How Cryptocurrencies Spawned A New Media Industry

In the span of just a few years, Blockchain and cryptocurrencies have taken financial markets by storm. Blockchain technology has already created new ways of financing companies. Bitcoin is gradually changing the rules of the game in the financial market: over $3.7 bln was raised by 372 ICOs between 2015 and 2017, meanwhile despite recent volatility, crypto currencies have been some of the best investments in recent years, and according to JPM, on a risk-adjusted basis, bitcoin has generated higher returns than the S&P.

In the media industry where rapid changes have become part of everyday business, traditional sources were unprepared to work with the crypto community. As a result, a large field for media newcomers appeared. Crypto holders are their audience, crypto companies and ICO issuers are their clients.

Below we take a quick look at some of the most popular new crypto media outlets.

Blockonomi

Website : blockonomi.com; Twitter: @blockonomi

: blockonomi.com; Twitter: @blockonomi Audience : 2.4 mln visits per month according to SimilarWeb

: 2.4 mln visits per month according to SimilarWeb History: Blockonomi was launched in 2017 by Kooc Media company. They are focused on writing reviews of companies and beginners guides, not news articles.

The Merkle

Website: themerkle.com; Twitter: @themerklenews

themerkle.com; Twitter: @themerklenews Audience : 4.8 mln visits per month according to SimilarWeb

: 4.8 mln visits per month according to SimilarWeb History: San-Francisco-based The Merkle was founded in June 2014. It is led by Mark Arguinbaev who also founded TheVRBase, media source about the VR industry.

Editorial policy: No information. The company accepts Bitcoin for press-releases, but do it through BitPay’s service, which turns Bitcoin into dollars.

Bitcoin Magazine

Website : bitcoinmagazine.com; Twitter: @BitcoinMagazine

: bitcoinmagazine.com; Twitter: @BitcoinMagazine Audience: 2.3 mln visits per month according to SimilarWeb

2.3 mln visits per month according to SimilarWeb History: Bitcoin Magazine was the first magazine dedicated to cryptocurrency. It was founded by Mihai Alisie and Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum, in 2012. They published the first issue in May 2012 and later joined forces with Coin Publishing LLC. In 2015 Bitcoin Magazine was acquired by BTC Media LLC, which also publishes Bitcoin, Let’s Talk Bitcoin and Distributed. Bitcoin Magazine ceased publication of their print magazine and currently posts content online. In total 22 magazine editions were issued.

Bitcoinist

Website: bitcoinist.com; Twitter: @bitcoinist

bitcoinist.com; Twitter: @bitcoinist Audience: 5.1 mln visits per month according to SimilarWeb

5.1 mln visits per month according to SimilarWeb History: Bitcoinist was founded in 2014 and is based in Budapest, Hungary. The media focus on the latest news alongside interviews, reviews and op-eds. It has its own ICO listing and list of online casinos.

NEWSBTC

Website: newsbtc.com; Twitter: @newsbtc

newsbtc.com; Twitter: @newsbtc Audience: 3.4 mln visits per month according to SimilarWeb

3.4 mln visits per month according to SimilarWeb History: London-based NewsBTC is working since October 2013. It publishes news, interviews, technical and price analysis. The media has its own cryptocurrencies price charts, casino listing, the list of hot ICOs and the calendar of crypto events.

CCN (Cryptocoinsnews)

Website: ccn.com ; Twitter: @CryptoCoinsNews

ccn.com Twitter: @CryptoCoinsNews Audience: 16.7 mln visits per month according to SimilarWeb

16.7 mln visits per month according to SimilarWeb History: Oslo-based media CryptoCoinsNews was founded in September 2013. The editorial team is composed of freelance writers. In November 2015, CryptoCoinsNews and its sister-site Hacked offered a five Bitcoin reward for information that leads to the arrest of an extortionist targeting them with a distributed denial of service attack. On Dec. 18, 2017, Cryptocoinsnews.com was redesigned and now it's site transfer visitors on new domain name ccn.com.

Cointelegraph

Website: cointelegraph.com; Twitter: @Cointelegraph

cointelegraph.com; Twitter: @Cointelegraph Audience: 26.2 mln visits per month according to SimilarWeb

26.2 mln visits per month according to SimilarWeb History: Cointelegraph is a London-based news site founded in October 2013. It is a source of cryptocurrency news, with its interviews and analysis of crypto market. The media has different services: Cryptocurrency Price Index, ICO calendar and exchange scanner. Cointelegraph also hosts BlockShow conferences, international events for showcasing established Blockchain solutions.

Bitcoin.com

Website: bitcoin.com; Twitter: @BitcoinCom

bitcoin.com; Twitter: @BitcoinCom Audience: 26.9 mln visits per month according to SimilarWeb

26.9 mln visits per month according to SimilarWeb History: Bitcoin.com originally is not a media source but a company that provides services, such as its own Bitcoin wallet, buying and selling cryptocurrencies and choosing a crypto wallet, Bitcoin mining pool, Blockchain explorer, Bitcoin forum, pricing charts, store and online games casino. The company also provides news, features and newcomers’ guides. It produces its own podcast. The source was founded in 2015 by Roger Ver, who is known as Bitcoin’s first angel investor. Ver is also famous for being a strong supporter of Bitcoin Cash.

Coindesk