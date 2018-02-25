Ohio Sheriff Offers Free Gun Training To 50 Teachers; Forced To Cap At 300 After Huge Response

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 02/25/2018 - 22:30

An Ohio sheriff who offered free firearms training to 50 teachers was forced to cap his offer at 300, after a flood of local school employees signed up in the wake of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 people dead. 

“We put it online, we thought we’d get 20 school teachers maybe. Within 20 minutes we had 40. Within an hour we had 100. Within four hours we had 200. By the next morning, at 300, we cut it off,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said on “Fox & Friends.”

The Parkland, FL shooting has renewed a national debate on the Second Amendment. Sheriff Jones noted that only a few schools in Ohio allow the concealed carry of a firearm, and that the plan to arm teachers would only work if "the school boards have the guts to make it a reality." Jones suggested that school staffers should go through mandatory firearms training to help them identify the sounds of gunfire. 

“We have to do something here because we can’t wait for our government to do anything. All they do is fight, they get nothing done,” he said.

Four days ago during a White House "listening session" on school shootings, president Trump suggested arming teachers - a call he as repeated since. 

"If you had a teacher who was adept at firearms, they could very well end the attack very quickly, and the good thing about a suggestion like that -- and we're going to be looking at it very strongly, and I think a lot of people are going to be opposed to it. I think a lot of people are going to like it. But the good thing is you're going to have a lot of [armed] people with that," said the President. 

“We can’t stop the school shootings, we can’t stop guns from being manufactured, but we've got to do something, we've got to make the schools more of a hardened target,” said Sheriff Jones - adding that the class was open to teachers, secretaries and maintenance workers.

verumcuibono Juggernaut x2 Sun, 02/25/2018 - 22:58 Permalink

This is great. They'll just move the FF to another school. Unless you people start redpilling everyone you know, this WILL NEVER END.

Society is being bullied and brainwashed by the MSM into ignoring the TRUTHS about these shootings. YOU MUST NOT ALLOW THIS.

We gotta get honest about why these shootings CONTINUE to happen (almost always with the same script) and it takes time and effort to do research. Too much laziness in leaping into a familiar argument and being distracted with MSM smoke and mirrors, rather than digging in and understanding this.

MANY patterns are readily obvious in nearly ALL of these school shootings:

  • failure in law enforcement/intelligence (who are consistently notified of problem individuals ahead of time) to prevent event
  • common weaponry - ARs
  • event coincides with on site drills run by authorities/law enforcement
  • mental health issues and kids on SSRIs and other psychotripic drugs
  • eye-witness reports of multiple shooters sharing repetitive contrary observations/testimony to "official" version
  • lack of visual documentation (CCTVs down, non-existent, disappears)
  • few people show up at local hospitals
  • 911, 33, 666  numbers evident--as crazy as this sounds
  • the lone-gunman rhetoric
  • and ongoing resistance to gun control in DC
  • and many other "details"

NONE OF THESE ARE COINCIDENCES! Nor are distractions in MSM's version of events w/ controlled propaganda.

What hangs people up when you mention false flags is that the MSM has brainwashed everyone into believing the false flag theory means "people weren't killed". That's entirely untrue - simply consider 9/11. Of course false flags can involve tragedy, injury, deaths. Even children, which is what makes it unconscionable. MSM wants you to immediately dismiss and be repulsed by anyone asking questions about the official narrative propaganda. Don't fall for it.

Children will stop being killed when America wakes the fuck up and starts asking the right questions, making the right demands. It's time.

ChaoKrungThep IH8OBAMA Mon, 02/26/2018 - 00:07 Permalink

Three armed & trained Florida cops on-site didn't stop the Parkland massacre. They hid, quite rightly, from a kid using a semi-auto rifle, when they had only pistols. What will a harassed, frightened school teacher do when a kid arrives with a rifle? Probably kill a few students before she/he even sees the gunman. Not a solution.

SilverDOG dirtyfiles Sun, 02/25/2018 - 23:05 Permalink

The only poor aspect of this forward motion towards school safety, is time wasted.

Next on the list; citizen retaliation in regards to officers "of the LAW" breaking the law and especially in regards to killing innocent people.

An eye for an eye, I say. 

Or...Libtard...you can stand up and volunteer to be the first on the train... Germany 1940.

It's a coming and on file.

 

2nd response: A quick response to an decades engineered process, must be far beyond your submissive reactionary thought protocol. 

I hear the train a calling, load up!

 

 