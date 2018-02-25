Broward County Sheriff Insists He Was An "Amazing" Leader After Failing To Stop Florida Shooter

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 02/25/2018 - 12:01

After being confronted by CNN's Jake Tapper about his department's refusal to act after receiving a tip about Nikolas Cruz being a potential "school shooter in the making," Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel insisted that he provided "amazing leadership" to the department after blaming the lapse on an underling.

Israel, who has been a frequent presence on cable news - including during CNN's gun-control town hall last week - since 19-year-old Cruz shot and killed 16 of his teenage classmates and a gym teacher during a Valentine's Day rampage, refused to take responsibility for failing to stop Cruz - eliciting an incredulous response from Tapper.

About halfway through the interview, Tapper asked Israel if he would take responsibility for the "multiple red flags" that his department missed ahead of the shooting. Notably, the FBI also failed to "follow protocol" when it received multiple tips about Cruz last year and earlier this year.

Israel insisted that he could only take responsibility for what he knew.

"Are you really not taking any responsibility for the multiple red flags that were brought to the attention of the Broward Sheriff's Office about this shooter before the incident?" Tapper asked.

"Jake, I can only take responsibility for what I knew about. I exercised my due diligence. I've given amazing leadership to this agency—" Israel started.

"Amazing leadership? Tapper asked incredulously.

"Yes, Jake. There's a lot of things we've done throughout this - this is - you don't measure a person's leadership by a deputy not going into these deputies received the training they needed - " Israel said.

"Maybe you measure somebody's leadership by whether or not they protect the community," Tapper said. In this case, you've listed 23 incidents before the shooting involving the shooter and still nothing was done to keep guns out of his hands, to make sure that the school was protected, to make sure you were keeping an eye on him … I don't understand how you can sit there and claim amazing leadership."

Israel said on "16 of those cases," his deputies did everything right and in the five years he had been sheriff, he'd taken the department to a "new level."

Perhaps even more galling, Israel insisted that the shooting happened because "one person didn't do what they should've done," which glosses over the many failures, from background checks failing to prevent Cruz from buying his gun, to law enforcement failing to investigate tips and even letting Cruz off the hook and sheriff's deputies refusing to enter schools, all of which could've stopped Cruz.

"One person didn't do what he should have done," Israel said. "It's horrific. The victims here, the families, I pray for them every night. It makes me sick to my stomach that we had a deputy that didn't go in because I know if I was there, if I was on the wall, I would have been the first in along with so many other people."

Notably, Broward County isn't the only sheriff's office that failed to stop Cruz. As we highlighted this week, deputies from Palm Beach County decided to let Cruz off the hook after family friend Rocxanne Deschamps called the police to report Cruz for threatening to shoot her. Deputies were called to Cruz's home 39 times over a seven-year period before Cruz's adoptive mother died of pneumonia in November.

Law Crime

Dilluminati Beam Me Up Scotty Sun, 02/25/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

He is an amazing cocksucker, liar, and cover-up asshole.  He lied at the CNN town-hall, he knew his people ate donauts and did nothing while kids died, he is an "amazing" cocksucker is what he is.

In the picture above you can see him licking his lips as he is Sheriff cocksucker.

http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/02/23/report-four-sheriff-…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ot6yEBy6L5I

At the .33 mark the only cocksucker who shouldn't have a weapon is the fucking sheriff and deputy who doesn't need one because they are CUNTs.  Watch this video and ask me would you tolerate that cocksucker in your driveway?

See how wicked people think up evil;
    they plan trouble and practice deception.
15 But in the traps they set for others,
    they themselves get caught.
16 So they are punished by their own evil
    and are hurt by their own violence.

 

The cocksuckers!

knotjammin2 lloll Sun, 02/25/2018 - 12:39 Permalink

Dude!!  You need to give it a rest.  Stop hiding behind your children, stop attacking Israeli schools, stop blowing up Israeli buses and coffee shops then I might have some sympathy.  Besides, the child in the photo was a victim of a Hezbollah bomb vest that went off prematurely.  

FoggyWorld Occident Mortal Sun, 02/25/2018 - 12:48 Permalink

The Sheriff had signed an agreement called Promise whereby he agreed to order his force not to arrest students.

Strange how people down there aren't screaming for him to leave and start a recall petition.

And no one talks about bullying which very likely played a role here.

Better to just take everyone's guns and think that's the solution.

Think Timothy McVeigh.

Heros Number 9 Sun, 02/25/2018 - 12:07 Permalink

Parkland is a nest of jewish snakes.  5 of the "dead" students were jews and this sherrif is Chabad-lebovdick.  With typical chutzpah he cries out in pain as he strikes.

https://nodisinfo.com/dead-hero-coach-parkland-shooting-hoax-found-aliv…

PARKLAND FL Government:

Christine Hunschofsky
• Vice Mayor
Stacy Kagan
• Commissioners
Ken Cutler, Grace Solomon, Bob Mayersohn
Scott Israel Sheriff of Broward County

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parkland,_Florida

LadyAtZero Number 9 Sun, 02/25/2018 - 12:37 Permalink

I didn't listen to the video because I have a hard time listening to a guy like this.

His Sheriff department stands to earn millions from this.

The "district"  (Debbie Wasserman Schultz's district)  will take in millions.

Why did these County Sheriffs, who report to Sheriff Israel  (4 of these county sheriffs plus the school's hired guard)  sit outside while the local police went in and risked their lives?

Do you think the money they will all bring in has anything to do with this situation?

These are two of about 1,000 questions everybody ought to be asking.

 

 

 

 

 

Karl Marxist The Gooch Sun, 02/25/2018 - 12:18 Permalink

Israel = Broward Sheriffs Office = Children's Charities = pedophiles galore. Virtually all the country's sheriff's cabals are murderous homosexual and pedophiles. That's what sheriffs are. There are NONE more cowardly than homosexuals and pedophiles. Israel apparently impregnated a 15 year girl. Yet, media protects him. Media, Operation Mockingbird, are all instilled pedophiles and queers to protect the Clinton Global Pedophile Initiative. Never fear to harm another in a just cause. We have just cause to mow them down.

Deep Snorkeler Sun, 02/25/2018 - 12:06 Permalink

In America, most of us know that the

military and security forces are not what

they appear to be on the surface.

After decades of failure and squandered money,

no solution has been proposed.

Giant Meteor Sun, 02/25/2018 - 12:07 Permalink

Broward County Sheriffs Office ..

Fill in the blanks ..

"I've given amazing leadership to this agency—"  And very humble too ..

You see, there is no honesty there, none. In that one declaration. And to be trapped by the likes of Jake Tapper. Shame ..

Ask the locals what they think of the BSO

 

Giant Meteor Bay of Pigs Sun, 02/25/2018 - 12:23 Permalink

I used to have a beautiful 14 year old niece, beautiful, energetic, bright, with a fantastic future ahead of her. She was sadly killed by an inexperienced BSO leo, speeding to a traffic stop, in a residential area, in excess of 90 mph, no lights, no sirens, on his way to a routine traffic stop. Yeah, true, he's now doing time, which is a rarity in Broward .. leo's doing time that is ..

That aside, this isn't a one off, and more common than folks may realize ..

So yes, all the above, with addition to sometimes criminally negligent, and corruption being a bonus ...

Fuck him, and his hubris ..

http://www.pulitzer.org/winners/sun-sentinel