and elsewhere, and as it was told to me, we will come to live in a time where there are not enough people "sane" to take care of the insane. We are there, and as what is now per usual, the inmates are running the asylum. Good luck, we're all gonna need it.
Also I must add here, it has been the primary role of .gov and it's usurper's, and policies to directly DESTROY the family unit, it takes a village, all that fucking rot aside. No .gov it takes a breadwinner, with breadwinner income beyond the level of subsistence, personal responsibility, accountability, a family, that knows what being a familiy is about, or at least what a familiy used to be about.
/end rant
In reply to Hey man, its tough work… by nmewn
Very good article - just confirmation of exactly what is going on !
Any thinking person already knows this.
The dystopian world of Orwell’s 1984 has arrived in all its ‘full blown’ glory !
Trump didn’t win anything - he was ‘placed’ there ( unwittingly) to be used as the ‘link’ to justify the ‘demonisation’ of Putin and enable the Zio infested USA with an excuse ( including public support ) to wage war on RUSSIA !!
All for Israel and the MIC !!
A public that no longer trusts Washington insiders so lets give them an outsider to vote for - nothing in politics is an accident his Presidency is straight out of the playbook
In reply to Very good article - just… by Jack Oliver
Lol...
You seem to encourage the fallacy of awareness existing in a vacuum?
True enough..
We likely won't see el bozo or hillary go to prison.
We might get more sane and rational people buying us time though...?
The media is saying russian bots are influencing alt right politics on the net......not that shitlibs have gone full retard....
The cold war has been over for 20 years!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Y9oVC-mGW8
For the Murricans: Russian children proudly singing the national anthem. How many spics or spooks, chinks or gooks do you see amongst them? Zero. That is why the Jews ("Deep State", Democrats, RINOS, NGOs, CIA, FBI etc.) hate Russia so much. The last all white super power on planet. Mother Russia. White power, white pride.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TpYmwy5tLZQ
Question I have for the group here who seems in the know is, even if Hillary won, who's to say Putin didn't have a decent plan of running circles around her like he did her predecessor? Seems to me she was ready to engage regionally from the debates with Bernie (regime change with Syria) & who's to say Putin wasn't ready to wipe the floor with all of her policies? All of a sudden Hillary does a 180 from 0bama in a few months to warm up the relationship?
Russia has more than enough in its locker to win any land war America wants to start.
Russia has killed more than a few Americans, Israelis and Europeans in Syria already.
Its why Aleppo fell to Damascus.
Remember?
That sure jogged the brain cells, yes.
Edit: She also has a Saudi quagmire from Bill's coziness with the Bush's. After 0bama just gave Iran all kinds of cash, here's a leader that's not like the others (que Sesame Street) & have always wondered at what point the listening would last based on certain historical biases, regardless of the ruthless factor locally.
In reply to Russia has more than enough… by Joiningupthedots
Funny. There's no gate. Not even a walkway.
Is it even necessary to delineate why the Russiangate is ridiculous ? This is in your face lawless tyranny. Grown men shamelessly put on the shit show even when everyone in the world are laughing at them. The message is clear: we the deep state are in control and can insult your intelligence by stuffing the absurdity down your throat, what are you going to do about it ?
There's a simpler explanation Richman misses. It's that Putin's hackers got all the emails off of Hillary's server (including the 20 with Obama suspiciously using an alias) and used them to blackmail Obama and Clinton into the appeasement and flexibility they showed Russia: not selling arms to Ukraine, doing nothing about the invasion of Crimea other than toothless sanctions, the great deal for close Russian ally Iran, and the sale of US uranium. Obama did promise Russian president Medvedev (on a hot microphone unbeknownst to Obama) that he'd "have more flexibility after the [2012] elections." And both of them, reset relations and publicly asked to be friends with Russia, until Hillary lost. That provides cover for their appeasement and flexibility. Obama chided Romney in the debates about calling Russia our enemy, but look how they have acted since Hillary lost.
Since Hillary lost, Obama/Clinton want to make sure their treason remains covered up, and fomenting war with Russia helps achieve that aim, and fulfills their desire to get back at Putin since those emails are of no use to Putin with Trump as president. And it helps slow down Trump, and possibly helps take him out via an obstruction of justice charge. But those emails might be useful later if Democrats get political power back. And note how much Obama and Clinton control Democrat donor money via their PACs and the Clinton Foundation, which means they control who Democrat candidates will be, and how they'll support Clinton and Obama's interests.