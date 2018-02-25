China Slams New "Unilateral" U.S. Sanctions On North Korea

Sun, 02/25/2018 - 08:22

China issued a stern rebuke of enhanced US sanctions on North Korea on Friday, saying the unilateral targeting of Chinese firms and individuals accused of supplying Pyongyang with prohibited cargo risks harming international cooperation on the problem. 

"The Chinese side firmly opposes the US imposing unilateral sanctions and 'long-arm jurisdiction' on Chinese entities or individuals in accordance with its domestic laws," said the Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement. "We have lodged stern representations with the US side over this, urging it to immediately stop such wrongdoings so as not to undermine bilateral cooperation on the relevant area."

The fresh sanctions were slapped on 27 companies and 28 ships linked to the North Korean shipping trade, while the U.S. urged the United Nations to blacklist entities known or believed to be smuggling prohibited cargo in or out of North Korea. Energy and shipping firms based in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore are primarily affected by the sanctions, which block US-held assets belonging to violators, and prohibit US citizens from conducting business with them. 

China is North Korea's largest trading partner, supplying 90 percent of North Korea's total trading volume according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

China provides North Korea with most of its food and energy supplies and accounts for more than 90 percent of North Korea's total trade volume. In the first three quarters of 2017, Chinese imports from North Korea actually fell by 16.7 percent, though exports were up by 20.9 percent. Despite announced trade restrictions in textiles, seafood, and oil products, there are reports of North Korean businesses still in operation in China.

"Today's actions will significantly hinder North Korea's ability to conduct evasive maritime activities that facilitate illicit coal and fuel transports," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told reporters on Friday. "And limit the regime's ability to ship goods through international waters."

President Trump warned last week of a "phase two" that could be "very, very unfortunate for the world" if the new sanctions weren't adhered to. 

Beijing has pushed back, saying it has been "comprehensively and strictly implementing" UN Security Council resolutions, and "fulfilling its international obligations" in regards to the sanctions - preventing its citizens and companies to circumvent them. China says it will "seriously handle" violators in accordance with the law. 

"China resolutely opposes the US side enacting unilateral sanctions and 'long-armed jurisdiction' in accordance with its domestic law against Chinese entities or individuals," the ministry said.

An October report reportedly showing US spy satellites catching Chinese vessels offloading oil to North Korea suggest otherwise, however.

Even as China signals that it will toughen its stance toward North Korea—though stopping short of challenging its survivability—there is mounting skepticism that China alone can resolve the North Korea problem. Chinese officials have emphasized that they do not “hold the key to the issue.” Some analysts say that China’s tightening of economic ties are unlikely to deter Kim’s nuclear ambitions, while others say the North Korean leader no longer cares what China thinks of its actions. -CFR

As we reported earlier, the Trump administration is coordinating with key Asian allies in the region to enforce the enhanced sanctions, according to Reuters

The joint effort between the U.S. Coast Guard and regional partners including Japan, South Korea, Australia and Singapore, would go further than ever before to physically block deliveries of banned weapons, components for its nuclear missile program and other prohibited cargo. Suspected violators could be targeted on the high seas or in the territorial waters of countries which cooperate with the coalition. Up to now, suspect ships have been intercepted on a far more limited basis. 

During Friday's presser, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin could not rule out physically boarding suspect ships for interdictions: 

QUESTION: Can you rule out the United States boarding and inspecting North Korean ships...

(CROSSTALK)

MNUCHIN: No, I -- I cannot rule that out.

U.S. Coast Guard - Advanced Interdiction Team

"Those who trade with North Korea do so at their own peril," added Mnuchin. "The United States will leverage our economic strength to enforce President Trump’s directive that any company that chooses to help fund North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs will not be allowed to do business with anyone in the United States."

Both China and Russia have cautioned against overly harsh sanctions on North Korea, proposing a "double freeze" initiative which would entail the US and its allies ceasing military exercises in the region if Pyongyang agrees to suspend its nuclear and ballistic missile program. Washington outright rejected the suggestion. 

Russian envoy to Pyongyang, Alexander Matsegora, suggested that a total ban on oil exports to North Korea could be considered a declaration of war by Kim Jong-un.  

 

Politics

directaction Déjà view Sun, 02/25/2018 - 11:14 Permalink

Why doesn't the Chinese simply rail or truck all the stuff North Korea needs across that fancy new not-quite-finished Yalu River Friendship Bridge at Dandong or across that old one the Japanese built in 1937?

The only way the US can stop that freight traffic would be by bombing the bridge again, which the USA has already done twice.  

SoilMyselfRotten curbjob Sun, 02/25/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

This is part of our Operation LTGB?(Let The Genie outtada Bottle)

 

What is gained by forcing NK into using a nuke? Because the nuclear genie is then out of the bottle and will justify all forms of nuclear warfare in the future by people in Washington who believe we can win limited nuclear wars. And at what price do we get to jump in? Well, that's for our allies in the missiles range to sort out, isn't it? I sincerely hope this hypothesis is lunacy.

Xena fobe robertocarlos Sun, 02/25/2018 - 09:39 Permalink

We will still sleep late and make no toasters. Too many illegals willing to work for nothing and too much discrimination against Americans (of all races). 

I remember when this outsourcing began, the unemployment office had funding to retrain displaced workers.   The training was not allowed to take longer than a few weeks.  Sure, we can learn a skill earning our old wage in 6 weeks.  Hundreds of scam "schools" sprang up overnight to "train" displaced workers.  

Juggernaut x2 Sun, 02/25/2018 - 08:29 Permalink

if the Chinese weren't a Paper Tiger they would have Chinese Navy boats escort NoKo vessels from Chinese harbors to NoKo harbors - the US provides security in the Persian Gulf so why shouldn't the Chinese provide security for their interests?

MusicIsYou curbjob Sun, 02/25/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

Actually it's more likely China is looking at how idiotic Americans sitting action-less on their lore (in that Americans dwell upon merely being a great American) are allowing liberals to tear the U.S apart, and China wants no part of that in China. Yeah China sees the way Progressives are actually the enemy of the U.S and China doesn't want that in China.

MusicIsYou curbjob Sun, 02/25/2018 - 09:44 Permalink

You are aware that China was around for 1000's of years before the U.S aren't you? I'm just checking, because scores of people can't even point out China on a blank map. The U.S isn't China's bread n butter. China is the U.S's bread n butter otherwise Americans can't afford to fly their cheap flags on every street corner with their banana Republic phony symbolic patriotism. Yeah, if a U.S flag was $500 you wouldn't see many waving in your town, now that's real American patriotism. If a flag was $500 I might actually fly one because then it would really mean something more than just everybody's cheap echo chamber.

Umh curbjob Sun, 02/25/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

You can find some papers on the subject or buy books for that matter. These immigrants are encouraged to immigrate. Frequently it is just the origination country encouraging their trouble makers to leave, like Mexico encouraging their aborigines to move to the US.

"In Weapons of Mass Migration, Kelly M. Greenhill offers the first systematic examination of this widely deployed but largely unrecognized instrument of state influence. She shows both how often this unorthodox brand of coercion has been attempted (more than fifty times in the last half century) and how successful it has been (well over half the time). She also tackles the questions of who employs this policy tool, to what ends, and how and why it ever works. Coercers aim to affect target states' behavior by exploiting the existence of competing political interests and groups, Greenhill argues, and by manipulating the costs or risks imposed on target state populations."

RagaMuffin Sun, 02/25/2018 - 08:31 Permalink

Hell if SK wanted to tear this sucka up, they ought to offer to buy whatever nukes that NK builds at a pre-agreed price, with an extended warranty option. NK gets $$ and SK keeps da bombs    ;-)

TheGardener RagaMuffin Sun, 02/25/2018 - 10:10 Permalink

Good you bring up the issue of what SK wants. They want peace and see the US

as the biggest threat to world peace ! Poor slobs got raped by the Japs big time

and for good measure that war never ended for them and continued as the Korean war.

As a geographical appendix to China and Russia on the coast , they never had to do anything wrong except not allowing being a fully armed and belligerent vassal of the US to be put in place against those big neighbours.

They`d re-unite in a second if allowed. Just like the Russian offer of keeping Germany united but neutral got rejected at the time for cold war tactics sake. Generations made to suffer just because they happened to live in some strategically interesting containment/war provocation land. Big crimes against humanity already taking place, forcing the victims to chose war as the lesser evil.

TheGardener Xena fobe Sun, 02/25/2018 - 11:00 Permalink

 Why would being under Chinese influence not be of advantage to a re-united Korea ? Korea would still be where it is today as a Japanese colony even though the Japanese were poor colonisers compared to the British preferring confiscation over taxation and execution over coercion.  South Korea is an advanced modern civilisation that can built topical  electronics and cars , some of many capabilities the US has lost .

Best of breed industrial nation in bed with China sounds too good to be true but a threat

to the US only.

TheGardener TheGardener Sun, 02/25/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

Truly to be avoided at all cost by all sides would be all that cheap labour from the north giving SK a 20 year boost including all that infrastructure spending ...

And worst of all , as an truly united and independent country Korea could sit near China just as Singapore is to Malaysia...Japan would have to incorporate Indonesia to make up.

 

sandman3365 Sun, 02/25/2018 - 08:33 Permalink

US spy satellites can see very well chinese ships doing business with N. Korea, and sanction them, but cannot saw to who ISIL have sold oil a few years ago, and sanction them also! Why to finanace a terrorist group when u can help him finance by himself?

MusicIsYou Sun, 02/25/2018 - 08:33 Permalink

Well that's what happens when people allow locusts to pull the levers. Locusts are notorious for starting wars because they need to jump fields to munch up everything again. Whatever happens happens don't blame God for the mushroom clouds that engulf entire cities.

Robert Trip Sun, 02/25/2018 - 08:35 Permalink

There won't be any ground invasion of North Korea because the Koreans would kick the American's ass just like they repeatedly did during the Korean War.

The Canadians were the only ones to give it to them big time.

Northern Flicker nmewn Sun, 02/25/2018 - 09:06 Permalink

He's inviting Indians to pick up en mass and emigrate to Canada. They all get a free home and car + $36,000/yr in spending money (only $20,000 if no kids) and can retain their own customs.  The world is invited... to underline how open we are to new immigrants, our ambassador is a neo-Nazi along the Victoria Nuland model.   