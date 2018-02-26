Apple Plans "Giant" High-End, Lower-Priced iPhones This Fall; Stock Shrugs

So much for the iPhone X? Following reports from Rosenblatt Securities that Q2 will be "very weak," Bloomberg reports Apple plans to boost sales with three new phones - a big one, a cheap one, and one the same size (but better). The stock dipped on the news.
Despite months of breathless hype, the iPhone X hasn’t sold as well as expected since its debut last year. Apple sold 77.3 million iPhones in the final quarter of 2017, below analysts’ projections of 80.2 million units. Some consumers were turned off by the iPhone X’s $1,000 price despite liking the design even if they wanted something more cutting-edge than the cheaper iPhone 8. With its next lineup, Apple is seeking to rekindle sales by offering a model for everyone.
Apple is preparing to release a trio of new smartphones later this year: the largest iPhone ever, an upgraded handset the same size as the current iPhone X and a less expensive model with some of the flagship phone’s key features.
Apple, which is already running production tests with suppliers, is expected to announce the new phones this fall. The plans could still change, say the people, who requested anonymity to discuss internal planning.
The reaction was... meh...
But Apple has been v-shaped-recovering after its tumble...
What would we do without buybacks?
Comments
its the end of the month...........everything shrugs to the upside
New iPhone to have cuspidor accessory on screen. You spit on it to unlock device through DNA recognition.
Safe, secure, it's a "can't miss".
Network shmetwork.
In reply to its the end of the month… by spastic_colon
No Jobs no innovation. How many ways can we remake the wheel and charge the average monthly income of a US customer?
In reply to New iPhone to have cuspidor… by nope-1004
why change when Rinse and repeat keeps working.... Appl has added more market cap under the cum guzzler than under Jobs.
In reply to No Jobs no innovation. How… by overbet
Which means only thing: Wall Street prefers cum guzzlers as CEOs so that they could take it up the ass from the WS-friendly BoD. This particular cum guzzler will either be the one who rides what's left of the company into the giant pile of shit or be smart enough to step down before a cheaper and even more compliant cum guzzler steps in and does it for him.
In reply to why change when Rinse and… by gatorengineer
I'm holding out for the HOLOGRAPHIC iPHONE XXX
In reply to Which means only thing: Wall… by BorisTheBlade
I'm holding out for the HOLOGRAPHIC iPHONE XXX
In reply to Which means only thing: Wall… by BorisTheBlade
are you suggesting Musk for CEO of apple....I think you did...
In reply to No Jobs no innovation. How… by overbet
voice print recognition. What is your passphrase... "Bitch unlock my phone"...now!
In reply to New iPhone to have cuspidor… by nope-1004
They need someone to write their phone all they had to say is that all three models will support Blockchain, and it would have been a +10% move.
In reply to its the end of the month… by spastic_colon
They offshored their cloud keys to China? That is a retard move.
In reply to They need someone to write… by gatorengineer
iTrumptardPhone
You need your meds adjusted to overdose, moron.
In reply to iTrumptardPhone by Dratpmurt
Considering the latest shootings, he probably needs his meds removed.
In reply to You need your meds… by Yen Cross
Something shiny this way cometh. LOL
Tim Cook is a homosexual
I believe the PC term is cum guzzler.
In reply to Tom Cook is a homosexual by Disgruntled Goat
oh look, more fed fiat
For the price of an I-phone X...
Well, you can't have that, but if you're an American citizen you are entitled to:
a heated kidney shaped pool,
a microwave oven--don't watch the food cook,
a Dyna-Gym--I'll personally demonstrate it in the privacy of your own home,
a kingsize Titanic unsinkable Molly Brown waterbed with polybendum,
a foolproof plan and an airtight alibi,
real simulated Indian jewelry,
a Gucci shoetree,
a year's supply of antibiotics,
a personally autographed picture of Randy Mantooth
and Bob Dylan's new unlisted phone number,
a beautifully restored 3rd Reich swizzle stick,
Rosemary's baby,
a dream date in kneepads with Paul Williams,
a new Matador,
a new mastadon,
a Maverick,
a Mustang,
a Montego,
a Merc Montclair,
a Mark IV,
a meteor,
a Mercedes,
an MG,
or a Malibu,
a Mort Moriarty,
a Maserati,
a Mac truck,
a Mazda,
a new Monza,
or a moped,
a Winnebago--Hell, a herd of Winnebago's we're giving 'em away,
or how about a McCulloch chainsaw,
a Las Vegas wedding,
a Mexican divorce,
a solid gold Kama Sutra coffee pot,
or a baby's arm holding an apple?
"Baby's arm" is a euphemism, right?
In reply to For the price of an I-phone… by cheech_wizard
A copy of Kim and Ray J on VHS
In reply to For the price of an I-phone… by cheech_wizard
Gawd bless Fee Waybill...
Good days those were...
In reply to For the price of an I-phone… by cheech_wizard
Superb!
Whadaya want from life
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vtUWuTuWp9I
In reply to For the price of an I-phone… by cheech_wizard
If they were smart all models will have a modular battery pack...
Just keep telling us it's amazing.
I think they are describing Cook's BJs.
In reply to Just keep telling us it's… by 0valueleft
I remember when those expensive Texas Instruments calculators came out. They were pretty expensive back in the late 1970s. Now? It's a calculator. Same thing with phones. It's a phone. I do like the bigger screens as my eyes aren't what they used to be.
HP's polish notation FTW
In reply to I remember when those… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I got hooked on RPN.
When those first scientific TI calculators first came out in the early 70s they cost $750 or $800. One day, I saw a kid running, late to a class, probably an engineering mid-term. He jumped over a saw horse type barricade and his calculator came loose and . . whack on the sidewalk--pieces. He just stood there staring. That was a lot of money back then.
In reply to HP's polish notation FTW by 1stepcloser
WTH? APPL is coming out with a new phone? It's about damn time!
It's been what? Six weeks or so since they came out with the last one.
Side walk sleepers grab your sleeping bags!
What part of no mechanism for true price discovery don't people understand?
Stocks are going to do whatever the fuck the bankers and financiers want them to do!
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!!!
This is the world's most valuable company.
Such unbelievable bullshit.
Must be nice to channel stuff millions of phones in foreign countries and book the revenue as sold. What if Apple's substantial offshore billions are nothing more than fake accounting? I'd wager that is the case.
Already nearly half of their cash is just the flipside of debt issuance (why again does a company with all that cash need to issue billions in debt?). Their net cash position has actually been pretty flat for several years now
In reply to This is the world's most… by adr
I’m still wondering why my iPhone 4S has much more shit on it than I need.
But, thanks for trying Apple.
I just bought a new, unlocked Sony XA1 Ultra for $270 and it does 99% of what a $1000 iPhone X does
In reply to I’m still wondering why my… by Downtoolong
"...the largest iPhone ever, an upgraded handset the same size as the current iPhone X..."
How is it the largest ever if it's the same size as the X?
HOLY SHIT A NEW IPHONE MODEL I'M CUMMMMMMING!!!!
/sarc
'Meh' = $9/share, circa 1997 (why did I F'ing sell...)
Hey - it's been 20 years and you know that old saying about generational...
The the big wave from the iPod, leading up the first iPhone, has crested. And the cool dude riding it like he owned it, is gone...
Should I stop waiting iPhone SE 2?
I'm waiting for it as well.
In reply to Should I stop waiting iPhone… by zeroboris
lower the price by $300 and watch them sell themselves