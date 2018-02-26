Why Bitcoin Is Soaring: Goldman-Backed Circle Buys Crypto Exchange Poloniex

Earlier this morning we reported that bitcoin and the entire crypto space surging on what at the time, appeared to be lack of substantial news. Not long after, the catalyst for the surge emerged, in the form of a Fortune report that Circle Internet Financial, a cryptocurrency-focused financial-services firm backed by Goldman Sachs, would announce today that it is buying crypto exchange Poloniex, "a move that immediately makes Circle one of the largest and most influential companies in the industry" and also give the crypto space a much needed seal of approval - and validation - from none other than Goldman Sachs, one of the first firms to adopt cryptocurrencies on the institutional side.
While terms of Circle's acquisition of US-based Poloniex, which was formed in Jan 2014, have not been disclosed, Fortune reported that the deal was for about $400 million.
“We are excited to work with Circle to localize our product in more geographies, to explore options for fiat connectivity across major world currencies, and to continue providing our users with access to innovative token projects that extend cryptocurrency protocols to new use cases,” Poloniex said in a statement.
Circle, which allows users to transfer money via text, said in an statement on its website it will "address customer support and scale risk, compliance, and technical operations to bolster the existing product and platform." An excerpt from its statement is below:
We’re proud to announce that Circle has extended its commitment to a new vision for global finance by acquiring Poloniex, a leading token exchange platform.
Built upon a foundation of blockchain technology and crypto assets, Circle is on a mission to make it possible for everyone, everywhere to create and share value. Circle Pay helps people around the globe connect to one another and share value just as they would share any other kind of content on the open borderless internet; Circle Trade serves institutions and investors as one of the world’s largest providers of crypto asset liquidity; and our forthcoming Circle Invest app enables individuals to tap into crypto asset investment through a simple, seamless, mobile experience.
Now Poloniex addresses another key element of Circle’s product foundation: An open global token marketplace.
We want to take a few moments to welcome Poloniex, present the immediate work you can expect from us with Poloniex right now, and share what we see as its future.
In interviews, Circle’s executives were reluctant to divulge information about inner workings of Poloniex, including who runs it, and they declined multiple requests for interviews with the exchange’s principals, saying that Poloniex’s leadership wished to remain out of the spotlight, Bloomberg reported.
The combined company will compete with large digital wallets and exchanges such as Coinbase. As Bloomberg adds, "the agreement comes as startups and corporations alike are trying to figure out whether to wade into cryptocurrencies. While many have been involved in blockchain for years, there has been more hesitancy around what to do with digital assets like Bitcoin due to volatility and a history of it being used in shady transactions like drugs and evading taxes."
As news of the transaction spread, Bitcoin surged over 4%, back above $10,000, and was trading just above $10,200 last after hitting an overnight low under $9,400.
Bitcoin has hovered around the $10,000 mark for most of the year, or about half the record hit in mid-December.
“It has a lot to do with this announcement of Circle buying Poloniex as it’s providing some support for the exchange industry,” said Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, who forecasts Bitcoin will end the year at $25,000. “Breaking a big round number is definitely a positive, but from a fundamental perspective, it’s highlighting that developments in crypto this year have actually been positive.”
Quoted by Bloomberg, David Mondrus, chief executive of Trive, a blockchain-based research platform, said that the cryptocurrency market may also be benefiting from renewed interest in Asia after the recent Chinese New Year holidays: “I’m seeing a turnaround on multiple cryptos with volume as it’s the week after Chinese New Year,” Mondrus said. “We’re back to business.”
The sharp spike in crypto prices is a reminder of the potential upside in the sector as further validation comes from established institutions, ready to support and adopt the new technology which is increasingly becoming the most popular trading asset among the Millennial population.
Comments
Wouldn't exactly call it soaring.
Funny how (((they))) hate cryptos but are buying an exchange.
pods
Skimmers are going to skim, it's what they do.
In reply to Wouldn't exactly call it… by pods
Prepare thy bungholes, crypto-muppets. You are about to get squid-doodled.
In reply to Skimmers are going to skim,… by manofthenorth
Incorrect. Crypto now officially too big to fail.
In reply to Prepare thy bungholes,… by ParkAveFlasher
Why would a Goldman backed company want to buy the crypto version of a DENTURE CLEANING company? LOL
In reply to Incorrect. Crypto now… by tmosley
mosley is right
In reply to Why would a Goldman backed… by IH8OBAMA
ZACTLY!!!! tmosley is a crypto genius. only jealous, loser, old-bugs won't get rich from crypto.
BUY BITCOIN!!!!
Losers.
In reply to mosley is right by DillyDilly
Mr. t is not telling you everything..
The crypto market is tiny... you ain't see big yet..
When those elites get a good quantity of cryptos, you life will be miserable if you don't have any fundamental coins.
Get some of these coins:
BTC, BCH, BTG, BCD, BCA, LTC, LCC, ETH.
Hedge accordingly.... those elites are coming ..
Best Wishes :)
In reply to ZACTLY!!!! tmosley is a… by Coinista
HAAAAH !!!!
I'll entrust my funds/crypto to a GS-backed crypto exchange about the same time as i hire Kevin Spacey to babysit my two teenage nephews.
In reply to Mr. t is not telling you… by JibjeResearch
Just buy low, sell high... , the place doesn't matter ... in the short/medium run.
In reply to HAAAAH !!!!… by InjectTheVenom
Except when he's pumping BCash or IOTA.
Then he's hilariously crypto-Jim-Cramer wrong.
In reply to mosley is right by DillyDilly
Why are you such a pathetic crybaby?
In reply to Except when he's pumping… by Exponere Mendaces
Not an argument.
In reply to Why are you such a pathetic… by tmosley
lolz ahahahaha..... ... good answer ahahahah
In reply to Not an argument. by ThinkerNotEmoter
But Tethers?????
In reply to Incorrect. Crypto now… by tmosley
Yeah, "picks and shovels" was my first thought.
In reply to Skimmers are going to skim,… by manofthenorth
Earnings in excess of $1m/day are hard to ignore!
In reply to Skimmers are going to skim,… by manofthenorth
" They " talk a good game.
In reply to Wouldn't exactly call it… by pods
WAAAAAA HAHAHAHA
SUCK IT HATERS
In reply to Wouldn't exactly call it… by pods
Bitcoin is.....for Fags.
In reply to WAAAAAA HAHAHAHA … by PrezTrump
Yeah. And I don't think this news had a lot to do with Bitcoin's movement.
In reply to Wouldn't exactly call it… by pods
You moron, this is BIG news, no matter what you think about cryptos... Wake up.
In reply to Yeah. And I don't think this… by Mine Is Bigger
let them sleep, more money for us from their future panic buys as on a long enough timeline they watch the value of their fiat drop to 0
In reply to You moron, this is BIG news,… by loveyajimbo
Like I wrote in the original post I see no boost in bitcoin prices from the news.
In reply to You moron, this is BIG news,… by loveyajimbo
"Soaring" in the headline is clickbait, unfortunately it is ZH modus operandi, continuously ridiculous headlines. It often takes away from what otherwise would be decent stories and really exaggerates the garbage ones, and is part of the reason the site will never truly be legitimized.
But they don't care, we are clicking and they are making money lol.
In reply to Wouldn't exactly call it… by pods
Hey, if 4% down is "crashing", then 4% up is "soaring" :D
In reply to "Soaring" in the headline is… by Liberaldisdain
"...[It will] also give the crypto space a much needed seal of approval - and validation - from none other than Goldman Sachs, one of the first firms to adopt cryptocurrencies on the institutional side."
There is a lot in that statement... This is very bullish...
In reply to Wouldn't exactly call it… by pods
GoldmanSachs will create a domino effect. There is going to be a stampede into cryptos from financial elites.
In reply to "...[It will] also give the… by Yellow_Snow
If you want to steal Cryptos its best to own an exchange.
-Goldman
I've already started praying for a hack or 10
In reply to If you want to steal Cryptos… by 1stepcloser
Agree... hopefully, all YOUR accounts and credit cards.
I hope your house burns down too.
In reply to I've already started praying… by Moonchichi
I know when I'm beat, I can't compete with someone that wants a Goldman exchange to be secure and trusted.
In reply to Agree... hopefully, all YOUR… by loveyajimbo
centralized exchanges are going the way of the dinosaur.
In reply to I know when I'm beat, I can… by Moonchichi
Lol. Fortuitously, my exposure on Polo today is the lowest it's been in three years :/
In reply to If you want to steal Cryptos… by 1stepcloser
JOO bank is in now we can be sure people are getting screwed.
Goldman sucks, Invest at your peril.
Something doesn't go from zero to 20k for no reason folks. BTC is a financial paradigm shift in the making, and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure that out. Oh, and it's still on sale for 50% off. Get it while you can.
Next month:
"Goldman announces that their exchange has been the victim of a sophisticated hack by cybercriminals. They estimate that $800 billion worth of cryptocurrency has been lost in the attack."
They said GOLDMAN bought the exchange (not GARTMAN)
In reply to Next month:… by octomancer
Does this mean Polo will have USD deposit/pairing and international wire services? That would be nice. As for Banksters buying exchanges, go right ahead, behind the ball as usual..we're heading towards decentralized exchanges now.
Maybe in future, but now its just an alt-exchange, no fiat.
In reply to Does this mean Polo will… by GodSpeed_00
Goldman Sachs Paid $Billions in Fines
For manipulating every market in the world.
Now cryptos are in their grasp.
Satanic-Digital-Capitalism rejoices.
Once they don't control the supply of Bitcoin it really doesn't matter. BTC is decentralized and there are many exchanges to choose from with decentralized exchanges on the way.
In reply to Goldman Sachs Paid $Billions… by Deep Snorkeler
TPTB have the resources to buy up all the exchanges, so there goes your decentralized theory. Hook, Line & Sinker...
In reply to Once they don't control they… by GodSpeed_00
So I guess the BTC I have on a TREZOR is now worthless because Goldman owns and exchange that I've never used.
You people are gonna have to start coming up with better reasons to hate.
In reply to TPTB have the resources to… by Pesky Labrador
Sure they have the resources to "buy" all the decentralized exchanges but that gives them the power to do what exactly? They wouldn't have centralized control over the assets being traded so who cares? It's trust-less. They'll just be making money from fees. Any insidious change to the platform then a new and true decentralized exchange will pop up. They'll have to buy every DEX that appears until the end of time. Decentralized banking will be here shortly as well, these suckers are done.
In reply to TPTB have the resources to… by Pesky Labrador
At least you can eat tulip bulbs.
In reply to Once they don't control they… by GodSpeed_00
You enjoy your flower, we'll enjoy our profits :D
In reply to At least you can eat tulip… by Deep Snorkeler
What's the first rule of Goldman Club?
Never play in a market you can't control.
In reply to You enjoy your flower, we'll… by Spaced Out
You're talking to me on the internet... this is also "nothing" but it has value as you're spending your time here correct? Can you eat the internet?
In reply to At least you can eat tulip… by Deep Snorkeler