Deutsche Bank: This Does Not Make Sense

Amid the growing debate whether rates will keep rising once they hit 3.00%, or they will fall as asset managers find the new level attractive enough to dip their toes and buy duration, one analyst laughs at everyone calling for lower rates from here onward.
In a note published overnight, Deutsche Bank credit strategist Jim Reid writes that "rates and yields will continue to structurally move higher in the quarters and years ahead regardless of any short-term moves, and we hope policymakers won't be derailed by the inevitable macro issues that this will bring."
While we will share some more details from this note, the first in a series of why Deutsche believes that global yields have nowhere to go but up, we wanted to highlight one chart which according to Deustche does not make any sense in the context of the ongoing debate of potentially lower yields: the projection of global debt to GDP forecasts for the next 30 years.
According to Reid, "notwithstanding the short-term low supply expectations in Europe, a real head-scratcher going forward is how the market will cope over the years and even decades to come with the central case scenario of higher and higher government debt around the world. Figure 13 looks at the US, Germany and Japan government debt/GDP with forecasts from the US CBO and BIS."
And here is the chart that is at the crux of Reid's conundrum: this is the same chart which prompted Fed president Robert Kaplan to suggest that the US debt trajectory is headed toward unsustainability.
Reid's summary:
This may mean that QE eventually has to become a regular feature of markets for many cycles to come. However, given other forces, it will still likely occur at structurally higher levels of yields but with the main intention of ensuring real yields don't rise to prohibitive levels as they might in a free market with all the extra supply that is likely.
As a reminder, over the weekend Goldman warned that a 4.5% yield on the 10Y would result in a 25% - or more - crash in stocks. The chart above suggests that the question is not "if" but "when", and just "how much more..."
Metals are getting pounded...ya know 5000 years worth
A soldier's pay, in gold, is essentially the same today as in ancient Rome.
In reply to Metals are getting pounded… by Bill of Rights
Well, shit, I've been talking about this subject since I got to ZH. I mean, just look at my screen name. This subject is somehow a mystery to anybody here? When push comes to shove, they will print. Period, end of sentence.
It's much easier than actually reducing spending or raising taxes.
In reply to A soldier's pay, in gold, is… by Jim in MN
...then, well...you might want to change your name...
In reply to Well, shit, I've been… by NoDebt
Looking at that chart and the prior debt explosions and what happened back then, another big war seems pretty likely between 2030 and 2050 at the latest
In reply to ...then, well...you might… by BullyBearish
Pardon me if I take anything that Deutsche Bank has to say with a grain of salt...
In reply to Looking at that chart and… by fx
"...then, well...you might want to change your name..."
I'm going to bequeath this screen name to my grandchildren (when I have any). It'll take that long before I'm right.
In reply to ...then, well...you might… by BullyBearish
As the USD asymptotically approaches zero, the relative value of $USD debt worldwide falls with it. Unfortunately, the USSA has a shitload of debt tied to its ankles, and debt doesn't float. It loses value but not mass. Makes for strange physics but this phenomenon is economics, and not science.
In reply to "...then, well...you might… by NoDebt
Debts that cannot be repaid, will not be repaid.
Default is the name of the game.
In reply to Well, shit, I've been… by NoDebt
Default is for the countries that don't occupy a significant role in the industrial capacity hierarchy.
The U.S. will use the other "default" method, which is inflation.
The name of the game will be Bullshit "Growth" by Asset Price Inflation.
In reply to Debts that cannot be repaid,… by Synoia
Maybe in gold but definitely not a Roman soldier's pay in silver. They made an average of a denarius per day which would be equivalent to $1.65 today.
In reply to A soldier's pay, in gold, is… by Jim in MN
Pay for Roman soldiers wasn't great but there were many perks. You got to impale the enemy, rape the wives and daughters, steal the clothes and weapons, loot and ransack the cities, and drink all the wine.
In reply to Maybe in gold but definitely… by ssgredux
...same deal refugees get
In reply to Pay for Roman soldiers wasn… by Stuck on Zero
I prefer beer myself, but wine's OK ;)
In reply to Pay for Roman soldiers wasn… by Stuck on Zero
Today's soldier gets $55 per day pre-tax. Now, from this interesting little website: https://web.archive.org/web/20130210071801/http://dougsmith.ancients.in…
"During the early Empire a modius would sell for two denarii in Rome but could be had for half that price in the rural parts of Italy and only 8 asses (half a denarius) in the breadbasket of Egypt. Baked bread sold for a dupondius a loaf in the expensive cities like Rome and Pompeii and half that (one as) in more rural towns. By this time the legionary was earning nearly a denarius a day but the Praetorian Guard (at Rome) were paid more partially for their honored position and partly to offset the expense of living in the City. Comparing today's prices for bread at the supermarket might suggest an as was worth a bit over a dollar US placing the denarius at about $20."
Let's also note that bonuses generally equaled or exceeded salary for soldiers. Meanwhile our soldier today has various taxes and deductions to pay, depending on the state etc.
In other words the pay is roughly the same today as it was then. K?
In reply to Maybe in gold but definitely… by ssgredux
"Paper metals are getting pounded..." - FIFY!
In reply to Metals are getting pounded… by Bill of Rights
The system fashioned in 1913 always requires more debt, that is Federal Reserve notes, to pay off the existing debt. This is a truism because there always is more debt than federal reserve notes in circulation. Thus the debt keeps climbing until the powers that be can no longer find the revenue to fund the debt. At that point you have hyperinflation followed by total deflation.
Roger Sherman never wanted the American people to suffer this European fate. So he gave us Gold and silver in 1789. Woodrow Wilson, the Rockefellers, and the Rothschild’s changed it in 1913 following the meeting of agents for the latter two at Jeckyl Island in 1910.
In reply to "Paper metals are getting… by LawsofPhysics
The system as it was fashioned in 1913 was designed to buy corporate debt, never gov't debt.
It was the politicians that required them to buy gov't bonds that corrupted the system.
In reply to The system fashioned in 1913… by BigCumulusClouds
debt and propaganda are "soft" control...as effective as force but much cheaper and easier to administer as they rely on the recipient to voluntarily submit...
In reply to The system as it was… by mtl4
Ancient priests used various incantations to scam the population out of their real wealth & get them to do the physical work (including killing/dying in wars) . Today's crooks use such magic words as 'country' and 'debt' to steal on a much larger scale.
They make it all up outta Nothing.
In reply to debt and propaganda are … by BullyBearish
Dude, you are an incredible investor; however, I think you are wrong with metal.
With all the printing, metal (gold) should be on par with BTC.
BTC reached $20K out of nowhere, and gold?
In reply to Metals are getting pounded… by Bill of Rights
How will the markets react to a populist revolt that forces governments to NOT carry that debt?
Does the debt matter or not? Look at Japan for fucks sake...
"debt does not matter" - Ben Bernanke
If he turns out to be wrong, he should be turned into fertillizer, along with everyone else in banking and finance. At least then they would actually be doing something good for society.
In reply to How will the markets react… by Jim in MN
The central bankers and world's financiers have gone too far down the rabbit hole. Power corrupts and absolute power has corrupted this class absolutely...
All stimulus is fungible eventually... ..and they know that global Weimar is on, just a matter of time (and math) now. Glad all my bee hives are looking good as we move into pollination season.
In the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
predator versus prey, consumer versus PRODUCER...
which one are you motherfucker? same as it ever was!
Indeed!
http://roacheforque.blogspot.com/search?q=debt
In reply to The central bankers and… by LawsofPhysics
Love your posts. You nailed it.
In reply to The central bankers and… by LawsofPhysics
The Market will not cope, it will go to shit and the collapse of civilization will begin.
hey jim,
please come back later. i wish to mock you.
Rhinoceros? Imposseros! [/Cowardly lion]
he will be throwing his wing tips at the enemy that isn't violent...
In reply to hey jim,… by buzzsaw99
"what about an elephant?"
In reply to hey jim,… by buzzsaw99
It was another DB analyst, Aleksander Kocic, who wrote one of the more insightful political articles of 2016. Showing how the 'Demo-Republican axis' was squarely underneath and supporting global oligarchy, while opposing forces were gathering in the Trump and Sanders camps. This three weeks ahead of Trump's election.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-10-17/change-necessary-it-impossibl…
In reply to hey jim,… by buzzsaw99
If governments made their own money interest would not be necessary.
Nationlise the FED, government prints, give everybody an equal share and outlaw money creation in the banks called leverage. Repeat once a year the prices go up, the system inflates and nobody gets more of the pie than anybody else.
Waste yours then tough shit, invest and make a return congratulation.
That is more of a free economy even if bastardised through money printing than the current one where the money printing is only in the hands of the entitled ones for themselves.
In reply to If governments made their… by Solio
I bought some silver/gold yesterday........don't know why.
“This May mean that QE will become a regular feature ....”. It already is and won’t stop till a monetary reset finally occurs
buffett has got plenty of treasury script to get the ball rolling? 100 trillion down to 100 billion ?
In reply to “This May mean that QE will… by Vendetta
It's pretty simple, DB: The debt-riddled state of the world is the price of the bailouts for you and your buddy banks. Keynesian end game. We are all debt slaves now (to paraphrase Nixon)
Global Ponzi = unsustainable debts it's just a matter of time and China is the biggest ticking time bomb now that they decided to Americanize themselves with 3+ billion indebted serfs
Debt does not matter provided the real economy grows fast enough to support it ... the elephant in the room they failed to watch.
Easy ... we'll just go to war.
The debt to GDP of Belgium is declining.
It will not. We are entering a nexus of some sort of destruction, earth catastrophic change, ice age, war, financial system reset. Makes sense. infrastructure is not being repaired, manufacturing is being exported, massive job reduction, robots to replace humans. The system is on purposeful borrowed time. why fix it if it's crashing. reset it after.
What's new? Taxes through money debasement...? Who wouldda thunk it?
Notice how Debt to GDP spikes around world war I & II. Does this mean the current Debt to GDP spike is a warning that World War III is just around the corner?
Well if the millennials can be made to get out of bed and fight one it would help reduce youth unemployment?
In reply to Notice how Debt to GDP… by Mallus Darkblade
Anyone notice the massive surge in Delinquency Rate on Credit Card Loans, Banks Not Among the 100 Largest in Size?
In essence, we're fucked. Period. Done.
Brace for impact. Get out of fiat.