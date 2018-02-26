CDC Official Who Handled Zika, Ebola Outbreaks Mysteriously Disappears Without A Trace

A Harvard-trained CDC official has been missing since February 12 after leaving work midway through the day due to an illness, prompting his friends and family to sound the alarm and issue a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the event of malfeasance.
Terrell Cunningham, 60, said his son’s supervisor told him that Commander Cunningham had reported for work but that he had left midday because he wasn’t feeling well. -NYT
The family of Timothy J. Cunningham, 35, grew concerned after the Harvard-trained epidemiologist and US Navy officer wouldn't answer texts or calls. Driving over 600 miles from Maryland to Atlanta, Cunningham's parents gained access to his house where they found their son's phone, wallet and driver's license.
Quoted by the NYT, his father said that Commander Cunningham had “a lot going on” personally and professionally, and his most recent conversation with his son had left him worried.
“The tone, and the numerous exchanges gave us reason to be concerned about Tim,” Terrell Cunningham said. “And I don’t know if it’s an instinct you have because it’s your child, but it was not a normal conversation and I was not comfortable.”
Cunningham's car was parked in the garage, while his dog - Mr. Bojangles, aka Bo, was left all by himself.
"Tim never leaves Bo unattended," Terrell Cunningham told NBC News. "He just doesn't do it."
“None of this makes sense,” Timothy’s brother Anterio told Atlanta Fox affiliate WAGA-TV. “He wouldn't just evaporate like this and leave his dog alone and have our mother wondering and worrying like this. He wouldn't.”
“I feel like I’m in a horrible Black Mirror episode,” Cunningham's sister Tiara told the New York Times. “I’m kind of lost without him, to be quite honest.”
Tiara was the last family member to speak with Timothy Cunningham before his disappearance - who said the last time they spoke her brother "sounded not like himself." When she texted him a bit later, she didn't get a response - nor did the rest of the Cunningham family.
Police investigating the disappearance have not turned up any leads, however they have found no evidence of foul play. “As of today we have been unable to locate Mr. Cunningham and we are seeking the assistance of the public with this case,” Officer Donald T. Hannah of the Atlanta Police Department said in an email to The Times on Saturday.
Cunningham - who was promoted to commander in the US Public Health Service last July, had worked on the government's response to both Zika and Ebola outbreaks. With two degrees from Harvard's School of Public Health, he had been named one of The Atlanta Business Chronicle's "40 under 40" award winners.
Comments
In reply to The Stand. by manofthenorth
In reply to We CDC'd some folks. by Truther
In reply to Check Hillary's server! by Liquid_Silver
In reply to Learn of his mommy & daddy… by SethPoor
In reply to Without A Trace. I think… by RAT005
In reply to Good luck Ebola-chan! by tmosley
In reply to Learn of his mommy & daddy… by SethPoor
Seems pretty obvious the guy had a mental break & killed himself. The fact he worked at the CDC & other professional background info is irrelevant. The story seems purpose built to inflame conspiracy theories.
In reply to We CDC'd some folks. by Truther
It's hard to speculate what may have happened without more information.
1) Is he dead in his car? Anyone check?
2) Did he drive to work which means he did make it home since his car is there?
3) What evidence is there in his home that he got there and went to bed ill or did something else?
4) Was the door locked to his home? Which implies he left under full faculties if it was.
5) Has there been a search within 1000 yards of his residence for a body that may have passed out from illness?
6) Is there any evidence that someone may have visited him or was in his home when he arrived?
7) Have all his friends and acquaintances been contacted and questioned?
8) Have his credit cards been used since his disappearance or money withdrawn from his bank accounts?
9) What did the neighbors see?
10) Have the hospitals been checked and his personal doctor contacted?
In reply to Seems pretty obvious the guy… by Dorado
Interesting details in the story that his wallet and license etc were still in the house. This guy was a federal.gov employee who could certainly afford to check himself into the hospital.
In reply to It's hard to speculate what… by IH8OBAMA
In reply to It's hard to speculate what… by IH8OBAMA
You Sir/Madam, have a brillant future ahead of you in the FBI (oops, how about a Sheriff's office instead?)
In reply to It's hard to speculate what… by IH8OBAMA
Exactly. I'd lay money his remains will be found in a wooded area within 1/2 mile of his residence. Depression. Sad.
In reply to Seems pretty obvious the guy… by Dorado
In reply to Exactly. I'd lay money his… by TuesdayBen
In reply to Exactly. I'd lay money his… by TuesdayBen
I might believe that if his dog had enough food to survive or arrangements had been made for someone to check on the dog. You wouldn’t abandon your pup like that.
In reply to Seems pretty obvious the guy… by Dorado
In reply to I might believe that if his… by Citizen G
In reply to Seems pretty obvious the guy… by Dorado
In reply to Seems pretty obvious the guy… by Dorado
In reply to The Stand. by manofthenorth
In reply to nmewn,… by MozartIII
The whole Zika scare was created by the CDC to cover for a pharmaceutical crime in Brazil. As the WaPo reported, all microcephaly cases were all located Northern Brazil. But Zika is everywhere. So why only Brazil?? Because in 2014 the Brazilian Government mandated the TDaP vaccine for pregnant mothers.
In reply to His nickname was "Captain… by LetThemEatRand
I agree with you on Zika - why the fuck did you troll me below? Do you still believe in vaccines overall?
In reply to The whole Zika scare was… by BigCumulusClouds
I read The Stand in three days in 1981. It left an impression. I have continued reading about biological weapons. The Hot Zone, The Demon in the Freezer, and Biohazard. The one vaccine that no one gets, unless you are employed in the military or by the CDC and work around it, is smallpox.
Until a few years ago the CDC kept on with the charade that they had adequate smallpox vaccine on hand, for the entire US population, if there were an outbreak. The CDC discontinued that charade some time last year and wiped a number of web pages. From what I have been able to determine, the smallpox vaccine that has been stored was from the 1970s and nothing new has been created. The stored smallpox vaccine was contaminated and destabilized. (If you want to take a vaccine that was created in the 1970s and has been in storage, or give it to your children, go ahead, I dare you. You go first, I will pass).
There are papers, from 2001, written about the need for the creation of fresh smallpox vaccine. The topic of smallpox showing up as a bioweapon was mentioned. Here is a link to that 2001 CDC article: https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/15225
In fact, WHO allowed smallpox vaccine to be destroyed in Geneva due to the cost of storage (about $25K a year). It would cost several billion to make that same batch, now, if it were even legal or considered medically ethical. This is the main reason I think no new smallpox vaccine has been created. The ethical dilemma is massive. The legal risks are high. I am certain some vaccine is made in small batches and the government employees that receive that vaccine waive any rights to sue for damages or they do not get the job.
Too many people in the US run around like sheep, bleating about measles and the flu vaccine and have no idea about the real horror of smallpox. About the USSR that made thousands of tons of weaponized smallpox, plague, and anthrax. There never was a full accounting.
One of the books I mentioned above stated that smallpox could travel around the world in 12 weeks. Some say nuclear war is preferable to a worldwide smallpox outbreak.
I think that Ebola was a beta test. It didn't go very well, in my opinion.
In reply to The Stand. by manofthenorth
Good post. And speaking of the WHO - it seems like it's time to post this again:
Most Americans have bought into vaccinations as a 'necessary evil', even to the point of being open to FORCED vaccinations in the event of a pandemic due to an erroneous belief in 'herd immunity' which supposedly magically protects everyone. I believe that this is one of the means by which governments will introduce a soft martial law, because the public will believe it is necessary 'for the common good'. And this can be instituted with impunity via police roadside checkpoints, forced entry into homes, mandatory evacuation into FEMA camps etc. with little pushback.
For the record, I have a Master's degree in Molecular Biology and Genetics (UT Houston, 2000). I got my degree while studying Anthrax, and I was paid on a CIA grant. While there I learned many, many disturbing things about our government 'bioterror' program, including the farce that was Kenema National Labs in Sierra Leone, Africa. Suffice it to say, that if there IS any disease outbreak, it will definitely be some bug that was developed in that lab (or a similar one) that will be featured.
It isn't by accident that Legionnaire's Disease; Ebola; Marburg; AIDS and other such diseases have grabbed headlines since 1975 - when the lab started to really get going.
'Oh, it's just the locals eating bush meat', they'd say when there was an outbreak. 'Lets make a vaccine to protect them!' Well, it was the vaccines that CAUSED those problems to begin with.
Several things to think about concerning that lab: why is that facility in Africa, and not in the USA? Most would say, 'well, DUH, that's where the diseases are!' And there is truth to that, but the real reasons are that - 1. the government there is bought and paid for, with no oversight on the lab; 2. the people there are not well educated, which leads to 3. they have been even more brainwashed into the need for vaccinations, leading to a perfect source of willing guinea pigs.
Also, there is little media presence there, so when 'breakouts' DO happen, they can be attributed to 'those careless bush people' instead of there being any real investigations which would show that those exhibiting symptoms almost ALWAYS were vaccinated with the VERY SAME THING THEY CAME DOWN WITH.
And one more thing about Kenema National Labs: back during the Ebola scare, there was a man from the World Health Organization who investigated that lab by the name of Glenn Thomas. He apparently had discovered some unsettling things and was going to report them, but unfortunately he just 'happened' (along with many prominent microbiologists) to be on flight MH17 when it went down. Conveniently, it turned out. And not long after that, that lab was quietly shuttered.
So anyway, that's my long-winded take on why this is not merely fear-mongering; it is PART OF THE PLAN. And it would be best to be both aware of it and prepared for it when it happens.
In reply to I read that in three days in… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Wow. I feel like I fell into the ocean in the middle of a typhoon. Damn. I thought I had pieced a few things together. Bloody fucking hell you just confirmed my worst nightmare.
So what is your assessment about the recent pneumonic plague outbreak in Madagascar? The one that made it from a very, very remote village into the main city and has traveled to the mainland of Africa and infected, the last I heard, eleven African countries?
Africans still believe in voodoo and witch doctors. I heard two reports, about two seperate women in Massachusetts, that injured or killed a child during a voodoo ritual. In the US! That was posted on TNNRaw2 last week, two stories, a few days apart. One woman killed her son, another burned a child. This tribalism and view of witchcraft as a healing modality isn't limited to Africa, I am sad to say.
In reply to Good post. And speaking of… by Implied Violins
Madagascar: that is quite possibly real, and beyond anyone's ability to control:
https://www.sott.net/article/363365-Plague-spreading-rapidly-in-Madagascar-warns-WHO
This is cyclical stuff, and could be related to close pass-byes of comets that have circled our sun for the last 20,000 years-+.
If anyone is interested in looking further into this stuff, look at the books of Laura Knight-Jadczyck and Pierre Lescaudron (sp?). Electric universe theory at it's best...
In reply to Wow. I had no idea. Thank… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
We are way overdue for a plague. Historically, plagues are what kept the population in check.
In reply to I read that in three days in… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Smallpox is transmitted only from human to human. No insect vector or animal reservoirs. Yes it is highly infectious and deadly but it was eradicated by quarantine. No way could you achieve this with other insect vector diseases such as malaria. It is highly unlikely the world would be wiped out in 12 weeks. Yes, it would burn through heavily populated areas especially in third world countries but without close contact it would simply burn out like Ebola.
I may actually be immune. I was trying to grow cowpox in a cell culture in the mid 1980s when I stabbed myself. Got quite a lesion. Would be sad if I were to make it through a pandemic when I can't do my part now to repopulate the world.
Miffed
In reply to I read that in three days in… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I understand the transmission vector. But it is highly infectious. In one of the books I mentioned, Demon in the Freezer, the author discusses how an outbreak was handled In a small town in Germany. The method used to determine how smallpox was transmitted to upper floors was smoke. It traveled through the air. You don't have to be in the same room with the person, if you share the same airflow you can become infected.
The case for immunity without updated injections is unproven. I received a smallpox vaccination in 1982 (I was not a civilian at that time). Would it still work? I don't know.
But you sound like you have enough experience that you could grow enough to make a new batch of vaccine. From the books I have read there is a small window of time where it is possible to vaccinate an infected person and have a positive outcome. The window is not very long, I am thinking 72-hours, and if they were able to create the smallpox vaccine 100 years ago I am sure people like yourself could do the same, today. Would it be legal? Would it be approved? Would it have the FDA stamp of approval? No. But if it was a matter of life and death, people do what they have to do to survive. I don't know about you but I plan on surviving.
In reply to Smallpox is transmitted only… by Miffed Microbi…
Just glanced at a paper on retention of immunity after smallpox vaccination... decades.
In reply to I understand the… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The CDC concluded people who were vaccinated against smallpox in the old days likely still have substantial immunity. So old people will survive. The world will be a paradise of unstepped-on lawns.
In reply to Smallpox is transmitted only… by Miffed Microbi…
Historically grandmothers increased survival of young and the group.
In reply to Smallpox is transmitted only… by Miffed Microbi…
I'm old enough to be in the generation that routinely got the smallpox vaccination. You know how everybody over a certain age has that little scar. I don't have one; my smallpox vaccination didn't "take." I was told this means I am probably immune. I wonder if I could have passed my immunity along to some of my kids?
In reply to Smallpox is transmitted only… by Miffed Microbi…
