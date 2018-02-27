Gartman: "We Are Modestly Net Long Of 'Equity'"

Yesterday morning we reported that in what was a clear sign of hope for the bears, after days of diterhing, "world renowned commodity guru" Dennis Gartman had stopped out his market short, just days after suffering "one of the worst days in a very long while" after Gartman's retirement account suffered substantial losses on its log Riot Blockchain position.
And yet, despite Gartman's capitulation, the DJIA still closed up 400 points yesterday, prompting the idea that "Clearly covering a short is not enough: Gartman needs to go long."
Well, we have good news: in the latest shift to the Gartman portfolio that may explain why the market is red today, in his daily Gartman Letter, the regular CNBC Fast Money guest writes the following:
Since our error of judgement regarding an investment in the Blockchain two weeks ago and since the preposterous rumours spread by Bloomberg.com of the supposed “demise” of our retirement fund, we’ve kept a rather low profile and have tried not to make material changes to our retirement account.
We are still long of the shares of the largest independent bank in Tidewater, Virginia as we were then. We are long of the shares of a business development company, bought for the dividend paid monthly. We are long of the same energy related trust that we were then, bought also for its well covered monthly dividend and we are now long of gold, as recommended yesterday.
Finally, we have a derivatives position in place that has reduced our exposure to the long side of the market, leaving us modestly net long of “equity” on balance.
Our advice to Fed Chair Jay Powell - if he really wants to slam the market over which he appears to have lost control - is to take the bolded sentence above, and read it out loud during his Congressional testimony, in binary language of course. The algos will take care of the rest.
SELL!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The Contrarian Indicator has spoken!
Perpetually behind the curve. You gotta feel sorry for him.
In reply to SELL!!!!!!!!!!!!!! by NugginFuts
Staged...
In reply to Perpetually behind the curve… by The_Juggernaut
VIX triple longs... ALL ABOARD!
In reply to Staged... by BlackChicken
Hey Gartman look, squirrel!!!
In reply to VIX triple longs... ALL… by DillyDilly
MONKEY HAMMER TIME!
Fartman will be a-stinkin..........................................again!
In reply to VIX triple longs... ALL… by DillyDilly
'pleasantly net short of grey matter'
In reply to MONKEY HAMMER TIME!… by BabaLooey
This could be the big one...
In reply to SELL!!!!!!!!!!!!!! by NugginFuts
SO SAYS THE ORACLE!
Just added a 4K small put on the dow 10% out :)
In reply to This could be the big one... by Rudog
this guy using derivatives is like a 5 yr. old playing with M-80's and matches
In reply to SELL!!!!!!!!!!!!!! by NugginFuts
Gartman signal of calling the top.
I just place new trade for long SPXU -
NoVa
In reply to this guy using derivatives… by Squid Viscous
my counter-Gartman meter is confused. should I sell quickly or go all in heavy?
In reply to SELL!!!!!!!!!!!!!! by NugginFuts
Oh, my God......... the poor man. Only one solution: cheap gun, good bullet.
In reply to SELL!!!!!!!!!!!!!! by NugginFuts
Amen NugginFuts, logged in just to u'vt you man. THAT is a sell signal if ever there was one.
In reply to SELL!!!!!!!!!!!!!! by NugginFuts
Gartman? I am Cartman.
"Oh shit! it's on!!"
Hey- I like Gartman. He can lose money faster than me and do it publicly. He makes me feel good about myself even though I lose money.
"Modestly net long of equity" so that means he owns 1 share of Apple?
Re balancing his Lehman junk with a 10 share order of National Cheese stock (ticker: GOUDA)
In reply to "Modestly net long of equity… by Bastiat
So Gartman is light-in-the-loafers long of one share apple... I see.
In reply to "Modestly net long of equity… by Bastiat
STFU Gartman.
Never!
Comments are always comedy gold!
In reply to STFU Gartman. by aliens is here
It appears that Gartman enjoys being ass-raped. No other explanation of how someone can be so wrong so consistently.
Makes you wonder if he'll ever learn (To keep his mouth shut about his trading positions)
Get "modestly net short", bitchez
I wonder if he writes his news releases and then lets them sit on his desk for 24 hrs.
I have a schlong of my shorts. . .
Thanks Gartman, i just went modestly short spx and gold.
The audacity of this guy is just......................mindblowing....
Chase the shiny shit, never trade a proven system, use only emotion and assumption = The Gartman Trade.
Yay! Less than 1 unit short. (WTF is a unit anyway).
Gartman is long of the tooth.
Oh shit, that means the market is going to tank soon. Thanks for the heads up Gartman.
The Seinfeld-Gartman Trading Strategy: "Why not do the opposite? If everything you do is wrong, then the opposite must be right."
+100 for Seinfeld reference.
In reply to The Seinfeld-Gartman Trading… by H H Henry P P …
Who actually subscribes to his fucking newsletter? Is it just the Tylers in order to write sarky articles like this one? How the hell does he stay solvent if he's losing so much in his portfolio? Maybe "our wife" turns tricks to pay the rent.
Why wouldn't one subscribe? It's a great way to get rich. Just do the OPPOSITE of what he says he is doing. I think he's a liar though and prob has inside info. I mean, how can anyone be wrong so consistently? And yet he's still on TV and called the commodity guru.
In reply to Who actually subscribes to… by Rodders75
With this guys almost perfect track record for the years I’ve been reading ZH I’m starting to think he’s playing us. He books one side and says another knowing we’ll all laugh as the mkt goes the other way. That’s the only viable explanation I can think of for this clown to still be asked on to CNBS or have “clients.”
Ha! Was just going to say the same thing. I think that would be considered fraud though.
In reply to With this guys almost… by Cash Is King
Nobody is perfect, he was with in hours and 1% of the high..... pretty good on 10 day 2000 point Bounce.
dont care what a gambler sez
Gartman needs a new dart throwing monkey, his current one is cursed.
the bell has rung !! I am waiting for the day gartman artice says " we have went all in long even in our retirement accounts "
Thanks! Time to go modestly net short for a while.
what this man's interest in telling the public what he is doing?? he is a liar
Do you know how much other news could fill the space for this thread.
And sure enough, the market tanks LOL This dude never fails!!!
Gartman: "We are modestly short one unit each of penis and brains."
Gartman channeling Mark Twain: "Rumors of my reputation have been greatly exaggerated."
I guess we know why gold is down $15.00 today.....he went long yesterday
You can't script this stuff, but unfortunately it happens to all of us
Me thinks these markets are well managed : - )
And "moderately net short" on brains.