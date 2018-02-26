"Career Advice To 20-Somethings: Create Value As A Mobile Creative"

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
Finding work that fits who you are is rarely easy, especially if you don't fit into the mainstream, and usually it requires a lot of compromises, hard work and dead-ends. But that’s the process.
Establishing a satisfying career is difficult in today's economy, doubly so for those who find life within hierarchical institutions (corporate America and government) unrewarding, and triply so for those burdened with student loan debt and college educations/diplomas of uncertain market value or those re-entering the job market with skills that have been marginalized.
Given that I wrote a book entitled Get a Job, Build a Real Career, and Defy a Bewildering Economy, it's unsurprising that I get emails from young people asking for career advice.
I've also written essays of friendly advice such as A Teachable Moment: to the Young Person Who Complained About Her Job/Pay at Yelp and Was Promptly Fired.
Here is my response to a recent email from a 20-something in a familiar place: burdened with student loan debt, aware that the self-serving institutional shuck-and-jive is false (get a college degree and your future is secure), and uncertain how to proceed.
Here is my correspondent's email:
I wish my faith in our conventional institutions had faded sooner, but I borrowed a lot of money in my early 20s only to find out that most of what I was learning was utterly useless.
But I can't go back. Only forward. So with thousands of dollars in debt aside, and limited experience in the professional world (food service, retail, and industrial construction), where in the hell can I start? I get a lot of the concepts you are proposing. I get the need to create value for people. I've just never really seen it done in a "professional" environment. I've scrubbed floors, calibrated thermometers, bent tubing and made coffee. But intellectually this is obviously not satisfying.
I want to create value, I want to solve problems. Not just for altruistic reasons, but because it is the only thing that seems challenging.
So what would you tell a late 20 something, who's not used to wearing a suit and tie, starting from the bottom, with the intellectual capacity to do more than scrub floors? Because I guarantee you... there are plenty of us waiting in the shadows to exercise our inalienable human right to achievement, collaboration, and freedom.
A lot of us just resent the monstrosity that centralized thinking has created. But we need to put that bitterness aside and come out of the shadows to contribute.
Extremely well said. Here is my response:
You’re right--there’s often very little value created in “professional” environments, which is partly why so many people are dissatisfied/frustrated with their jobs/ work life.
My book Get a Job, Build a Real Career has some suggestions, which I will summarize here.
1. Lower your cost basis (cost of living) so you can live a satisfying life while earning comparatively little money. This starts with the usual drill: cook all your own food, waste nothing, etc. The first bit of advice a successful artist tells people is “get accustomed to poverty.” But low income doesn’t have to mean unhappiness/destitution.
Focus on the highest expenses where you have the most leverage, which is often housing. How can you create value? Lots of small apartment owners can’t find anyone responsible to maintain their building, so becoming that person could drop your rent a lot. Another possibility is rent a house and then rent rooms to responsible people at rates that lower your share of the rent to very low rates. You’re in charge, you keep the place tidy, you select nice, responsible people to share the house and that’s why people will pay to rent rooms in your house. You’re creating value by taking care of all the stuff most people won’t do or can’t do.
2. Find ways to get satisfaction/meaning /purpose in life regardless of the income generated. This could be a community garden, volunteering at a church or school, or pursuing some project of your own that doesn’t rely on others’ approval or money for its success. If “work” isn’t satisfying, at least you have multiple sources of satisfaction/purpose outside of work.
3. As for work, the cliché is, find an endeavor that you would do for fun or after hours regardless of the pay. This “work” will align with your character, aptitudes, interests, strengths and subconscious/unconscious drives. As Carl Jung observed, “Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate.”
And as Jerry Garcia said, "You do not merely want to be considered just the best of the best. You want to be considered the only one who does what you do.”
Finding work that fits who you are is rarely easy, especially if you don't fit into the mainstream, and usually it requires a lot of compromises, hard work and dead-ends. But that’s the process.
4. Trust your network. I’m not good at networking, far from it, but the more people who know you’re a responsible hard-working person who will do what you say you’ll do, and the more people who know your interests, the greater the chances that somebody will offer you some apparently tiny opportunity that might turn into something larger with time.
5. As Drew Sample points out in our recent podcast, sometimes the best way to create value is to work on ourselves, i.e. develop the eight soft skills I list in my book that are applicable to every field of endeavor and are thus always in demand. They require dedication, self-awareness, humility and hard work to acquire. They create value in every field because all fields are now collaborative, networked, global and fast-changing.
6. Set a goal of creating multiple income streams/ways of creating value for others. In terms of living an anti-fragile, fulfilling and relatively resilient life, the ideal arrangement is multiple income streams/value creation in disparate (unrelated) fields, so if one field of endeavor is disrupted then others will still continue since they're not connected to the sector that's been overturned by technological innovation, globalization, etc.
This is what I call the Mobile Creative class--not necessarily mobile in terms of physical movement between locales but mobile between sectors and ways of generating value.
The New Class: Mobile Creatives (May 1, 2014)
The Mobile Creative credo: trust the network, not the corporation or the state.
The Changing World of Work 3: "Full-Stack" Skills (April 15, 2015)
To be honest, I’ve struggled for decades to reach this understanding. I didn’t have any mentors, so I had to mentor myself, which given my lack of experience, was difficult. Sometimes we have to mentor ourselves from the perspective that we’re going to become successful at being ourselves and adding value, regardless of our income. As our own mentor, we seek to advise and encourage ourselves just as we would advise and encourage a close friend.
This advice is not age-specific. The Mobile Creative approach to creating value applies equally to people in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and yes 70s.
Drew and I discuss the process of creating value from the perspective of those working outside "professional" institutional environments: The Sample Hour 184: Creating Value.
"[T]here are plenty of us waiting in the shadows to exercise our inalienable human right to achievement, collaboration, and freedom.
A lot of us just resent the monstrosity that centralized thinking has created. But we need to put that bitterness aside and come out of the shadows to contribute."
Lose the attitude, first. What the hell, did someone lock you in a closet? Part of the problem is no one made you do anything until you were in you late 20s? Too late to teach someone how to work by that age. If you haven't acquired that skill by then, you probably never will.
THE first step for people into GET OFF their DEAD ASSES and start something! You'd be surprised at how easy it is to find another job, when your already employed! Sitting around waiting for your perfect opportunity WILL have you waiting for life! Get out and start working , then make your own opportunity! Look for places to rise in the company your in! Every company has a hierarchy! Work towards s management position! Or take your experience you earn and look for companies that pay more for the same or similar work! THE only thing holding you back IS you!
In reply to "[T]here are plenty of us… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I agree. And this broad sounds stuck up, too. I made good money with a residential cleaning business as my first business. I also learned a lot. I have been self employed for 18 years. The only way I will work for someone else is if I like them, they are a friend, and I have a skill they need.
I am an online reseller. Is it fun? Does it make me jump up and down and feel like a genius? Not really. It's boring but not that hard. I don't have to ask anyone for permission. I live in an area with unlimited potential for mining used stuff (thrift stores and yard sales). If you can type, take a picture, and use a computer you can be an online reseller. I am not up to the level of Craigslist Hunter, but hey, he quit his corporate job and sells both on eBay and at a local shop and is making enough to support four people. Not bad if you show up every morning and get er done.
In reply to THE first step for people… by Katos
Salient points. Positive mental attitude helps, even as the shit hits the fan all around you
We could take in each other's laundry.
Oh, I know this wun! Here, can I haz a turn?
Dear Millenials
Since all money is BORROWED into existence and you have to pay it back plus interest there is not enuff munny to go around, even without you here. The only answer is to borrow your own munny. Want a million dollars? Borrow it. Then it is yours. It did not exist before you borrowed it so how can anyone else lay claim to it? Without your borrowing, it did not exist.
Now you could use a million dollars to build a cheap, new house or buy a Ferrari and that would create jobs. Tradesmen have to build that house. Workers have to build that Ferrari. And that work did not exist until you borrowed imaginary fiat money so you could pay them. Unfortunately, it does not work like that.
Even though you borrowed the imaginary munny and you will get everything repo'd if you don't pay it back, you still have to work too. Or you have to convince others to work on your behalf to pretend to pay back the money that did not exist before you borrowed it.
The proper way to do this is to buy some real estate and rent it out to some no-hopers- I mean tenants - so you can get an income stream, pretend to pay down some debt and then you can get permission to borrow moar munny.
The other proper way to do this is to use the money you borrowed to build a business, hire lots of people and then whenever you are on the verge of going bankrupt call the media and say, "Please somebody help these poor helpless mums and dads who work at my factory and are about to lose their jawwwwwwbs!!!" Use the income stream to pretend to pay down some of the debt, then borrow moar munny and build / buy more businesses and real estate. Remember, the moar people who work for you, the better the "jobs for mums and dads" excuse works. Never mention single people. No-one cares about single people. The correct order is babies, children, mums, "mums and dads" and nothing else exists. Single people and ex-es will never help your cause. Never mention yourself either, although you can mention your family, especially if you have a / some baby/ies / small child/ren.
Also: banksters, accountants and lawyers are valuable members of your team. Make sure they all get a decent-sized cut of the loot you "borrow" from the banks. And don't hire the honest ones. Honest banksters / lawyers / accountants are for losers and will send you bankrupt faster than you can say "Maybe you should launder a little of that drug money through here so I can pretend to the banks I am solvent this month". Political connections and charities help too. Nothing like donating some of that borrowed munny to a nice charity and, oh looky, a govt contract becoz you are a genius, what a surprise!
Sincerely
PT
P.S. Gentle Reminder / Disclaimer: You should get your advice elsewhere becoz PT knows nothing becoz sour grapes and PT is a loser. But PT does know how to add up. Let that be a warning to you.
P.P.S. DO NOT try to work and save munny and use those savings to build a business. PT tried that three decades ago. It didn't work. But I might get lucky this or next year ...
In reply to We could take in each other… by Sonny Brakes
Be willing to keep working rather than look at Facebook again.
Be willing to work late even when Game of Thrones is on tonight.
Be willing to do what your boss tells you to do without arguing.
There are more but nobody will pay attention anyway.
When we were children, our father HAD IS out on the stree selling donuts or candy DOOR to door from the time we were 8 YEARS old! Work is a MENTAL attitude! My father grew up during the great depression, and he knew a "work ethic" wad mandatory for survival! There are 6 of us an all of us have been successful. Our family was poor, but we turned out 3 doctorates! Work isn' about having a good time, it's about building a life!
In reply to Be willing to keep working… by Pernicious Gol…
I forgot to add... when there's a problem, nobody goes looking for a package of creative. The author means 'creative' in the sense of finding new ways of solving expensive problems. To most young people 'creative' means designing logos, comic books and video games. That kind of creative doesn't put food on the table.
In reply to When we were children, our… by Katos
Is that what they call learning to give good head nowadays?
"Career Advice To 20-Somethings: Create Value As A Mobile Creative"
If you want to change it kids... Bring your AR-15 with plenty of ammo to your Nation's Capital that are making all of your hopes and dreams on the back of all that student loan debt "DIE"... And make it the largest open air parking lot in North America with no trace of the "cocksuckers" that brought you there!!!
In reply to "Career Advice To 20… by Son of Captain Nemo
What a load of shit. Here's how you become a problem-solver and make a career for yourself (because I've actually done it multiple times):
1. Work a shit job. In fact, work a bunch of shit jobs. You don't know what needs to be fixed until you've seen the problem.
2. Figure out a way to fix it. Doesn't need to be ALL of it. Just some part of it that you can do better.
3. Gather up some money (doesn't take much to start) and turn that into your business. If done correctly, this will be somewhat of an organic process. Most important- DON'T do it within the confines of your employer's firm. They'll own it and pay you nothing if you do. You MUST strike out on your own. You will never EVER achieve financial independence working for somebody else.
4. Lather, rinse, repeat. You will fail multiple times in all likelihood before you succeed. Doesn't mean you can't get your clock-punching day job back again if you fail in your first (or first several) endeavors just to keep the bills paid.
5. Do enough loops through this and you will find your way. Usually by your mid-30s if you're stupid, like me. Faster if you're smart.
ND
You're a dreamer. I like what you write a whole lot, but you're my vintage talking to kids that don't have a clue what you and I once had. Worst of which making the choice to ignore the most important signs (http://www.ae911truth.org/) instead of doing the right thing to "protect" what is now completely "GONE"!
Had 17 years to turn the clock back... And instead we allowed these cocksuckers we send to D.C. to replace the "laws of the land" with Section(s) 1021 and 1022 of the NDAA 2012 after they DID "IT"!...
In reply to What a load of shit. Here's… by NoDebt
I am still learning and I am in my 50s. Always looking for a new gig, a new thing. I am looking to downsize my house and go mobile and live in an RV. Let some young thing pay the mortgage while I roam around and figure out what I want to be when I grow up!
In reply to What a load of shit. Here's… by NoDebt
Sage advice my friend>" You will never EVER achieve financial independence working for somebody else."
The problem with most people is that they have the attention span of a rock lobster. We both know that hard work and dedication is the recipe for success.
When you get knocked down, you pick yourself back up and re-adjust your approach. If that doesn't work, you're probably chasing the rising Sun west, and it's time for some "self reflection".
Libtards always UNITE WHEN IT'S DARK. Just like a hive/nest of vampires.
In reply to What a load of shit. Here's… by NoDebt
I'm literally on step 4. Best decision I've ever made, and like you I realized it in my 30s. I'm just happy to have figured it out in time. Thanks ND.
In reply to What a load of shit. Here's… by NoDebt
Very good NoDebt. Young Amerikans are already learning the efficiencies of tribal life. Young white men ... your heritage has been taken from you. You live in a village without walls and without tribal support. You're doomed if you don't learn how to circle the wagons.
Ah, the ol' "Buy My Book" gambit, well played Chuckles, well played!
Don't be afraid to clean the nastiest shitter you have ever seen and do it with a smile on your face, you will learn everything you need to know about yourself and nothing will ever be beneath you...
The economy is hideous because of globalization and automation.
The job situation is hideous because of the economy.
Millennials have been conditioned to be hideous spoiled brats.
There isn't nearly enough opportunity for millions of "mobile creatives", and only one in ten (at very best) could ever do it anyway.
So what about the rest?
There are only two skillsets that matter in the pre-AI strangulation of the workforce universe:
1. Being creative
2. Problem solving
So pass the word on that reading spreadsheets, drinking lattes, and wetting one's bed are no longer needed.