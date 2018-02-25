Ron Paul Warns "We Can't Continue To Run The World"

Former Texas Congressman and leading libertarian thinker Dr. Ron Paul has shared his views on President Trump's job as president after his first year in office, the situation in Syria and the renewed debate on gun control in the wake of the Florida school shooting.
Trump's Year in Office
Sputnik: Donald Trump has been in office for over a year. What is your general assessment of his job as president?
Ron Paul: Mediocre; probably not worse than the other options. But I don't think presidents really have much control. I think the deep state – the people behind the scenes and the shadow government, who control the monetary system, who control our foreign policy and the welfare state, and are connected to the media and the military-industrial complex. – I don't think the presidency is as important as it's made out to be. But everybody talks about it; it's a political thing, and they keep churning the issue and directing everybody to ask 'is Trump a good guy or a bad guy, and are we going to impeach him or what's going to happen', rather than [asking] what kind of philosophy do we have: why do we have this philosophy of welfare-warfare, spend money, run up debt and let the central bank print all that money.
They don't even talk about it; the major parties, including Trump, they sign even more controls on us when it comes to FISA courts and spying on us. In spite of the fact that government officials like the FBI and others actually spy on our own president, he supports this; he passes and signs bills on that. So that really raises questions about 'does the president really have much to say', and I think he has much less to say than a lot of people believe. I believe that if he had stuck to his guns and had a different relationship with Russia and started bringing troops home and not aggravating things, he wouldn't have been tolerated. Something would have happened.
Syria and America's Place in the World
Sputnik: Moving on to the Middle East, in your reports you've stated that with so many countries controlling territory in Syria, there's very little left for the Syrians. Do you think there's a good chance that government forces can regain control of the country?
Ron Paul: I do. I think there will always be a Syria. What it's going to look like is the big problem. At the moment, it's hard to predict and say that the people who have invaded — the Turks, the Israelis, the United States will leave. They're going to have to suffer a defeat somewhere along the way. That may occur soon –another defeat like Aleppo. That might make them think differently, but it's still a hotbed…
Sputnik: There's an ongoing campaign in the east of Demascus in Eastern Ghouta, with media portrayals of it in the West comparing the ongoing campaign to Srebrenica and what happened in Bosnia. Why do you think this is, and how is the situation being portrayed in the West? Do Americans know what's actually going on?
Ron Paul: I think this, indirectly, may be a subtle bit of good news…You know Aleppo was seen as a return of Syrian territory, and a lot of people moved back! Everybody said that 'it's Assad who wants to kill his people and gas his people,' and yet they all moved back after the fighting stopped. So maybe this is one of the last desperate stands [for the anti-Damascus forces], at least for the part of Syria where Assad is stronger…
Sputnik: The UN has been commenting on this to emphasize how bad things are in Syria, and particularly in Eastern Ghouta. But the situation was also really bad in Mosul in Iraq, with recent video footage showing the results of US airstrikes. Where do you think the UN was then?
Ron Paul: Probably cheering them on. We often have a foreign policy, especially in the last several decades, of being the dominant power. We pressure people; if they do what we tell 'em, we send them more money, since we can print the world currency. And if they don't do what we tell 'em, then we have to participate in a little aggression by bombing and doing these kinds of things. My argument from the day they started, back to 1998 – I argued don't mess around with sanctions on Iraq, it'll lead to war.
Someday, we'll go broke. I don't think that we all of a sudden will have a reasonable foreign policy. I think it's going to be financial. I believe it was the financing of the Soviet system that brought it down as much as anything; that's the way most authoritarian empires end, and I think that's the way our system is going to end. Who knows when that's going to happen, but we can't continue to do what we're doing.
We can't continue to run the world. Our deficit's exploding. I think the sentiment toward the United States has started to shift too; there was a time when we were welcome, and were on the side of trying to help people, but right now it's on the side of expanding our controls around the world.
Gun Control
Sputnik: On the subject of gun control: You've stated that those demanding that guns be taken away don't talk much about guns when it's government authorities who are the ones shooting innocent people. Why do you think that's happening?
Ron Paul: Because there are some people who believe that guns belong in the hands of the government. Those are the authoritarians. Those who believe in a free society [say] that the people should have the guns, and the government should fear the people.
This was an argument back in the days when they were [creating] our constitution, and of course [Thomas] Jefferson argued the case that the government shouldn't have the guns that are ruling and controlling the people. That doesn't mean that we don't have a national defense; it just means that the people deserve guns, because ultimately, the problem that has existed throughout history has always been the abuse by government in taking freedoms away from the people.
I think we see that happening now in our country. Every time there's an incident, certain groups want more regulation. But if they were consistent, if they found one of our policemen shooting somebody that may have been a petty criminal…they would never say 'Well, he overreacted, so what we have to do is take guns away from people'. No, they never even mention it…But if something like a school shooting occurs, they use that as an excuse where private guns aren't to be used. And of course my argument is that private security is superior to anything the government will offer us.
Sputnik: You've said that tragedies like the one that happened in Florida can't be prevented by banning guns. What measures do you see as the most effective in addressing this national issue?
Ron Paul: I think some of our problems occur because we don't have enough guns in the right place. It's more than just saying 'the guns are the problem, get rid of the guns and give them to the government,' because I don't think that's the solution…
I often mention a chemical plant next door to where I live: they have a lot of security, and it's not the government, it's not the police department; they have private security, and it does quite well. They're responsible, it's a very dangerous place, they don't want anyone in there.
So I think the more that's privatized, the better. Private schools don't have these problems. Home schooling obviously wouldn't have problems like this, and the smaller schools don't have problems because everybody knows everybody. Sometimes these movements towards gigantic school districts where there are thousands of kids in one school, where people don't know exactly what's going [on] sort of introduces these problems.
But I think we should talk about gun-free zones…where nobody is allowed to have a gun. I hate the idea of getting more guns, but quite frankly, if I was in charge of a very dangerous area or a private school and it was getting dangerous, a private owner has a right to use a gun. So yes, there are times when I think that teachers or some other school officials could have guns and be ready to deal with them.
The problem with my argument is that people will construe it as being 'oh well he doesn't care about the kids', but quite frankly, the kids still are getting killed, and when you look at what our government guns do, if you measure how many kids are dying in Yemen right now because we're allies of Saudi Arabia – why aren't we worried about that? Not only about the policemen who shoot badly, but what about our own government, that's in so many countries, with so many innocent people dying from our bombs and our interference in other peoples' lives in other countries? So I think that's involved in massively more killing than what's happening in the schools. That doesn't mean I'm not concerned about the schools, but they ought not be so inconsistent in what their arguments are.
You can find the complete audio from Dr. Paul's full interview with Sputnik below.
Comments
I agree with you Mr. Paul, the brain washing is strong in many and difficult to over come. Painful for some even.
The Saudi "Royals" need that pipeline.
OFF TOPIC
According to Josh Sigurdson, he has received evidence from "top anonymous sources exposing George Soros, Kyle Bass, Eric Sprott, Peter Schiff and the role GoldMoney, Hayman Capital and Dillon Gage have in monopolizing the Texas gold industry by weaselling into the administrative rolls at the Texas Gold Depository and UTIMCO."
In reply to I agree with you Mr. Paul,… by JimmyJones
US can continue to run the world.
Its a money making business plan.
In reply to OFF TOPIC… by Mr Pink
Yeah. Tell the bankers that, who fund both sides of wars.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Meet the BANKSTERS who have financed all wars for the past 100 years.
In reply to Yeah. Tell the bankers that… by Potato Farmer
American's seem to think that they have to be perfect in order to continue to run the world... that simply is not true.
When you travel around a lot you soon realize that much of the world is a hell hole, even many industrialized countries are devoid of strong institutions.
The biggest strength of the US is actually the Constitution and how this single document provides a powerful and stable foundation for every other institution (from congress, to the courts, to corporations, to sports teams) in the country to stand upon. Lots of ZHers hate "institutions", they are actually the best way for human efforts to be organised and to manage succession of critical figures/personel.
Strong and stable institutions are actually what separate the West from the other 80% of the world, that genuinely is a god forsaken hell hole.
To continue to run the world you don't have to be perfect, you just have to better run than a hell hole. Just look at the new Chinese Emperor Xi Jinping, this is evidence of a weak institution bowing to the pressure of a strong man. That doesn't happen in the West. That's why we always win.
Our institutions have done better succession than anywhere else on Earth and we will continue to monopolize this ability for decades if not centuries to come. For emerging or developing countries it is far too tempting for them to try and short circuit their development by self immolating their succession of power, Russia can't pass the baton and now neither can China. The power is too corrupting and their institutions are too weak to withstand the strongmen. These countries are destined to wallow in the middle income trap.
Xi Jinping's move to abolish term limits weakens Chinese institutions so fundamentally that I actually think this must be the work of Western intelligence agencies who have infiltrated the Chinese communist party.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
The trail of tears blazed by the United States since its inception disproves the theory that a democratic republic acts in a moral and ethical manner.
Our institutions, mandated by the constitution, have been systematically corrupted. The United Nations has taken over our schools, our land management etc. with their Agendas. The bankers have taken over our economy with their debt based money and counterfeiting. Our military has long been employed as a tool to enforce corporate worldwide expansion. The states have relinquished almost all their power over to the federal government.
There is no silver bullet. We take too long to address an intrusion and whence confronted, we turn our backs on the threats as if they would never return. What is written in the constitution is noble. But we the people have allowed the corruption of our institutions. Every generation must relearn the same lessons and make the same mistakes. The corrupting influences, however, are ongoing and have the advantage of experience over time.
In reply to American's seem to think… by Occident Mortal
@ Jimmy,
It’s Indoctrination With Social Engineering & break down of the Nuclear Family, Culture & Values.
All done by Design. All done by Agenda.
The Psychological Operations being conducted on the populace mindset / Psyche is at a Fever pitch.
Historically, thats exactly what every Country that has ever fallen under the rule of Communism have in common.
Every regime attempted to eradicate that Countires Culture & Heritage to Indoctrinate future Generations in their new Image.
Communist achieved Genocide by Marginalizing Individuals within segments of Society by ostracizing their Identities to impose their own Ideology of Communism.
Predictive Programming
The theory proposes that public media (such as films, television, news casts, etc.) are deliberately seeded with subtle clues to future social, political, or technological changes. According to the theory, when the relevant change is later introduced into the world, the public has become used to the idea through exposure, and therefore passively accepts it rather than offering resistance or opposition. Predictive programming is therefore thought to be a means of propaganda or mass psychological conditioning that operates on a subliminal or implicit level.
(Ladies & Gentlemen, The Criminal Deep State Hq in Israel via Operation Talpiot & The Yinon Plan are setting the table for Trumps Coup & or Execution.)
In reply to I agree with you Mr. Paul,… by JimmyJones
USA is just a puppet of Izrial.
Izrial runs the USA.
In reply to I agree with you Mr. Paul,… by JimmyJones
Ron Paul seems to be one of a paltry few sane uncorrupted individuals in DC
In reply to I agree with you Mr. Paul,… by JimmyJones
And I agree with you Mr. Paul. 1. Trump campaigned on closer ties with Russia and getting America's military out of third world and ME countries. Once elected? ahh...he found the length and strength and corruption of the deep state.
2. Yes. Our media brings heart breaking footage of our children being killed. Our media/deep state never shows us the hundreds of thousands of children, pregnant women, families who we maim, mutilate, kill. Good deaths versus bad deaths.
Which brings me to the topic I present here whenever I want to count my downvotes. All of you people who are vehemently against a woman's constitutional right to abort a fetus: you self-righteously grind on and on about the evils of abortion. Walk your talk and become equally vehement over the thousands of third world/ME pregnant women we kill, mutilate, the thousands of third world/ME unborn children we kill and the hundreds of thousands of third world/ME children we maim, mutilate and kill. Or orphan. THEN I will perhaps respect your anti-abortion stance.
In reply to I agree with you Mr. Paul,… by JimmyJones
whodafvk is this "we"?
seems to me "we" have been highjacked..
now we are ran by (((them)))
DEATH TO THE MONEY CHANGERS!!!
Reading "OPERATORS" by Michael Hastings who was killed. US military industrial complex is a joke. Believe me.
The trouble with empires is that they eventually crumble into the dustbin of history.
slowly at first, then suddenly
In reply to The trouble with empires is… by Giant Meteor
Yup. Just like bankruptcy. Bankruptcy of morals and decency.
In reply to slowly at first, then… by ah-ooog-ah
Whose morals, and whose definition of decency?
In reply to Yup. Just like bankruptcy. … by Potato Farmer
There will be no crumbling, it will be a nuke holocaust that will make Hiroshima and Nagasaki look like pea shooters that went off.
Major reboot, if anyone left.
In reply to The trouble with empires is… by Giant Meteor
You can continue to run [the world] ...but you cannot hide [the misdeeds].
No shit Ron?!!!...
And the good news is we haven't been since this happened (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVpSBUgbxBU)!...
The BAD NEWS is we've killed 10 million and displaced 30 million more with money we didn't have all those years ago when you were in the House PROVING THAT POINT!!!
Self destruction to total bankruptcy.
and "we" didn't even see it coming..
Ron is like PCR and Alex Jonestien..
bitching moaning and slinging shit, but never really exposing exactly who the "globalists" are..
so for that reason alone one has to conclude they are controlled opposition..
the safety valve for the masses steam release..
Name the jew already.
In reply to and "we" didn't even see it… by Number 9
more like "those who say they are jews but are not and are the synagogue of Satan"..
we had a prophet who told it like it is..
I can see these guys really dont want to end up like that guy..
In reply to Name the jew already. by FreeShitter
In fairness, they have to be careful what they say on their youtube channels or they will get striked/banned. They should have some balls and tell it like it is on their own websites, though.
Edit: Then again, maybe google can bury them so no one will be able to find them. I'm not sure how that works.
In reply to more like "those who say… by Number 9
That is just how that works.
In reply to In fairness, they have to be… by D.T.Barnum
Sources of Truth that I have found are Operation Camelot, Kerry Cassidy; Simon Parkes, Connecting Connsciousness; Robert Steele, Public Intelligence Blog; also Ben Fulford but I find him to be too optimistic in relaying on rationality and ability to reach positive compromise.
In reply to In fairness, they have to be… by D.T.Barnum
way to many nail guns for sale at home depot..
In reply to In fairness, they have to be… by D.T.Barnum
Ashki Global-Lusts. Kazarian Crime Cartels.
Talmudic Chosenites. Zio Bolsheviks. Banksterites.
Self-Identifying Yehudites.
(Am I getting warm?)
In reply to Name the jew already. by FreeShitter
Yes exactly, those 3 were put among us to troll us and gather intel. There are a whole lot more in the alternate media who are there to yank our chain. Press TV and RT are totally conTROLLed. You can pretty much write off anyone who gets air time those channels as well.
In reply to and "we" didn't even see it… by Number 9
"The government should fear the people" - unrealistic claptrap nonsense. US soldiers are armed/trained and supplied with overwhelming instruments of destruction that no individual or group of individuals can hope to possess. The government will never fear the people in that regard. Best to return the military, at least, to a homeland defense force and shut down our attempts at world making. Take control of government through democracy and completely defund the military industrial complex and the deep state. Make government fear the voters.
"Take control of government through democracy and completely defund the military industrial complex and the deep state."
Yes but...
"If voting made any difference they wouldn't let us do it." —Mark Twain
That was a century ago, voting hasn't gotten any more effective.
In reply to "The government should fear… by Smufty
Operation Jade Helm discovered that the US Military would not shoot the population but Police would. I am not supporting the idea that all Police are bad. It is the Individual, psychology and culture which makes the difference. Like small town where people know each other versus large metro police departments dealing with "strangers" and bureaucratic policies. Yes, the Military are more connected to the People than your local police in most cases.
In reply to "The government should fear… by Smufty
Re "Take control of government through democracy and completely defund the military industrial complex and the deep state. Make government fear the voters."
Ok, let's examine your Hopium-soaked Applie Pie...
1. "Defund the MIC". You do realize that the "funding" doesn't come from the 53% who pay taxes, right? Since 1971, when the US left the gold standard and opted for fiat currency, the "funding" came from (((Global-Lust Banksters))) and their Babylonian Money Magic.
2. Given (1), the Self-Chosen Money Class own (a) the opinion-shaping Media, (b) the future-shaping Academia, (c) the Electoral System.
Given all this, just how do you propose to "defund"? Just how will you have the Deep State "fear" the voters?
Choice? Voting? Listen to George Carlin for a dose of reality... https://youtu.be/nzZ8Ypc52-o
In reply to "The government should fear… by Smufty
We can even run our own damn country anymore.
Correct. This is why all the misdirection and hocus pocus on the bogus focus.
Look squirrel! (Russian Collusion) and the like ..
In reply to We can even run our own damn… by JustPastPeacefield
did you see the size of the cock on that bastard?
In reply to Correct. This is why all the… by Giant Meteor
Mere pencil dicks attemping with sophmoric bluster to make believe for the uninitiated that they're hung like Johnny Holmes.
Not very impressive in my humble opinion ..
In reply to did you see the size of the… by Number 9
you are absolutely correct..
we are controlled by insecure pathetic individuals that are afraid the world will find out just how small their cocks really are.
In reply to Mere pencil dicks attemping… by Giant Meteor
Anymore....take a look at The Administrative Proceedures Act of 1946. This hasn't been a Republic since before most of us were born -
In reply to We can even run our own damn… by JustPastPeacefield
We do not run the world. We humans are just slaves to those whose world it is. And, the US is just the military enforcer for the controllers.
Ron Paul's act needs to be revamped. When important moneyed-interests require his vote it is there. The US is all around the world because the people Ron Paul and other members of Congress kiss-up-to in private need it that way to keep in power. Paul is as genuine as most beggars. The ones that aren't drug addicts. In the Book "Hearts in Atlantis" , which consisted of one long story and several short stories loosely connected, a well heeled beggar is chronicled. Paul seems to have the same mindset.
This jerk has been a clown since day one. Another one who needs to be vaporized.
I think he makes good points !!
The WORLD wants the US off their FUCKING doorsteps !!!
In reply to This jerk has been a clown… by WIZARD OF OOZER
+1 The US oppression to maintain the global reserve currency is becoming noticeable.
Not the only one, the EU oppression is becoming noticeable also.
I swear to god, I do not know how they thought they could keep all the intentional oppression from not being seen and the hypocrisy on every turn.
In reply to I think he makes good points… by Jack Oliver
I still dream, from time to time, of what it would be like to have Ron Paul in the White House. One can dream...
The WH would have enlisted the DNC, DOJ, FBI, NSA, CIA, Brit Intel to conspire against him as a candidate in an effort to throw the election, tried to kill him, and they'd be trying to impeach him as POTUS.
Hey, same as what they're doing to Trump!
In reply to I still dream, from time to… by onthedeschutes
Agreed...but in a dream anything is possible :)
In reply to The WH would have enlisted… by TuesdayBen
Fan boy, you need to shine your Miata.
In reply to I still dream, from time to… by onthedeschutes