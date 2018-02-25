China To Change Constitution, Allowing Xi To Stay In Power Forever

In an announcement that was already expected by the general public and largely a forgone conclusion, China's Communist Party has officially cleared the way for President Xi Jinping to rule as emperor for life by announcing on Sunday that it intends to abolish a two-term constitutional limit on the presidency.
The change to the country's constitution follows the decision during last October's National People's Congress to enshrine Xi's name in the country's constitution (see "Xi Could Rule For "Decades" As China's New Leadership Team Unveiled"), making him the first living leader to be granted such an honor.
In addition, the Party's appointments to the Politburo lacked a clear successor to Xi, another sign that he intends to seek a third term after the conclusion of his second term, which has only just begun.
As the NYT reports, citing local media, the Central Committee approved the amendments to the Constitution at a meeting last month. But the vague official announcement released at that time did not hint at the momentous expansion of Mr. Xi’s presidential power, which was kept secret until Sunday.
In another victory for Mr. Xi, the draft amendments to the Constitution would also add his trademark expression for his main ideas - "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" - into the preamble of the Constitution, as well as adding a nod to the ideological contributions of his predecessor, Mr. Hu.
The amendments are almost certain to be passed into law by the party-controlled legislature, the National People’s Congress, which holds its annual full session from March 5. The congress has never voted down a proposal from party leaders.
"Sunday’s move will make Mr. Xi much more powerful than he already was, and will dampen any remnants of resistance to his rule", said Zhang Baohui, professor of international affairs at Lingnan University in Hong Kong.
"Once people know he will serve for who knows how long, it will strengthen his power and motivate everybody to bandwagon with him," said Mr. Zhang. "Any rival will think he will be almighty."
In other words, "Dear Leader" has returned.
* * *
This historic shift was predicted by many since last fall, when Xi refused to appoint a successor as his power would begin to wane in a year or two as he entered what would've been a lame duck period for his presidency - the second half of his second term.
At the same party congress, Mr. Xi conspicuously broke with precedent by choosing not to name a pair of much younger officials to the Politburo’s ruling inner circle, the seven-member standing committee, to serve as his heirs-in-waiting. Instead, Mr. Xi chose men — no women — who were closer to his own age or older.
Mr. Xi’s strongman style has been compared to that of the Russian president, Vladimir V. Putin. But even Mr. Putin, who has amassed considerable personal power, did not try to erase his country’s constitutional limit on serving more than two consecutive terms as president as he approached that limit in 2008.
Instead, he arranged for a close adviser with limited personal influence, Dmitri A. Medvedev, to serve as president for a single term while Mr. Putin held the post of prime minister. Mr. Putin then returned to the presidency in 2012, and is running this year for re-election to another term.
Mr. Xi may now have even greater power, and the question will be how he chooses to use it.
"Xi Jinping is susceptible to making big mistakes because there are now almost no checks or balances," said Willy Lam, an adjunct professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong who is the author of a biography of Mr. Xi in 2015. "Essentially, he has become emperor for life."
In another Xi-approved break with tradition, Wang Qishan, a close ally of the president's who helped carry out Xi's campaign against corruption and disloyalty in the party, appears set to return to power as vice president. Wang, 69, stepped down from a party position last year because of his age.
The announcement sheds new light on Xi's decision to send to Liu He - one of his closest advisers and the most likely candidate to take over the PBOC later this year - to Washington on Tuesday. Instead of a trip to argue against Trump's toughening stance on free trade, Liu may be heading to Washington to explain Xi's decision to the Trump administration.
In kneejerk response, some China commentators had rather harsh words for the dramatic china, with WSJ commentator Li Yuan noting that "even though this has been talked about for a few years, it still feels like one man’s Pearl Harbor attack on the whole country."
Even though this has been talked about for a few years, it still feels like one man’s Pearl Harbor attack on the whole country. https://t.co/BP4sdlciPl— Li Yuan (@LiYuan6) February 25, 2018
As Yuan also notes, the local reaction to the news was also notable, with Baidu searches for "migration" spiking shortly after the news came out at 4pm local time.
Baidu searches for “migration” spiked after the news came out around 4 PM that China is eliminating a two-term constitutional cap on presidential terms. pic.twitter.com/2uUw41D0sy— Li Yuan (@LiYuan6) February 25, 2018
During his time as president, Xi has launched grandiose initiatives like the "One belt, one road" initiative to build a modern Silk Road that would cement China's position as a global hegemon to rival the US.
...Or as Ian Bremmer, founder and president of Eurasia Group, puts it...
One Belt.— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 25, 2018
One Road.
One Leader.
Comments
Speaking of term Limits, US Congress, needs some attention.
End the fed.
In reply to Speaking of term Limits, US… by Dragon HAwk
and they didnt even see it coming..
In reply to End the fed. by FreeShitter
Let them eat their virgin boy eggs.
In reply to and I they didnt even see it… by Number 9
Yo eleven !
In reply to Let them eat their virgin… by Silver Swan
Sounds reasonable to me.
Trump should do it too!
I can't believe Obama didn't think of this, after all wasn't he a "constitutional scholar" and didn't he gut most of the constitution?
In reply to Yo eleven ! by SethPoor
King Trump!!
In reply to Sounds reasonable to me. by toady
Xiriously?
In reply to King Trump!! by directaction
Really. I'm not Putin you on either.
In reply to Xiriously? by Déjà view
“Tyranny is defined as that which is legal for the government but illegal for the citizenry.”
― Thomas Jefferson
The cocksuckers!!!
In reply to Really. I'm not Putin you on… by directaction
They could until now swap leaders to contain unrest, if China tries to emulate NK with a 'monarchy' and Xi screws up, it's game over and he'll end up like the French royals.
In reply to “Tyranny is defined as that… by Dilluminati
This "emperor" is like all the cocksucker kings before him.. we don't do no stinkin kings in America so fuck him
In reply to 1 by eforce
I cannot think of a single historical example where this has been a smart move for the wider country.
This is fantastic news for Xi Jinping and terrible news for China.
I think it looks fairly likely (and has done for a while now) that China is staggering into the middle income trap.
In reply to This "emperor" is like all… by Dilluminati
China has been going full on fash for a while now. They can't afford any internal disruption at this juncture so it's iron clad internal control from now on. So much for the sleeping dragon. Xi's main threat now comes from his own party. Cause one thing that hasn't changed is everybody wants to be emperor.
In reply to I cannot think of a single… by Occident Mortal
If you thought the corruption in China was out of control before, just wait. It's going to be EPIC.
Like I used to say on ZH years back, everyone talks about democracy but what they really want are kings and emperors.
In reply to China has been going full on… by a Smudge by an…
At least, with XI China became the #1 economy in the world.
While the US is lagging farther and farther behind with each passing day.
In reply to If you thought the… by NoDebt
Nothing,NOTHING can surpass the corruption in USA.
In reply to If you thought the… by NoDebt
"Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown."
In reply to China has been going full on… by a Smudge by an…
Somehow I saw this coming years ago, when someone was showing me these pictures of Xi going to very ordinary restaurants to make himself look like a normal person.
In Western history, there are plenty of examples of autocrats who first position themselves as "one of us" In medieval times people knew that the king's wars were his own business, and not the people's business. Nowadays, wars are total wars, and everyone is dragged into them.
In reply to I cannot think of a single… by Occident Mortal
This is a war preparatory move - for the ones who don't know, when a country's leadership of the moment decide that war is unavoidable in the near future it tries to stabilize the political scene to eliminate internal power battles and move the focus and efforts towards the exernal designated enemy.
In reply to This "emperor" is like all… by Dilluminati
Yup. And it's a long time coming. For generations, the "Mandarins" have been exporting Han Chinese all the way across the land. Logistically it's connected but more importantly it's been culturally homogenized to what they figure is a sufficient degree.
Their buildup on the NK border is multilayered. First it's designed to keep Norks trapped inside Nork (assuming we attack them) and secondly it's positioned to occupy Nork ASAP. USA policy will be to steer ownership to our vassal state, South Korea. That would be intolerable to the Chinese regime.
Nice little stage set for mayhem eh?
In reply to This is a war preparatory… by Luc X. Ifer
Sounds like a show nobody shall miss ... long on sausages, pop-corn, bier and scotch 🤣
In reply to Yup. And it's a long time… by a Smudge by an…
And why a nation's enemies want to create internal divisions.
In reply to This is a war preparatory… by Luc X. Ifer
Stopped reading at "Strongman". Classic NLP/propaganda loaded language phrasing like "regime" "dictator" "notorious"
And further on that subject area:
https://www.activistpost.com/2014/03/6-examples-of-media-manipulation.h…
In reply to And why a nation's enemies… by Xena fobe
Xi as a king could be expected since his family members were Chairman Mao's very close associates.
On another side, we know where it will end: just look at North Korea.
As for Trump as a king, just imaging bimbo Ivanka as a queen and scumbag Kushner as a Zio Grand Duke of New York. Disgusting!
In reply to King Trump!! by directaction
I just wanna know when these bitchezz are gonna start buyin cryptos again
In reply to Xi as a king could be… by caconhma
New York Time's Tommy Boy Friedman should be all over DJT for ruler for life. Tommy Boy is a big ChiCom, Elites know best Kneepad Fluffer for the usual One Worlders( under benevolent incest "leadership")
In reply to Sounds reasonable to me. by toady
Considering the fact that the Donald(like all JUSA presidents)is a figure head representing the interest of the real power behind the throne(aka the money changers),we already have the SAME PEOPLE holding the power .And we had this for a long,long time. There are only 8 or 9 families having the real power. They all belong to the tribe.The president is SELECTED by them . The Congressmen and Senators are bought(we saw that when they vote IN UNANIMITY for the interest of Israhell,like the sanctions against Russia,NK,Iran,signed by the Donald into law,like the standing ovations for Satanyahoo.How embarrassing is that?)
At least in China,they have THEIR OWN KING ,not a foreign one.
In reply to Sounds reasonable to me. by toady
China To Change Constitution, Allowing Xi To Stay In Power Forever
My response: Absolute power corrupts absolutely!! Without checks and balances, a nation can and does fall off the cliff. Go read George Washington's prophetic farewell address.
Does indeed look like CHINA is becoming a lot less democratic and a lot more of a dictatorship under authoritarian rule.
The year 2018-19 should be very interesting on the trade front.
In reply to Let them eat their virgin… by Silver Swan
China following nicky maduro of Venezuela though maduro may end up getting shot by a member of his own security force.
In reply to China To Change Constitution… by GUS100CORRINA
We've had thousands of years of history and human nature has stayed the same.
In reply to China To Change Constitution… by GUS100CORRINA
Keeping Putin has worked out very well for Russians and the anti-NWO confederation.
Let's see how this one ends up. Chinese are too numerous to ever rule like humans. Unlike ideal democracies less than 20 million in Scandinavia, China govt. will never treat people with human respect.
Think of a house with 2 dogs call it Denmark. Multiple that 2 dogs by 233. The house of China has 466 dogs. What owner will ever rule over 466 dogs with any affection?
In reply to End the fed. by FreeShitter
Without the fed, the cia, fbi, nsa etc... wouldn't even be funded or financed....guillotine them all or nothing changes.
Nothing.
In reply to CIA should be the first… by Polynik3s
CIA should be the first agency to be dismantled and hang half of them for treason. FBI should be second on the list.
We will never be able to abolish the Rothschild Central Bank, remove Mossad terrorists that did 911/Boston bombing, remove compromised politicians, or end fake War On Terror with the existing Judas State in FBI and CIA.
CIA has soldiers that would not allow dimantling of the Bank of Zionists without a fight. So the CIA must be fought.
In reply to Without the fed, none of… by FreeShitter
well great.. charge.. go get em tiger.. I'll stay here and keep score..
In reply to CIA should be the first… by Polynik3s
I would recommend actually reading some history of the nations you are talking about. Political leadership has rarely if ever had anything to do with "the people." At least the average Chinese person knows this, and if they know nobody's listening they will tell you. How many Westerners even know that the whole point of politics is to separate you from your money and liberty?
In reply to CIA should be the first… by Polynik3s
Spot on. This is the real issue. Until we address it,it does not matter what party or actor presented as president ,pretend to hold the power. BECAUSE THE REAL POWER IS HELD BY THE MONEY CHANGERS.
Why,oh why is this so difficult to comprehend?
In reply to End the fed. by FreeShitter
When will the US abolish its president's term limits?
I see that happening down the road, as democracy is being eroded and we are returning to a world of autocratic regimes.
In reply to Speaking of term Limits, US… by Dragon HAwk
democracy is not all what it is cracked up to be anyway..
who wants/needs mob rule?
In reply to When will the US abolish its… by Mementoil
Democracy is two wolves and one tiny piglet sitting down and discussing dinner plans.
In reply to democracy is not all what it… by Number 9
One excellent system is the one Italy had during the late 20s, the 30s and early 40s.
Real fascism with structure, public safety, no liberals, no hunger, true nationalism.
In reply to Democracy is two wolves and… by New_Meat
Foolish. Mussolini stated fascism was simply the merging of the corporate and government realms. Having to be propped up several times by the Germans didn’t help his cause either. Take your state security apparatus and cram it with walnuts, Bolshie!
In reply to One excellent system is the… by directaction
implied sarc on that one, eh
In reply to Foolish. Mussolini stated… by Yukon Cornholius
You can't be an American.
In reply to One excellent system is the… by directaction
Don't worry tiny piglet, this wolf has your back ;-)
In reply to Democracy is two wolves and… by New_Meat
No, no, I'm not a wolf. I'm a sheepdog! That's the ticket!
In reply to Don't worry tiny piglet,… by nmewn
We tried term limits on Congress: I never saw a more popular ballot initiative in all the years and states I worked in that industry, and term limits initiatives passed almost every time they made a state ballot, in every form and iteration; but we can all thank former Speaker Tom Foley for effectively nullifying the movement when he sued his constituents in 1993. Ironically, and the only small consolation that comes from that action, is that it very likely ended Foley's congressional career two terms earlier than if he'd let the law stand as it was passed by the voters. Of course, he then immediately became the highest-paid lobbyist in D.C., so he still gets the last laugh--even after his previous last laugh from disenfranchising and destroying the democratically determined will of the voters of WA. The swamp always wins.
In reply to Speaking of term Limits, US… by Dragon HAwk
Oklahoma imposes term limits for state offices but our vote to limit Oklahoma federal office holders (Congress/Senate) was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court as unconstitutional.
In reply to We tried term limits on… by merizobeach
The WHY is because Wayne Barbuto is correct!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
You cant force that any more than you can force Wal Mart to change one of their executive officers!!!!
that analogy is perfectly applicable, now everyone think of what that means juxtaposed with the Acts of 1871 and the new name for the constitution after the civil war.
In reply to Oklahoma has term limits for… by fbazzrea
+1 for our readers' enjoyment:
In 1871 the Congress changed the name of the original Constitution by changing ONE WORD — and that was very significant as you will read.
Some people do not understand that ONE WORD or TWO WORDS difference in any “legal” document DO make the critical difference. But, Congress has known, and does know, this.
1871, February 21: Congress Passes an Act to Provide a Government for the District of Columbia, also known as the Act of 1871.
With no constitutional authority to do so, Congress creates a separate form of government for the District of Columbia, a ten mile square parcel of land (see, Acts of the Forty-first Congress,” Section 34, Session III, chapters 61 and 62).
The act — passed when the country was weakened and financially depleted in the aftermath of the Civil War — was a strategic move by foreign interests (international bankers) who were intent upon gaining a stranglehold on the coffers and neck of America.
Congress cut a deal with the international bankers (specifically Rothschilds of London) to incur a DEBT to said bankers. Because the bankers were not about to lend money to a floundering nation without serious stipulations, they devised a way to get their foot in the door of the United States.
The Act of 1871 formed a corporation called THE UNITED STATES. The corporation, OWNED by foreign interests, moved in and shoved the original Constitution into a dustbin. With the Act of 1871, the organic Constitution was defaced — in effect vandalized and sabotage — when the title was capitalized and the word “for” was changed to “of” in the title.
THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is the constitution of the incorporated UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.--http://www.federaljack.com/slavery-by-consent-the-united-states-corpora…
In reply to The WHY is because Wayne… by detached.amusement