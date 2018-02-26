Michael Wolff Busted Faking Earpiece Malfunction During Question About Trump Affair

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 02/26/2018 - 22:45

Weeks after author Michael Wolff was kicked off of MSNBC's Morning Joe for deflecting questions about a claim over an alleged extramarital affair in his anti-Trump book Fire and Fury, the wacky author faked an earpiece malfunction on Australian television when asked about the exact same claim. 

Wolff wrote a book full of salacious claims about the Trump White House after former advisor Steve Bannon reportedly let him in 

You said during a TV interview last month that you are absolutely sure that Donald Trump is currently having an affair, while President, behind the back of the First Lady. I repeat, you said you were absolutely sure,” asked host Ben Fordham on Today.

Despite having zero technical issues prior to that question, Wolff begins to insist that he can't hear the host - fiddling with his earpiece.

FORDHAM: “You said during a TV interview last month that you are absolutely sure that Donald Trump is currently having an affair, while President, behind the back of the First Lady. I repeat, you said you were absolutely sure.”

WOLFF: “Hold on, I can’t–”

FORDHAM: “Last week, you backflipped and said, ‘I do not know if the President is having an affair.’ Do you owe the President and the First Lady an apology, Mr Wolff?”

WOLFF: “I can’t hear you. Hello?”

FORDHAM: “Just last month you said you were absolutely sure that the President was having an affair, and now you say he is not.”

WOLFF: “I’m not getting anything.”

FORDHAM: “You are not hearing me, Mr. Wolff? Mr. Wolff was hearing me before, but he’s not hearing me anymore. So the interview may be over.”

 

Following Wolff's "technical difficulties," Fordham released the audio of what Wolff was hearing in his earpiece when he appears to fake the malfunction:

On February 1st, MSNBC’s resident Trump-hating host, Mika Brzezinski, kicked Wolff off the air after he denied suggesting Trump was having an affair with U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Wolff all but confirmed the rumor from his book in a January interview with Bill Maher. Via Vanity Fair: 

During an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher Friday, Wolff said that he’s “absolutely sure” Donald Trump is currently having an extramarital affair with someone inside the White House.

When Maher asked Wolff to tell him “something that the other people have not noticed in this book,” Wolff said, “There is something in the book that I was absolutely sure of, but it was so incendiary that I just didn’t have the ultimate proof.” He then elaborated: “Well, I didn’t have the blue dress.”

Maher asked if Wolff was talking about somebody Trump is “f—ing now,” and Wolff nodded. “It is,” he said. “You just have to read between the lines. It’s toward the end of the book. . .You’ll know it. Now that I’ve told you, when you hit that paragraph, you’re gonna say, ‘Bingo.’”

Between the FBI using the Clinton-funded "pissgate" dossier to spy on Carter Page and Wolff's salacious claims that he now refuses to substantiate on live TV, it seems that the all-out assault on President Trump is, like Hillary Clinton's campaign, becoming a complete failure. 

Human Interest

Comments

Bes IridiumRebel Mon, 02/26/2018 - 23:26 Permalink

why? 

he already has addressed it, bunch of times

doubled, tripled, quadrupled down since the book has come out.

I am not saying I believe him on the affair,

but this is just much ado about nothing

so that a dumb fuck will circle the wagon around

a loyal Zionist slave, who is growing the MIC, pumping up the Wall Street bubble, quoting CNBC, pushing fake department of labor stats, and militarizing the police state

against you

 

Billy the Poet Bes Tue, 02/27/2018 - 00:03 Permalink

The part where you claim that your hero Michael Wolff "blew up the White House."

Just who are you trying to fool?

 

Michael Wolff: Donald Trump knowing who’s Jewish is creepy

Donald Trump has Jewdar, says the author whose book about the president is roiling the White House.

“But I don’t know,” Wolff said of Trump. “I think he thinks about, I think he’s aware of who is Jewish in a way that might give … that feels creepy,” he said.

https://www.jta.org/2018/01/09/news-opinion/politics/michael-wolff-dona…

Billy the Poet Bes Tue, 02/27/2018 - 00:11 Permalink

Let me understand this. You despise Trump because he is an anti-Semitic Zionist. Is that it?

 

nor do you ever address Trump's actions....

That's an obvious lie. I often praise Trump's actions. If I didn't you wouldn't be arguing with me.

You really ought to get your story straight.

Billy the Poet Bes Tue, 02/27/2018 - 00:20 Permalink

I repeat....

You're so obsessed with attacking Trump that you contradict yourself repeatedly. Is Trump a Zionist or an anti-Semite? Such inconsistencies make your propaganda unpersuasive and frankly boring.

When you're not presenting a counter-argument against yourself you resort to silliness like "Trump's orange ass."

Bes Billy the Poet Tue, 02/27/2018 - 00:35 Permalink

I have never said he's an Anti-Semite.....

wtf are you talking about?

(now, that wouldn't preclude Trump from using "anti-semites" for other ends)

but perhaps that level of thinking is beyond your capabilities

lastly, I have never heard a coherent and cogent definition of a Semite, so how the fuck can anyone call someone an Anti-Semite?

------------

and if Trump wasn't giving steroids to the MIC, loving Wall Street above all else, pushing more Police State policies on us, pussyfooting the War on Drugs, bullshitting the opioid epidemic, sword dancing with Wahhabists from Saudi Arabia, threatening everyone with war..... and this is just the short list....

then you would be seeing me say much at all, I would be his biggest cheerleader

but I guess you are cool with all of the above because as you said, "I often praise Trump's actions."

or can you say if that you disapprove of all of that?

Billy the Poet Bes Tue, 02/27/2018 - 00:39 Permalink

I have never said he's an Anti-Semite.....

wtf are you talking about?

 

Just a few posts above this one you supported Wolff's claim that Trump is an anti-Semite by writing:

 

not even Bannon disputed the quotes.

 

How can you be so confused in regard to words you posted to this very page? Think about what you say before you say it and if you've forgotten what you've said then go back and read it again. No one else has any problem reading what you wrote so why do you?

 

Billy the Poet Bes Tue, 02/27/2018 - 00:48 Permalink

apparently reading and inference is not your strong suit.

I earned a BA in Literature in English and scored in the 97th percentile on the GRE.

 

make sure to wipe the orange brownish stain off your chin.

Another fine example of your rhetorical skill.  Putting your BS in Scatology to good use, I see.

Vote up!
Billy the Poet Bes Tue, 02/27/2018 - 01:39 Permalink

pop quiz, GRE question:

What most likely did the writer mean by "not even Bannon disputed the quotes"?

 

 

In the sample question "what" is part of an interrogative construction along with the auxiliary verb "did" but you've split up that pairing with the insertion of the adverbial phrase "most likely" which modifies the verb "mean."

Those who compose the GRE would have framed the question like this: "What did the writer most likely mean by "not even Bannon disputed the quotes"?"

MoreFreedom OccamsCrazor Mon, 02/26/2018 - 23:05 Permalink

" why do these morons on the media outlets keep having this fraud appear on their show ?"

Because it's so fun to expose liars for who they are.   And it's great TV.  

You can see Wolff hears the host by when and how he responds.  Wolff decided it was better to lie about a non-existent technical problem, than be caught showing he was lying about Trump having an affair.  All he did, is show he's lying about both.   Unfortunately, a technician should have gone on the set, put the earpiece in his ear, and talk to the host.  That would have been hilarious. 

mrtoad MoreFreedom Tue, 02/27/2018 - 00:53 Permalink

Does he still get paid for the interview? I would suggest yes. I suggest they get him on knowing this will happen and he gets paid and they get ratings. Win/Win. The Today show is Australia's CNN and if anyone owes an apology for sprouting propaganda and pushing an agenda its Ben Fordham. In Korea the people are forced to listen to propaganda, in Oz we do it of our own free will. 

OccamsCrazor Mon, 02/26/2018 - 23:00 Permalink

so when is this asshole Wolff going to realize he WAS SET UP for this fall, by Bannon ?????

LMAO !!!

Such gullible dimwits both Wolff and the media clowns airing this malarkey ! 