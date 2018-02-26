CDC Official Who Handled Zika, Ebola Outbreaks Mysteriously Disappears Without A Trace

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 02/26/2018 - 22:05

A Harvard-trained CDC official has been missing since February 12 after leaving work midway through the day due to an illness, prompting his friends and family to sound the alarm and issue a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the event of malfeasance.

Terrell Cunningham, 60, said his son’s supervisor told him that Commander Cunningham had reported for work but that he had left midday because he wasn’t feeling well. -NYT

The family of Timothy J. Cunningham, 35, grew concerned after the Harvard-trained epidemiologist and US Navy officer wouldn't answer texts or calls. Driving over 600 miles from Maryland to Atlanta, Cunningham's parents gained access to his house where they found their son's phone, wallet and driver's license.

Quoted by the NYT, his father said that Commander Cunningham had “a lot going on” personally and professionally, and his most recent conversation with his son had left him worried.

The tone, and the numerous exchanges gave us reason to be concerned about Tim,” Terrell Cunningham said. “And I don’t know if it’s an instinct you have because it’s your child, but it was not a normal conversation and I was not comfortable.”

Cunningham's car was parked in the garage, while his dog - Mr. Bojangles, aka Bo, was left all by himself. 

"Tim never leaves Bo unattended," Terrell Cunningham told NBC News. "He just doesn't do it."

“None of this makes sense,” Timothy’s brother Anterio told Atlanta Fox affiliate WAGA-TV. “He wouldn't just evaporate like this and leave his dog alone and have our mother wondering and worrying like this. He wouldn't.”

“I feel like I’m in a horrible Black Mirror episode,” Cunningham's sister Tiara told the New York Times. “I’m kind of lost without him, to be quite honest.”

Tiara was the last family member to speak with Timothy Cunningham before his disappearance - who said the last time they spoke her brother "sounded not like himself." When she texted him a bit later, she didn't get a response - nor did the rest of the Cunningham family.

Police investigating the disappearance have not turned up any leads, however they have found no evidence of foul play. “As of today we have been unable to locate Mr. Cunningham and we are seeking the assistance of the public with this case,” Officer Donald T. Hannah of the Atlanta Police Department said in an email to The Times on Saturday.

Cunningham - who was promoted to commander in the US Public Health Service last July, had worked on the government's response to both Zika and Ebola outbreaks. With two degrees from Harvard's School of Public Health, he had been named one of The Atlanta Business Chronicle's "40 under 40" award winners.

Tags
Entertainment Production - NEC
Restaurants & Bars - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
IH8OBAMA Dorado Mon, 02/26/2018 - 22:24 Permalink

It's hard to speculate what may have happened without more information.

1) Is he dead in his car?  Anyone check?

2) Did he drive to work which means he did make it home since his car is there?

3) What evidence is there in his home that he got there and went to bed ill or did something else?

4) Was the door locked to his home?  Which implies he left under full faculties if it was.

5) Has there been a search within 1000 yards of his residence for a body that may have passed out from illness?

6) Is there any evidence that someone may have visited him or was in his home when he arrived?

7) Have all his friends and acquaintances been contacted and questioned?

8) Have his credit cards been used since his disappearance or money withdrawn from his bank accounts?

9) What did the neighbors see?

10) Have the hospitals been checked and his personal doctor contacted?

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
MozartIII nmewn Mon, 02/26/2018 - 22:31 Permalink

nmewn,

Something does smell bad in the state. He would have had inside info on all of these epidemics! Why is he missing now?

 

Just a question that needs some thought.

 

It's late on the hedge and am generally not in line with most of the posters at this time.

 

Happy trading! With a volatile year, we should kill it!

 

Regards

 

MozartIII

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 1
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 manofthenorth Mon, 02/26/2018 - 22:22 Permalink

I read The Stand in three days in 1981. It left an impression. I have continued reading about biological weapons. The Hot Zone, The Demon in the Freezer, and Biohazard. The one vaccine that no one gets, unless you are employed in the military or by the CDC and work around it, is smallpox.

Until a few years ago the CDC kept on with the charade that they had adequate smallpox vaccine on hand, for the entire US population, if there were an outbreak. The CDC discontinued that charade some time last year and wiped a number of web pages. From what I have been able to determine, the smallpox vaccine that has been stored was from the 1970s and nothing new has been created. The stored smallpox vaccine was contaminated and destabilized. (If you want to take a vaccine that was created in the 1970s and has been in storage, or give it to your children, go ahead, I dare you. You go first, I will pass).

There are papers, from 2001, written about the need for the creation of fresh smallpox vaccine. The topic of smallpox showing up as a bioweapon was mentioned. Here is a link to that 2001 CDC article: https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/15225

In fact, WHO allowed smallpox vaccine to be destroyed in Geneva due to the cost of storage (about $25K a year). It would cost several billion to make that same batch, now, if it were even legal or considered medically ethical. This is the main reason I think no new smallpox vaccine has been created. The ethical dilemma is massive. The legal risks are high. I am certain some vaccine is made in small batches and the government employees that receive that vaccine waive any rights to sue for damages or they do not get the job.

Too many people in the US run around like sheep, bleating about measles and the flu vaccine and have no idea about the real horror of smallpox. About the USSR that made thousands of tons of weaponized smallpox, plague, and anthrax. There never was a full accounting.

One of the books I mentioned above stated that smallpox could travel around the world in 12 weeks. Some say nuclear war is preferable to a worldwide smallpox outbreak.

I think that Ebola was a beta test. It didn't go very well, in my opinion.

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 0
Implied Violins HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Mon, 02/26/2018 - 22:47 Permalink

Good post.  And speaking of the WHO - it seems like it's time to post this again:

Most Americans have bought into vaccinations as a 'necessary evil', even to the point of being open to FORCED vaccinations in the event of a pandemic due to an erroneous belief in 'herd immunity' which supposedly magically protects everyone. I believe that this is one of the means by which governments will introduce a soft martial law, because the public will believe it is necessary 'for the common good'. And this can be instituted with impunity via police roadside checkpoints, forced entry into homes, mandatory evacuation into FEMA camps etc. with little pushback.

For the record, I have a Master's degree in Molecular Biology and Genetics (UT Houston, 2000). I got my degree while studying Anthrax, and I was paid on a CIA grant. While there I learned many, many disturbing things about our government 'bioterror' program, including the farce that was Kenema National Labs in Sierra Leone, Africa. Suffice it to say, that if there IS any disease outbreak, it will definitely be some bug that was developed in that lab (or a similar one) that will be featured.

It isn't by accident that Legionnaire's Disease; Ebola; Marburg; AIDS and other such diseases have grabbed headlines since 1975 - when the lab started to really get going.

'Oh, it's just the locals eating bush meat', they'd say when there was an outbreak. 'Lets make a vaccine to protect them!' Well, it was the vaccines that CAUSED those problems to begin with.

Several things to think about concerning that lab: why is that facility in Africa, and not in the USA? Most would say, 'well, DUH, that's where the diseases are!' And there is truth to that, but the real reasons are that - 1. the government there is bought and paid for, with no oversight on the lab; 2. the people there are not well educated, which leads to 3. they have been even more brainwashed into the need for vaccinations, leading to a perfect source of willing guinea pigs.

Also, there is little media presence there, so when 'breakouts' DO happen, they can be attributed to 'those careless bush people' instead of there being any real investigations which would show that those exhibiting symptoms almost ALWAYS were vaccinated with the VERY SAME THING THEY CAME DOWN WITH.

And one more thing about Kenema National Labs: back during the Ebola scare, there was a man from the World Health Organization who investigated that lab by the name of Glenn Thomas. He apparently had discovered some unsettling things and was going to report them, but unfortunately he just 'happened' (along with many prominent microbiologists) to be on flight MH17 when it went down. Conveniently, it turned out. And not long after that, that lab was quietly shuttered.

So anyway, that's my long-winded take on why this is not merely fear-mongering; it is PART OF THE PLAN. And it would be best to be both aware of it and prepared for it when it happens.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Implied Violins Tue, 02/27/2018 - 00:13 Permalink

Wow. I feel like I fell into the ocean in the middle of a typhoon. Damn. I thought I had pieced a few things together. Bloody fucking hell you just confirmed my worst nightmare.

So what is your assessment about the recent pneumonic plague outbreak in Madagascar? The one that made it from a very, very remote village into the main city and has traveled to the mainland of Africa and infected, the last I heard, eleven African countries?

Africans still believe in voodoo and witch doctors. I heard two reports, about two seperate women in Massachusetts, that injured or killed a child during a voodoo ritual. In the US! That was posted on TNNRaw2 last week, two stories, a few days apart. One woman killed her son, another burned a child. This tribalism and view of witchcraft as a healing modality isn't limited to Africa, I am sad to say.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Implied Violins HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Tue, 02/27/2018 - 00:45 Permalink

Madagascar: that is quite possibly real, and beyond anyone's ability to control:

https://www.sott.net/article/363365-Plague-spreading-rapidly-in-Madagascar-warns-WHO

This is cyclical stuff, and could be related to close pass-byes of comets that have circled our sun for the last 20,000 years-+.

If anyone is interested in looking further into this stuff, look at the books of Laura Knight-Jadczyck and Pierre Lescaudron (sp?).  Electric universe theory at it's best...

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
Miffed Microbi… HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Mon, 02/26/2018 - 23:03 Permalink

Smallpox is transmitted only from human to human. No insect vector or animal reservoirs. Yes it is highly infectious and deadly but it was eradicated by quarantine. No way could you achieve this with other insect vector diseases such as malaria. It is highly unlikely the world would be wiped out in 12 weeks. Yes, it would burn through heavily populated areas especially in third world countries but without close contact it would simply burn out like Ebola. 

 

I may actually be immune. I was trying to grow cowpox in a cell culture in the mid 1980s when I stabbed myself. Got quite a lesion. Would be sad if I were to make it through a pandemic when I can't do my part now to repopulate the world. 

 

Miffed 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Miffed Microbi… Tue, 02/27/2018 - 00:10 Permalink

I understand the transmission vector. But it is highly infectious. In one of the books I mentioned, Demon in the Freezer, the author discusses how an outbreak was handled In a small town in Germany. The method used to determine how smallpox was transmitted to upper floors was smoke. It traveled through the air. You don't have to be in the same room with the person, if you share the same airflow you can become infected.

The case for immunity without updated injections is unproven. I received a smallpox vaccination in 1982 (I was not a civilian at that time). Would it still work? I don't know.

But you sound like you have enough experience that you could grow enough to make a new batch of vaccine. From the books I have read there is a small window of time where it is possible to vaccinate an infected person and have a positive outcome. The window is not very long, I am thinking 72-hours, and if they were able to create the smallpox vaccine 100 years ago I am sure people like yourself could do the same, today. Would it be legal? Would it be approved? Would it have the FDA stamp of approval? No. But if it was a matter of life and death, people do what they have to do to survive. I don't know about you but I plan on surviving.