Lawyers For The DNC Argue That 'Primary Rigging' Is Protected By The First Amendment

Via Disobedient Media,
The ongoing litigation of the DNC Fraud Lawsuit and the appeal regarding its dismissal took a stunning turn yesterday. The defendants in the case, including the DNC and former DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, filed a response brief that left many observers of the case at a loss for words.
The document, provided by the law offices of the Attorneys for the Plaintiffs in the case, Jared and Elizabeth Beck, and appears to argue that if the Democratic Party did cheat Sanders in the 2016 Presidential primary race, then that action was protected under the first amendment. Twitter users were quick to respond to the brief, expressing outrage and disgust at the claims made by representatives of the DNC and Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
The Defense counsel also argued that because of Jared Beck’s outspoken twitter posts, the plaintiffs were using the litigation process for political purposes: “For example, Plaintiffs’ counsel Jared Beck repeatedly refers to the DNC as “shi*bags” on Twitter and uses other degrading language in reference to Defendants.” Fascinatingly, no mention is made regarding the importance of First Amendment at this point in the document.
The defense counsel also took issue with Jared Beck for what they termed as: “…Repeatedly promoted patently false and deeply offensive conspiracy theories about the deaths of a former DNC staffer and Plaintiffs’ process server in an attempt to bolster attention for this lawsuit.”
This author was shocked to find that despite the characterization of the Becks as peddlers of conspiracy theory, the defense counsel failed to mention the motion for protection filed by the Becks earlier in the litigation process. They also failed to note the voice-modulated phone calls received by the law offices of the Becks which contained a caller-ID corresponding to the law offices of Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a defendant in the case. In light of this context, the Becks hardly appear to be peddlers of conspiracy theory.
The DNC defense lawyers then argued that: “There is no legitimate basis for this litigation, which is, at its most basic, an improper attempt to forge the federal courts into a political weapon to be used by individuals who are unhappy with how a political party selected its candidate in a presidential campaign.”
The brief continued: “…To recognize any of the causes of action that Plaintiffs allege based on their animating theory would run directly contrary to long-standing Supreme Court precedent recognizing the central and critical First Amendment rights enjoyed by political parties, especially when it comes to selecting the party’s nominee for public office.”
It appears that the defendants in the DNC Fraud Lawsuit are attempting to argue that cheating a candidate in the primary process is protected under the first amendment.
If all that weren’t enough, DNC representatives argued that the Democratic National Committee had no established fiduciary duty “to the Plaintiffs or the classes of donors and registered voters they seek to represent.”
It seems here that the DNC is arguing for its right to appoint candidates at its own discretion while simultaneously denying any “fiduciary duty” to represent the voters who donated to the Democratic Party under the belief that the DNC would act impartially towards the candidates involved.
Adding to the latest news regarding the DNC Fraud Lawsuit was the recent finding by the UK Supreme Court, which stated that Wikileaks Cables were admissible as evidence in legal proceedings.
If Wikileaks’ publication of DNC emails are found to be similarly admissible in a United States court of law, then the contents of the leaked emails could be used to argue that, contrary to the defendant’s latest brief, the DNC did favor the campaign of Hillary Clinton over Senator Sanders and that they acted to sabotage Sanders’ campaign.
The outcome of the appeal of the DNC Fraud Lawsuit remains to be seen. Disobedient Media will continue to report on this important story as it unfolds.
Comments
WTF?
Even on a practical level, beyond the "fraud is free speech" argument, they don't seem to have considered that this argument is a lose/lose proposition. Even if they (DNC) win legally, they are going to lose as people turn away from the finger they're giving them.
In other words, "we can piss in the faces of all you plebes, and you will like it"
In reply to WTF? by css1971
Why isn't Wasaman in jail?
And Hillary(!) too?
In reply to In other words, "we can piss… by vulcanraven
'Primary Rigging' and 'GENERAL Rigging' by BOTH parties are how the People got NO VOICE.
In reply to Why isn't Wasaman in jail?… by ThinkerNotEmoter
They use the term selected in what is to be an election process. Humerous to say the least.
The DNC/RNC select who you get to elect. They call that a democratic process?
Is the only way to protest this fraud to stop voting?
In reply to 'Primary Rigging' by lloll
what i find extremely funny, and yes i am a sicko, is that if you read how iran "selects" those that can run for office, and then as you summarize the US procedure, they are the same.
and iran is a theocracy?
In reply to They use the term selected… by auricle
Notice this is a civil suit brought by a citizen.
The Bern is silent and not suing anybody although he was the target of the scam, or maybe a party to it.
The DOJ is silent and not looking to put anybody in jail for what appears to be an obvious violation of criminal law.
Nothing to see here. Move along.
- - Jeff Sessions
In reply to what i find extremely funny,… by just the tip
Not so for murder, and rigging the general election.
Seth Rich murder and DHS investigation into 2016 election tampering soon to expose this party's contempt for the law, and all other forms of ethical conduct.
The Democratic party is burned beyond recognition now. Why don't the Greens, Libertarians and Berniecrats start a new party? Sound silly? Well it would make more sense than the current state of affairs.
In reply to … by macholatte
also protected by the 1st amendment:
Sexual harassment, bomb threats, intimidation, race baiting, homophobia, more. This is the company of the DNC and its claims.
In reply to Not so for murder and… by IntercoursetheEU
The leaders of the Democrap Party (or the Republican Party for that matter) can indeed name whom ever they want to be the party candidate for president or any other office regardless of a vote of supposed party members or the public. But.....if they fool the people with the scam of a fake primary, nobody in their right mind should ever vote for that party or their nominees.
Much the same way, I could form a political party and have a bunch of people vote for the nominee from a list of possible candidates. Then, if I didn't win the vote I could just name myself as the nominee anyway. It's just that no one would vote for me in the general election after running such a scham.
In reply to also protected by the 1st… by dead hobo
Okay... Okay... DNC...
If We Go Down That Road Then Russian-Americans citizens have the right to influence the Presidential Primary/Elections...
Russian influencers can freely and legally ask these Ruskies to buy and post millions of ads/articles... collect info on DNC crimes... and rig the DNC primary... and thus be shielded by the SAME law.
As Hilary would say... "What Difference Does It Make"
Case Closed... Next...
Edgey...
In reply to The leaders of the Democrap… by IH8OBAMA
The biggest news that came out of the last election is that the two political parties are PRIVATE CORPORATIONS [left unsaid is that they are both financed by the Supranational Money Power Monopolist Mega-Corporate Global Fascist Empire, aka the precise descriptive name of what the programmed call the undescriptive "New World Order"] and the management teams pick the nomination, NOT THE GULLIBLE, MUPPETS who believe their "vote" actually counts!
In reply to … by Sir Edge
All these thieving democRATS belong in jail.
Starting with corrupt homosexual Soweeto and crooked Hillary.
Total scumbags all of them.
In reply to The biggest news that came… by All Risk No Reward
In other words...
You would either have to be the most stupid fucking idiot on the planet, or, have a vested interest ($$$-power-sex-drugs), to claim membership to a political party. Kind of what I have been saying for over half of a century.
In reply to All these thieving democRATS… by Richard Chesler
They'll make these bullshit defenses for the public, but the real defense will take place behind closed doors where the judge will be told The Powers That Be spent billions of dollars to buy these two parties and no one will be allowed to rock this fucking boat.
In reply to The biggest news that came… by All Risk No Reward
Regrettably I up vote you plus 20 trillion...(that number strangely has been ringing in my ears lately)
In reply to The biggest news that came… by All Risk No Reward
Doesn't the photo of Wasserman Shultz look like an alien. She looks like she might bite.
In reply to Regrettably I up vote you… by Zorba's idea
Well, I guess the communist party of China would prevent this type of thing. I do hope that if the Jews are planning to move all of their finances to Asia that the Chinese are ready to do them in. I wonder if this is the reason that they advised that the constitution of China was being changed. Funny, the Jews invented totalitarian communism and now it may be coming back to haunt them.
In reply to The leaders of the Democrap… by IH8OBAMA
"What if they had an election and nobody showed up?"
In reply to The leaders of the Democrap… by IH8OBAMA
His name was Seth Rich.
In reply to The leaders of the Democrap… by IH8OBAMA
How about colluding with foreign countries, but only for the DNC.
In reply to also protected by the 1st… by dead hobo
don't forget the dead attorney involved in this case (too lazy to google the poor dead guys name)
In reply to Not so for murder and… by IntercoursetheEU
And his name was Seth Rich.
In reply to don't forget the dead… by putaipan
Sanders accepted a lakefront cottage worth $1 Million as a payoff from the Clinton Foundation so all is good. When does a Jew refuse a $1million gift?
In reply to And his name was Seth Rich. by El Oregonian
I read it was only $800,000, so it's not really that bad.
In reply to Sanders accepted a lakefront… by Jumanji1959
Sanders got far more than that and he was PART of the fraud . doing what he always does sheep doggin for the Democratic party. A total fraud and coward. A dual Israeli pushing the Russiagate narrative. A total dirty politician.
And he didn't take money from corporations during his campaign? All LIES, he was second only to Clinton in receiving gifts from Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. Sanders belongs in prison with the rest of them.
In reply to Sanders accepted a lakefront… by Jumanji1959
nope. he dead too, but i was refering to shaun lucas.
http://truthfeed.com/breaking-man-investigating-fraud-charges-against-t…
In reply to And his name was Seth Rich. by El Oregonian
In Broward County, no less (Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Debbie Wasserman Schultz).
In reply to nope. he dead too, but i… by putaipan
Is it Shawn Luckas, a Bernie-supporting lawyer?
https://mobile.twitter.com/wikileaks/status/765353210588590082?lang=en
In reply to don't forget the dead… by putaipan
Beranton J. Whisenant Jr. That''s right found dead in the surf wearing his suit and tie. The autopsy stated blunt object hit his head before the gunshot wound killed him. The Sheriff's office (Broward County) ruled it a suicide.
In reply to don't forget the dead… by putaipan
What is the difference? There is no any justice in America. It is all gone.
The US people are polarized and, thanks to Hollywood and mainstream media, with the culture of lawless, violence, and hatred of everybody. America is a very sick country with a fake President and the utterly corrupt US Congress. It will not end good or bloodless.
The US military reliance on super-technology is poorly thought of since these high-tech military systems require very highly-educated and intelligent people to operate these systems while the US educational system being a total failure cannot produce.
In reply to Not so for murder and… by IntercoursetheEU
lol...so I take it you are not all that impressed with the sticky gooey hot mess President Hope-n-Change left for others to clean up? ;-)
In reply to What is the difference?… by caconhma
Yeah but when will these 'others' start with the perp walks, arrests, and sentences?
In reply to lol...so I take it you are… by nmewn
It may have to be done ourselves, it wouldn't be the first time.
In reply to Yeah but when will these … by DollarMenu
Fake President?
Fuck YOU!
He's the best one ( for doing what he said he'd do ) I've EVER SEEN in my over half a century on this orb.
I love the FACT that I'm no longer coerced into paying 'a fine' for med care. I love the fact that military MEN can make their own decisions without calling some faggot or woman to beg for permission to do what needs being done. I love the fact that he's undoing the little Kenyan Kueer's actions-one by one. I've never had so much joy as I've had watching it happen!
I love the fact that President TRIUMPH is unabashedly PRO-AMERICAN (fuck the rest of the World )
This guy has more fricking cajones than any man I've ever met as he is deluged DAILY with bullshit and lies as they try to take him down with assistance from every news agency in the World. I cut the cable of propaganda as it was despicable to watch the deviants and illegals pushed as America's best 'hope'. Fuck that. I want Crusades IX already ( or whatever the number is right ).
Before 'm only usefull as a bullet receptacle.
But hey, what do I know?
In reply to What is the difference?… by caconhma
Me too bro. My last fuck given 2008 seeing the magic negro between Styrofoam
Greek columns effluviating niggerisms to thunderous applause.
In reply to Fake President?… by NukeChinaNow
Murder, intrigue, subversion, treason, gangsterism, cronyism, deceit, sedition, dishonesty, and gangsterism are just protected forms of free speech. Complaining about it is a crime.
In reply to Not so for murder and… by IntercoursetheEU
And the crime carries a sentence of death, no trial necessary. Ask Seth Rich and Shaun Lucas.
In reply to Murder, intrigue, subversion… by Stuck on Zero
DemoRats just love the Democrat moniker and don't see themselves as anything but jackasses.
In reply to Not so for murder and… by IntercoursetheEU
2 MS-13 members killed Seth and were found dead in myrtle beach a couple days later. Expendable. q
So WHO ORDERED THE HIT? Then go higher up the chain for the real culprit.
Why do you think Trump is going after this gang? Because they are not exactly what they seem. Go Trump!!!
In reply to Not so for murder and… by IntercoursetheEU
Bernie is more than happy to yammer on about Russian bots swarming Facebook and other social media platforms in some insidious plot to rig the election -- and yet he fails to say a word about the actual attempts to rig the election by the DNA and Hillary. But, hey, if he can shave a few hundred dollars off of my monthly health insurance premiums he can call for a first-strike nuclear attack on Russia!
In reply to … by macholatte
Yet, he chose Russia for his honeymoon.
In reply to Bernie is more than happy to… by Lemmy Caution
Bernie is COMPROMISED.
His schtick is old and worn. He needs to exit stage right immediately and stfu.
In reply to Yet, he chose Russia for his… by Endgame Napoleon
I seriously thought they'd defend with the excuse their fraud and rigging was merely ... "exceedingly careless."
In reply to Bernie is COMPROMISED… by Bigly
But he is one of our treasured independents....ha fucking ha!
In reply to Bernie is COMPROMISED… by Bigly
The Bern has a not so secret codicil on his purchase of this third Dacha on Lake Champlain. He shoots his mouth off, he gets to return to the scene of his Honeymoon. This might be preferable to the Bern clan, since Mrs. Bern is still in a photo finish with all kinds of Grand Juries and his daughter can't seem to restart her woodworking school at Chelsea Clinton level of wages.
What criminal law? These are democraticals. Criminal law is for the little people.
In reply to … by macholatte
Lawyers For The DNC Argue That 'Primary Rigging' Is Protected By The First Amendment
My response: UNBELIEVABLE!!!! The DEMOCRATS and their operatives are like HERPES, just when you think you got them under control, they once again become a problem and a threat to the health of the body. Interestingly, there is NO LONG TERM CURE for HERPES.
We need to make sure we vote these CORRUPT, VILE and EVIL DEMOCRATS out of office during the midterm 2018.
In reply to The Bern has a not so secret… by New_Meat
Don't get so whipped up.
The Dems are a brand, and all they are doing is what all advertisers do and that is LIE.
Their 'consumers' know it's shit, but on a plate with parsley, they will eat it up.
America can not afford to wake up.
In reply to Lawyers For The DNC Argue… by GUS100CORRINA
Get strategic hedge simple score voting!
End the two-party!
In reply to Don't get so whipped up… by DollarMenu
Their other defense should be; "That's not fraud; that's merely DNC Policy"
In reply to Don't get so whipped up… by DollarMenu