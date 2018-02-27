Indian Banks Face Crippling Credit Crunch As PNB Scandal Worsens

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 02/27/2018

The biggest financial fraud in India's history just got bigger.

On Monday, Punjab National Bank disclosed that a fraud previously believed to be $1.7 billion had swollen to $2 billion as the true extent of the fraud is still coming into focus.

But the impact that this now-$2 billion fraud has had on the shares of PNB and other state-run Indian banks is having a wide-ranging impact across the country's financial system, according to Bloomberg.

Foreign banks, worried about the systemic lapses that the scandal has exposed, have become unwilling to lend money to smaller Indian firms - causing massive disruptions in trade finance. All of this pressure has hammered the Indian rupee, which is on track for its first monthly drop since September. This is largely because India's economy, like the US, runs a trade deficit, and depends on capital inflows to function.

PNB

Foreign capital comes through foreign funds’ purchases of Indian stocks and bonds, local exporters’ sale of foreign-currency earnings and dollar loans from foreign banks. India is one of the world’s biggest users of trade funding worldwide, according to the ICC Global Survey 2017.

The fraud was purportedly masterminded by Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, both of whom are on the run.

The two men worked with a PNB employee named Gokulnath Shetty, who recently retired. Shetty would issue fraudulent letters of undertaking to help companies create by Choksi and Modi apply for loans through the foreign branches of other Indian banks. The fraud continued as, when it came time to repay the loans, Shetty would issue still more LoU's to cover the balance.

Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG, Standard Chartered Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc are among banks reducing exposure to these transactions, used by smaller companies to access short-term dollar funding, said people with knowledge of the matter. As questions are raised about the creditworthiness of guarantees from Indian state-run banks, rates have risen by as much as 0.5 percentage point for some types of financing, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private.

Spokesmen in Mumbai for Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Citigroup declined to comment. “We continue to support our clients on transactions that meet our internal controls and standards,” a spokesman for Standard Chartered said by email.

If doubts about the safety of Indian firms continue to grow, some firms may soon be forced to pay a full percentage point above Libor, compared with 0.5 percentage point before the PNB fraud was disclosed. As Bloomberg points out, the interlinked nature of global trade means trust is a crucial component of these transactions.

BigBorrowers

The one silver lining is that at least larger Indian companies, which have direct access to funding from foreign lenders and don’t rely on interim guarantees, haven't been affected by the credit crunch.

Possibly making matters worse, PNB has blamed other banks for negligence by failing to detect the fraud, though the fact that the bank's internal controls weren't connected to SWIFT - the international banking telecommunications system - making it much more difficult to detect the fraud.

So the real question is: Will India's banking regulators finally act to install meaningful controls? Or will the fallout from this short-term finance crunch continue to worsen until it blossoms into an acute capital-flight crisis.

Comments

junction Skateboarder Tue, 02/27/2018 - 22:00

Indian PM Modi is laughing all the way to the bank.  Not PNB Bank, of course.  While the Indian civil service was allegedly going after money launders by pulling 500 and 1000 rupee notes from circulation, effective November 2016, insiders were looting the bank.  The same situation exists in the USA, thousands of civil service empty suits going after small fry money launderers while the insiders are busy using fraud (or derivatives) to loot banks too big to fail unless these banks take the USA down with them.

NoDebt junction Tue, 02/27/2018 - 22:07

"The fraud was purportedly masterminded by Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, both of whom are on the run."

So, wait a minute, you're saying that's a CRIME??  Fucking barbarians.  This is why India will NEVER play a major role on the global stage.

In the US that's just a Jon Corzine "oopsie".  Not only do you get to keep the money, you still get to play a continued role in the political power structure.  You can't just go convicting powerful people of crimes and throw them in jail.  It severely discourages others around the globe from participating in your overall ponzi scheme.  You've got to NORMALIZE that shit.  Make it legal.  Make it acceptable.  Institutionalize it.  Make is SAFE for the criminals or they won't want to play ball with you.  Stupid short-sighted motherfukers.

 

MozartIII Skateboarder Tue, 02/27/2018 - 22:13

They cut mid sized and larger cash out due to a non-cash payment deal with the big card companies. It killed the small Business in India, very sad (thank you Master Card and Visa for fucking up so many lives and families in a country that was not ready to go plastic) The Modi of India was happy to do this to get more tax revenues, as he was promised.

 

Master Card, Visa & I believe the POS Bill Gates was involved. Complete central planning failure... Again!

 

More stupid tax squeezes coming to your country soon.

Handful of Dust Tue, 02/27/2018 - 21:53

Trudeau’s trip to India called ‘colossal failure’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s trip to India was a “colossal failure of diplomacy and leadership skills,” says the senior assistant editor at the Times of India, in New Delhi. Aarti Tikoo Singh talks about the trade deal and who Trudeau met with while in India.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6cTL2ttYNs

 

THIS IS JUSTIN TRUDEAU WORST TRIP : CANADIAN MEDIA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kr2hDO5R4iY

 

Trudeau invited convicted terrorist and his terrorist friends to dinner. Watch the Canadian media slaughter Troo-Dough.

WTFUD Tue, 02/27/2018 - 21:56

Hard to believe that Audit Departments are still falling for that old chestnut,  3 card monte. 

Checks & Balances Mo'Fo's. lol

Golden Showers Tue, 02/27/2018 - 21:59

Punjab National Bank, corporate accounts payable, Nainanajad speaking... Just a moment!

...Punjab National Bank, corporate accounts payable, Nainanajad speaking... Just a moment!

etc.

MusicIsYou Tue, 02/27/2018 - 22:44

Credit crunch in India,fck they live so close together 10,000 could watch a 19in TV, and share one fcking phone. They're so tightly packed that one gets a forehead dot and suddenly the other carbon copies have one too.

Smi1ey Tue, 02/27/2018 - 23:15

But the impact that this now $2 billion fraud has had on the shares of PNB and other state-run Indian banks is having a wide-ranging impact across the country's financial system,

 

They should be using blockchain to create transparency and for unwinding the fraud.  The perps should be stood against the wall and shot.  Which they would be in China.  That said, the amount so far is pitiful compared to recent frauds in the U.S.

 

Russia has come up with its own answer to the SWIFT system, its own internal payment system.  I'd like to know more about it.

BidnessMan Tue, 02/27/2018 - 23:42

So how long did it take for three Hindus to scam their employer bank for $2B ?  In a country where the average annual income is $1,670.  So equal to the total income of 1.2M people in India.  How could the scam not be noticed until it got to $2B  ? 

And US companies are outsourcing accounting and tax work to India ?  Just insanity.....   

Umh Wed, 02/28/2018 - 00:10

Just good enough to get by, it's the Indian way. I have met some Indians that I like, but many are trying to just get over.