Mnuchin's Wrong: Here's Why Investors Should Be Very Worried About Inflation

Despite Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's bizarre insistence that there's no connection between consumer-price inflation and rising energy prices and wages, these factors - plus a spate of others - are forcing some food companies to consider raising prices on goods from chicken to cereal, according to Reuters.
One of these factors, as Reuters explores in a wide-ranging feature published on Monday, involves US trucking and railroad operators foisting higher shipping rates on customers like General Mills Inc. and Hormel Foods Corp.
According to Reuters, transportation costs are climbing at double the rate of inflation.
These increases are catching food companies off guard. Struggling railroads and trucking companies haven't expanded their capacity, choosing instead to focus on cost cuts - much to Wall Street's delight.
Interviews with executives at 10 companies across the food, consumer goods and commodities sectors reveal that many are grappling with how to defend their profit margins as transportation costs climb at nearly double the inflation rate.
Two executives told Reuters their companies do plan to raise prices, though they would not divulge by how much. A third said it was discussing prospective price increases with retailers.
The prospect of higher prices on chicken, cereal and snacks costs comes as inflation emerged as a more distinct threat in recent weeks. The U.S. Labor Department reported earlier this month that underlying consumer prices in January posted their biggest gain in more than a year.
As US economic growth has revved up, railroads and truck fleets have not expanded capacity to keep pace - a decision applauded by Wall Street. Shares of CSX Corp, Norfolk Southern, and Union Pacific Corp have risen an average 22 percent over the past year as they cut headcount, locomotives and rail cars, and lengthened trains to lower expenses and raise margins.
Quickening economic growth, a shortage of drivers and reduced capacity, and higher fuel prices have driven up transportation costs, prompting some companies to threaten to raise prices on goods ranging from chicken to cereal.
So far, Reuters has confirmed that Cream of Wheat maker B&G Foods Inc, Cheerios maker General Mills and Tyson Foods Inc, owner of Hillshire Farms brand and Jimmy Dean sausage, are planning to pass along higher freight costs to their customers. Many see these increases taking place during the coming months.
Tyson Chief Executive Officer Tom Hayes told Reuters in an interview that its price increases ”should be in place for the second half” of its fiscal year, and that it has begun negotiating price increases with retailers and food service operators. The company declined to specify how much its freight costs increased in recent months, but a spokesman said they are up between 10 to 15 percent for the total industry.
General Mills informed convenience store and food service customers of the price increases directly, a spokeswoman told Reuters in an emailed statement, declining to provide specifics. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening cited logistic costs and wage inflation as factors.
"It feels to me like an environment that should be beneficial for some pricing," he said in a presentation at last week’s Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference.
Hormel Foods, the maker of Skippy peanut butter and SPAM, has been talking with retailers about raising prices, according to Chief Executive Jim Snee.
"We don’t believe we’re going to recoup all of our freight cost increases for the balance of the year," Snee told Reuters in an interview, noting operating margin sank to 13.2 percent, from 15.6 percent due to higher costs - including freight - in the most recent quarter.
Of all the factors contributing to these cost increases, the paucity of qualified truck drivers is also leading to production disruptions and delays at some of the country's largest food-processing plants.
Confectionary and snack company Mondelez International Inc halted operations over a weekend late last month at its Toledo, Ohio wheat flour mill - the second-largest flour mill in the United States - because the plant could not get enough rail cars to carry flour to bakeries, a spokeswoman said.
She declined to comment on whether Mondelez would raise prices to cover any higher costs.
A new government regulation for drivers and truck availability are pushing up freight costs at JM Smucker Co. "We anticipate inflationary pressures likely to cause upward price movements in a variety of categories," Chief Financial Officer Mark Belgya said last week at an analyst conference.
To be sure, transportation costs are just a sliver of the price consumers pay at the grocery store. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates transportation represents just 3.3 cents of every dollar consumers spend.
But an increase in truck rates over the next 12 months implies a 15-to-18 basis point gross margin headwind for U.S. food companies on average, according to Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard.
"A lot of the consumer goods companies work on margin," said Joe Glauber, a former USDA Chief Economist and a senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute. "They are going to be pushing those costs along” to retailers. Ultimately “consumers end up shouldering more of the burden," he said.
That would be a change for consumers who have seen years of low-to-negative food inflation, he noted.
While prices for most agricultural commodities remain near cycle lows, rising oil prices are contributing both to higher transportation costs while also raising the price of plastics used in packaging.
This trend has forced many food brands and commodity producers to lower their full-year earnings forecasts.
Some are blaming CSX and Norfolk Southern for unfairly trying to squeeze "every last dollar" of profit out of their customers.
Global energy prices have risen sharply from 2016’s lows, driving up prices for not only diesel but also packing material like plastics, which are byproducts of crude and natural gas.
Others companies have blamed freight hikes for lower earnings forecasts for 2018, including US oilfield services company Halliburton Co. It shaved ten cents per share from its earnings forecast last week due to delays in deliveries of sand used in fracking.
"They try to squeeze every dollar for profit rather than provide service," said Robert Murray, the chief executive of Murray Energy Corporation, the largest privately-owned U.S. coal company which relies on CSX and Norfolk Southern to help transport its goods.
Murray said both CSX and Norfolk Southern have lacked rail cars and crew to haul 4 million tons of coal from mines in West Virginia and Ohio to the Port of Baltimore this year.
Despite worsening train speeds, Norfolk Southern has no plans to hire more employees or move some of its equipment out of storage. However, Union Pacific plans to rehire 500 employees in the first quarter to prevent rail cards from idling too long.
Earhart said the railroad was moving some employees to problem spots, like its terminal in Birmingham, Alabama, from other areas of its network.
Union Pacific has started pulling stored locomotives back into service and plans to bring back 600 employees in the first quarter 2018 to prevent rail cars from spending too much time in yards, said Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza.
The time UP rail cars were sitting idle in terminals rose to 32.5 hours in the fourth quarter from 29 hours in the year-ago period, and its overall workforce dropped during the last two quarters, according to company data.
Berkshire Hathaway’s BNSF said winter weather has impacted velocity and fluidity on portions of its primary route between the Pacific Northwest and Midwest, but said it has not been cutting crews and rolling stock.
Another factor that's prevented trucking companies from expanding is a federal regulation that requires drivers to electronically log their hours. This, Reuters said, has turned off many drivers, who aren't willing to drive - and shoulder these extra responsibilities - for the wages being offered.
This would suggest that many trucking firms will soon be forced to raise wages - another cost that will likely be passed along to customers.
And because of the tightening capacity, trucking firms have additional leverage as they negotiate rates.
Tight capacity means trucking firms have leverage as they negotiate freight rates. Dry van shipping rates are expected to rise as much as 10 percent in 2018, while “spot” rates for last-minute cargo hit record levels in January before falling slightly, according to online freight marketplace DAT Solutions.
Chemical maker Chemours Company estimates 30 percent of its rail shipments have highly unpredictable delivery times, while automaker Toyota Motor Corp has struggled periodically to get rail cars for finished vehicles at plants served by the major railroads.
"If I was to ask for anything, it’s consistency," said Lee Hobgood, general manager of Toyota’s transportation operations. "I am not feeling cuts. I am feeling imbalance at times."
Agribusiness giant Cargill declined to quantify how much its freight costs are going up and whether it would pass costs on to its customers. But at a soybean processing plant near Lafayette, Ind., Cargill has had such long delays getting loaded railcars moved out, the company plans to buy its own Trackmobile railcar mover to relieve the congestion. One Trackmobile unit can cost at least $250,000.
Brad Hildebrand, Cargill’s Global Rail and Barge Lead, told Reuters the Lafayette plant otherwise could shut down.
"When we load a train at one of our eastern elevators it sits for an extended period of time before locomotive power and crews can come in," Hildebrand said. "There is no slack in the system to handle weather problems or even a small uptick in demand."
Increasingly inconsistent delivery times are a huge problem for companies hoping to sell their goods at Wal-Mart, the country's largest brick-and-mortar retailer is punishing trucking companies by charging them additional fees.
In summary, higher energy prices and dwindling workforces are pushing up costs for shipping companies. These costs are, in turn, being passed along to their clients - the big food processors and commodity producers.
How much longer will it be before these companies turn around and hike prices on the consumer?
Comments
The F/X markets are in a fucking coma. I had to check my internet connection to see if my trading platforms were working.
Mnuchin is a Potemkin knob gobbler.
Munchin…
..Front man, bag man for the CB cartel
..follow the yellow road
In reply to The F/X markets are in a… by Yen Cross
Munichin was a bag man for the Jewish mob during the TARP bank robbery. That's where he made his money off the backs of tax payers. Cohen was CEO of Goldman at the time of the TARP bank robbery, he caused it by crashing the markets, then came the mortgage backed securities scam which stole millions of Americans houses. These are the crooks who were players in that Jew controlled shakedown.
A nearly trillion dollar bank robbery called TARP to cover the mortgage backed security fraud all led by Jews coming and going. We were robbed. Then the icing on the cake was stealing tens of millions of Americans houses using the nation's systems to do it.
Trump has gone too Jew. All of his children are married to Jews, and for less than 2% of the US population, they sure are taking up a great deal of time and resources for the percentage of population. And what's weird is Jews like Bill Kristol making speeches, like the one at the LBJ school of Public Affairs about 14 years ago in which is said, the plan was to move wealth and knowledge into the hands of the few. And wouldn't this be good? One student said something and was jumped on by fat university security guards.
So we see the wealth move into the hands of the few and the number of US billionaires of over 600, well over half are Jews after the economy has been roiled over and over by Jewish controlled government policy and banker collusion with the government to rob us, all under Jewish control.
You don't hear this on Jew controlled MSM do you? You better start thinking the Jew way and not question the Jews, no, not here in America, land of the free and home of the brave. (internet censorship on issues other than Jewish controlled and led communist issues are censored. If one is debating and writing perfect professional rebuttals, then one is censored(over 350,000 on-line publication comment section is controlled by Facebook), no one is allowed to question the Jew led communist takeover of America, and you better not question the Jew led race war against whites and the replacement of whites. Debbie Wasserman Shultz who most likely had Seth Rich killed will not be held accountable for anything to prove her Jewish superiority over us.)
In reply to Munchin…… by Manthong
Yes, they have been raising prices for some time! It is ridiculous to think that everything could be delivered with robot trucks. Perhaps in 30 years. Maybe. For now? No way in hell and truck drivers can make $75K a year! I have been hearing adverts on XM, again.
Driving a truck isn't a minimum wage job and it isn't for people that use drugs, drink, or can't show up on time. It is highly technical and requires not only a business mindset but the ability to work with many different people in various locations. Trucking requires high skill levels. Skills that many young people don't have and never learned.
Plus the ability to stay awake for long periods of time doing the most boring of things, driving a big rig. Been there done that. Gave up my CDL at my last license renewal. Never again! Job sucks ass. Hated every last minute of it. I barely made enough to make my house payment every month and was never home. Every time I ran out of hours to drive, I was in Timbukto Hickville somewhere.
In reply to Yes, they have been raising… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Fear not, Gubmin will make a heuristic adjustment for transport cost inflation reflecting bicycles as an alternative method for delivery?
In reply to Plus the ability to stay… by cbxer55
The usual way to avoid price increases in the food chain is to squeeze the food producers. That's OK, because it is either red-neck hill-billy weirdo gun-owners, and who cares about them, or agricorp multi-nationals, who live from government subsidies, not food production. So just ramp up the subsidies a bit, and up the taxes a bit (what am I saying? Up the deficit a smidgeon - who will notice?), and all will carry on as before, with no inflation and a perfect life for all.
In reply to Fear not, Gubmin will make a… by philipat
Fed.gov implementing its "e-log" regulation has meant an automatic reduction in driver and truck capacity by 10% or more.
Its a fascist, big brother scheme where now drivers must log-on to a database accessible by law-enforcement which tracks how they spend every minute on the job.
What's a few extra zeroes at this point?
But all these high school grads are racking up a lifetime of student loan debt pursuing a degree in gender studies when a class one driver's license is a two week course and pays a fair bit more than part time at Timmie's.
Oy.
True, but most insurance companies won't insure a CDL driver younger than 25, or so I'm told.
And you must have a clean driving record.
In reply to But all these high school… by Savvy
Holy fuck. Could you imagine a bunch of early 20’s kids texting while driving a big rig?
In reply to But all these high school… by Savvy
It;s not just millennials who are idiots: http://gawker.com/truck-driver-causes-fatal-collision-while-looking-at-…
(This happens more often that you might think - perhaps women drivers would be safer?)
In reply to Holy fuck. Could you imagine… by motorollin
The longterm consequence of modern logistics attempting maximum asset utilization combined with "JIT", Just In Time shipping... ultimately, inventories are mostly on wheels...not warehouses. However, the lack of "Choo-choos" can create major disruptions in "Supply Chain" economics...I'm sure Warren Buffets diversified portfolio of businesses wouldn't take undue advantage of. :/
Plus all of those trucks, and trains, need mechanics. When was the last time you heard a kid bragging about being a diesel mechanic for a trucking fleet? BTW, that is a job that can also gross $75K a year, and up. Trucks and trains don't run without being repaired and without maintenance.
In reply to The longterm consequence of… by Zorba's idea
Around here they will pay $11 an hour for that kind of work.
In reply to Plus all of those trucks,… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The diesel mechanics I knew were invaluable and and the good ones indispensable...the day is coming, perhaps in another generation they'll need to learn how to work on electrified trucks and tractors and they'll remain just as valuable.
In reply to Plus all of those trucks,… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I just retired after driving for over 35 years. Rising wages? You gotta be kidding. Plenty of Russians and Yugies that'll work for peanuts. Driver wage are going down comparative to 1990. Who writes this sheit?
Is that a tsunami of dollars on the horizon? Sure smells like QE isn't gonna be descriptive enough.
Producers already whining about price and cost increases does NOT translate to higher sales nor larger workforces. The current crop of executives only know how to cut and strip a company of assets before getting their golden parachutes
"Years of low-to-negative food inflation" Who writes this crap?
"They try to squeeze every dollar for profit rather than provide service."
No shit...? I wonder where they learned that...?
Munchkin is right. There is no inflation because we have no money to pay it. Transportation costs? Keep your shit long distance food then or absorb the costs somehow. I'm buying local.
"How much longer will it be before these companies turn around and hike prices on the consumer?"
Well, you can't charge me more for it if it's not on the shelf. I look for "2-day free shipping" to become "2-week free shipping" soon.
"If I was to ask for anything, it’s consistency," said Lee Hobgood, general manager of Toyota’s transportation operations. "I am not feeling cuts. I am feeling imbalance at times."
Believe me, your suppliers would love to ask the same thing of you, asshole!
Most of the "economic growth" has been just an acceleration of imports from China. There is no reason for the railways to ramp up capacity to serve that 'growth' as such expansion is completely unsustainable.
Trump needs to shit~can Sessions and Mnuchin.
Those two career swindlers are yuuuge anchors on the midterm elections.
Trump has been in office long enough to know there's better alternatives out there.
Mnuchin is a fucking train wreck...
Trump just needs to resign.
In reply to Trump needs to shit~can… by Yen Cross
Fuck off ASSHAT! Fuckin SJW! Loser! Go to another website where the majority didn't vote for him if you're going to whine like that! What kind of cheese do you want with your whine?
In reply to Trump just needs to resign. by Silver Savior
What is a SJW? lol. Is that millennial slang?
In reply to Fuck off ASSHAT! Fuckin SJW!… by cbxer55
You need to grow a brain? Who's your alternative Mr. Smart bot?
After you get done packing Obongo fudge in some Palm Springs bath-house let me know.
In reply to Trump just needs to resign. by Silver Savior
Oh I love bath houses. OMG!
In reply to You need to grow a brain? … by Yen Cross
Easy there Sailor.
In reply to Oh I love bath houses. OMG! by Silver Savior
Mnuchin was room mates with Eddy Lampert back in Ivy league land. They are raiders.
In reply to Trump needs to shit~can… by Yen Cross
Good one :-D
In reply to Mnuchin was room mates with… by Manipuflation
They killed and looted Sears.
In reply to Mnuchin was room mates with… by Manipuflation
K-Mart , Sam's Club, ect...
Club Bezo's
In reply to They killed and looted Sears. by robertocarlos
I always see price inflation but never wage inflation. Adjusted for inflation, wages are very low.
Trucking industry is in terrible condition, however it is not the trucking companies it is the Truck Drivers. I drove tractor trailer inter - state for 20 years, Prior to becoming a bond broker. In the last 20 years the drivers have taken it on the chin. At one time drivers where treated pretty well. Today, the food available to drivers is pure SHIT. Truck stops no longer have good home cooked food, now it is all fast food, Taco Bell, Carls Jr, Mc Donalds, trucks are now equipped with E - Logs a real pain, and the pay comparatively to 40 years ago, (I made $ 18.50 an hour in 1985 ) is nothing. some one said a driver can make 75 - k a year, ok, take 30% of that for uncle Sam, then you have cost of living on the road, on top of that, a driver is required to take a 34 hour break every week, which is a day and a half a man can not work, even if he wants to. However the worst part is there is no brother - hood any more. It was Fun When i drove back in the 70's, i know the dreaded back in the day, however it is what is. There was a time before Stupid Phones when drivers talked to each other on C.B. radio, drivers would help each other. Now they just drive over the top one another. With the implementation of pollution, EPA rules owner operators have been driven out of business. In the mean time truck manufacturer have made it so any dummy that can drive an automatic - trans car, can drive an automatic trans - truck. considering a 5 axle truck fully loaded weighs 80 lbs, it ain't the same. no wonder so many accidents. I know this is long winded, and probably spitting in the wind, however at some point shit will hit the fan, a possible Black Swan, maybe,
I have an interstate Class A CDL with hazmat endorsement. What you say is true. No one wants that job and it is not an easy license to get. My medical card is expired now though. To anyone who has not been through the process I can attest that you would likely fail. I am grandfathered to drive manual airshifts but now that is a separate license from automatics. Hazmat requires a DHS background security check and fingerprinting. It's expensive to get the CDL license and be legal. $15 an hour will not cut it or the low pay per mile. I'm better at other things than driving the big trucks because it is not an easy job.
If you have never driven an 18 wheeler you would not know.
In reply to Trucking industry is in … by ZIONISM KILLS
When I got my CDL back in 99, one didn't need the DHS background check. But when I found out I had to pay it out of pocket, told them I didn't need the license any further, and gave it up. Too much bother for a job that doesn't pay squat. And sittin behind a steering wheel 8 hours a day isn't good for the physique either. That and the lousy food at truck stops, you're likely to end up having a massive coronary infarction while driving down the highway at 60 mph. No thanks.
In reply to I have an interstate Class A… by Manipuflation
the system is bankrupt and you're writing about inflation like come on who gives a fuck
Meanwhile, the twits at corporate say, "Good job, your YOY sales have increased". Not really they haven't. That's not what I am seeing. Customer counts decreased but average ticket rose so we must be selling more. No. There is no metric built in for inflation. You would think there would be but no. It's all happy times. EBT, WIC and SNAP purchases are up though so that is good right?
What can I say? I don't know. It's Stockholm syndrome or something near to it. I've been fired for calling that a false economy and disingenuous metrics and book keeping in a previous position.
I still have an order on silver out there.
Some foods are flat or going down in price. hamburger is down, the good cuts are not down but not up, the last year or more.
Some things are laughable. Cookie packages are about half the normal size. I don't buy cookies so I don't know the prices. As a Canadian I only take it up the rear buying chicken and cheese.
Everything is down in size and up in price. I don't eat chips much anymore, too much salt, but damn, the bags are nothing but air nowadays. Why would anyone spend money on a bag of air? Anyone remember the days when it only took a few coins to get something out of a vending machine? Now they're set up to give you change for a freekin five spot! Or take a damn credit or atm card! Really, who is dumb enough to use either in a stupid vending machine?
I foresee losing weight in the coming years due to sticker shock!
In reply to Some foods are flat or going… by robertocarlos
A bag of potato chips is 220? maybe 210 grams, a bit smaller than years ago when they were probably 270 grams. They are $4.99 regular price but I think people don't buy them at that price so 1/3rd of the time they are on sale for 3 dollars. I don't buy too many chips, I'm a candy junkie. High prices are good, it keeps me from buying.
Edit: Three dollars is too much because we add a 13% tax on top.
In reply to Everything is down in size… by cbxer55
This is why free trade and solar are good for America and all humanity.
Watch this to the end, you will understand.
The old generations, we need to get the fuck out of the young gen's way... It's their world... We created them, so give them their world.
If you don't want to give them, you will lose anyway lolz ahahaha
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2589&v=QX3M8Ka9vUA
1% real inflation and my saving account still makes less than average banking fees.
Who do you imagine is going to pay for AI technology?
The same bank that holds your mortgage is also financing the robots that'll be replacing your job.
I've heard it said that we only have 60 days of food in the pipeline. Ole McDonald isn't compelled to keep being a farmer.
So, we want inflated costs, but not inflated wages? That's the real battle.
Trucking companies were forced to buy new more expensive less polluting trucks during the obama years and these costs must be passed on plus many other increases in regulation. Mexican truckers do not have to meet these standards.