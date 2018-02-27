Atlanta Fed GDP Forecast Plunges Below Consensus, Growth Halved In A Month

On February 1st, The Atlanta Fed's GDPNOW model forecast Q1 GDP growth in the US economy would be 5.4%... and the world (on the right) celebrated.
As a reminder, that was the highest GDP forecast by the Atlanta Fed going back to Q1 2012:
We warned at the time that GDPNOW tended to drift lower after an exuberant open... and sure enough, less than a month later, things have gone downhill fast!
As of today, the latest forecast from The Atlanta Fed is just 2.6% GDP growth - a 52% tumble in expectations since the start of the month...
After this morning's Advance Economic Indicators and durable manufacturing reports from the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcasts of the contributions of real nonresidential equipment investment and real inventory investment to first-quarter real GDP growth declined from 0.45 percentage points and 1.20 percentage points, respectively, to 0.37 percentage points and 0.95 percentage points, respectively. The nowcast of first-quarter real residential investment growth declined from 0.6 percent on February 16 to -4.5 percent on February 26 after housing market releases from the Census Bureau and the National Association of Realtors.
And now below the concensus blue-chip estimate.
None of this should be a surprise - as this has been the pattern of the GDPNOW model's trajectory for multiple years - and in fact this level of GDP growth is equal to the growth seen in Q1 2017 on its way to new lows...
Comments
It will end up around 2.3 or less.
"Cut in half", shrinkage, must be cold in Atlanta. I wonder if all the bubbleheads will be reporting on this market affecting news?
NOT
In reply to It will end up around 2.3 or… by FreeShitter
Read the comments....residential housing clobbered the outlook.
And rates are only starting to rise...
"The nowcast of first-quarter real residential investment growth declined from 0.6 percent on February 16 to -4.5 percent on February 26 after housing market releases from the Census Bureau and the National Association of Realtors"
In reply to Shrinkage, cut in half, must… by remain calm
I'm flying from CO to Atlanta today, I'll make sure to drop of some good eddies and get them inspired to raise it back up.
In reply to Read the comments… by ejmoosa
Rising sales taxes, rising property taxes, rising fuel taxes, road infrastructure decades behind. Gotta love ATL.
In reply to I'm flying from CO to… by Darkman17
Slow down in the housing market? Could it be Wells Fargo isn't lending because of federal penalties for cheating? How much of an impact has Wells Fargo had on residential real estate?
Was there secondary market damage causing a slow down. It's a big hit when the government suspended Wells Fargo, and this might have had a chill in this sector for housing loans as other banks limited exposure.
In reply to Read the comments… by ejmoosa
So now we see why gold and silver crashed today (sarc).
In reply to Shrinkage, cut in half, must… by remain calm
The housing headwinds are only a hiccup for a quarter, two at the most. When more QE kicks in, happy days are here again.
https://www.frbatlanta.org/-/media/images/blogs/real-estate-research/2018/0124-housing-headwinds/chart-01-of-02-contributions-to-residential-fixed-investment-growth.png
https://www.frbatlanta.org/research/blogs.aspx
In reply to It will end up around 2.3 or… by FreeShitter
More like -.5
Yes, when you factor in inflation.
In reply to More like -.5 by InDisbelief
Revisions don't matter, machines don't pay attention to that.
Annnnnndddd its gone. Its all gone!
gdp is a wreath of pretty flowers that smell bad. [/spock]
Pretty clear that the GDP Now model is seriously flawed.
This is why we need free trade and solar panels. It will free all of us from suffering..
Watch it to the end, and you'll understand..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2589&v=QX3M8Ka9vUA
There is an economic structural revolution is happening.
"But with climate change now ravaging the planet, it needs to happen fast. Change of this magnitude requires political will and a profound ideological shift."
Um --- I don't think it would be too difficult for the astute crew here on ZH to interpret a comment such as the one above from Mr. Rifkin...
In reply to This is why we need free… by JibjeResearch
So how is Calpers going to get 7%+ returns?
So how is Calpers going to get 7 percent returns?
Buy more stocks, man.
In reply to So how is Calpers going to… by Ben A Drill
US Labor Force Growth averages 1%
US Labor Productivity averages 1%
Add it up = 2% Real GDP
This economy will not be reaching escape velocity. Meantime "Planet DEBT" keeps growing larger.
Shit these guys are good. Almost as good as the CBO projecting budget surpluses going forward from 2000 on.
Yep they projected a budget SURPLUS of $5,000,000,000,000 from 2000-2100. They were only off by $13,000,000,000,000.
"Missed it by that much"
M. Smart
GDPNow is a running forecast of GDP based on economic fundamentals as they are released. It gets more accurate as the quarter progresses. See page 3 of this https://www.frbatlanta.org/-/media/documents/cqer/researchcq/gdpnow/Rea… to see how it evolves.
Incompetent clowns
Dont worry runaway inflation makes everything look like it's growing.... Everything but your paychecks purchasing power that is....
1) All the stats/numbers are BS, made up.
2) No independent group/MSM ever bothers to check how these numbers were actually derived.
3) Given # 1 & #2, there is no need to worry about printing accurate numbers.
4) Given #1 - #3, they can produce and publish and revise any dang figures they want.
Don't worry soon things like milk will cost $8 a gallon, and then a week or two later $16.00 a gallon, a few weeks later $32.00 per gallon and our economy will be growing exponentially.