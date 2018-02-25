North Korea's Winter Olympics Cheerleaders "Forced Into Sexual Slavery" Back Home

As mainstream outlets such as USA Today, ABC News, and the New York Times pumped out a steady stream of propaganda about North Korea's cheerleaders at the Winter Olympics "stealing the spotlight" and wearing "matching snowsuits," a more sinister story of sexual abuse and exploitation was apparently not worth the MSM's investigative resources.
A North Korean defector says that members of the North Korean Olympic cheerleading squad are being forced into sexual slavery by the country's top politicians, reports the New Straits Times.
“North Korea’s art troupe came here and performed with dances and songs, and it might seem like a fancy show on the outside. However, they also have to go to parties and provide sexual services, that sort of pain also follows," said former military musician Lee So-yeon, 42. She now heads the New Korea Women's Union - a group which helps defectors adjust to life in South Korea.
"They go to the central Politburo party’s events, and have to sleep with the people there, even if they don’t want it. Those sorts of human-rights infringements take place, where women have to follow what they are told to do with their bodies.”
“The women there, when they attend, they have to undress. They’re asked to undress, like objects. That’s the physical pain they have to go through.”
Bloomberg also spoke with Kim Hyung-soo, 54, who defected to South Korea in 2009 with his son - a North Korean national league skier. Kim said that all of the North Korean coaches and atheletes are "slaves" of Kim Jong-un, though he did not mention sexual abuse.
“The cheerleaders, too,” he said. “They select people who are unlikely to defect, and people with loyal backgrounds. This factor is crucial from a very early stage.”
The cheerleaders are hand picked by the North Korean regime based on a stringent set of criteria, according to defector An Chan-il who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies.
“They must be over 163 centimetres tall and come from good families,” An said. “Those who play an instrument are from a band and others are mostly students at the elite Kim Il-sung University.”
That said, Mike Pence was a bit standoffish with Kim Jong-Un's sister, the head of propaganda for North Korea - which in retrospect may have been more newsworthy than North Korea's forced sexual slavery of it's national cheerleading squad.
They wouldn't be going back, if I could help it.
Who really controls NK?
So this is what the feminists advocating for Marxism will get, if they win.
I don't think the feminists would be too happy w/ North Korea- they can't act and dress like sluts and run their mouths like they do here in the US
In Degenerate Clown World Amerika, cheerleader enslave YOU!
"I'll buy THAT for a dollar!"
It must be pure heaven there. If the Cossacks won't let me live in their neck of the woods, NK is my next choice.
Um, no. have you seen what the average feminazi looks like.
I have, but look at what they advocate for, and also look at when they abstain from protesting.
For example, Bill Clinton raped plenty of women and Hillary covered for him, and what did feminists say? zippo.
Or, think of the feminists who went around for a while wearing hijabs to somehow claim that doing so was "liberating." They may act like freaks on the one hand, but in reality they are cowards with poor self-control, and cannot think ahead to what their actions are going to bring onto them.
women have to follow what they are told to do with their bodies
Is that something unusual?
women have to follow what they are told to do with their bodies Commercials and peers do that here.
Bring back the flower sack dresses. My Winnifred used to look so good sittin on the front porch racking trout lines in her flower sack dress
You mean, how North Koreans are essentially bribed and encouraged to lie?
The more outlandish the story, the more the South Koreans pay them.
This article reflects the sad level of ineptitude to which US propaganda has sunken.
But hey, US citizens are eagerly duped by all scary stories about North Korea, so why not?
Did you hear that half of those cheerleaders are actually zombies?
https://www.rt.com/news/416572-north-korea-executed-kim-return/
...And these claims are almost always buttressed by the ever newly discovered "defector" with "first-hand accounts" ...
Where do they find these people, but more importantly "how" do they find these people?
mull that over ...
There are over 30,000 North Korean defectors in Korea. They're easily accessible. You go talk to them.
You fucking people are slowly losing your fucking minds with your bullshit. Sure. 30,000 North Korean crisis actors.
SMFH.....
And I'm sure you have first-hand knowledge for such claims...or do you attain your info from the usual channels? Who is the fuckin' retard here my friend? Surely it is not I....
NK is a ghastly tyranny where concentration camps are a reality and people go around with parasites in their stomachs. But you know the world is being duped.
You mean exactly like the US's private prisons factories and the hookworms in Lowdnes Co AL?
"They go to the Hollywood Kingpin party’s events, and have to sleep with the people there, even if they don’t want it."
FIFY
What a load of garbage.
More anti-North Korea propaganda.
Why people fall for these awful twisted lies is beyond me.
Empires need a boogyman - real or imagined- right now North Korea and Iran take turns being the punching bag.
Those 2 stories cannot be both true.
One defector states that these women are sex slaves when they go home and are treated badly.
The other defector states that they are picked for their loyalty and are from good families.
These 2 are opposite realities. Think about it. What ensures that those underneath are truly loyal to the leader? Abuse certainly is not the answer.
Also the Koreans might be sensitive to having their women used as "comfort girls".
I don't know for sure, but knowing just a little of their modern history, I would suspect that would be true. It would also explain why a defector would level such an accusation.
We gotta get our women behind the War. Time to drag out the sex slave stories.
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/871570/posts
https://themuslimissue.wordpress.com/2013/07/07/khadafy-sex-slave-revea…
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/sex-slave-hell-isis-horrific-8…
ZH should know better than be used for propaganda. North Korea is no paradise but this is just idiotic fabrication.
I have read this before.
NKorea is one huge, weird concentration camp.
Hopefully (maybe?) the reunification of North and South Korea will clean out this horrible situation.
Reunification unlikely at present.
for now, NK is making nice to buy time to advance rocket/nuclear program as a deterrent to USA aggression.
which is a rational thing for them to be doing.
In Nork the 'Tapeworm' eats you.
It's not worth responding to this Nork~Bot.
Something like this would never happen in America, especially not in a place like Hollywood.
Except that it is probably NK propaganda, yet it IS happening in hollywood.
Who could doubt a defector? His handlers might take back all his goodies.
Could it be that a country can be a shithole but at the same time we don't have to go to war with them?
Yea, sure. All those Hollywood women kept quiet until Trump beat the the Hildabeast.
weren't our female athletes servicing one of the docotors um.... yeah. we have a fucked up situation here in USA too if you handn't noticed...
They were subjected to indecent liberties. Strive for accuracy.
Have you ever been to Hollywood?
How's Harvey doing? </sarc>
Sexual acts for prestige in NK is better than starving to death.
This was not only the Norm in Feudal Europe for many centuries, but the Nobility (the multi-generational entitled class) saw it as some sort of Divine Right: "Droit de Signeur".
It was also the standard in Asian nations through the millenia as well. In the Forbidden City there is even a place for the concubines that is figuratively translated as the "Palace of Beauty," but the characters translate literally to "beautiful woman storage."
The MSM fawns over things North Korean whenever they have the opportunity. That's the sick MSM for you. If the international community had half a brain and half a spine they would shun all things North Korean.
Have you been there, seen it with your own eyes? Like the fabricated stories of Germans raping nuns in Belgium in 1914 or the Iraqis pulling babies from incubators in Kuwait? And from what I see the MSM is spewing the anti-NoKo propaganda like the good US government lackeys that they are
Like Obama showed his real birth certificate or Trump colluded with Putin?
The US got its ass kicked by Norway, Germany, and Canada.
No wonder Kim Jung Un looks so happy.
Unfortuneately the article is from the CIA.
Yes. Threadstone failed, as we know from David Webb.
This has been ongoing in all parts of Asia for centuries, did you people just wake up, The Japs did it during WW II, they where called comfort women. Americans are dumber, more ignorant, than a Box of Rocks.
It's been going on for centuries? Well okay then. It must not be a problem.
I guess that's better than the pedophile-homosexual ring of Washington/Hollywood where elites pork kids up the cornhole and they spew their load up inside their track with poop on their penises and no baby can possibly be born. And then they use the porn addicted FBI to bury political connections. Nobody wants to talk about it and no baby can be born from the act, but they shove these peckers up holes of poop while breaking blood vessels while getting poop on penises. And then they go on CSPAN but if you look real close you might be able to spot flies landing on the poop residue around their mouth.
