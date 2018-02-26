Michael Wolff Busted Faking Earpiece Malfunction During Question About Trump Affair

Weeks after author Michael Wolff was kicked off of MSNBC's Morning Joe for deflecting questions about a claim over an alleged extramarital affair in his anti-Trump book Fire and Fury, the wacky author faked an earpiece malfunction on Australian television when asked about the exact same claim.

Wolff wrote a book full of salacious claims about the Trump White House after former advisor Steve Bannon reportedly let him in

“You said during a TV interview last month that you are absolutely sure that Donald Trump is currently having an affair, while President, behind the back of the First Lady. I repeat, you said you were absolutely sure,” asked host Ben Fordham on Today.

Despite having zero technical issues prior to that question, Wolff begins to insist that he can't hear the host - fiddling with his earpiece.

FORDHAM: “You said during a TV interview last month that you are absolutely sure that Donald Trump is currently having an affair, while President, behind the back of the First Lady. I repeat, you said you were absolutely sure.” WOLFF: “Hold on, I can’t–” FORDHAM: “Last week, you backflipped and said, ‘I do not know if the President is having an affair.’ Do you owe the President and the First Lady an apology, Mr Wolff?” WOLFF: “I can’t hear you. Hello?” FORDHAM: “Just last month you said you were absolutely sure that the President was having an affair, and now you say he is not.” WOLFF: “I’m not getting anything.” FORDHAM: “You are not hearing me, Mr. Wolff? Mr. Wolff was hearing me before, but he’s not hearing me anymore. So the interview may be over.”

Hello ? You there, Mr Wolff ? Author blames technical issues when I ask him if he owes an apology to @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/Ihyon5q370 — BenFordham (@BenFordham) February 25, 2018

Following Wolff's "technical difficulties," Fordham released the audio of what Wolff was hearing in his earpiece when he appears to fake the malfunction:

LISTEN - This is what Michael Wolff was HEARING in his earpiece when he claimed he couldn’t hear my question on @TheTodayShow this morning. pic.twitter.com/dl3ZvQfKWm — BenFordham (@BenFordham) February 26, 2018

On February 1st, MSNBC’s resident Trump-hating host, Mika Brzezinski, kicked Wolff off the air after he denied suggesting Trump was having an affair with U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Michael Wolff is such a fraud he is kicked off Morning Joe mid segment. 😂



And the “This is Morning Joe, we don’t BS here” is the icing on the cake.



Liberals are a mess. pic.twitter.com/bP7Cl7giBM — Nobel Patriot 🇺🇸 (@nobelpatriot) February 1, 2018

Wolff all but confirmed the rumor from his book in a January interview with Bill Maher. Via Vanity Fair:

During an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher Friday, Wolff said that he’s “absolutely sure” Donald Trump is currently having an extramarital affair with someone inside the White House. When Maher asked Wolff to tell him “something that the other people have not noticed in this book,” Wolff said, “There is something in the book that I was absolutely sure of, but it was so incendiary that I just didn’t have the ultimate proof.” He then elaborated: “Well, I didn’t have the blue dress.” Maher asked if Wolff was talking about somebody Trump is “f—ing now,” and Wolff nodded. “It is,” he said. “You just have to read between the lines. It’s toward the end of the book. . .You’ll know it. Now that I’ve told you, when you hit that paragraph, you’re gonna say, ‘Bingo.’”

Between the FBI using the Clinton-funded "pissgate" dossier to spy on Carter Page and Wolff's salacious claims that he now refuses to substantiate on live TV, it seems that the all-out assault on President Trump is, like Hillary Clinton's campaign, becoming a complete failure.