Fed Chair Admits "US Is Not On A Sustainable Fiscal Path"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 02/27/2018 - 12:55

Less than a week after Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan sounded the alarm over the level of debt that America's government is projected to carry, Fed Chair Jay Powell told Congress today that "the US is not on a sustainable fiscal path."

Treasury yields were already spiking...

Echoing the recent Goldman analysis, which warned that the recently implemented Republican spending plan could lead to an "unsustainable" debt load, Kaplan predicted the US fiscal future beyond 2 years: he said that while the corporate tax cuts and other reforms may boost productivity and lift economic potential, most of the stimulative effects will fade in 2019 and 2020, leaving behind an economy with a higher debt burden than before.

"This projected increase in government debt to GDP comes at a point in the economic cycle when it would be preferable to be moderating the rate of debt growth at the government level," Kaplan said.

And now Fed Chair Powell is confirming that view.

However, as we pointed out previously, this sudden Fed anxiety comes nearly a decade after the US unleashed its biggest debt-issuance binge in history, doubling the US debt from $10 trillion to $20 trillion under president Obama, which was only made possible thanks to the Fed's monetization of $4 trillion in deficits (and debt issuance).

To summarize Kaplan's and Powell's view: when US debt doubled in the past decade the Fed had no problems, and in fact enabled it. And now, it's time to panic...

And stocks rallied on this headline...

Presumably since any "unsustainable" fiscal collapse would force an 'independent' Fed to monetize moar and moar and save the world... again?

Comments

DaiRR Theta_Burn Tue, 02/27/2018 - 13:43 Permalink

No shit Sherlock Powell ?  When the Fed and Treasury started monetizing the debt 10 years ago, they locked us into QE to infinity.  There's no way around it.  So you're going to tighten a noose around America with no QE anymore and sky high interest rates ?  That will certainly crash everything.  Your virtue signalling now is 10 years too late. 

buzzsaw99 Tue, 02/27/2018 - 12:59 Permalink

they like brown skin and hitlary but not agent orange.  trump may as well ruin the country and buy himself re-election because the dems will damn sure double the debt given the chance and brag about how smart they are and how evil a tightwad trump was if he doesn't.  scorched earth bitchez.

Dragon HAwk Tue, 02/27/2018 - 13:11 Permalink

The problem with jumping off of a runaway train is, the train keeps going faster so every second you hesitate...

  when the ship cracks in half, there will be plenty of time to look for a life boat.

MK ULTRA Alpha Dragon HAwk Tue, 02/27/2018 - 13:36 Permalink

It would be a good idea to throw something overboard. Like purging 500,000 federal workers and their contractors out of federal work force of over 2 million. And abolish agencies when states have the same agencies and function.

Instead of the earlier belief the tax cut was coming out of the hide of the poor. The talk of cutting social services was talk after the budget was held hostage by the democrats.

So the best way out is to purge the nearly 300,000 highly paid government workers, the government refuses to publish their salaries. This was in a recent article on the fat in government.

 

 

Edward Morbius Tue, 02/27/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

Tweetmaster D will make Obama look like an amateur when it comes to deficit spending and debt creation. After all, the "stable genius" is the self proclaimed "King of Debt" as well, remember? Can't let Obama have that title!

affirmed_78 Tue, 02/27/2018 - 13:15 Permalink

It's not really a problem as long as sheeple bend over and accept sodomization via inflation.  All that spending is just getting monetized and diluting the dollar.  Thank god for bitcoin.

MusicIsYou Tue, 02/27/2018 - 13:41 Permalink

Yep,  there's no fiscal path for the U. S,  that's why they're parking NATO in eastern Europe. Of course when push comes to shove,  the world will just get hit by a comet,  even one of the fast movers that comes from outside the Solar system. It'll come in on an earth bound trajectory on stealth mode.... Kapow! Wiping out billions of monkeys. Because he's got the whole world in his hands. And many will say God wouldn't do that.  But God would do that,  that's the dark side of the moon. 

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/science/2017/11/20/came-outer-space…

mailll Tue, 02/27/2018 - 13:49 Permalink

Unfortunately for me to say this, but it is a true statement, and that is that the Fed needs to keep the money supply growing in order for our economy to be sustained.  Whether they buy treasuries, give money to banks for people to make personal loans, etc. As long as there is a monetary system, this needs to be done, the Fed needs to keep printing. As long as it doesn't cause inflation, their printing works.  If the fed stops growing the money supply,  personal loans will be harder to make, our economy crashes.  Need proof? 2008.  Leading up to 2008, our economy was flourishing.  Free money for everyone.  And the economy grew and jobs were plentiful.  Then the easy money stopped, and you know the rest of the story. Our economy crashed and millions of jobs were lost.  And also after the 1929 crash when personal loans were being held back. It took years for the US economy to make a comeback.  Give people money, whether it is given to them freely or they work for it, and people will spend.  Withhold it, and people won't spend, and the economy crashes.  As an example is my own personal spending.  I had a good paying job at one time and I spent a lot of money.  And the people who got the money, they also spent the money.  So our little economic world flourished. When I lost my good paying job, I stopped spending so I had no money to give for other people to spend. So our little economic world slowed. If people have money, they will spend.  If they don't have money, they won't spend.

Problem is that both the 1929 crash and 2008 crash were both orchestrated. And it can happen again, and many people believe it will happen again....question is, when?