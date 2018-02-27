Armed And Dangerous: If Police Don't Have To Protect The Public, What Good Are They?

Authored by John Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute,
In the American police state, police have a tendency to shoot first and ask questions later.
In fact, police don’t usually need much incentive to shoot and kill members of the public.
Police have shot and killed Americans of all ages—many of them unarmed—for standing a certain way, or moving a certain way, or holding something—anything—that police could misinterpret to be a gun, or igniting some trigger-centric fear in a police officer’s mind that has nothing to do with an actual threat to their safety.
So when police in Florida had to deal with a 19-year-old embarking on a shooting rampage inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., what did they do?
Nothing.
There were four armed police officers, including one cop who was assigned to the school as a resource officer, on campus during that shooting. All four cops stayed outside the school with their weapons drawn (three of them hid behind their police cars).
Not a single one of those cops, armed with deadly weapons and trained for exactly such a dangerous scenario, entered the school to confront the shooter.
Seventeen people, most of them teenagers, died while the cops opted not to intervene.
Let that sink in a moment.
Now before your outrage bubbles over, consider that the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed (most recently in 2005) that police have no constitutional duty to protect members of the public from harm.
Yes, you read that correctly.
According to the U.S. Supreme Court, police have no duty, moral or otherwise, to help those in trouble, protect individuals from danger, or risk their own lives to save “we the people.”
In other words, you can be outraged that cops in Florida did nothing to stop the school shooter, but technically, it wasn’t part of their job description.
This begs the question: if the police don’t have a duty to protect the public, what are we paying them for? And who exactly do they serve if not you and me?
Why do we have more than a million cops on the taxpayer-funded payroll in this country whose jobs do not entail protecting our safety, maintaining the peace in our communities, and upholding our liberties?
Why do we have more than a million cops who have been fitted out in the trappings of war, drilled in the deadly art of combat, and trained to look upon “every individual they interact with as an armed threat and every situation as a deadly force encounter in the making?
I’ll tell you why.
It’s the same reason why the Trump Administration has made a concerted effort to expand the police state’s power to search, strip, seize, raid, steal from, arrest and jail Americans for any infraction, no matter how insignificant.
This is no longer a government “of the people, by the people, for the people.”
It is fast becoming a government “of the rich, by the elite, for the corporations,” and its rise to power is predicated on shackling the American taxpayer to a life of indentured servitude.
Cops in America may get paid by the citizenry, but they don’t work for us.
They don’t answer to us. They’re not loyal to us.
And they certainly aren’t operating within the limits of the U.S. Constitution.
That “thin, blue line” of loyalty to one’s fellow cops has become a self-serving apparatus that sees nothing wrong with advancing the notion that the lives—and rights—of police should be valued more than citizens.
The myth of the hero cop really is a myth.
Cops are no more noble, no more self-sacrificing, no braver and certainly no more deserving of special attention or treatment than any other American citizen.
This misplaced patriotism about police and, by extension, the military—a dangerous re-shifting of the nation’s priorities that has been reinforced by President Trump with his unnerving knack for echoing past authoritarian tactics—paves the way for even more instability in the nation.
Welcome to the American police state, funded by Corporate America, policed by the military industrial complex, and empowered by politicians whose primary purpose is to remain in office.
It’s a short hop, skip and a jump from the police state we’re operating under right now to a full-blown totalitarian regime ruled with the iron fist of martial law.
The groundwork has already been laid.
The events of recent years have only served to desensitize the nation to violence, acclimate them to a militarized police presence in their communities, and persuade them that there is nothing they can do to alter the seemingly hopeless trajectory of the nation.
The sight of police clad in body armor and gas masks, wielding semiautomatic rifles and escorting an armored vehicle through a crowded street, a scene likened to “a military patrol through a hostile city,” no longer causes alarm among the general populace.
Few seem to care about the government’s endless wars abroad that leave communities shattered, families devastated and our national security at greater risk of blowback. Indeed, there were no protests in the streets after U.S. military forces carried out air strikes on a Syrian settlement, killing 25 people, more than half of which were women and children.
And then there’s President Trump’s plans for a military parade on Veterans Day (costing between $10 million and $30 million) to showcase the nation’s military might. Other countries that feel the need to flex their military muscles to its citizens and the rest of the world include France, China, Russia and North Korea.
The question is no longer whether the U.S. government will be preyed upon and taken over by the military industrial complex. That’s a done deal.
It’s astounding how convenient we’ve made it for the government to lock down the nation.
Mind you, by “government,” I’m not referring to the highly partisan, two-party bureaucracy of the Republicans and Democrats.
As I point out in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People, I’m referring to “government” with a capital “G,” the entrenched Deep State that is unaffected by elections, unaltered by populist movements, and has set itself beyond the reach of the law.
I’m referring to the corporatized, militarized, entrenched bureaucracy that is fully operational and staffed by unelected officials who are, in essence, running the country and calling the shots in Washington DC, no matter who sits in the White House.
This is the hidden face of a government that has no respect for the freedom of its citizenry.
We're paying these people aren't we?
Should we?
Pretty much every US suburban town pays these yoyos 6 figures to write speeding tickets to soccer moms
this article was good.
and not afraid to call out the deep roots of the problems
and Trump's hand in continuing them with glee.
Government will not disparage ITS police force. Of course Obama did, but only to the extent of amplifying racial division, but still funded, trained and armed them to record levels.
The police know who signs their paycheck, and our elected officials will not let them forget.
I DID see something.
WARNING: Graphic Images
The police protect the ruling class. The masses are milked, harassed, beaten, jailed, and murdered to keep them in line. Try robbing a bank, then you will see who they are protecting!
But they didn't, did they? That was the whole point of this article.
Government defies accountability.
Doin' right ain't got no end....Capt. 'red legs' Ferrill.
Salaries. Health benefits. And pensions. All so they can give us traffic tickets !!!!!!!!!!!
“To Protect and Serve” means the Ruling Class, not We The People.
The copgang is lavishly funded, armed, exempted from gun laws, and exempted from murder charges under any and all circumstances.
They are the useful meat-shields for the Bankster Elite.
I seem to remember Citi or BoA "donating" something like $1M to the NYPD during Occupy Wall St.
Edit: It was JP Morgan Chase who gave $4.6M to the NYPD Foundation. Nope, that wasn't bribery at all!
There's your answer then. Organize riots with the cops and go halvsies with any money they send their way. No money, no moar riots. If the cops are gonna beat you up then you could at least get a few bucks out of it.
The Japs had a cheaper way, stationing dummy cops at intersections - and everybody behaved.
These days we have the technology with cameras to have stuff inside these dummy cops that can save the data for printing out tickets. No cop needs to be paid. Robots and automation are the future!!!
It's already here--in countries that don't suppress the citizenry. A friend of mine in Colorado got ticket in the mail from the Geneva, Switzerland police. He had been in Geneva, had rented a car, was clocked by an automated speed check system. The rental car license was tracked back to the rental agency by computer and he received a ticket through the mails in Colorado.
I doubt he ever paid it.
The police function as an army of occupation when they are not also criminals, as shown by the special plainclothes gun trace squad in Baltimore whose primary job was stealing money and drugs. Why should they be different from their bosses? Cody Snodgres, a former Black Ops agent, tells of how when Janet Reno was a State Attorney in Miami, she would steal recently seized cocaine held in the police property clerk's office. She used this cocaine to get her lesbian dates, making up for her scary looks. Naturally, cokehead Clinton appointed fellow cokehead Reno as Attorney General.
http://www.abeldanger.org/cody-snodgres-independent-black-ops-contracto…
Re.. "It is fast becoming a government “of the rich, by the elite, for the corporations,” and its rise to power is predicated on shackling the American taxpayer to a life of indentured servitude."
Ha! Didn't I tell you? We live on a national PLANTATION.
And y'all be Debt Niggas, owned by the (((Money Class))). The LEAs are their Security Detail, their Enforcers. The 'Troops' are their Mercs.
Now salute, sing, obey!
Who is John Galt? I don't know about you, but I opted out years ago. I pay what I owe, and I try to make sure that is as little as possible.
BTW, Amazon paid zero taxes, last year. Apparently Bezos offshored and landed in the tax haven no one had heard about: Luxembourg. https://splinternews.com/amazon-made-5-6-billion-in-profits-last-year-a…
Bankster muscle
Ding ding. Protect yourself cowards.
A reasonable definition of insanity is depending on ANYONE for one's own defense, especially paying them to do so. The only people who will sacrifice themselves for others do so for love, NOT money.
It's about time the exalted "Boys In Blue" get knocked off their lofty perch
Expect a lot of posturing and PR from the Blue Army -- to preserve their paychecks and pensions.
If they get killed they don't retire at 40 with full salary for life.
Welcome to Jewmerica. My beloved USA subverted/betrayed by the Christ-killers. Murdering God's Son was not enough for them. They had to destroy America too. The kikes infested our jewdiciary and criminal jewstice system, and this is what we have today. White police who bow to their jew masters (who pay their pensions).
I'll just leave this here ...
12 TRILLION ROUNDS OF AMMO
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/390546598922741201/
Bullshit! Who have you been talking to? I don't have NEARLY that much stacked up!
You should look at his pinterest board: it is a breathtaking work of outstanding genius. There is not a single knitting pattern or gardening tip to be seen, and no soft furnishings, either.
I can't, because I refuse to register it keeps a big fat block on the page. I don't look at anything I have to sign up for.
None. I've Been telling you all here at ZH for past 7 years. Maybe you all will finally wake up that your heroes have always been zeros !!!
So, do I have to expose myself to a dangerous microbe killing them or their family members? There is nothing in my job description saying I have to do so, I'm just expected to do my job. Strange, I just figured if I didn't want to be exposed to such things I would have chosen a career in proofreading or dog walking.
Miffed
Oh damn Miffed, going rogue? Only a matter of time until shit gets loose.
Lets hear their names. 4 disgusting cowardly pukes. Badges and guns, IMMEDIATELY.
Scot Peterson. Same name as the other cop who killed 2 of his wives. Cops are a joke.
Certainly in all major Democrat cities the idea of 'public safety' or 'public health' is totally alien to their Administrations.........If the criminals don't get you the diseases now spreading with abandon because we no longer require health inspections of 'immigrants' let alone the illegals. I give you the world's largest open air toilet.....San Francisco.
This is true. The American medical system has been ranked real low in global rankings and in a ranking of most advanced countries, the US was ranked number eleven out of eleven advanced countries, but number one in the most expensive medical system category. Most expensive, but most substandard. It's a racket like all the other rackets here in the US.
Detection of disease is real poor with this many illegals, refugee programs and many varieties of green cards to avoid the legal quota system and the legal quota immigrants, that's a huge number of people flooding the US each year.
TB outbreaks and many other disease outbreaks not detected by public health authorities is now common. An epidemic must reach crisis levels before public health reacts, not giving the people warning. At some point an epidemic without warning will be used by public health to force vaccinations at stadiums using federalized police and national guard. This will be because public health didn't warn early and the containment policy is to contain us.
(Obama invited Ebola refugees here and risk US lives, while inviting hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied minors to flood the border, then these unaccompanied minors were shipped all over the heartland)
We've been lucky not to have an epidemic which kills millions. When we do, then it will be without warning. We'll just be told to report to a location for the mandatory shot to save us.(We'll see healthy people go into the stadium, but within 24 hours they'll be dead and the MSM will say this is the reason people need to be vaccinated, they'll even have video of dead people, but it was the UN vaccination which killed them. The one's who believe will line up in the millions for the shot to be saved.)
We don't know what kind of shot they'll give us, the order may come from the UN health authority. The US under Obama was on the verge of ordering the US to follow the UN order of a mass vaccination of the US because of Mexican Swine flu. But that idea didn't happen because Obama and his communist and homosexuals weren't strong enough, but next time, we could be marched into stadiums(a place of joy, a place of slaughter) for the Jew kill shot.
I’d go further: I think that the intent of letting Ebola infected people in was to cause it to spread and kill a bunch of Americans. There was talk of a vaccine too— so if it weren’t for their one miscalculation they could have wiped out broad swaths of the us population and then sucked out $ to enrich themselves and buy antidote for themselves and their toadies.
their miscalculation? It turned out that the virus was killed by chlorine- which they knew - chlorine bath is part of the Ebola protocol. What they didn’t know is how small concentrations are needed.
it turned out that regular tap water in North America has enough chlorine to kill the pathogen. Ebola CANNOT spread in North America.
That was their mistake.
So Obama really was trying to kill us with Ebola. Good point.
There is only a coincidental relationship between "enforcing the law" and protecting us.
The only valid reason to have a government at all is a sound system of justice.
wikipedia.org/wiki/Town_of_Castle_Rock_v._Gonzales
"Castle Rock v. Gonzales, 545 U.S. 748 (2005), is a United States Supreme Court case in which the Court ruled, 7–2, that a town and its police department could not be sued under 42 U.S.C. §1983 for failing to enforce a restraining order, which had led to the murder of a woman's three children by her estranged husband." For all the gun control ladies out there, your restraining order isn't worth shit inmost states to stop a crazy.
According to the Supreme Court of the United States, the 'law enforcement officers' who did nothing, did nothing wrong. Shame they have to be punished in order to push gun control and a narrative that the police who are usually not there will be in the future.
What troubles me is how many other stupid douchebag cops like these 4 have badges and guns and won't come to aid anyone when needed ? ? ?
They dont stand down for bank robbers.
