China To Change Constitution, Allowing Xi To Stay In Power Forever

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 02/25/2018 - 09:45

In an announcement that was already expected by the general public and largely a forgone conclusion, China's Communist Party has officially cleared the way for President Xi Jinping to rule as emperor for life by announcing on Sunday that it intends to abolish a two-term constitutional limit on the presidency.

China

The change to the country's constitution follows the decision during last October's National People's Congress to enshrine Xi's name in the country's constitution (see "Xi Could Rule For "Decades" As China's New Leadership Team Unveiled"), making him the first living leader to be granted such an honor.

In addition, the Party's appointments to the Politburo lacked a clear successor to Xi, another sign that he intends to seek a third term after the conclusion of his second term, which has only just begun.

As the NYT reports, citing local media, the Central Committee approved the amendments to the Constitution at a meeting last month. But the vague official announcement released at that time did not hint at the momentous expansion of Mr. Xi’s presidential power, which was kept secret until Sunday.

In another victory for Mr. Xi, the draft amendments to the Constitution would also add his trademark expression for his main ideas - "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" - into the preamble of the Constitution, as well as adding a nod to the ideological contributions of his predecessor, Mr. Hu.

The amendments are almost certain to be passed into law by the party-controlled legislature, the National People’s Congress, which holds its annual full session from March 5. The congress has never voted down a proposal from party leaders.

"Sunday’s move will make Mr. Xi much more powerful than he already was, and will dampen any remnants of resistance to his rule", said Zhang Baohui, professor of international affairs at Lingnan University in Hong Kong.

"Once people know he will serve for who knows how long, it will strengthen his power and motivate everybody to bandwagon with him," said Mr. Zhang. "Any rival will think he will be almighty."

In other words, "Dear Leader" has returned.

* * *

This historic shift was predicted by many since last fall, when Xi refused to appoint a successor as his power would begin to wane in a year or two as he entered what would've been a lame duck period for his presidency - the second half of his second term.

At the same party congress, Mr. Xi conspicuously broke with precedent by choosing not to name a pair of much younger officials to the Politburo’s ruling inner circle, the seven-member standing committee, to serve as his heirs-in-waiting. Instead, Mr. Xi chose men — no women — who were closer to his own age or older.

Mr. Xi’s strongman style has been compared to that of the Russian president, Vladimir V. Putin. But even Mr. Putin, who has amassed considerable personal power, did not try to erase his country’s constitutional limit on serving more than two consecutive terms as president as he approached that limit in 2008.

Instead, he arranged for a close adviser with limited personal influence, Dmitri A. Medvedev, to serve as president for a single term while Mr. Putin held the post of prime minister. Mr. Putin then returned to the presidency in 2012, and is running this year for re-election to another term.

Mr. Xi may now have even greater power, and the question will be how he chooses to use it.

"Xi Jinping is susceptible to making big mistakes because there are now almost no checks or balances," said Willy Lam, an adjunct professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong who is the author of a biography of Mr. Xi in 2015. "Essentially, he has become emperor for life."

In another Xi-approved break with tradition, Wang Qishan, a close ally of the president's who helped carry out Xi's campaign against corruption and disloyalty in the party, appears set to return to power as vice president. Wang, 69, stepped down from a party position last year because of his age.

The announcement sheds new light on Xi's decision to send to Liu He - one of his closest advisers and the most likely candidate to take over the PBOC later this year - to Washington on Tuesday. Instead of a trip to argue against Trump's toughening stance on free trade, Liu may be heading to Washington to explain Xi's decision to the Trump administration.

In kneejerk response, some China commentators had rather harsh words for the dramatic china, with WSJ commentator Li Yuan noting that "even though this has been talked about for a few years, it still feels like one man’s Pearl Harbor attack on the whole country."

As Yuan also notes, the local reaction to the news was also notable, with Baidu searches for "migration" spiking shortly after the news came out at 4pm local time.

 

During his time as president, Xi has launched grandiose initiatives like the "One belt, one road" initiative to build a modern Silk Road that would cement China's position as a global hegemon to rival the US.

...Or as Ian Bremmer, founder and president of Eurasia Group, puts it...

 

Tags
Politics
Retail - Department Stores
Semiconductors - NEC
Entertainment Production - NEC
Search Engines

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
techpriest Occident Mortal Sun, 02/25/2018 - 11:37 Permalink

Somehow I saw this coming years ago, when someone was showing me these pictures of Xi going to very ordinary restaurants to make himself look like a normal person.

In Western history, there are plenty of examples of autocrats who first position themselves as "one of us" In medieval times people knew that the king's wars were his own business, and not the people's business. Nowadays, wars are total wars, and everyone is dragged into them.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
a Smudge by an… Luc X. Ifer Sun, 02/25/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

Yup. And it's a long time coming. For generations, the "Mandarins" have been exporting Han Chinese all the way across the land. Logistically it's connected but more importantly it's been culturally homogenized to what they figure is a sufficient degree.

Their buildup on the NK border is multilayered. First it's designed to keep Norks trapped inside Nork (assuming we attack them) and secondly it's positioned to occupy Nork ASAP. USA policy will be to steer ownership to our vassal state, South Korea. That would be intolerable to the Chinese regime.

Nice little stage set for mayhem eh?

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
caconhma directaction Sun, 02/25/2018 - 10:25 Permalink

Xi as a king could be expected since his family members were Chairman Mao's very close associates.

On another side, we know where it will end: just look at North Korea. 

As for Trump as a king, just imaging bimbo Ivanka as a queen and scumbag Kushner as a Zio Grand Duke of New York. Disgusting!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
veritas semper… toady Sun, 02/25/2018 - 12:33 Permalink

Considering the fact that the Donald(like all JUSA presidents)is a figure head representing the interest of the real power behind the throne(aka the money changers),we already have the SAME PEOPLE holding the power .And we had this for a long,long time. There are only 8 or 9 families having the real power. They all belong to the tribe.The president is SELECTED by them . The Congressmen and Senators are bought(we saw that when they vote IN UNANIMITY for the interest of Israhell,like the sanctions against Russia,NK,Iran,signed by the Donald into law,like the standing ovations for Satanyahoo.How embarrassing is that?)

At least in China,they have THEIR OWN KING ,not a foreign one.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 3
GUS100CORRINA Silver Swan Sun, 02/25/2018 - 10:00 Permalink

China To Change Constitution, Allowing Xi To Stay In Power Forever

My response: Absolute power corrupts absolutely!! Without checks and balances, a nation can and does fall off the cliff. Go read George Washington's prophetic farewell address.

Does indeed look like CHINA is becoming a lot less democratic and a lot more of a dictatorship under authoritarian rule.

The year 2018-19 should be very interesting on the trade front.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
Polynik3s FreeShitter Sun, 02/25/2018 - 10:08 Permalink

Keeping Putin has worked out very well for Russians and the anti-NWO confederation.

Let's see how this one ends up. Chinese are too numerous to ever rule like humans. Unlike ideal democracies less than 20 million in Scandinavia, China govt. will never treat people with human respect.

Think of a house with 2 dogs call it Denmark. Multiple that 2 dogs by 233. The house of China has 466 dogs. What owner will ever rule over 466 dogs with any affection?

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
Polynik3s FreeShitter Sun, 02/25/2018 - 10:24 Permalink

CIA should be the first agency to be dismantled and hang half of them for treason. FBI should be second on the list.

We will never be able to abolish the Rothschild Central Bank, remove Mossad terrorists that did 911/Boston bombing, remove compromised politicians, or end fake War On Terror with the existing Judas State in FBI and CIA.

CIA has soldiers that would not allow dimantling of the Bank of Zionists without a fight. So the CIA must be fought.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
techpriest Polynik3s Sun, 02/25/2018 - 11:55 Permalink

I would recommend actually reading some history of the nations you are talking about. Political leadership has rarely if ever had anything to do with "the people." At least the average Chinese person knows this, and if they know nobody's listening they will tell you. How many Westerners even know that the whole point of politics is to separate you from your money and liberty?

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
merizobeach Dragon HAwk Sun, 02/25/2018 - 10:17 Permalink

We tried term limits on Congress: I never saw a more popular ballot initiative in all the years and states I worked in that industry, and term limits initiatives passed almost every time they made a state ballot, in every form and iteration; but we can all thank former Speaker Tom Foley for effectively nullifying the movement when he sued his constituents in 1993.  Ironically, and the only small consolation that comes from that action, is that it very likely ended Foley's congressional career two terms earlier than if he'd let the law stand as it was passed by the voters.  Of course, he then immediately became the highest-paid lobbyist in D.C., so he still gets the last laugh--even after his previous last laugh from disenfranchising and destroying the democratically determined will of the voters of WA.  The swamp always wins.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
fbazzrea detached.amusement Sun, 02/25/2018 - 11:27 Permalink

+1  for our readers' enjoyment:

In 1871 the Congress changed the name of the original Constitution by changing ONE WORD — and that was very significant as you will read.

Some people do not understand that ONE WORD or TWO WORDS difference in any “legal” document DO make the critical difference. But, Congress has known, and does know, this.

1871, February 21: Congress Passes an Act to Provide a Government for the District of Columbia, also known as the Act of 1871.

With no constitutional authority to do so, Congress creates a separate form of government for the District of Columbia, a ten mile square parcel of land (see, Acts of the Forty-first Congress,” Section 34, Session III, chapters 61 and 62).

The act — passed when the country was weakened and financially depleted in the aftermath of the Civil War — was a strategic move by foreign interests (international bankers) who were intent upon gaining a stranglehold on the coffers and neck of America.

Congress cut a deal with the international bankers (specifically Rothschilds of London) to incur a DEBT to said bankers. Because the bankers were not about to lend money to a floundering nation without serious stipulations, they devised a way to get their foot in the door of the United States.

The Act of 1871 formed a corporation called THE UNITED STATES. The corporation, OWNED by foreign interests, moved in and shoved the original Constitution into a dustbin. With the Act of 1871, the organic Constitution was defaced — in effect vandalized and sabotage — when the title was capitalized and the word “for” was changed to “of” in the title.

THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is the constitution of the incorporated UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.--http://www.federaljack.com/slavery-by-consent-the-united-states-corpora…