Deutsche Bank: This Does Not Make Sense

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 02/26/2018 - 10:42

Amid the growing debate whether rates will keep rising once they hit 3.00%, or they will fall as asset managers find the new level attractive enough to dip their toes and buy duration, one analyst laughs at everyone calling for lower rates from here onward.

In a note published overnight, Deutsche Bank credit strategist Jim Reid writes that "rates and yields will continue to structurally move higher in the quarters and years ahead regardless of any short-term moves, and we hope policymakers won't be derailed by the inevitable macro issues that this will bring."

While we will share some more details from this note, the first in a series of why Deutsche believes that global yields have nowhere to go but up, we wanted to highlight one chart which according to Deustche does not make any sense in the context of the ongoing debate of potentially lower yields: the projection of global debt to GDP forecasts for the next 30 years.

According to Reid, "notwithstanding the short-term low supply expectations in Europe, a real head-scratcher going forward is how the market will cope over the years and even decades to come with the central case scenario of higher and higher government debt around the world. Figure 13 looks at the US, Germany and Japan government debt/GDP with forecasts from the US CBO and BIS."

And here is the chart that is at the crux of Reid's conundrum: this is the same chart which prompted Fed president Robert Kaplan to suggest that the US debt trajectory is headed toward unsustainability.

Reid's summary:

This may mean that QE eventually has to become a regular feature of markets for many cycles to come. However, given other forces, it will still likely occur at structurally higher levels of yields but with the main intention of ensuring real yields don't rise to prohibitive levels as they might in a free market with all the extra supply that is likely.

As a reminder, over the weekend Goldman warned that a 4.5% yield on the 10Y would result in a 25% - or more - crash in stocks. The chart above suggests that the question is not "if" but "when", and just "how much more..."

Tags
Business Finance
Banks - NEC
Investment Banking & Brokerage Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
AbbeBrel NoDebt Mon, 02/26/2018 - 11:22 Permalink

As the USD asymptotically approaches zero, the relative value of $USD debt worldwide falls with it. Unfortunately, the USSA has a shitload of debt tied to its ankles, and debt doesn't float. It loses value but not mass. Makes for strange physics but this phenomenon is economics, and not science.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Jim in MN ssgredux Mon, 02/26/2018 - 12:28 Permalink

Today's soldier gets $55 per day pre-tax.  Now, from this interesting little website: https://web.archive.org/web/20130210071801/http://dougsmith.ancients.in…

"During the early Empire a modius would sell for two denarii in Rome but could be had for half that price in the rural parts of Italy and only 8 asses (half a denarius) in the breadbasket of Egypt. Baked bread sold for a dupondius a loaf in the expensive cities like Rome and Pompeii and half that (one as) in more rural towns. By this time the legionary was earning nearly a denarius a day but the Praetorian Guard (at Rome) were paid more partially for their honored position and partly to offset the expense of living in the City. Comparing today's prices for bread at the supermarket might suggest an as was worth a bit over a dollar US placing the denarius at about $20."

Let's also note that bonuses generally equaled or exceeded salary for soldiers.  Meanwhile our soldier today has various taxes and deductions to pay, depending on the state etc.

In other words the pay is roughly the same today as it was then.  K?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
BigCumulusClouds LawsofPhysics Mon, 02/26/2018 - 10:02 Permalink

The system fashioned in 1913 always requires more debt, that is Federal Reserve notes, to pay off the existing debt. This is a truism because there always is more debt than federal reserve notes in circulation. Thus the debt keeps climbing until the powers that be can no longer find the revenue to fund the debt. At that point you have hyperinflation followed by total deflation. 

 

Roger Sherman never wanted the American people to suffer this European fate. So he gave us Gold and silver in 1789. Woodrow Wilson, the Rockefellers, and the Rothschild’s changed it in 1913 following the meeting of agents for the latter two at Jeckyl Island in 1910. 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
LawsofPhysics Mon, 02/26/2018 - 09:48 Permalink

The central bankers and world's financiers have gone too far down the rabbit hole.  Power corrupts and absolute power has corrupted this class absolutely...

All stimulus is fungible eventually...  ..and they know that global Weimar is on, just a matter of time (and math) now.  Glad all my bee hives are looking good as we move into pollination season.

In the meantime...

"Full Faith and Credit"

predator versus prey, consumer versus PRODUCER...

which one are you motherfucker? same as it ever was!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Jim in MN buzzsaw99 Mon, 02/26/2018 - 10:17 Permalink

It was another DB analyst, Aleksander Kocic, who wrote one of the more insightful political articles of 2016.  Showing how the 'Demo-Republican axis' was squarely underneath and supporting global oligarchy, while opposing forces were gathering in the Trump and Sanders camps.  This three weeks ahead of Trump's election.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-10-17/change-necessary-it-impossibl…

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
GreatUncle Solio Mon, 02/26/2018 - 10:13 Permalink

Nationlise the FED, government prints, give everybody an equal share and outlaw money creation in the banks called leverage. Repeat once a year the prices go up, the system inflates and nobody gets more of the pie than anybody else.

Waste yours then tough shit, invest and make a return congratulation.

That is more of a free economy even if bastardised through money printing than the current one where the money printing is only in the hands of the entitled ones for themselves.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
small axe Mon, 02/26/2018 - 10:07 Permalink

It's pretty simple, DB: The debt-riddled state of the world is the price of the bailouts for you and your buddy banks. Keynesian end game. We are all debt slaves now (to paraphrase Nixon) 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
tahoebumsmith Mon, 02/26/2018 - 10:09 Permalink

Global Ponzi = unsustainable debts it's just a matter of time and China is the biggest ticking time bomb now that they decided to Americanize themselves with 3+ billion indebted serfs

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
CynicClinic Mon, 02/26/2018 - 10:24 Permalink

It will not. We are entering a nexus of some sort of destruction, earth catastrophic change, ice age, war, financial system reset. Makes sense. infrastructure is not being repaired, manufacturing is being exported, massive job reduction, robots to replace humans. The system is on purposeful borrowed time. why fix it if it's crashing. reset it after.