Are You A Russian Troll?

Authored by A Burton Hinkle via Reason.com,
The federal indictments special counsel Robert Mueller handed down a few days ago confirmed that Russian agents did, indeed, use social media to interfere with the 2016 presidential election - and, even more than that, to sow political animosity, heighten divisions, and pit Americans against one another. Several workers at a Russian "troll farm" have now confirmed the thrust of the indictment.
As Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said when the indictments were announced, "the Russian conspirators want to promote discord in the United States and undermine public confidence in democracy. We must not allow them to succeed."
Absolutely right. But how to stop them?
Lyudmilla Savchuk - a worker at the troll farm - has explained how Russian agents take pains to hide their true identity: "The most important principle of the work is to have an account like a real person. They create real characters, choosing a gender, a name, a place of living and an occupation. Therefore, it's hard to tell that the account was made for the propaganda."
That ability to blend in with online communities raises several troubling questions, the most disturbing of which might be: What if YOU are a Russian troll who sows animosity, heightens division, and pits Americans against one another—and you don't even know it?
The following quiz has been developed to help answer that very question. Let's play!
(1) When you see a post online that supports your political tribe, you
(a) treat it skeptically until its assertions can be independently confirmed;
(b) nod sagely and move on;
(c) pause to enjoy the sweet, sweet dopamine hit that comes from having your existing beliefs confirmed; or
(d) immediately share it with everybody you can think of.
(2) When you read something that makes you mad, you
(a) pause to consider the possibility that the author is right and you are wrong;
(b) forget it and move on;
(c) stop reading immediately to avoid being exposed to ideas you dislike; or
(d) leave a comment pointing out that the author is a despicable excuse for a human being who should die a slow and wretched death.
(3) Terms such as "libtard" and "rethuglican" are
(a) demeaning insults that inhibit the open exchange of ideas and prevent learning from others;
(b) kind of juvenile;
(c) pretty witty, actually;
(d) literally true.
(4) An article about a person of the opposing political tribe who has said or done something really stupid and embarrassing is
(a) nothing but partisan clickbait;
(b) not surprising;
(c) further proof that all members of the opposing tribe are stupid;
(d) going up on your social-media account in 3... 2....
(5) A politician of your own political tribe has just done something really stupid and embarrassing. You
(a) find this dismaying, and say so;
(b) explain why it's not so bad;
(c) attack the opposing tribe for being jerks and making a big fat deal out of it;
(d) point out that it's not half as bad as all the stupid, embarrassing things members of the opposing tribe have done.
(5) As a member in good standing of your political tribe, you have always believed X. The leader of your political tribe has just come out against X. You
(a) call him or her to account for abandoning your tribe's principles;
(b) try not to notice;
(c) change your mind about X;
(d) change your mind about X and attempt to excommunicate any member of your political tribe who still has the audacity to think X is even defensible.
(6) People who disagree with you deserve
(a) an honest hearing;
(b) pity;
(c) scorn;
(d) to burn in hell for all eternity.
(7) Online memes are
(a) superficial and usually inaccurate characterizations of the opposing tribe's views;
(b) occasionally sharp critiques of the tensions inherent in any belief system;
(c) hilarious;
(d) stupid if they're about your side and brilliant if they're about the other side.
* * *
SCORING:
Give yourself one point for each (a), two points for each (b), three points for each (c), and four points for each (d).
7-10 points: America. Love it or leave it.
11-15 points: Both sides were equally to blame for the Cold War.
16-20: Hey, who doesn't get goosebumps listening to the Song of the Volga Boatmen?
21+: You live under a bridge and eat Vladimir Putin's table scraps.
The only people trolling Russia are the 'tribes' of politicians.
Yes... I Am A Russian Troll...
Don't need to take the test--a big brained reddit user has informed me that I am.
We're acting so weak it's pathetic. As a nation our balls are the size of peanuts.
The shit I laugh at and say "game on, motherfucker!" apparently scares most people to the point of pissing in their pants (if you believe the polls).
Wow, the Russians are trying to influence things in the US? No shit, you don't say. What a fucking revelation. Is that all you got? Is that supposed to get me pissing down my own leg? Good fucking luck with that, motherfucker. I've had a gun pointed at my head in anger (twice, actually). I've seen one of my children through stage IV cancer. And you think you're going to scare me with this? Good fucking luck with that, asshole.
There are no "safe spaces" in life. Shit happens to everyone. EVERYONE. Man up to it. Or don't. Your choice.
In reply to Don't need to take the test-… by tmosley
I didn't know we needed Russian trolls to undermine public confidence in Democracy when the politicians were doing a top notch job all by themselves.
In reply to We're acting so weak it's… by NoDebt
Not to mention the CIA, NSA, FBI, DHS, TSA, and dozens of other agencies.
In reply to I didn't know we needed… by Pure Evil
"... want to promote discord in the United States and undermine public confidence in democracy."
Doesn't need promoting, it's there.
Public confidence in democracy? Pull the other one.
I wish I was a paid troll, Russian or whatever - don't care.
In reply to We're acting so weak it's… by NoDebt
Russian Troll?? Ha! How about a Zionist Troll?
Here is a test: why does the NSA share "raw" intelligence with Israel, even on its own citizens?
Ding ding ding!!!!!
Will being a Russian troll disqualify me for AR-15 ownership?
In reply to Get a "russian troll" shirt… by booboo
I suspect just the thought of wanting to own one, in the near future, will disqualify you from ever owning one. Suspect it'll get you a slot at the nearest FEMA re-education camp.
In reply to Will being a Russian troll… by runswithscissors
Putin 2020!!!
In reply to The only people trolling… by MadHatt
The author of this juvenile clickbait quiz, regardless of his/her idiot beliefs, should die painfully and rot in hell for wasting a moment of my infinitely valuable time. Yet I will forward this to all my contacts to waste their time as well.
Did I win?
A clickbait quiz to determine if you are a "Russian troll" and yet there isn't one single question about anything Russia. These questions can determine someone to be any number of things, least of all a Russian troll.
In reply to The author of this clickbait… by Seeing Red
1. Post controversial material online
2. ?
3. Profit!
In reply to A clickbait quiz to… by AllBentOutOfShape
We are all Russian trolls now ;-)
I had to click.
I am a trader that trades around the world regardless of where I am. I am guilty of being a Russian troll X's 10. If the Russians where being run by a brain dead American central planer, I would hate Russia.
Instead, Putin had Elvira Nabiullina put in her place... He even defers to her. The Horror!
Best banker/governing authority over a countries finances that I have seen in 40+ years.
You need interest? Markets? But the US sheep are banned.... What a joke!
In reply to We are all Russian trolls… by nmewn
Speak for yourself, Comrade! ;-)
In reply to We are all Russian trolls… by nmewn
Puti is a real leader.
Puti rubbed oBUMMer weasels nose in it.
So funny.
(8) You're an Internet billionaire who buys a once-leading newspaper and has it print lies and gibberish until every informed person just laughs at it.
Congratulations, you're an honorary Russian troll.
I always liked the Boney M. Song - Rasputin.
Damn, I’m a troll.
And what if you aren't a member of any tribe but are simply an Independent?
You're probably a self sufficient respectable member of society that your peers look up to.
In reply to And what if you aren't a… by FoggyWorld
You don't have a choice in the matter.
You are a member of at least 1 tribe wheather you want to be or not.
In reply to And what if you aren't a… by FoggyWorld