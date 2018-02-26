Questions Emerge Over Florida Shooter's "Full Metal Garb"

Tyler Durden
Mon, 02/26/2018 - 12:55

Just as we saw with the massacre in Las Vegas, a number of questions and inconsistencies have arisen following the Parkland High School shooting.

As Intellhub's Shepard Ambellas reports, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher Stacy Lippel was grazed by a hot bullet which left the chamber of the shooter’s gun as she closed the door to her classroom after letting a number of students file into what would presumably be safety. However, nothing could have prepared the teacher for what she was to witness next.

“I suddenly saw the shooter about twenty feet in front of me standing at the end of the hallway actively shooting down the hallway, just a barrage of bullets, and I’m staring at him thinking why are the police here,this is strange because he’s in full metal garb, helmet, face mask, bulletproof armor, shooting this rifle that I’ve never seen before,Lippel told Good Morning America last Wednesday.

The brave teacher said she told fellow Stoneman Douglas H.S. teacher Scott Beigel, 35, to get back in his room just before the shooter fired a number of rounds into his room killing him and other students. Lippel said the shooter fired four to five rounds into her classroom which shattered the classroom door window before the heavily-claded assassin continued his diabolic shooting spree down the hallway.

“I never really knew when he left because we all thought he was still here,” she said.

Two of Lippel’s students were fatally wounded in the attack.

Police maintain the suspect Nikolas Cruz arrived via an Uber ride at 2:19 p.m. and initiated his attack within 1 minute. If true, that would mean that Cruz would have had to suit up into full metal body armor, put on a full helmet and the whole nine yards, all the while assembling an AR-15 rifle which was purportedly packed into a duffel bag with a number of fully-loaded magazines.

An affidavit filed by the Broward County Sheriff states: “Cruz stated that he was the gunman who entered the school campus armed with an AR-15 and began shooting students that he saw in the hallways and on the school grounds. Cruz stated that he brought additional loaded magazines to the school campus and kept them hidden in a backpack until he got on campus to begin his assault.”

An NBC News report gives the official timeline of events:

Within barely two minutes of being dropped off, Cruz started firing into four classrooms in Building 12, returning to two of them to shoot again, Israel said.

Cruz then went upstairs to the second floor, where he shot one of his victims, before proceeding to the third floor, where he ditched his rifle and backpack, Israel said.

He then ran down the stairs and outside, where he blended in with hundreds of terrified students — many of them his former classmates — and eluded officers as he left campus, Israel said.

Amid the chaos he’d left behind at the school, Cruz made his way to a Walmart store, bought a drink at its Subway restaurant and walked away again, Israel said.

Such a scenario seems not only entirely unlikely but almost impossible.

How does the purported shooter exit his Uber ride, put on full body dress, helmet, assemble his rifle, load it and start firing at targets within two minutes?

While that interview raises a few questions, it is not unusual for witness recollections to be wildly different from one another.

However, as The Chicago Tribune reported, one of the students was wearing a bulletproof vest given to him by his policeman father:

In the classroom where Mackenzie Hill had been hiding, police broke through the door. As the officers were guiding students out, they noticed something odd: One of the students had put on a bulletproof vest.

The student said he'd been given the vest by his father, a police officer.

Even in the safest city in Florida, he'd brought it to school with him, just in case.

Finally, as one commentator notes, one of the pictures from The Sun article shows the alleged shooter holding a gun looks like it has an orange tip...

Certainly plenty of questions remain unanswered.  As Intellihub's Shaprd Ambellas concludes...

... prosecutors have already offered Cruz a deal to spare his life in exchange for his plead of guilt. However, if school cameras, video footage, and other hard evidence reveals that Cruz was, in fact, the shooter, why would there be a need for Cruz to plead guilty? Wouldn’t the case be cut and dry?
 

Sir Edge ParkAveFlasher Mon, 02/26/2018 - 11:24

 

Like i said... and other brilliant ZHedgers said too...

Its Getting More Obvious By The Day... It's Coming Apart...  

The Lies.. The False Flags... The Fake News... The MIC War Porn...

Everything

Is Going to Get More and More Obvious Until EVEN the Twinkles can see the OBVIOUS clearly thru their purple tinted glasses...

This is only a warm up... Stay Tuned... It's Coming Apart !

Edgey... 

IH8OBAMA Creepy Lurker Mon, 02/26/2018 - 12:00

I think that IS a toy gun in the pic they keep showing.  But, it wouldn't be hard to make an orange (red?) barrel insert to make a real gun look like it is a toy.  Then just pull the insert out before you start shooting.  Mass killers generally aren't that smart, though.

However, putting An AR together takes two seconds.  It's just two pins you can push in with your thumb to put the upper and lower back together.  It's not a big deal.  Then you just slap in a magazine and either hit the bolt release or pull the charger back and release it if it isn't already charged and it's ready to go.

He probably told the Uber driver that his black garb and helmet was for a Valentines Day costume party.

UPDATE:  I don't understand all of the down votes, but whatever.  I LOVE down votes!!!!  That means I'm making your think.

Beowulf55 IH8OBAMA Mon, 02/26/2018 - 12:27

Put AR together in two seconds?  WOW.....takes me a min of 30 seconds when I am cleaning my weapon, and putting in the bolt (which is a pain).  Add putting in a clip or adjusting my sling will take at least another 30 seconds.  And that is if it was already laid out in front of me.  And I am not even under pressure to assemble it.

You would think the Uber driver would have notice the helmet, and body armor when he got in the car.

IH8OBAMA Beowulf55 Mon, 02/26/2018 - 12:32

First, I don't recommend that you go into a live fire situation since you are too meticulous to be able to defend yourself in time.

You don't need to remove the bolt carrier to just take the two sections apart so it will fit in a duffle bag.  Then practice as if you are full of adrenaline and about to go to war.  If the bolt carrier is in and the trigger is cocked you can get the two sections together in a few seconds at most.

 

Sonic the porcupine Beowulf55 Mon, 02/26/2018 - 12:52

I assume you mean the bolt carrier group? But either way why would you take the bolt and charging handle out if you were transporting it? It might make sense to take the upper off the lower but it would make no sense to take the bolt carrier group out, or the charging handle and even less sense to take the bolt out of the bolt carrier group. 

jaxville Beowulf55 Mon, 02/26/2018 - 13:11

If the hinge pin is in place, the firearm can be folded rather than in two main pieces. The bolt and cocking lever can stay in the upper receiver and the rifle only has to be unfolded and one pin inserted to make it ready to insert ammo.

  That would take much less than thirty seconds though if you were nervous it might be difficult to insert the locking pin.

Chupacabra-322 NoDebt Mon, 02/26/2018 - 11:53

I’ve been Demanding the release of all Surveillance Video Footage since day one.  Parents should be screaming at the top of their Lungs for them to produce it.  That alone should put to rest any accusations of a False Flag Attack, Stand Down or if indeed Cruz did commit this Crime.

 

 Where are the Surveillance Video Footage? Outlaw & abolish all Law "Drills" on all College, University & School grounds. There's plenty of LEO training facilities to conduct their "Drill" training. As a Father & Parent I demand they produce the Surveillance Footage. 

 

The Law Enforcement Agencies, Criminal FBI, DOJ have lost the complete respect, trust & loyalty of the American People.  The “Intelligence” Community is nothing more that a revolting, authoritarian Crime Syndicate.

 

Absolute, Complete, Open in our Faces 

Tyrannical Lawlessness!

Boxed Merlot Handful of Dust Mon, 02/26/2018 - 13:03

...Parents are in the liberal [media] echo chamber...

That may have been the case "in the olden days". Seems to me we've embarked in a Brave New World where they're becoming as relevant as Pravda was in the waning years of the Soviet Union. Relics may persist, and may even be elected in coming years due to entrenched counties, gerrymandered / politically engineered districts of decades of manipulation, but even with "virtual" reality, the senses can only be faked for so long, and ultimately we pine for sobriety, if only to further indulge our senses before our next E ticket attraction, and this, no matter how "real" the fake portends to be.

Cartoons are still cartoons and roller coasters are still only made for entertainment.

"I create the fruit of the lips; Peace, peace to him that is far off, and to him that is near, saith the Lord; and I will heal him. But the wicked are like the troubled sea, when it cannot rest, whose waters cast up mire and dirt. There is no peace, saith my God, to the wicked." - Isaiah 57:19-21

jmo and faith.

pods IH8OBAMA Mon, 02/26/2018 - 12:19

Probably why he will plea out. 

DA should be horsewhipped if he doesn't take this to trial, but he won't. If this is fake, then they will plea it out and no evidence will ever see the light of day.  Cruz will disappear and the school will be demolished ala Sandy Hook.

Then everyone can wear a ribbon to make them feel better while they plead for the government to take away more of their rights. Baaaa, baaaaa.

And the beat goes on.

pods

sleigher pods Mon, 02/26/2018 - 13:23

My daughters school is doing some sort of walk out because of the Florida shooting.  A walkout in support of more gun regulations/confiscation.  I asked her if the next time someone at school does something wrong I should punish her because she goes to school there.  She immediately said NO.

So I asked her, why would you participate in a walk out to punish people who were not part of the shooting in Florida.

She didn't have an answer.

Dark star detached.amusement Mon, 02/26/2018 - 12:39

Did his dad give him a bulletproof vest to wear every day, or was it just That day?

If it was just that day, one has to presume that his Dad knew the shooting was planned.

But why didn't the police just assume that the guy in the bullet proof vest was the shooter? May be he was a shooter who had simply ditched his rifle.?

The whole story is nonsense; it's unbelievable.