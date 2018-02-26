Apple Plans "Giant" High-End, Lower-Priced iPhones This Fall; Stock Shrugs

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 02/26/2018 - 12:44

So much for the iPhone X? Following reports from Rosenblatt Securities that Q2 will be "very weak," Bloomberg reports Apple plans to boost sales with three new phones - a big one, a cheap one, and one the same size (but better). The stock dipped on the news.

Despite months of breathless hype, the iPhone X hasn’t sold as well as expected since its debut last year. Apple sold 77.3 million iPhones in the final quarter of 2017, below analysts’ projections of 80.2 million units. Some consumers were turned off by the iPhone X’s $1,000 price despite liking the design even if they wanted something more cutting-edge than the cheaper iPhone 8. With its next lineup, Apple is seeking to rekindle sales by offering a model for everyone.

Apple is preparing to release a trio of new smartphones later this year: the largest iPhone ever, an upgraded handset the same size as the current iPhone X and a less expensive model with some of the flagship phone’s key features.

Apple, which is already running production tests with suppliers, is expected to announce the new phones this fall. The plans could still change, say the people, who requested anonymity to discuss internal planning.

The reaction was... meh...

 

But Apple has been v-shaped-recovering after its tumble...

What would we do without buybacks?

BorisTheBlade gatorengineer Mon, 02/26/2018 - 13:04

Which means only thing: Wall Street prefers cum guzzlers as CEOs so that they could take it up the ass from the WS-friendly BoD. This particular cum guzzler will either be the one who rides what's left of the company into the giant pile of shit or be smart enough to step down before a cheaper and even more compliant cum guzzler steps in and does it for him.

cheech_wizard Mon, 02/26/2018 - 12:52

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Mon, 02/26/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

I remember when those expensive Texas Instruments calculators came out. They were pretty expensive back in the late 1970s. Now? It's a calculator. Same thing with phones. It's a phone. I do like the bigger screens as my eyes aren't what they used to be.

Bastiat 1stepcloser Mon, 02/26/2018 - 13:16 Permalink

I got hooked on RPN. 

When those first scientific TI calculators first came out in the early 70s they cost $750 or $800.  One day, I saw a kid running, late to a class, probably an engineering mid-term. He jumped over a saw horse type barricade and his calculator came loose and . . whack on the sidewalk--pieces.  He just stood there staring.  That was a lot of money back then.

 

wmbz Mon, 02/26/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

WTH?  APPL is coming out with a new phone? It's about damn time!

It's been what? Six weeks or so since they came out with the last one.

Side walk sleepers grab your sleeping bags!

LawsofPhysics Mon, 02/26/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

What part of no mechanism for true price discovery don't people understand?

Stocks are going to do whatever the fuck the bankers and financiers want them to do!

"Full Faith and Credit"

same as it ever was!!!

adr Mon, 02/26/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

This is the world's most valuable company.

Such unbelievable bullshit.

Must be nice to channel stuff millions of phones in foreign countries and book the revenue as sold. What if Apple's substantial offshore billions are nothing more than fake accounting? I'd wager that is the case.

 

rtalcott Mon, 02/26/2018 - 13:03 Permalink

"...the largest iPhone ever, an upgraded handset the same size as the current iPhone X..."

How is it the largest ever if it's the same size as the X?

Consuelo Mon, 02/26/2018 - 13:10 Permalink

'Meh' = $9/share, circa 1997 (why did I F'ing sell...)

Hey - it's been 20 years and you know that old saying about generational...

The the big wave from the iPod, leading up the first iPhone, has crested.   And the cool dude riding it like he owned it, is gone...