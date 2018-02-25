North Korea's Winter Olympics Cheerleaders "Forced Into Sexual Slavery" Back Home

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 02/25/2018 - 23:30

As mainstream outlets such as USA Today, ABC News, and the New York Times pumped out a steady stream of propaganda about North Korea's cheerleaders at the Winter Olympics "stealing the spotlight" and wearing "matching snowsuits," a more sinister story of sexual abuse and exploitation was apparently not worth the MSM's investigative resources.

A North Korean defector says that members of the North Korean Olympic cheerleading squad are being forced into sexual slavery by the country's top politicians, reports the New Straits Times.

“North Korea’s art troupe came here and performed with dances and songs, and it might seem like a fancy show on the outside. However, they also have to go to parties and provide sexual services, that sort of pain also follows," said former military musician Lee So-yeon, 42. She now heads the New Korea Women's Union - a group which helps defectors adjust to life in South Korea. 

"They go to the central Politburo party’s events, and have to sleep with the people there, even if they don’t want it. Those sorts of human-rights infringements take place, where women have to follow what they are told to do with their bodies.”

“The women there, when they attend, they have to undress. They’re asked to undress, like objects. That’s the physical pain they have to go through.”

Bloomberg also spoke with Kim Hyung-soo, 54, who defected to South Korea in 2009 with his son - a North Korean national league skier. Kim said that all of the North Korean coaches and atheletes are "slaves" of Kim Jong-un, though he did not mention sexual abuse. 

“The cheerleaders, too,” he said. “They select people who are unlikely to defect, and people with loyal backgrounds. This factor is crucial from a very early stage.”

The cheerleaders are hand picked by the North Korean regime based on a stringent set of criteria, according to defector An Chan-il who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies. 

“They must be over 163 centimetres tall and come from good families,” An said. “Those who play an instrument are from a band and others are mostly students at the elite Kim Il-sung University.”

That said, Mike Pence was a bit standoffish with Kim Jong-Un's sister, the head of propaganda for North Korea - which in retrospect may have been more newsworthy than North Korea's forced sexual slavery of it's national cheerleading squad.

Comments

techpriest booboo Mon, 02/26/2018 - 00:29 Permalink

I have, but look at what they advocate for, and also look at when they abstain from protesting.

For example, Bill Clinton raped plenty of women and Hillary covered for him, and what did feminists say? zippo.

Or, think of the feminists who went around for a while wearing hijabs to somehow claim that doing so was "liberating." They may act like freaks on the one hand, but in reality they are cowards with poor self-control, and cannot think ahead to what their actions are going to bring onto them.

booboo macholatte Mon, 02/26/2018 - 00:06 Permalink

women have to follow what they are told to do with their bodies Commercials and peers do that here.

Bring back the flower sack dresses. My Winnifred used to look so good sittin on the front porch racking trout lines in her flower sack dress

BarkingCat directaction Mon, 02/26/2018 - 00:11 Permalink

Those 2 stories cannot be both true.

One defector states that these women are sex slaves when they go home and are treated badly.

The other defector states that they are picked for their loyalty and are from good families. 

 

These 2 are opposite realities. Think about it. What ensures that those underneath are truly loyal to the leader? Abuse certainly is not the answer. 

Also the Koreans might be sensitive to having their women used as "comfort girls".

I don't know for sure, but knowing just a little of their modern history, I would suspect that would be true. It would also explain why a defector would level such an accusation.

LadyAtZero Sun, 02/25/2018 - 23:34 Permalink

I have read this before.

NKorea is one huge, weird concentration camp. 

Hopefully (maybe?) the reunification of North and South Korea will clean out this horrible situation.

DaiRR Sun, 02/25/2018 - 23:37 Permalink

The MSM fawns over things North Korean whenever they have the opportunity.  That's the sick MSM for you.  If the international community had half a brain and half a spine they would shun all things North Korean.

ZIONISM KILLS Sun, 02/25/2018 - 23:43 Permalink

This  has  been  ongoing  in  all  parts  of  Asia  for  centuries,  did  you  people  just  wake  up,  The  Japs  did  it  during  WW II,  they  where  called  comfort  women. Americans  are  dumber,  more  ignorant,  than  a  Box  of  Rocks. 

MusicIsYou Sun, 02/25/2018 - 23:46 Permalink

