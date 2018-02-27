Fed Chair Admits "US Is Not On A Sustainable Fiscal Path"

Less than a week after Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan sounded the alarm over the level of debt that America's government is projected to carry, Fed Chair Jay Powell told Congress today that "the US is not on a sustainable fiscal path."
Treasury yields were already spiking...
Echoing the recent Goldman analysis, which warned that the recently implemented Republican spending plan could lead to an "unsustainable" debt load, Kaplan predicted the US fiscal future beyond 2 years: he said that while the corporate tax cuts and other reforms may boost productivity and lift economic potential, most of the stimulative effects will fade in 2019 and 2020, leaving behind an economy with a higher debt burden than before.
"This projected increase in government debt to GDP comes at a point in the economic cycle when it would be preferable to be moderating the rate of debt growth at the government level," Kaplan said.
And now Fed Chair Powell is confirming that view.
However, as we pointed out previously, this sudden Fed anxiety comes nearly a decade after the US unleashed its biggest debt-issuance binge in history, doubling the US debt from $10 trillion to $20 trillion under president Obama, which was only made possible thanks to the Fed's monetization of $4 trillion in deficits (and debt issuance).
To summarize Kaplan's and Powell's view: when US debt doubled in the past decade the Fed had no problems, and in fact enabled it. And now, it's time to panic...
And stocks rallied on this headline...
Presumably since any "unsustainable" fiscal collapse would force an 'independent' Fed to monetize moar and moar and save the world... again?
They needed the new guy to point this out?
Pete Stark-D ick.. totally disagrees https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjbPZAMked0
Drug dealer to drug addict- "You have a drug problem"
In reply to They needed the new guy to… by Theta_Burn
The Fed just does the laundry? Dealers and addiction is governments concern?
In reply to Drug dealer to drug addict- … by Juggernaut x2
Does this mean the previous fiscal policies were sustainable?
Lets just mint a trillion dollar USblockcoin, or 3, and say it's all good!
In reply to The Fed just does the… by ktown
Not to worry. Soon we'll be running a large surplus and be paying back all the debt while the economy booms with 100% employment.
Does this qualify me for a job at the BLS?
In reply to Does this mean the previous… by Joe Davola
Sometimes the obvious is not so obvious...especially when the mainstream media, politicos, and economic 'experts' (you know, Nobel laureates like Paul Krugman) state otherwise.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Not to worry. Soon we'll be… by Stuck on Zero
The markets are about to go into cardiac shock..
In reply to Drug dealer to drug addict- … by Juggernaut x2
They just couldn't do it under Obama... both being "black" and a liberal.
In reply to They needed the new guy to… by Theta_Burn
Well of course not. They all know what's going on. It's all about the optics.
In reply to They needed the new guy to… by Theta_Burn
No shit Sherlock Powell ? When the Fed and Treasury started monetizing the debt 10 years ago, they locked us into QE to infinity. There's no way around it. So you're going to tighten a noose around America with no QE anymore and sky high interest rates ? That will certainly crash everything. Your virtue signalling now is 10 years too late.
In reply to They needed the new guy to… by Theta_Burn
That was really good. Made my day. Must see for everyone. Thank you.
In reply to They needed the new guy to… by Theta_Burn
Powell has a future as a rocket scientist
Patsy is the last job he'll ever have.
In reply to Powell has a future as a… by small axe
Greenspan has good health care that probably keeps him and the wife busy? Both still "work" as indispensable providers of information? And are HARD at it?
In reply to Patsy is the last job he'll… by Rex Andrus
I thought that was Grandma’s too! Guess I was wrong.
In reply to Patsy is the last job he'll… by Rex Andrus
No fucking kidding,
+$200 TRILLION in debt and unfunded liabilities? EVERYTHING IS AWESOME.
Pull the pin please.
cigar!
In reply to No fucking kidding,… by BraceforImpact
they like brown skin and hitlary but not agent orange. trump may as well ruin the country and buy himself re-election because the dems will damn sure double the debt given the chance and brag about how smart they are and how evil a tightwad trump was if he doesn't. scorched earth bitchez.
Presidents come and presidents go- it doesn't matter to the Moneychangers who keeps the chair in the Oval Office warm
In reply to they like brown skin and… by buzzsaw99
The best part is the Orange Idiot will get the blame for all of this.
He should have kept up his Sky-Is-Falling schtick from the campaign trail
In reply to The best part is the Orange… by Dratpmurt
Tax cut and tax cut and....... Jump the fence beyond the rose garden?
In reply to He should have kept up his… by Juggernaut x2
I agree! He was foolish to own this farce of a mkt. He obviously has a lot of tricks (and rich friends) to keep this ball in the air but eventually gravity wins!
In reply to He should have kept up his… by Juggernaut x2
Fucking marxist banksters
Banksters are not Marxists.
In reply to Fucking marxist banksters by Rex Andrus
As if they are thinking about getting off the fiat crack? lol
Yeah like we need a genius to tell us what he knows. Most of us on ZH are not brain dead sheeples.
Id rather be a sheeple then a poople.
In reply to Yeah like we need a genius… by aliens is here
The problem with jumping off of a runaway train is, the train keeps going faster so every second you hesitate...
when the ship cracks in half, there will be plenty of time to look for a life boat.
It would be a good idea to throw something overboard. Like purging 500,000 federal workers and their contractors out of federal work force of over 2 million. And abolish agencies when states have the same agencies and function.
Instead of the earlier belief the tax cut was coming out of the hide of the poor. The talk of cutting social services was talk after the budget was held hostage by the democrats.
So the best way out is to purge the nearly 300,000 highly paid government workers, the government refuses to publish their salaries. This was in a recent article on the fat in government.
In reply to The problem with jumping off… by Dragon HAwk
Tweetmaster D will make Obama look like an amateur when it comes to deficit spending and debt creation. After all, the "stable genius" is the self proclaimed "King of Debt" as well, remember? Can't let Obama have that title!
We can tell Powell is not an economist because he is actually looking at debt data.
It's not really a problem as long as sheeple bend over and accept sodomization via inflation. All that spending is just getting monetized and diluting the dollar. Thank god for bitcoin.
They going to revalue the dollar at about $10,000 to one troy ounce of gold and repeg the dollar as redeemable in gold. That means if you owe $1300 now then you owe one ounce of gold. After the revaluation you will still owe $1300 but owe about 4.18 grams of gold or 15% of a troy ounce. Buy gold.
In reply to It's not really a problem as… by affirmed_78
More fake news from the sorcerer.
They've decided to pull it.
As ordered by the BIS.
Any effort to reduce the debt load will cause the system to throw up on itself.
Better to just go full retard. 35 trillion debt by 2025.
It is currently taking how. much spending? I think it is over $ 3.00 of debt to produce $1 of GDP. You can't win when so much capacity is tied up in the financial system.
In reply to Any effort to reduce the… by 3-fingered_chemist
ABOUT F-N TIME! They are aware they created this monster and will be drawn and quartered!
I have an idea...nationalize the top 10 banks and top 100 Billionaires!
Outlook is great...just unsustainable. -Some retard
Yep, there's no fiscal path for the U. S, that's why they're parking NATO in eastern Europe. Of course when push comes to shove, the world will just get hit by a comet, even one of the fast movers that comes from outside the Solar system. It'll come in on an earth bound trajectory on stealth mode.... Kapow! Wiping out billions of monkeys. Because he's got the whole world in his hands. And many will say God wouldn't do that. But God would do that, that's the dark side of the moon.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/science/2017/11/20/came-outer-space…
But for now.........party on Wayne.
No shit Sherlock, you and us always knew that. You prepping us for some kind of monetary MAGA reset you got in mind?
Unfortunately for me to say this, but it is a true statement, and that is that the Fed needs to keep the money supply growing in order for our economy to be sustained. Whether they buy treasuries, give money to banks for people to make personal loans, etc. As long as there is a monetary system, this needs to be done, the Fed needs to keep printing. As long as it doesn't cause inflation, their printing works. If the fed stops growing the money supply, personal loans will be harder to make, our economy crashes. Need proof? 2008. Leading up to 2008, our economy was flourishing. Free money for everyone. And the economy grew and jobs were plentiful. Then the easy money stopped, and you know the rest of the story. Our economy crashed and millions of jobs were lost. And also after the 1929 crash when personal loans were being held back. It took years for the US economy to make a comeback. Give people money, whether it is given to them freely or they work for it, and people will spend. Withhold it, and people won't spend, and the economy crashes. As an example is my own personal spending. I had a good paying job at one time and I spent a lot of money. And the people who got the money, they also spent the money. So our little economic world flourished. When I lost my good paying job, I stopped spending so I had no money to give for other people to spend. So our little economic world slowed. If people have money, they will spend. If they don't have money, they won't spend.
Problem is that both the 1929 crash and 2008 crash were both orchestrated. And it can happen again, and many people believe it will happen again....question is, when?
Another ridiculous statement. That should be good for another $10 Gold hammer down. It's so simple to do at this point.
Bullish. All is awesome !