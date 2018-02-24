US Prepares For "Aggressive" High-Seas Crackdown On North Korea Sanctions Violators

The Trump administration is coordinating with key Asian allies to crack down on ships suspected of violating sanctions imposed on North Korea, Reuters reports.
The joint effort between the U.S. Coast Guard and regional partners including Japan, South Korea, Australia and Singapore, would go further than ever before to physically block deliveries of banned weapons, components for its nuclear missile program and other prohibited cargo. Suspected violators could be targeted on the high seas or in the territorial waters of countries which cooperate with the coalition. Up to now, suspect ships have been intercepted on a far more limited basis.
Depending on the scale of the campaign, the U.S. might even devote a portion of air and naval power from the Pacific Command - though the plan would stop short of a full naval blockade according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.
While suspect ships have been intercepted before, the emerging strategy would expand the scope of such operations but stop short of imposing a naval blockade on North Korea. Pyongyang has warned it would consider a blockade an act of war. -Reuters
North Korea is suspected of being just a few months away from having an ICBM capable of hitting the U.S. mainland, a program which has continued despite heavy sanctions which have been sidestepped by smuggling and ship-to-ship transfers of banned goods.
“There is no doubt we all have to do more, short of direct military action, to show (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un we mean business,” said a senior administration official.
Dozens of countries and vessels linked to North Korean shipping trade were slapped with fresh sanctions by Washington Friday, while the U.S. urged the United Nations to blacklist entities known or believed to be smuggling prohibited cargo in or out of North Korea.
"Today's actions will significantly hinder North Korea's ability to conduct evasive maritime activities that facilitate illicit coal and fuel transports," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told reporters on Friday. "And limit the regime's ability to ship goods through international waters."
"Those who trade with North Korea do so at their own peril," added Mnuchin. "The United States will leverage our economic strength to enforce President Trump’s directive that any company that chooses to help fund North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs will not be allowed to do business with anyone in the United States."
"While we appreciate the fact that there haven’t been [recent nuclear] tests, that’s not exactly a terrific standard of what we’re applying," Mnuchin said. "Whether they’re Russian ships, whether they’re Chinese ships, we don’t care whose ships they are. If we have intelligence that people are doing things, we will put sanctions on them."
That said, some are concerned that the tougher measures may stoke tensions amid a tense period of diplomacy between nations.
Tighter sanctions plus a more assertive approach at sea could dial up tensions at a time when fragile diplomacy between North and South Korea has gained momentum. It would also stretch U.S. military resources needed elsewhere, possibly incur massive new costs and fuel misgivings among some countries in the region.
Stoking tensions
Concerns have been raised that more aggressive enforcement of sanctions would trigger a military retaliation by North Korea, and a rebuke by U.N. members opposed to the coalition.
China and Russia, which have blocked U.S. efforts at the United Nations to win approval for use of force in North Korea interdiction operations, are likely to oppose new actions if they see the United States as overstepping. A Chinese official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said such steps should only be taken under United Nations auspices.
Meanwhile, U.S. legal experts are analyzing the best approach to legally initiate the program, citing the most recent U.N. Security Council resolution calling for states to inspect ships on the open seas or in territorial waters. Rules of engagement are also being mapped out to avoid armed confrontation at sea, said officials. Directly boarding ships for inspections has not been ruled out, according to Mnuchin.
QUESTION: Can you rule out the United States boarding and inspecting North Korean ships...
(CROSSTALK)
MNUCHIN: No, I -- I cannot rule that out.
U.S. officials, however, have privately said that such actions - especially the use of boarding crews, would be considered with the utmost caution on a case-by-case basis. Others have suggested that the use of less militarily powerful Coast Guard cutters would reduce the chance of military conflict over the use of warships.
[insert: rId12_image2.jpg ]
In December we reported that Russian tankers were reportedly caught selling oil to North Korea on at least three occasions via transferring cargoes at sea during October and November.
"The vessels are smuggling Russian fuel from Russian Far Eastern ports to North Korea," said the first security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. -Reuters
China, meanwhile, was allegedly caught by U.S. spy satellites selling oil to North Korea in October.
[insert: china ships refueling north korea.jpg ]
A government source said, “We need to focus on the fact that the illicit trade started after a UN Security Council resolution in September drastically capped North Korea’s imports of refined petroleum products.” Meanwhile, on paper, China’s trade with North Korea virtually collapsed after Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of sanctions in September targeting North Korea’s imports of refined petroleum products.
The US. Treasury Department sanctioned an additional six North Korean shipping and trading companies and 20 of their ships after the satellite pictures surfaced. In the above picture, the North Korean ship named Ryesonggang 1, was easily identified and connected to the illegal sale of oil from China.
Interdiction in Chinese waters is something likely to be avoided, however - as the U.S. will likely inform Chinese authorities of banned cargo transfers and ask them to perform inspections, one official said.
David Shear, former deputy secretary of defense for Asia for the Obama administration said “It’s probably impossible to stop everything, but you can raise the cost to North Korea.”
Comments
this is what brought the US Pearl Harbor. It was a request for war.
https://mises.org/library/how-us-economic-warfare-provoked-japans-attac…
In reply to this is what brought the US… by JohnFrodo
US psychopaths are spawns of the DEMONS OF WAR.
In reply to https://mises.org/library… by D.T.Barnum
If you think the human race is stupid, you're wrong, but if you have decided the human race is insane, you've reached a very healthy stage of mental development.
In reply to US psychopaths are spawned… by lloll
Blockades ARE an act of war. But then, so are many of the things NoKo has done.
In reply to If you think the human race… by rrrr
Are you not entertained?
It's pretty obvious that the current command structure roles out the NK meme when they want to push something off the front page.
What's weird is the MSM falling for it... sure, Americans love their war porn, and that means a much-needed ratings boost, but isn't their gun control meme more important for their corporate masters at this point?
Distractions....
In reply to Blockades ARE an act of war… by tmosley
Forcibly boarding another ship in international waters is an act of piracy.
the USA has no right to do that.
usa is an aggressor and a rogue nation, it must be taken down.
In reply to Are you not entertained? by toady
It’s only piracy when other nations do it. When the USA does it, it is called spreading the shining beacon of democracy to despot nations. Get with the fucking program dude. /sarc
In reply to . by stacking12321
Looks like more "America First" foreign policy.... or is it more 11D chess......?
the MIC needs and can't wait for another "Gulf of Tonkin" incident.
War, War, and Moar War
#maga #winning
hahahaha!
In reply to It’s only piracy when other… by Cognitive Dissonance
When you can not have an effective police force at home....Florida....then your next best thing is to be one on the high seas...😱
In reply to It’s only piracy when other… by Cognitive Dissonance
But but but ... glowball, I mean global trade will give us whirlled peas!
In reply to When you can not have an… by Pol Pot
Cadet Bone Spurs in action
In reply to . by stacking12321
It is not piracy when they are enforcing the laws of the nation whose flag the boarded ship is flying.
In reply to . by stacking12321
They are not "falling for it", they are part and parcel of it. FIFY
In reply to Are you not entertained? by toady
But it's not their agenda... they're just starting up their gun control meme again, and they're going to drop it for the war porn meme?
Then again, I haven't watched the MSM in a while... they're might be ignoring the war porn meme/distraction to stick with the gun control meme. And I'm sure they'll be able to keep the Russian hacker meme going thru all the other memes, despite all evidence to the contrary!
In reply to They are not "falling for it… by business as stusual
This is exactly why the United Satans is widely referred to as "The Great Satan."
In reply to Blockades ARE an act of war… by tmosley
No, it isn't.
I think you know this.
In reply to This is exactly why the… by directaction
Wonder how many US companies are doing business directly or indirectly with NK?
In reply to This is exactly why the… by directaction
Though come to think of it, this isn't actually a blockade, as they are not interdicting ships from countries that haven't sanctioned NoKo. Just ones that have, like China. That could in theory be considered an act of war on CHINA, but realistically probably not, as the Chinese government isn't acting against these companies themselves simply because they can't, for political reasons.
If China complains, the US should back off. Otherwise, it's open season.
In reply to Blockades ARE an act of war… by tmosley
How can China or Russia complain about any of this?
From the article:
"illicit trade started after a UN Security Council resolution "
Both China and Russia have veto power on the UN Security Council. They either voted For the resolution or they gave their approval by abstaining. Why?
In reply to Though come to think of it,… by tmosley
Exactly. They want this to happen. If they change their mind, then let them do so publicly.
But they won't, because they want NoKo to calm the fuck down too.
In reply to How can China or Russia… by Blankone
Soooooo. Everyone else owns three miles from their borders and the US owns everything else.
This is embarrassing.
In reply to US psychopaths are spawned… by lloll
"The joint effort between the U.S. Coast Guard"
Is that our coast? The Coast Guard members must be suffering from a little
Cognitive Dissonance
In reply to this is what brought the US… by JohnFrodo
The US Coast Guard and Navy have now become pirates.
I wonder if they'll make fun action movies about them some day?
In reply to "The joint effort between… by Mustafa Kemal
It won't matter everyone will be dead left up to them
In reply to The US Coast Guard and Navy… by directaction
No, "they" still need a slave population to do all the hard work and to provide more children that they can rape, and then eat.
In reply to It won't matter everyone… by peopledontwanttruth
Future movies will depict the US Americans the same way the Nazis are currently depicted.
However, I don't think there will be future movies
In reply to The US Coast Guard and Navy… by directaction
Yep, Americans will be depicted as Nazis in the future.
In reply to Future movies will depict… by malMono
It all depends upon, in the next go around, if jews control the media & motion picture industry. Sadly, it's probably a MORTAL LOCK that they will.
So ~ History is probably destined to become like the TIME MASHEEN in Idiocracy, (where nazi flag waving T-Rex dinosaurs, are fighting against American flag wearing ones, & where the American flag has 50 stars)...
Naturally, the jews will just be the ones 'telling the story' (like probably about how much they're tortured and persecuted in American society today).
In reply to Yep, Americans will be… by MusicIsYou
let the downvoting begin.
courtesy of the united nations, i give you the link below. showing the areas of operation of the US coast guard.
PS: you aren't going to fucking believe this.
http://www.overview.uscg.mil/Force_Laydown/
In reply to "The joint effort between… by Mustafa Kemal
Wow! I musta read that wrong
In reply to let the downvoting begin… by just the tip
Oh, I get it. They're from the US and they guard coasts but they never specified which coasts they were going to guard.
In reply to let the downvoting begin… by just the tip
I say send the fucking FBI Traitors to check the ships.....from the top down, the first 500. Wray first.
In reply to this is what brought the US… by JohnFrodo
exactly, perpetrated by the same jew supremacist warmongering peoples that continually want to bring goys back in body-bags on both sides.
In reply to this is what brought the US… by JohnFrodo
What's up with the Che picture? Are you a commie, or do you just like people who got off on executing civilians against the wall for their political ideology?
In reply to this is what brought the US… by JohnFrodo
"The UK is a dear and close friend of the State of Israel. We reject all efforts to de-legitimise or undermine Israel. The movement for Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions – rooted as it is in a culture of prejudice and hostility to Israel – is a barrier to peace. And my government will never support any resolution that advances the cause of boycotts or de-legitimisation in any way."
This is how you know the jew supremacist run this world. The west starts crying their jew crocodile tears when the world out of disgust tries to boycott the warmongering so-called israel, but they fall all overthemselves to boycott Russia, North Korea and many many other nations at the screeching of the jew supremacist media and dual citizen israelis that run both Britain & jewmerica.
In reply to this is what brought the US… by JohnFrodo
"this is what brought the US Pearl Harbor. It was a request for war."
No JF
You're of course WRONG!... As fiendishly cruel and greedy as the U.S. government under the yoke of the CBs were 75 years ago -we had a HELL of lot more going for U.S. in those days vs. today!
I'll repeat my favourite mantra... THIS TIME IS VERY DIFFERENT!!!
In reply to this is what brought the US… by JohnFrodo
IT was a Direct request for war. And the jew supremacists got the war that they fomented and screeched for.
Yeah we had jew supremacist edward bernays and all the other jews in jewmerica and jew controlled britain pushing for war on every level- that's what jewmrica had going for it in 1941.
We have been officially taken by the jew supremacists since December 1913. They brought us jew war I & jew war II and the planned result of 100 million goy body-bags.
In reply to "this is what brought the US… by Son of Captain Nemo
Let me answer it even further...
Germany and Japan were cleaning our clocks technologically and GM, Ford Packard and and Chrysler couldn't allow them to OUT DO U.S. ...
This is why Germany had to be put away and all of their technology purloined post-1945!!!
In reply to IT was a Direct request for… by NumbersUsa
So, let me get this straight .... the USA can violate another country’s sovereignty at will. Is this considered an act of war?
Lets have some fun and switch the words up - copy and paste with countries switched:
"Those who trade with USA do so at their own peril," added Siluanov. "Russia will leverage our economic strength to enforce President Putin’s directive that any company that chooses to help fund USA’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs will not be allowed to do business with anyone in Russia."
In reply to this is what brought the US… by JohnFrodo
You don't have it straight. China and Russia agreed to this.
The comment section is exhibiting an unusually large amount of cognitive dissonance today.
In reply to So, let me get this straight… by Taint Boil
Sanctions are only a problem if you need to import stuff. If you can do everything locally then you're sweet. IF. As long as you have nothing that the US wants and give an outward appearance of being too useless for anything.
In reply to So, let me get this straight… by Taint Boil
Hollywood doesn't tell Midwest, flag waving America, they blockaded Japan, leaving her 3 weeks from starvation, forcing her to attack Pearl Harbour, as it was the ships based their primarily enforcing the blockade.
The "Crazy Jap" narrative is so much easier to sell and when they look different, you've hit the propaganda jackpot. Remember the "Yellow Peril". Uncle Scam is never to blame.
In reply to this is what brought the US… by JohnFrodo
MNUCHIN!!!!!!!
New style of War Lord
In reply to MNUCHIN!!!!!!! by Arnold
Nothing says freedom quite like trespassing onto someone elses property and kidnapping them if they have something you dont agree with.
Merika, fuk yeah, world police!!
In reply to Nothing says freedom quite… by lehmen_sisters
Nothing says irony like stealing from Communists.
In reply to Nothing says freedom quite… by lehmen_sisters
They are Perp-ing, we jeep Prepping.
Don't forget quality scopes to go with quality bores and Pb kinetics.
(I'm partial to 338 and Creedmoors. I. e. quality or results, not the "Spray & Pray" con that consumes budgets.)
p.s.
Given that 1" = 25.4 mm, here is a useful table ...
Long "tube" samples...
Inch mm
0.22 5.59
0.223 5.66
0.236 6.00
0.243 6.17
0.256 6.50
0.270 6.86
0.276 7.00
0.300 7.62
0.308 7.82
0.338 8.59
0.375 9.53
Short "tube" samples...
Inch mm
0.354 9.0
0.394 10.0
0.45 11.4
0.46 11.7
For clarity and vision, I like to associate with 2 BFFs: Leupold and Stevens. Got clarity? :-)
In reply to Nothing says freedom quite… by lehmen_sisters
just because a weapon is semi auto you cant label it as spray and pray..
There are many semi's/autos that will shoot right along side your bolt actions and I will take 25 rounds of 7.62 without reloading against your 4 in your Stevens..
This is why they use semis and auto in war.. and you should not even consider taking in a bolt unless you think you are some kind of sniper recon..which I highly doubt.
when/if tshtf and you dont have a decent semi, i can guarantee you will be looking for one pronto..
only an idiot would hamstring themselves.
In reply to They are Perp-ing, we jeep… by HRClinton