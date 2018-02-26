Michael Wolff Busted Faking Earpiece Malfunction During Question About Trump Affair

Weeks after author Michael Wolff was kicked off of MSNBC's Morning Joe for deflecting questions about a claim over an alleged extramarital affair in his anti-Trump book Fire and Fury, the wacky author faked an earpiece malfunction on Australian television when asked about the exact same claim.
Wolff wrote a book full of salacious claims about the Trump White House after former advisor Steve Bannon reportedly let him in
“You said during a TV interview last month that you are absolutely sure that Donald Trump is currently having an affair, while President, behind the back of the First Lady. I repeat, you said you were absolutely sure,” asked host Ben Fordham on Today.
Despite having zero technical issues prior to that question, Wolff begins to insist that he can't hear the host - fiddling with his earpiece.
FORDHAM: “You said during a TV interview last month that you are absolutely sure that Donald Trump is currently having an affair, while President, behind the back of the First Lady. I repeat, you said you were absolutely sure.”
WOLFF: “Hold on, I can’t–”
FORDHAM: “Last week, you backflipped and said, ‘I do not know if the President is having an affair.’ Do you owe the President and the First Lady an apology, Mr Wolff?”
WOLFF: “I can’t hear you. Hello?”
FORDHAM: “Just last month you said you were absolutely sure that the President was having an affair, and now you say he is not.”
WOLFF: “I’m not getting anything.”
FORDHAM: “You are not hearing me, Mr. Wolff? Mr. Wolff was hearing me before, but he’s not hearing me anymore. So the interview may be over.”
Hello ? You there, Mr Wolff ? Author blames technical issues when I ask him if he owes an apology to @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/Ihyon5q370— BenFordham (@BenFordham) February 25, 2018
Following Wolff's "technical difficulties," Fordham released the audio of what Wolff was hearing in his earpiece when he appears to fake the malfunction:
LISTEN - This is what Michael Wolff was HEARING in his earpiece when he claimed he couldn’t hear my question on @TheTodayShow this morning. pic.twitter.com/dl3ZvQfKWm— BenFordham (@BenFordham) February 26, 2018
On February 1st, MSNBC’s resident Trump-hating host, Mika Brzezinski, kicked Wolff off the air after he denied suggesting Trump was having an affair with U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Michael Wolff is such a fraud he is kicked off Morning Joe mid segment. 😂— Nobel Patriot 🇺🇸 (@nobelpatriot) February 1, 2018
And the “This is Morning Joe, we don’t BS here” is the icing on the cake.
Liberals are a mess. pic.twitter.com/bP7Cl7giBM
Wolff all but confirmed the rumor from his book in a January interview with Bill Maher. Via Vanity Fair:
During an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher Friday, Wolff said that he’s “absolutely sure” Donald Trump is currently having an extramarital affair with someone inside the White House.
When Maher asked Wolff to tell him “something that the other people have not noticed in this book,” Wolff said, “There is something in the book that I was absolutely sure of, but it was so incendiary that I just didn’t have the ultimate proof.” He then elaborated: “Well, I didn’t have the blue dress.”
Maher asked if Wolff was talking about somebody Trump is “f—ing now,” and Wolff nodded. “It is,” he said. “You just have to read between the lines. It’s toward the end of the book. . .You’ll know it. Now that I’ve told you, when you hit that paragraph, you’re gonna say, ‘Bingo.’”
Between the FBI using the Clinton-funded "pissgate" dossier to spy on Carter Page and Wolff's salacious claims that he now refuses to substantiate on live TV, it seems that the all-out assault on President Trump is, like Hillary Clinton's campaign, becoming a complete failure.
When Michael Wolff’s earpiece works fine but he doesn’t want to answer the question: pic.twitter.com/GcvJN33suW— jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) February 26, 2018
Comments
Fake news, fake silence.
why would he fake that?
he already blew up the White House.
the book has been out for a long time now. And he has already answered that question in other interviews.
stupid fucking article
In reply to Fake news, fake silence. by Throat-warbler…
You’re a dumbass
Never forget that
In reply to why would he fake that?… by Bes
why?
he already has addressed it, bunch of times
doubled, tripled, quadrupled down since the book has come out.
I am not saying I believe him on the affair,
but this is just much ado about nothing
so that a dumb fuck will circle the wagon around
a loyal Zionist slave, who is growing the MIC, pumping up the Wall Street bubble, quoting CNBC, pushing fake department of labor stats, and militarizing the police state
against you
In reply to You’re a dumbass… by IridiumRebel
And the Lib/Dims & their MSM were having orgasms over all the lies this charlatan wrote!
In reply to why? … by Bes
against you
You're against me and you're a damned fool if you think I don't know it.
In reply to why? … by Bes
another one bites the dust.
propaganda, works like a charm
In reply to against you … by Billy the Poet
Sometimes it does but your propaganda is so lame.
In reply to another one bites the dust… by Bes
which part?
that I think this is a dumb fucking article? (not propaganda, just my humble opinion)
or
that the Author has already addressed it a million times? (fact)
or
Trump is doing everything listed? (fact, based on his actions)
In reply to Sometimes it does but you're… by Billy the Poet
The part where you claim that your hero Michael Wolff "blew up the White House."
Just who are you trying to fool?
Michael Wolff: Donald Trump knowing who’s Jewish is creepy
Donald Trump has Jewdar, says the author whose book about the president is roiling the White House.
“But I don’t know,” Wolff said of Trump. “I think he thinks about, I think he’s aware of who is Jewish in a way that might give … that feels creepy,” he said.
https://www.jta.org/2018/01/09/news-opinion/politics/michael-wolff-dona…
In reply to which part? … by Bes
who said he's my hero?
not even Bannon disputed the quotes.
nor do you ever address Trump's actions....
In reply to The part where you claim… by Billy the Poet
Let me understand this. You despise Trump because he is an anti-Semitic Zionist. Is that it?
nor do you ever address Trump's actions....
That's an obvious lie. I often praise Trump's actions. If I didn't you wouldn't be arguing with me.
You really ought to get your story straight.
In reply to who said he's my hero?… by Bes
I repeat.....
propaganda, works like a charm.
talk is cheap, what are his actions?
nm..... you are too up Trump's orange ass to see you're being played, not just by him, but by lots of sides
and btw, he gave his daughter to the Zionists....... really dude?
In reply to Let me understand this. You… by Billy the Poet
I repeat....
You're so obsessed with attacking Trump that you contradict yourself repeatedly. Is Trump a Zionist or an anti-Semite? Such inconsistencies make your propaganda unpersuasive and frankly boring.
When you're not presenting a counter-argument against yourself you resort to silliness like "Trump's orange ass."
In reply to I repeat… by Bes
I have never said he's an Anti-Semite.....
wtf are you talking about?
(now, that wouldn't preclude Trump from using "anti-semites" for other ends)
but perhaps that level of thinking is beyond your capabilities
lastly, I have never heard a coherent and cogent definition of a Semite, so how the fuck can anyone call someone an Anti-Semite?
------------
and if Trump wasn't giving steroids to the MIC, loving Wall Street above all else, pushing more Police State policies on us, pussyfooting the War on Drugs, bullshitting the opioid epidemic, sword dancing with Wahhabists from Saudi Arabia, threatening everyone with war..... and this is just the short list....
then you would be seeing me say much at all, I would be his biggest cheerleader
but I guess you are cool with all of the above because as you said, "I often praise Trump's actions."
or can you say if that you disapprove of all of that?
In reply to I repeat… by Billy the Poet
I have never said he's an Anti-Semite.....
wtf are you talking about?
Just a few posts above this one you supported Wolff's claim that Trump is an anti-Semite by writing:
not even Bannon disputed the quotes.
How can you be so confused in regard to words you posted to this very page? Think about what you say before you say it and if you've forgotten what you've said then go back and read it again. No one else has any problem reading what you wrote so why do you?
In reply to I have never said he's an… by Bes
Billy,
wow, wtf?
you're losing it again bud.
apparently reading and inference is not your strong suit.
make sure to wipe the orange brownish stain off your chin.
thanks for playing.
In reply to I have never said he's an… by Billy the Poet
apparently reading and inference is not your strong suit.
I earned a BA in Literature in English and scored in the 97th percentile on the GRE.
make sure to wipe the orange brownish stain off your chin.
Another fine example of your rhetorical skill. Putting your BS in Scatology to good use, I see.
In reply to Billy,… by Bes
pop quiz, GRE question:
What most likely did the writer mean by "not even Bannon disputed the quotes"?
a. all quotes in the entire book
b. the quotes attributed to Bannon
c. all the quotes about "anti-Semitism"
d. all of the above
answer: not a, c, or d
In reply to apparently reading and… by Billy the Poet
Jesus guys, get a room or take to chat assuming that works.
Trump ain't fucking nobody. He is old, like very old. His dick hasn't worked in a decade or more.
In reply to pop quiz, GRE question:… by Bes
pop quiz, GRE question:
What most likely did the writer mean by "not even Bannon disputed the quotes"?
In the sample question "what" is part of an interrogative construction along with the auxiliary verb "did" but you've split up that pairing with the insertion of the adverbial phrase "most likely" which modifies the verb "mean."
Those who compose the GRE would have framed the question like this: "What did the writer most likely mean by "not even Bannon disputed the quotes"?"
In reply to pop quiz, GRE question:… by Bes
Trump is my hero. Anyone who repeatedly pokes liberals in the eye is my hero. I don't need anything else.
In reply to I repeat… by Bes
sounds like a great way to unite a country
--------
divide and conquer
oldest trick in the book
In reply to Trump is my hero. Anyone who… by devnickle
Then why are you so intent on dividing Americans from their constitutionally elected President? Do note that you share that agenda with elements in law enforcement and intelligence who are operating an emergent police state.
In reply to sounds like a great way to… by Bes
The left has no respect for the Constitution and Bill of rights. They are doing everything to divide the country. If you don't like the rule book, amend it legally. Hissy fits and temper tantrums do not change the law of the land. Good luck!
In reply to Then why are you so intent… by Billy the Poet
Moar popcorn. The eye-pokery is fvckin hilarious.
In reply to sounds like a great way to… by Bes
Like the MSNBC interview where he dodged the question and Mika kicked him off?
In reply to why would he fake that?… by Bes
Wolf = tabloid, sleazy, opportunistic, sensationalist ASSHAT.
Why anyone takes this discredited creep seriously is beyond me.
In reply to Like the MSNBC interview… by ZeroPointNow
Who’s worse: the charlatan or the one who gives air-time to the charlatan?
In reply to Fake news, fake silence. by Throat-warbler…
A lying Jew. What a shock!
In reply to Fake news, fake silence. by Throat-warbler…
What a dipshit.
Hey! Take it easy on the dipshits. Comparing them to Duche Bag Wollf is really uncalled for.
In reply to What a dipshit. by replaceme
wolff is the judith miller of russiagate, his fellow zionazi for fake news.
The left is done.
Rejoice.
Fake and gay.
In reply to The left is done. Rejoice. by tmosley
the right is next. double thank god. jesus may be here somewhere.
In reply to The left is done. Rejoice. by tmosley
Is the left done biting it's own dick off and spitting it out yet ? I'm exhausted from all the winning.
In reply to The left is done. Rejoice. by tmosley
and why do these morons on the media outlets keep having this fraud appear on their show ????
" why do these morons on the media outlets keep having this fraud appear on their show ?"
Because it's so fun to expose liars for who they are. And it's great TV.
You can see Wolff hears the host by when and how he responds. Wolff decided it was better to lie about a non-existent technical problem, than be caught showing he was lying about Trump having an affair. All he did, is show he's lying about both. Unfortunately, a technician should have gone on the set, put the earpiece in his ear, and talk to the host. That would have been hilarious.
In reply to and why do these morons on… by OccamsCrazor
Does he still get paid for the interview? I would suggest yes. I suggest they get him on knowing this will happen and he gets paid and they get ratings. Win/Win. The Today show is Australia's CNN and if anyone owes an apology for sprouting propaganda and pushing an agenda its Ben Fordham. In Korea the people are forced to listen to propaganda, in Oz we do it of our own free will.
In reply to " why do these morons on the… by MoreFreedom
"and why do these morons on the media outlets keep having this fraud appear on their show ????"
Because an even dumber audience tunes in! Its like Pro-Wrestling. Not one person in the audience, believes its fake/staged.
In reply to and why do these morons on… by OccamsCrazor
so when is this asshole Wolff going to realize he WAS SET UP for this fall, by Bannon ?????
LMAO !!!
Such gullible dimwits both Wolff and the media clowns airing this malarkey !
0:37
"You're not hearing me, Mr. Wolff?"
"N... I'm not getting anything."
Oops.
Hahahahaha. From the shallow end of the gene pool.
In reply to "You're not hearing anything… by H H Henry P P …
Was almost going to answer the question by saying "no".
"You're not hearing me Mr. Wolff?"
"No. I can't hear a thing."
What a bizarre little man...
In reply to "You're not hearing anything… by H H Henry P P …
LOL! Can't make up shit like that one! Caught up in his own stupidity.
In reply to "You're not hearing anything… by H H Henry P P …
I came here to write that exact thing.
In reply to "You're not hearing anything… by H H Henry P P …
Face it, anti Trump fucktards are just fake.