The Future Of Adult Entertainment: Strippers Now Accept Bitcoin Via QR-Tattoos

Welcome to the exciting new world of Bitcoin.

A cryptocurrency strip club called ‘The Legends Room’ has become the first of its kind in Las Vegas, where strippers wear temporary QR tattoos as a wallet to process bitcoin payments. This new feature provides patrons and strippers with an anonymous, decentralized payment solution for transacting naughty services, usually bought with cash or credit cards — that often leaves a money trail.

The cryptocurrency strip club opened in May 2017 by martial arts trainer Nick Blomgren, who dreamed up the scheme to use cryptocurrency payments so patrons can keep their visits secret from loved ones, said Las Vegas I-TEAM.

“We came up with an idea probably about a year and a half ago of how we could turn this Bitcoin into something. So we were brainstorming. First, we were thinking about a fight company because I own a mixed martial arts gym. I was like well that would work better in a strip club. It’s the best place to spend it if you don’t want your wife to know or you don’t want your boyfriend to know,” said Blomgren.

He added that cryptos could be the next big thing; “Some people had the dot.com era and if you didn’t jump on then, you missed the boat. Well, I don’t feel I missed the boat this time, I got on the ground floor of something that’s going to be huge.”

Patrons who have a cryptocurrency wallet can directly scan the QR tattoos on the dancers’ body — they can also pay through traditional forms of payment i.e., cash or card.

Blomgren offers a substantial perk for patrons who wish to transact cryptocurrency in his club, that is a 20 percent discount on all club services.

Vanessa Murphy, an I-Team field reporter, had a fascinating conversation (documented below) with one stripper, who claims to have been in the crypto game for over 5-years. The stripper tells the reporter, “cryptocurrency may be the future for adult entertainment workers.”

Vanessa Murphy, I-Team Reporter: “How often do customers want to pay with Bitcoin?” Brenna Sparks, adult entertainer: “Oh, quite often. Like the people that come here, they are like really into crypto. I feel like it’s very smart. They are really into that.” The dancer whose stage name is Brenna Sparks, says she became interested in cryptocurrency when she was just 19 years old. She’s now 26 years old. “It’s peer to peer. It’s anonymous, and it’s instant,” Sparks said. Sparks says she and her friends think cryptocurrency may be the future for adult entertainment workers. “I’m not going to name names, but there are certain banks that… will shut down your account and actually deny you from having an account because we work in the adult entertainment industry, said Summer Chase, adult entertainment worker. The club’s DJ, known as Saint Clare, says part of her deal at the Legends Room is that part of her paycheck is cryptocurrency. “When I first heard about the concept, I thought wow this is really something different, you know,” DJ Saint Clare said. Vanessa Murphy, I-Team Reporter: “Do you check your account a lot?” Brenna Sparks, adult entertainer: “I do (laughs). It’s fun though. Once you invest, it becomes an everyday thing.”

And lastly, The Legends Room has its own cryptocurrency called LGD issued on Ethereum platform.

“In the beginning, it was like a lot of bitcoin guys came in, a lot of LGD members came in and wanted to use their LGD to see if they can buy anything here at the club because nobody really thought that the club existed in the beginning,” explained Blomgren.

“So now it’s, it’s become like curiosity. Let’s go down there and see if we can use our cryptocurrency.”