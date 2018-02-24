PCR Asks: Does The ACLU No Longer Defend Civil Liberty?

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
There are many signs of American collapse. One of the most scary is the fact that the American Civil Liberties Union no longer knows what are the civil liberties it purports to defend. Identity Politics has transformed civil rights into privileges for victim groups.
Yesterday (February 22, 2018) I received a 50-state survey from the ACLU. The envelope in which the questionnaire arrived said the survey was about how “to protect civil liberties during the Trump Presidency.” However, the survey (essentially a fundraiser) did not mention a single civil liberty contained in the Bill of Rights and added as amendments to the US Constitution.
Nothing about the sweeping away by the criminal Bush regime of habeas corpus with indefinite detention. No mention of the criminal Obama regime’s kill list, which swept away due process by executing US citizens on allegation alone without trial, evidence, and conviction. Nothing about the sweeping away by both criminal regimes of the prohibition against spying on citizens without warrants. No mention of the shutdown of free speech and protest or of the destruction of civil liberties by unaccountable police who brutalize, rob, and murder Americans at will.
In place of civil liberties, the ACLU has Identity Politics. The ACLU “civil rights” survey is concerned with the civil rights of illegal aliens, of women to have abortions and publicly financed birth control, the “fundamental rights of LGBT people,” and Muslim bans. The civil liberties listed in the Constitution do not qualify for concern; only invented rights that are not listed in the Bill of Rights.
The letter accompanying the questionnaire does mention the First Amendment and suppression of free speech “emanating from the White House.” I mean, really, the Bush and Obama regimes decimated free speech and imprisoned whistleblowers. Julian Assange has been imprisoned for years in the Ecuadoran embassy in London for publishing leaked material revealing criminal and deceitful behavior of the US government. By the time of Trump’s election, the First Amendment was a dead letter civil right.
In the ACLU’s Identity Politics, white people, especially white heterosexual males, have no rights. They are not protected by quotas, political correctness, or hate speech prohibitions. No one has to worry about offending a white by destroying statures of white males or church plaques commemorating George Washington and Robert E. Lee. Try destroying a stature of Martin Luther King. A white person can be called every name in the book, and is. White DNA is said to be an abomination. Anyone who said black DNA or homosexual DNA was an abomination would face hate crime charges.
Even men-hating white feminists jump on the anti-white bandwagon, denouncing white heterosexual–not homosexual–males as misogynist. The feminists reserve their hate for the men attracted to women.
War is the greatest destroyer of civil liberty. Indefinite detention, execution without due process, spying without warrants, suppression of the First Amendment are all consequences of the use of 9/11 to put the US on a war basis. The replacement of civil liberty with a police state is said to be necessary in order to protect us from Muslim terrorists, expanded to include undefined “domestic extremists.” Currently the US is being put on an even greater war basis with Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, and even Venezuela declared as threats to America.
The ACLU shares responsibility for the explosion of the threat level from al Qaeda to every country that “threatens” America by having its own independent foreign policy and insisting on its sovereignty. It was Trump who said he was going to normalize relations with Russia, and it was the ACLU and the entirety of the liberal/progressive/left who jumped on the anti-Trump bandwagon and went after him with the orchestrated conspiracy of Russiagate. What the liberal/progressive/left did was to drive Trump into the arms of the military/security complex.
Clearly, the liberal/progressive/left and the ACLU are a greater menace to the Bill of Rights than Donald Trump.
They never have.
The ACLU hasn't been on the right side of justice for as long as I can remember. Period!
"Anti-Christian Lawyers Union"
LOL. I was just about to post that.
My response: ROFL!!!! To write an article with this title just shows me how absolutely ignorant we Americans are of who and what the ACLU really is and why it was formed. I was very happy to see the response that the first person posted. Below is a URL that contains some recent detail regarding the ACLU activity from an organization I have long followed known as Liberty Counsel.
https://www.lc.org/search-results?query=ACLU
In summary, the ACLU is a subversive, EVIL communist organization with goals to BRING DOWN AMERICA!!! If you are supportive of this organization, then PLEASE, PLEASE STOP IT NOW!!!!!
It is my opinion that anyone working for the ACLU needs to be arrested and charged with sedition and treason. The ACLU should be SHUT DOWN and all assets seized!!!!
"There are many signs of American collapse."
MANY signs.
ONE culprit.
As I recall, the founder of the ACLU denounced it and said it had become perverted and sick.
Civil rights aren't for white people, it's for the oppressed people of color and the Jews. Civil rights are used to punish white people for the past.
It's not going to stop until whites are completely destroyed.
The Jews are using race to gain more control. One of the vehicles and methods is the ACLU and ADL. Plus, political steering AIPAC, JNSA and a host of groups and think tanks. Control of the Fed driving all wealth to the top, of the 600 billionaires, because of rolling the economy and robbing America, over half are jews. Soon all billionaires, all wealth will be controlled at the top by Jews.
We no longer have a country, my cheer leading, Trump's cheer leading will not make a difference as the Jews roll the economy again, to steal more and more of America's hard earned wealth.
The only way to be free is to destroy the federal government and divide this nation into five parts.
The ACLU used to be able to raise funds by sizing up their target and making a directed pitch. They might look at you (or the magazine/whatever being used to get the word out) and tell you about how they’re working against unconstitutional search/seizure, while not mentioning their promotion of abortion. Now the ACLU has lost the thread. They can’t keep you from finding out that they’re spending your money on stuff you oppose, and the political parties have staked out more divisive positions. So the ACLU swung hard left.
I disagree to a point, TS. The ACLU has a long history of defending extremely unpopular groups, including neo-Nazis and their right to march/protest. So regardless of the background of its primary membership, I would say it historically fulfilled its mission statement to protect critical rights without regard to religious or political affiliation. The fact that they supported groups and individuals you and most people hate does not mean it was not doing everyone a service. The Constitution protects groups most of us hate just as much as it protects popular groups, and it is disheartening to hear anyone who claims to be a patriot suggest otherwise. I think PCR's point is that this is now history, and the ACLU has morphed into something else, and it sure looks that way.
Could it be they occasionally defend a "right wing" group purely as a means of gathering "enemy intelligence?"
The ACLU has done more to defend our Constitution than I could list. The tyranny of the majority is exactly what the Constitution seeks to protect against. They also protect the rights of those others have written off, like prisoners who turn out to be innocent. As TS points out in the first post, they fight against government torture. They fight against government censorship of unpopular views. They are not perfect and PCR makes a good point that they seem unconcerned these days with some extremely important issues because they have morphed into a politically correct organization that only concerns itself with popular and politically correct causes (which ironically put many ZH readers into the minority).
+1000
Now rain downvotes!
I seem to recall that the ACLU was in there defending the Westboro Baptist Church when it was making trouble at military funerals. Despite the fact that I would love to see Westboro Baptist burned to the ground, I will defend their right to be assholes.
99.99% of their efforts go towards defending illegals right to plunder citizens and destroy communities. Any departure from that agenda is window dressing.
including neo-Nazis and their right to march/protest.
You do know that those Illinois 'neo-nazis' were led by a ((person of a particular religion)) sock-puppet and the whole issue was used to stoke the narrative that there was a great 'evil' in America which needed lots of money, and special laws that make a crime of the motive to be fought, right?
You provide no evidence for your post, so I have no way to know if it is true. I'll read a link if you give me one.
In the meantime, do you disagree with the ACLU's stance on Edward Snowden that he is a patriot?
https://www.aclu.org/blog/edward-snowden-patriot
Yes, I am no longer sure exactly what Snowden is. Have you been following the Q posts?
I feel the same. I've no problem with Snowden unless he did it to blow up the NSA so the CIA could maintain dominance, as indicated by Q. If that is true then he is a blackhat. Assange appears to be for real and I support all whistleblowers.
ACLU is controlled opposition - Just like Amnesty - Red Cross and that little bastion of freeedom - ‘Open Societies’ !!!
ALL sponsored by Soros !!
If you are speaking of George Lincoln Rockwell, he was neither a sock puppet nor a Jew.
George Lincoln Rockwell born to Claire Schader....sure sounds Jewish to me and with that great sounding American Patriot name sounds just like a marrano Jew. It baffles and blows my effing mind the lengths Jews will go to destroy Christian society. One have only to look at Russia & Germany to see their contempt. And America has been a work in progress; the ACLU, SPLC, ADL, AIPAC as well as a myriad of dual nationals show their contempt everyday. Multiculturalism & feminism are destroying the west not to mention fractual reserve banking.
Most people misunderstand or don't know about ACLU's true mission.
It was never about the (alleged) equality of civil rights. That was just the shiny, spinning Lure for the nasty Hook:
The true mission -- the hidden mission -- of the ACLU was to re-arrange the Power Totempole.
From European/Christian, to Kazarians taking top spot. The other "discriminated!" demographic groups were there to act as the Buffer between the New Rulers (Usurpers) and the former rulers.
Concepts of charity, fair play and kindness were weaponized, and turned against Christians of European heritage. :-(
The combination of 'Civil Rights' and the Immigration Act of 1965 (pushed by Kazarians) was the cancer, the destroyer of Western Civilization. Taking it back further, Americans never should have let in slavery and Kazarians. The combo turned toxic.
"Transformed civil rights into privileges for victim groups."
Are you just figuring this out, like just recently ?
That was my first thought. PCR this is not a newsflash to us.
American Christ-killers Liberties Union-- a jewish subversion organization.
@Tallest Skil
By its name I assume the ACLU defends some Civil Rights. You are correct that they do not defend the rights outlined in the Constitution. This is because Civil Rights (or liberties) are not the same as rights listed in the American Constitution. The inalienable ( inseparable) rights in the Constitution are recognized as being given to all of us by The Creator ( God if you prefer ) and all Public Office Holders are required to not injure those personal possessions of the people. Civil Rights are actually privileges granted by government (gov. can abolish them ) and while some are the same or similar to that in the Constitution they are not the same (see the 14th Amendment for governing the Federal District). One is the Jurisdiction of people and the Creator, the other the Jurisdiction of USA Inc. and all its subsidiaries including DC and territories.
I gave up on the ACLU years ago. The People of the Constitution are sovereign while the entities of the 14th Amendment are Subjects
Similar problems with the Southern Poverty Law Center?
It protected INSOUCIANT Democrats and SJW fuckers. It gives a shit about our civil liberties.
ACLJew
Dear Paul, wake the fuck up. ACLU is Deep State. It is there to subvert freedom.
He has to know. It must be a rhetorical question for the sake of starting the conversation.
Bahahahahaha!
Yet another corrupted ill-intentioned institution to be washed away in the Fourth Turning.
no, the intentions are quite clear
It is unfortunate but ACLU OK for leftist and the rest tuff, see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil type attitude. Shows you how corrupt the ACLU real is.
Did they ever?
We're at that stage where even well-intentioned bloviation accomplishes nothing.
Even PCR needs to Focus -- on the Rule of Law.
The ACLU wasn't founded to protect civil liberties. It's always been about promoting atheism and communism.
Most of their work is threatening companies and municipalities with lawsuits in order to get them to do what they want them to do. In one such case, to get a convenience store to carry porno magazines in a case of "free speech". Or to do all they can to marginalize Christians and keep them from having the same rights as everybody else.
The convenience store should be able to carry any magazine they want. If a certain magazine is no good, no one will buy it and the store will stop carrying it. In other words, if you don't like a magazine don't buy it. If you don't like a TV show change the channel, etc.
SPLC is another group of useless shitbags.
The phrase "Bill of Rights" of rights is a propaganda term. The first 10 amendments are not a list of rights. With the exception of the 6th and 7th amendments they are ALL explicitly restrictions on government power. The 6th and 7th declare administrative rights.
The preamble to the first 12 amendments submitted for ratification (2 were not ratified) makes the purpose absolutely clear:
"THE Conventions of a number of the States, having at the time of their adopting the Constitution, expressed a desire, in order to prevent misconstruction or abuse of its powers, that further declaratory and restrictive clauses should be added"
I've known the ACLU no longer defended our civil rights for years. They don't defend the 2nd amendment, and have become a leftist group. The last survey I got from them, talked all about Trump's treading all over our civil rights. But what has Trump done to any civil right, other than sign the bill allowing the NSA to continue it's unconstitutional spying - a continuation of Bush and Obama policy? They talk about his attacks on free speech, but other than using speech to point out the lying MSM, he's done nothing. They've become leftist, which is a shame, and disgrace to its management. Because today, all the attacks on our freedom, are supported by Democrats.
They want hate speech laws, gun control, laws against fake news (as they define it), they've done nothing supporting freedom of religion and instead want government to discriminate against people for their religious beliefs, they want teachers to be free to talk politics regardless of what the schools or parents want, and more. Just search the internet on ACLU and any of the freedoms in the bill of rights, and you'll find they're usually on the side of more government and less freedom.
I send in my surveys, so they help consume their money to stop them.
The ACLU, SPLC are marxist, atheist, zionist Jewish fronts groups. Jews love to twist American law. By way of deception is the Jewish motto. How did we end up with 4 out of 9 Supreme Court Justices being marxist, atheist, zionist Jews, when Jews represent only 2% of the total population of America?
https://roacheforque.blogspot.com/2017/10/proof-positive_23.html
aclu's motto has always been:
"Some, are more equal than others."
As George Carlin aptly puts it, you don't have rights, just privileges.