"It's Not Safe Here" - Activists Warn Illegal Immigrants To Avoid Florida As ICE Arrests Surge

Following the unveiling of a new partnership between ICE and local sheriffs departments, a coalition of nearly two dozen Florida-based activist groups has issued a travel warning to all black and brown people - especially illegal aliens - to take "great caution" while visiting the sunshine state.
Florida, according to the group, saw the biggest jump in ICE apprehensions in 2017.
Illegal aliens should take extra care when traveling through transportation hubs like Greyhound bus station and airports.
According to PJMedia, these groups have staged events across the state to spread the word to illegal immigrants who are thinking about vacationing in Florida during Spring Break. They’re also posting information on which areas to avoid as 17 sheriffs across the state have agreed to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement - a partnership that has been challenged by the American Civil Liberties Union.
Illegal immigrants should "reconsider visiting Florida and especially recommended to avoid high-risk areas, including ports, airports, and Greyhound stations."
ICE immigration arrests during Obama’s presidency dropped from 297,898 to 110,104. That number has already rebounded to 143,470 under President Trump.
"We are taking the step of warning our communities that as the Florida lawmakers, state, local and federal do not take steps to push back against the anti-immigrant policies, we do not feel like our communities are safe in the state," Tomas Kennedy, deputy political director at the Florida Immigrant Coalition, said.
Federal law enforcement has been tightening security in the 100-mile zone near all borders and coasts, leading to a significant increase in arrests. Since Trump was elected in 2016, immigration arrests in Florida have climbed by 76%. Texas and Oklahoma have also seen sharp increases in detentions as well, with Dallas posting the highest number of arrests in 2017, while Houston and Atlanta weren't far behind.
Even though Trump’s executive order expands law enforcement’s focus to include illegal immigrants without a criminal history, nearly 75% of immigrants arrested last year had prior convictions.
The most common crimes committed by illegal immigrants last year included driving under the influence - 16% - and possessing or selling dangerous drugs like opioids - 15%. The most common pending criminal charges were general traffic offenses - 17% - driving under the influence of alcohol - 14% - having or selling drugs - 13% - and immigration violations - 7%.
It's impossible to compare 2017 data with earlier years because ICE only recently started collecting and reporting detailed information on the criminality of those arrested.
Over the weekend, the highlighted a warning issued by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who undermined the Trump administration, by broadcasting a warning to all Bay Area residents that a massive coordinated ICE crackdown would be starting "within the next 24 hours."
Comments
See, the Florida police are doing something, as long as it does not involve gunmen shooting up a school.
Illegals GTFO.
Round the up and throw them out. If they come back put them in jail.
Sheriff Israel will lead the charge!
Yep! Israhell did such a good job there.
WARNING: Graphic Images
When this warning extends to 50 states, we’ll be getting somewhere.
It's WORKING!!!!
"WORKING" @ treading agua...Westward Ho! Si Señor!!!!
Texas continues to have the second-largest undocumented immigrant population in the country — about 1.5 million people — behind California, which has twice as many undocumented immigrants as Texas.
Additionally, the rate of undocumented immigrants who are homeowners is higher in Texas compared with the rest of the country — 42 percent of undocumented immigrants in Texas "reside in homes that are owned, not rented" compared with 31 percent nationwide.
https://www.texastribune.org/2015/01/28/undocumented-population-demogra…
Mi casa...es su casa!
So they are living in a country illegally and they purchase a home to be confiscated by the Po Po.
How the fuck.... so many wrongs come to mind.
It would be real bad being arrested for deportation if an illegal owned property beyond a car or truck. Since the Wall is being built and there is no legal way to return after deportation, it would be wise to sell the house and buy something in Mexico.
I wonder what happens to illegals property after deportation? Is this the same as asset forfeiture and confiscation for legal residence? Does ICE get a cut? Does the city or state get a cut? Who gets the illegals property and financial assets?
Also wondering, will Mexico repatriate back to Mexico the hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied minors Obama invited in. Remember, the border being flooded after Obama made the invitation. (how much is this costing) Then Obama shipped the Mexican children where? into the heartland of this country, after Obama used the agencies like IRS to run white farmers and ranchers off their land with false tax charges the IRS could not prove and the farmers and ranchers couldn't defend, and then how about the EPA fining farmers for plowing, fined for the dust from plowing, helicopters and drones on the American heartland, ranchers with ponds for cattle fined andf driven out of business, this drove hundreds of thousands of Americans off their land, and I didn't include all the Interior department commandos, BLM orders, rules and regulations not being obeyed by the government for the purpose of doing in the whites of heartland America. (how about NOAA always lying about the data they collect to shape the correct communist narrative of global warming so we can be placed under greater government control with a carbon tax for breathing, the farmers and ranchers had to be driven into the cities.)
Millions of refugees, illegals and unaccompanied minors have purposely been relocated to the US heartland after eight years of the Obama racist communist anti-white government agenda of driving the white farmers and ranchers off their land. Was this a federal government replacement program?
It looks like Obama and his communist were trying to destroy the nation.
"..Then Obama shipped the Mexican children where? "
What a stupid clueless comment. Reality was, Obama held an auction and sold all the children to the highest bidders. You know, all of the queers, pedos, sickos, each got them a SEX SLAVE (or 3). THAT IS REALITY!
comment redacted
comment redacted
Asset forfeiture. Yep. It’s growing and the ag loves it.
I see your point. But I’ll bet it doesn’t happen in this one case.
Free helicopter rides via Pinochet Air.
Take th budget from Cali and go Hogg wild ICE style everywhere else.
I am so over these crybullies. Seriously. I deserve, I want, I feel, I need. Fuck it. Mommy and daddy should have followed the law. Go back to where you are from and start filling our forms to stay in the US legally or stay where you were born.
You speak English. That is not the native language of the country you live in. Go back to England and fill out the forms. Then bitch about the rest of them.
But I see by your response those rules don't apply to you.
What you say, senor? Spanish version is on top/in front of labels in California. Spanish-speaking workers have replaced English-speaking workers at every desk in medicine, dentistry, social services. They have formed a clique and speak only Spanish together in work place, as if their language was a badge of honor and their exclusiveness an exhibition of pride, however, false. You expect a lot from another persons' country.
Fukda illegal alien free loaders & fukda progressive liberal democrap traitorous turds who gave em the free pass.
Where can I get one of those signs?
I am waiting for that headline to read...
"It's Not Safe Here" - Activists Warn Illegal Immigrants To Avoid The United States As ICE Arrests Surge.
Watch for a stunning drop in Florida's crime rate as illegal immigrants avoid public spaces. Might motivate other states to announce crackdowns as well, giving their citizens a respite from immigrant mayhem.
Not to mention a stunning drop in state GDP as they now will have NO ONE to harvest oranges, limes, lemons. sugar cane, etc. etc. Not to mention yard care, all stoop labor, the number of niches illegals fill is way more than you can imagine. This going to bite them in the ass something fierce. Most "Americans are unwilling to work for the wages they are paid. The funny thing is wages for "Americans have been stagnant or declining for the last THREE DECADES. Be careful what you wish for.
"Most "Americans are unwilling to work for the wages they are paid."
That is until welfare stops paying!
Let see people who can work, don't and collect free money from the state, while illegals come into the country don't pay any taxes and your good with all this?
Don't you realize your paying for them both! You must love paying additional taxes!
Yadayadayada - then why cant the illegal aliens follow the law & go thru legal channels? Fukemall. And no fukn voting for illegals either.
might motivate lots and lots of other happenings. What we all hope for, long for, is to see a mad dash for the border as all the illegals get the message, throw the possessions into the truck and head for Laredo, or Nogales, or Tijuana.
The drop in crime would be great if it’s published in a way that normal people would see it.
Try landing in any other country in the world and claim "no one is illegal." Especially if you have a US passport. They will kick your dumbass out so fast it will make your head spin. And they will send you the bill.
If you are an illegal in mexico your azz is in jail & good fukn luck trying to get out
So where in Florida are the Sheriffs cooperating with ICE ?
Thank God. But Florida still has tons of squatemalan females running loose in the Walmarts, all gravid, and always with five or six squatemalets in tow. Then you've got the up and coming Haitians who make you not feel so bad about the squats. Next to all of them the PR hurricane refugees look like mother fucking Aryans
Pr is an issue as they can migrate legally. Maybe that’s how they’ll keep up numbers.
Shut up. Go back home. Enjoy your life in the shithole you or your parents created.
President Trump is, indeed, helping Republicans running for election this year. The Dems will take the bait and try to keep this front and center. Remember, to Dems, it's mainly about fundraising, not rational campaigning.
Illegal immigrants from south of Meh-hee-koh's border have to move as fast as possible through Mex territory...or face what is described in this article: Mexico's Glass House https://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org/2009/01/13/mexicos-glass-house-…
The Mex government prints pamphlets on how to enter the US illegally and use US human rights laws against the US government: Stefan Molyneux: Donald Trump Was Right: Mexico is sending... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhtGSV0l4pA
Don't forget the New York Times was rescued from oblivion by Carlos Slim when it faced revenue catastrophe. He's Mexico's richest man, and one of the permanent owners of the Mexican government. The New York Times is a mouthpiece
for Mexico. It is not a US paper.
In the TV series "Roots" one of the main characters escaped and when recaptured was given the choice of half his foot being cut off or his family jewels. He chose his foot, a wise choice.
Maybe we should pick up on that idea with illegal immigrants who are captured for a second time. Either his feet or his jewels, and if he comes back a third time and is captured, we make the choice for him out of whatever appendage he has remaining.
Cutting off his feet ought to have at least some deterrent effect on his sneaking in again, and maybe even Univision would find it newsworthy to broadcast his punishment to foreigners considering illegal entry.
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/242513
I am certain every nation on earth has discussions on how they should negotiate with representatives of the American government, since policies of trade, military agreements, and even news coverage relating to people’s free speech are clearly organized world wide and according to trading blocks. The Japanese do not support open borders, and the Japanese news and media rarely if ever claim that the nation and people of japan are racists. The majority of the nations of the world oppose open borders, and they do not have protests or constant accusations of racism over that policy. Nations included who don’t even know that their nations immigration policy is racist include every single nation in south America, also known as latin America, every single middle eastern nation that does not hear accusations of racism in their media and does not accept guilt for the arab muslims many mass murders and persecution of non muslims (or hears about the accusations). This policy of censoring American and European leftists also applies to south asia and all of east asia. The best way for Israel to rid themselves of the false claims of human rights violations and racism, repeated endlessly by their media and their schools is for them to install leaders in their government who will force the news stations and the school book publishers to point out the legality, morality and wisdom of not accepting any refugees, and relocating the muslims out of Israel, and annexing all of the lands illegally occupied by the Islamic armies between 1948 – 1967. The right for any European governments to purchase land as A form of economic warfare, through church front operations, or have NGO’s singling out Israel for human rights violations, while never prosecuting leftist for rewriting history, weaponizing the news and the schools, and promoting an anti Jewish agenda, can all end immediately and not exist entirely like they do not in Japan! One day soon in Israel once Jews realize there children are forced to memorize enemy propaganda all day, and the adults have their sense of reality distorted by enemy news media and at best complicit politicians. Imagine the JOY! Jews are racists! Hey you lying leftists, you are now limited in the news and in the schools, and right wing fact provers will expose how racist the Europeans and the muslims and the black africans are on tv and in the elementary schools and the university, and any corporation discriminating against Zionists or censoring them will be arrested and thrown in prison and there is nothing you can do about it whatsoever!!! What JOY! In G-d I trust.
Try paragraphs. Reading a wall of text is unappealing.
Imagine how great Florida is going to be, again
It's not safe anywhere in my Nation.
GTFO. Go Home.
more... more articles like this one.... please. It can be the beginning of a groundswell of feelings the MAJORITY of Americans have about the violent takeover of our country, our culture, by Mexicans, Salvadoreans, squatemalens, of all the illegal immigrant waves which have swept across our Southern border for over the last 50+ years. Besides, we need to let the filthy Left read how the MAJORITY of Americans feel about how they, the Left berates and scolds anyone who talks or writes in anger, disgust, their true feelings about this assualt.
and to all of you illegals, sympathizers, I say unto you:
"Vete para el carajo!"
Actually, they should the entire country and leave.
what a bunch of idiots
If someone comes into my house without my permission then he IS ILLEGAL