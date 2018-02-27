Broward County Officials Opened 66 Investigations Of Misconduct Under Sheriff Israel

The Broward County State Attorney's office launched over 66 misconduct investigations by Sheriff's deputies going back to 2012, reports Journalist and Fox News contributor Sara Carter.
Many of the claims against officers - ranging from drug trafficking to kidnapping, happened under the watch of beleaguered Sheriff Scott Israel, whose office is now under investigation over allegations that his deputies failed to allow first responders to treat patients at Stoneman Douglas High School following the Feb. 14 massacre which left 17 dead, and that several deputies failed to enter the school to defend the children during the shooting - with reports of a "stand down" order emerging over the last 24 hours.
Israel has defiantly pushed back against criticism, refusing to step down in the wake of what many believe to have been a preventable incident.
Over the weekend Israel fought back on calls for his resignation saying the actions of his deputies were “[not] his responsibility” when they failed to enter the high school that was under siege by Nikolas Cruz, 19. Police responded to calls regarding Cruz over 45 times over a seven-year period, although Israel disputes the report, stating his office only received 23 calls during that time frame. The FBI also received a detailed call on Jan. 5, warning that Cruz had posted disturbing images of slaughtered animals and comments on his Instagram saying he wanted to kill people, according to reports. The FBI stated on Feb. 16, that the tip was not forwarded to the FBI Miami Field Office. -Sara Carter
Israel's office under fire
The existence of 66 BSO internal investigations came to light in a civil suit filed by the family of an African-American IT engineer, Jermaine McBean, who was killed in 2013 by Broward Sheriff's deputies responding to a call that McBean was walking around with a weapon which turned out to be an unloaded air rifle resting on his shoulders, according to witnesses.
The officer who shot him was indicted for homicide, which was later dismissed and is now under review by the state Supreme Court - however the shocking number of internal investigations into BSO deputies for a wide variety of criminal behavior has become extremely relevant in light of recent events.
“Approximately 66 BSO (Broward Sheriff’s Office) deputies and other employees, including supervisory personnel were arrested for, charged with, and/or convicted of crimes that run the gamut from Armed Kidnapping, to Battery, Assault, Falsifying records, Official Misconduct, Narcotics trafficking, and other crimes involving dishonesty and violence in the years immediately proceeding 2013 when Jermaine was killed. Most of the offenses on the list occurred in the years 2012-2013,” according to court records filed against Israel and the Broward County Sheriff deputy defendants.
“Often the cases against BSO (Broward Sheriff’s Office) employees are resolved by guilty pleas resulting in short or no period of incarceration and a chance for the criminal record to be cleared after a period of time.”
Two months after McBean's shooting, Sheriff Israel awarded two of the deputies the prestegious Broward Sheriff's Office "Gold Cross Award," however he later said they should have received them under mounting criticism.
The deputy who shot McBean, Peter Peraza, was eventually suspended more than two years after the incident and indicted for homicide. A local judge dismissed the indictment on Florida's "stand your ground" law in Aug 2017 - however the Florida Supreme Court has taken the case on review, vacating the court's lower order.
The criminal section of the Department of Justice’s civil right’s division now has an open investigation into McBean’s death, Schoen said. Israel is always shifting blame and the “buck never stops with him,” Schoen said. The most current Brady list has not yet been made available and those numbers are expected to increase, he added. -Sara Carter
Florida's Stand Your Ground law was ruled unconsititutional last July, as Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch ruled that it allowed lawmakers to overstep their authorities - and that the state Supreme Court should have crafted the law in the first place.
Comments
Hookers and blow? Please?
I'll be damned. It is possible to make a Lamborghini look totally gay.
In reply to Hookers and blow? by SloMoe
Seriously. Lock him up and let Bubba have at him. BTW, where's Curly?
In reply to I'll be damned. It is… by Shemp 4 Victory
How many donut munchers does it take to make a department?
In reply to Seriously. Lock him up and… by SloMoe
how is it that the the last name of the head honcho in charge of this false flag dog and pony show is named Israel? this can not be a coincidence..
In reply to How many donut munchers does… by Pure Evil
Its not.
In reply to how is it that the the last… by jbvtme
Do they really chase after people?
I'm just curious..., I thought a chopper would be better...
In reply to Its not. by NoDebt
Looks like laze faire is not cutting it for this squad. Typical progressive leadership of give them enough rope to...pass the joint.
In reply to Do they really chase after… by JibjeResearch
Sheriff Israel is a DUAL citizen, of Israhell.
He LEARNED his shit there. WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Looks like laze faire is not… by HippieHaulers
Sheriff Israel really isn't a cop. He's just another lame-brained elected official. He's really out of his depth. He'll be lucky if he only gets fired. He might end up in jail.
In reply to Do they really chase after… by JibjeResearch
purplewarrior- I'll bet you $20 real cash money he's at least a Florida state senator within two years. I sympathize with the jail comment but.... no fucking way. He's moving up the chain from here, not down.
In reply to Sheriff Israel really isn't… by purplewarrior
He's just the guy to out-sleaze Debbie Wasserman. And after he gets elected, he'll have Huma Abedin under his desk blowing him while he chats on the phone with his pal Hillary.
FuckinA! We've become ancient Rome. Bring on the dancing girls and hand me a party hat. This is gonna be a hoot!
In reply to purplewarrior- I'll be your … by NoDebt
The Sheriff got a underage girl pregnant and made her get an abortion. She was calling him out in a video. If I can find it, I will post. This guy sounds like he is completely out of control.
In reply to He's just the guy to out… by fishpoem
I'll buy that for a dollar
In reply to The Sheriff got a underage… by Got The Wrong No
Under normal circumstances I would completely agree with you. This is part of the "new circumstances". An awakening wave has being washing over the entire planet for the last five years or so. "We the people" are finally coming to the realization of how the world actually works. "We" are coming to grips with the truth. Yes, they are not giant leaps forward, but they are the first steps in the direction of positive change. I will not be surprised if the good sheriff is forced from office by criminal indictments.
In reply to purplewarrior- I'll be your … by NoDebt
Yes, people are awakening to "the process":
Step 1: raise fear by staging shooting of children in gun-free zone.
Step 2: play on emotional divide between social justice warriors programmed to hate guns, and second-amendment advocates who will never part with them.
Step 3: stoke partisan flames by having Dems take one side and Repubs another side.
Step 4: show total (planned?) incompetence by authorities who basically allowed the shooting to happen (if there even was a shooting) - or carried it out themselves.
Step 5: put gun control legislation front-and-center in every blue state, and gun-loving red states promoting more gun use, furthering the divide.
Step 6: put armed guards in charge of schools and other gun-free zones, creating soft martial law while getting people accustomed to a heavily armed presence "for our own good".
Step 7: mass hysterize the media on both sides of the gun control debate, then have key Dems and Repubs switch their positions on gun rights, furthering the chaos and confusion while further stoking flames of anger.
Step 8: continue to gaslight the public about what really happened during these shootings, nurturing each and every conspiracy theory ever created around it so that NOONE is 100% correct about anything.
Step 9: when things start to die down, repeat steps 1-8.
Step 10: profit!
In reply to Under normal circumstances I… by business as stusual
Broward County Officials Opened 66 Investigations Of Misconduct Under Sheriff Israel
My response: Let this be an example a group who were nothing more than a group of corrupt PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL "HILLARY LOVERS" with no interest in serving the people who paid their salaries. Everyone one of these PROGRESS LIBERAL perverts are an embarrassment to the honorable profession of law enforcement.
This entire situation just makes my blood boil!! Like I said in a previous post, everyone of these jackasses should be fired and charged with willful negligence and homicide.
Remember that 17 innocent people were slaughtered because these jackasses did not do their jobs!!!
In reply to Sheriff Israel really isn't… by purplewarrior
He's a dirty Khazar...........child killer. False flag. Its not incompetence. Its deep state killing American children to accomplish their political agenda of disarming us. The stinking Jews are running these ops. Wake up folks you've been had again.
"Sheriff Israel is the first Jewish sheriff in Florida history. Prior to taking on the role had been a 30-year police veteran in South Florida with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and the North Bay Village Police Department....."
https://heavy.com/news/2018/02/broward-county-sheriff-scott-israel/
"
Scott Israel is something worse than your average crooked Miami-style cop, due to his being honored as a “Man of the Year” by Shomrim. That law-defying ultra-Orthodox Jewish vigilante group protects pedophiles, covers up crimes by Zionists, infiltrates police departments, and trains recruits for murderous attacks by Israeli settlers against unarmed Palestinians. These moral men also organize “modesty patrols” to make sure Jewish women are properly attired, much like their counterparts in Salafist Islam, except that this is happening in Brooklyn, Baltimore and Miami.
"The Shomrim chapter in South Florida was founded in Miami by a rabbi in the Coast Guard. Go figure. The USCG is tasked with pursuing and arresting drug traffickers and people smugglers. Of course little Haitian DACA girls are a major commodity in the nightclubs and the escort circuit. As for cocaine, the Orthodox Jewish rabbis of Miami have been fervently converted the “Marrano” community (hidden Jews) of Medellin, Colombia, back to the fold, and sending them on to Israel for further indoctrination. For the next major shipment of coke, dope dealers need to search no further than the local synagogue. (It would a spectacular start of a new Vice series to see Sheriff Israel blow out the back wall and make off with the dope and the silver menorahs, and toss a Saturday night special down on top of the rabbi.)"
http://www.rense.com/general96/FLschoolexplodes.html
In reply to how is it that the the last… by jbvtme
"Florida's Stand Your Ground law was ruled unconsititutional last July, as Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch ruled that it allowed lawmakers to overstep their authorities - and that the state Supreme Court should have crafted the law in the first place. "
OK, so there's at least half a dozen things wrong in that statement. Starting with the presupposition that the courts can (or even should) be the ones to craft laws.
In reply to How many donut munchers does… by Pure Evil
The first thing wrong is that the judge is a Christ-killer.
In reply to "Florida's Stand Your Ground… by NoDebt
Curly is Pure Evil
In reply to How many donut munchers does… by Pure Evil
The entire force could have stood behind that rather large guy and been totally safe as they entered the school.
A full mag might not have taken that Buffalo down.
In reply to How many donut munchers does… by Pure Evil
Why is it every time we see pictures of cops in the US at least 2/3 resemble land whales. They need a fitness test to retain their jobs, because it a physical job isn't it.
In reply to How many donut munchers does… by Pure Evil
Shouldn't they be called "Coward county Sh*theads"? and not Broward county sheriff
In reply to Seriously. Lock him up and… by SloMoe
is there anyone in that department not fat?
In reply to Seriously. Lock him up and… by SloMoe
It is a total crony fraud police agency with fatties and cronies. They get a lot of double dippers who retired from other police depts. Lots fo old fux, fatties and very ko$her.
Totally corrupt and the DA has been there for 30+ years (Mike Satz) and he is corrupt too. Broward is like a third world country.
In reply to is there anyone in that… by unrulian
ahahah ahahahah lolz
In reply to is there anyone in that… by unrulian
That black dude, looks fat but runs a 4.5 40 I hear.......
In reply to is there anyone in that… by unrulian
Just not in the right direction.
In reply to That black dude, looks fat… by dexter_morgan
look at the obese in the pictures up in the article?
wtf passes as LEO in Florida?
In reply to Seriously. Lock him up and… by SloMoe
Well, you don't have to be in good shape to ignore crimes which is kinda what they do down there.
In reply to look at the obese in the… by Dilluminati
Nyuk nyuk nyuk!
In reply to Seriously. Lock him up and… by SloMoe
ABSOLUTE TOTAL CRIMINAL CORRUPTION
In reply to Seriously. Lock him up and… by SloMoe
Add covering false flags to their list.
In reply to I'll be damned. It is… by Shemp 4 Victory
Admiral Ackbar - "It's A Trap!"
In reply to Add covering false flags to… by auricle
What the hell does the police need a Lamborghini for????
In reply to I'll be damned. It is… by Shemp 4 Victory
PR mostly.
In reply to What the hell does the… by Got The Wrong No
what a fuck stick. hope this guy goes down big - 17 dead kids and he could give a fuck
If he had just fess'd up and said he my people fucked up, we'll fix it, unacceptable.. but what the cunt did was try and shut down Dana Loesch. No this is the words of a cocksucker, this guy is a damn piece of shit. So no matter what, no matter how long, forever he remains a cocksucker.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOE1QqqOqJk
I hope the EMT's or the good cops in Broward put this cocksucker away.
Every time this cock pocket faced liar speaks I laugh because the Dems and CNN tossed down on this clown and America hates nothing more than a coward and a liar in uniform. That is the archetype villain in Hollywood, and this fuck face fool is living proof that crooked stupid lying southern cops are real.
In reply to what a fuck stick. hope this… by dexter_morgan
sounds like he's on top of it
The only way Sheriff Isreal goes down in Broward County (home of Debbie does Awan Brothers II, the wrath of Awan), is to let a bunch of constituents' kids get killed. Oops.
I can only imagine that Cruz was expected to take his guns and unload them across the proverbial tracks somewhere.
This is what "Obama social programs" do, Broward was a test case...
"During his interview with CNN Sunday, Sheriff Israel refused to blame the shooting on a 2013 PROMISE agreement Broward County made with the Department of Education that ended school-based arrests based on “minor misbehavior.” The measure was intended to “reduce exclusionary disciplinary practices while implementing prevention and intervention programs for children and youth who are neglected, delinquent or at-risk.”
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/26/promise-agreement-parkland-shooting/
In reply to The only way Sheriff Isreal… by LetThemEatRand
I saw that. The privileged kids got a pass on minor criminal offenses, which helped Cruz avoid being jailed or committed while he gave every signal known to man that he was violent. Can't wait to see the write up on CNN.
In reply to This is what "Obama social… by nmewn
I do not watch TV and rarely listen to the radio. One and a while I might listen to Laura Ingraham.
She had a caller who was a 20 + year worker at Broward Health. She said any cop in "two seconds" could have Baker Act'ed the Cruz kid for 72 hour psychological evaluation. She said it is very easy to do and just takes a little paperwork. The key word being work and this is Broward Sheriff's (BSO) which just eat donuts and collect pensions. they are cowards.
Anyway, BSO got how many calls on this kid? 38 or 19? The neighboring county, Palm Beach Sheriff's Office (PBSO) got 9 calls on the kid because he lived part of the time about 20 miles north of Parkland.
No one did a thing. Palm Beach Sheriff is a little better but Broward-Israel is a joke. Wasserman Schultz has Pakistani's making millions stealing secrets and running scams for years and Broward County will re elect her. There is no rule of law in America except for the little people.
In reply to I saw that. The privileged… by LetThemEatRand
but then that is a pockmark on their clean as a whistle crime reduction program. You know, the one where if they just ignore the crime then it didn't happen. Kinda like the whole Obama admin
In reply to I do not watch TV and rarely… by Freddie
I don't even support the existence of a state and this shit is even obvious to me. If the gun stores knew of his record, they wouldn't have let him anywhere near their places of business.
In reply to I saw that. The privileged… by LetThemEatRand
You can't make this stuff up....fast enough. (((They))) Live. LMAO
http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/broward-politics-blog/sfl-ad-…
"Where there's smoke there's a fire."
In reply to The only way Sheriff Isreal… by LetThemEatRand
Thats funny. Always thought Florida was mainly rednecks with a couple teeth, or Cubans. Who knew the tribe - Wasserman, Israel, etc. took the place over.
That 'splains a few things.
In reply to You can't make this stuff up… by bshirley1968
Even the tribe members complain about all the tribe members in SE FL. Been that way for decades. You should get out more.
In reply to Thats funny. Always thought… by dexter_morgan
Just another Hillary supporter