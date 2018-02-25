Broward County Sheriff Insists He Was An "Amazing" Leader After Failing To Stop Florida Shooter

After being confronted by CNN's Jake Tapper about his department's refusal to act after receiving a tip about Nikolas Cruz being a potential "school shooter in the making," Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel insisted that he provided "amazing leadership" to the department after blaming the lapse on an underling.
Israel, who has been a frequent presence on cable news - including during CNN's gun-control town hall last week - since 19-year-old Cruz shot and killed 16 of his teenage classmates and a gym teacher during a Valentine's Day rampage, refused to take responsibility for failing to stop Cruz - eliciting an incredulous response from Tapper.
About halfway through the interview, Tapper asked Israel if he would take responsibility for the "multiple red flags" that his department missed ahead of the shooting. Notably, the FBI also failed to "follow protocol" when it received multiple tips about Cruz last year and earlier this year.
Israel insisted that he could only take responsibility for what he knew.
"Are you really not taking any responsibility for the multiple red flags that were brought to the attention of the Broward Sheriff's Office about this shooter before the incident?" Tapper asked.
"Jake, I can only take responsibility for what I knew about. I exercised my due diligence. I've given amazing leadership to this agency—" Israel started.
"Amazing leadership? Tapper asked incredulously.
"Yes, Jake. There's a lot of things we've done throughout this - this is - you don't measure a person's leadership by a deputy not going into these deputies received the training they needed - " Israel said.
"Maybe you measure somebody's leadership by whether or not they protect the community," Tapper said. In this case, you've listed 23 incidents before the shooting involving the shooter and still nothing was done to keep guns out of his hands, to make sure that the school was protected, to make sure you were keeping an eye on him … I don't understand how you can sit there and claim amazing leadership."
Israel said on "16 of those cases," his deputies did everything right and in the five years he had been sheriff, he'd taken the department to a "new level."
Perhaps even more galling, Israel insisted that the shooting happened because "one person didn't do what they should've done," which glosses over the many failures, from background checks failing to prevent Cruz from buying his gun, to law enforcement failing to investigate tips and even letting Cruz off the hook and sheriff's deputies refusing to enter schools, all of which could've stopped Cruz.
"One person didn't do what he should have done," Israel said. "It's horrific. The victims here, the families, I pray for them every night. It makes me sick to my stomach that we had a deputy that didn't go in because I know if I was there, if I was on the wall, I would have been the first in along with so many other people."
Notably, Broward County isn't the only sheriff's office that failed to stop Cruz. As we highlighted this week, deputies from Palm Beach County decided to let Cruz off the hook after family friend Rocxanne Deschamps called the police to report Cruz for threatening to shoot her. Deputies were called to Cruz's home 39 times over a seven-year period before Cruz's adoptive mother died of pneumonia in November.
Comments
did anyone listen to the video?
damn..this guy needs some coaching on how to talk in circles and shuck responsibility..
yeah..if "amazing" means helping launch an incredible assault on the Second Amendment and the rights of others who do choose exercise their right to self-defense-against the Cruz's of this world
In reply to did anyone listen to the… by Number 9
"Amazing" ... LOL
... WOW ? ... Somebody Quick, Give him another GOLD Star on his collar ~
In reply to yeah..if "amazing" means… by doctor10
https://westernrifleshooters.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/screen-shot-20…
In reply to LOL by BaBaBouy
The Coward County Sheriff's a great leader of a bunch of insolent pussies..... And they dare to call themselves First Responders....?
In reply to https://westernrifleshooters… by SWRichmond
First Responder = Premature ejaculation
In reply to The Coward County Sheriff's… by Stan522
This is EXACTLY why we need the 2nd amendment!! Law enforcement isn't going to protect YOU. They come after the mess is made. The only person who can really protect YOU, is YOU!!
In reply to Lol by lloll
and Chuck Norris
In reply to This is EXACTLY why we need… by Beam Me Up Scotty
"Amazing leadership"...bla bla bla, "taken the department to a new level" bla bla bla...
The only thing he needs is a Twitter account, and he could be president of the USA.
In reply to and Chuck Norris by SethPoor
He is an amazing cocksucker, liar, and cover-up asshole. He lied at the CNN town-hall, he knew his people ate donauts and did nothing while kids died
In the picture above you can see him licking his lips as he is Sheriff cocksucker.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/02/23/report-four-sheriff-…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ot6yEBy6L5I
At the .33 mark the only cocksucker who shouldn't have a weapon is the fucking sheriff and deputy who doesn't need one because they are CUNTs. Watch this video and ask me would you tolerate that cocksucker in your driveway?
See how wicked people think up evil;
they plan trouble and practice deception.
15 But in the traps they set for others,
they themselves get caught.
16 So they are punished by their own evil
and are hurt by their own violence.
The cocksuckers!
In reply to This is EXACTLY why we need… by Beam Me Up Scotty
For the last Fuckimg time.
WHERE IS THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FOOTAGE.
WHO ORDERED THE STAND DOWN?
Your words mean nothing.
They mean even less coming from a COWARD with blood on his Hands.
Parents. DEMAND:
NO MORE LAW ENFORCEMENT “DRILLS” ON SCHOOL GROUNDS.
In reply to Dude!! You need to give it… by knotjammin2
If he was such an amazing leader he would have know his deputy on the scene was a pussy, and fired him years ago before he got a bunch of kids killed.
In reply to First Responder = Premature… by knotjammin2
We are finding out now that at least one of the deputies was a muslim sympathizer. Why would he stop Cruz?
In reply to If he was such a great… by Occident Mortal
Good point he is an "amazing" cunt as well.
In reply to If he was such a great… by Occident Mortal
The Sheriff had signed an agreement called Promise whereby he agreed to order his force not to arrest students.
Strange how people down there aren't screaming for him to leave and start a recall petition.
And no one talks about bullying which very likely played a role here.
Better to just take everyone's guns and think that's the solution.
Think Timothy McVeigh.
In reply to If he was such a great… by Occident Mortal
You hit the nail on the head.
These people are NOT first responders.
In reply to The Coward County Sheriff's… by Stan522
Holy shit!!!
The day that I could agree with anything said by Tapper.
I did not see that coming. I think I have to go lie down for a while.
In reply to You hit the nail on the head… by Occident Mortal
The Coward County Sheriff's a great leader of a bunch of insolent pussies..... And they dare to call themselves First Responders....?
In reply to https://westernrifleshooters… by SWRichmond
That's a media invented word.
I think they prefer "Meanest Muthfuckers out there". Except when the shooting starts.
In reply to The Coward County Sheriff's… by Stan522
hate to say it but cnn gets some credit for holding this pos feet to the fire..
In reply to yeah..if "amazing" means… by doctor10
...Especially when it was a HACK Propagandist like Tapper doing so...
In reply to hate to say it but cnn gets… by Number 9
has the lack of viewership starting to crack the cabal?
because you are correct.. this hack should have been svkin his dick telling him what great job he did and his remarkable leadership is second to none..
this is shades of Tucker Carlson
In reply to ...Especially when it was a… by Normalcy Bias
Not enough testosterone in all of CNN to compete with Tucker!
In reply to has the lack of viewership… by Number 9
"You're out Scott"
There were "active shooter in school" protocols in place, no? Drills and practice?
"Hostage situation", "SWAT" protocols?
I mean they send SWAT out on "active warrant" arrests and the "target" gets shot for opening the fucking door!
In reply to yeah..if "amazing" means… by doctor10
In reply to did anyone listen to the… by Number 9
He learned that from Watching Tapper.
In reply to did anyone listen to the… by Number 9
This guy needs to be administered a drug test.
In reply to did anyone listen to the… by Number 9
This Vid??
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CZstgDZoLkA
In reply to did anyone listen to the… by Number 9
I didn't listen to the video because I have a hard time listening to a guy like this.
His Sheriff department stands to earn millions from this.
The "district" (Debbie Wasserman Schultz's district) will take in millions.
Why did these County Sheriffs, who report to Sheriff Israel (4 of these county sheriffs plus the school's hired guard) sit outside while the local police went in and risked their lives?
Do you think the money they will all bring in has anything to do with this situation?
These are two of about 1,000 questions everybody ought to be asking.
In reply to did anyone listen to the… by Number 9
Israel was hiding behind a skirt when this went down. George Stephanopoulis was right there next to him.
COWARDS.
In reply to I didn't listen to the video… by LadyAtZero
Nothing to see here...
Broward deputy = CAIR
Hero Israel joins him @ mosque...
https://westernrifleshooters.wordpress.com/2018/02/25/curiouser-curiouser/
Authorities gotta lie right? When are we going to shake off these parasites?
we would bleed to death..these fvkrz are embedded..
In reply to J00 gotta joo right? When… by Algo Rhythm
Israel causing shit and taking no blame....the shit is getting fractal now.....
"...The shit is getting fractal"
That's a keeper. Upvote for coining it.
In reply to Israel causing shit and… by Budnacho
Amazing leader? Is that why he has four stars on his collar?
Pig.
Bad cop. No donut.
In America, most of us know that the
military and security forces are not what
they appear to be on the surface.
After decades of failure and squandered money,
no solution has been proposed.
Because homos and pedophiles cannot complete anything what started. It all falls apart with them in your ranks. Clinton knew that. He knows that well.
In reply to In America, most of us know… by Deep Snorkeler
This guy needs to be fired along with the other Broward County officers who sat on their hands while a nut job shot up the school.
Public employees are rarely fired. Sets a bad precedent. We can't even get politicians to set term limits.
Bad situation.
In reply to This guy needs to be fired… by enough of this
Picture of this shitbag with Hillary says enough for me. He’s a liberal tool. Fire his ass.
Broward County Sheriffs Office ..
Fill in the blanks ..
"I've given amazing leadership to this agency—" And very humble too ..
You see, there is no honesty there, none. In that one declaration. And to be trapped by the likes of Jake Tapper. Shame ..
Ask the locals what they think of the BSO
Lazy? Incompetent? Dereliction of duty?
In reply to Broward County Sheriffs… by Giant Meteor
I used to have a beautiful 14 year old niece, beautiful, energetic, bright, with a fantastic future ahead of her. She was sadly killed by an inexperienced BSO leo, speeding to a traffic stop, in a residential area, in excess of 90 mph, no lights, no sirens, on his way to a routine traffic stop. Yeah, true, he's now doing time, which is a rarity in Broward .. leo's doing time that is ..
That aside, this isn't a one off, and more common than folks may realize ..
So yes, all the above, with addition to sometimes criminally negligent, and corruption being a bonus ...
Fuck him, and his hubris ..
http://www.pulitzer.org/winners/sun-sentinel
In reply to Lazy? Incompetent?… by Bay of Pigs
So sorry to hear that. My condolences.
Listening to Sheriff Israel stammer, stutter and look like a clown ought to wake some people up down there. He sounds like a complete buffoon. He needs to resign.
In reply to I used to have a beautiful… by Giant Meteor
"Amazing leadership"... Also known as Retard Hubris in the face of disaster.
Amazing douchebag he certainly is.