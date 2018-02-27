Nomi Prins: The Status Quo Will Reign

Authored by Nomi Prins via The Daily Reckoning,
This month’s stock market correction is still fresh in everyone’s mind. Many have even begun to wonder if the era of dark money was truly over.
How will the recent correction affect the Fed’s dark money policies?
The consensus explanation for the correction was that inflation was rising and that would precipitate faster rate increases. The Feb. 2 unemployment report gave the impression that higher worker wages could lead to a higher inflationary trend.
I don’t buy this at all. I believe these fears of inflation are overblown.
As my colleague Jim Rickards has explained, the Feb. 2 report revealed that total weekly wages were actually declining and that labor force participation was unchanged. And the year-over-year gain in wages only seemed impressive compared with the extremely weak wage growth of recent years.
After accounting for existing inflation, Jim argued, the real gain was only 0.9%. That’s weak relative to the 3% or even 4% real wage gains typically associated with economic expansions since the end of World War II.
In short, Jim concludes, “the story about the “hot” economy with inflation right around the corner does not hold water.”
I agree.
Meanwhile, the latest report on U.S Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter of 2017 was nothing to write home about. At 2.6% annual growth, it was 0.3% lower than expectations. That’s not the sign of an overheating economy. But those in the financial media considered it positive because it showed 2.80% growth in real personal consumption.
But if you look beneath the surface, what you’d see is that consumers aren’t actually doing well across three core areas that “govern the ability of individuals to spend.”
While the Fed would have you believe that real GDP rose by $421 billion over the past four quarters, the truth behind the numbers paint a very different picture. As analyst Michael Lebowitz notes, “If we adjust consumption to more normal levels of spending and credit usage, the increase in GDP is a mere 0.71%, hardly robust.”
First, there’s income and wages. On that score, fourth quarter real disposable income only “grew at a 1.80% year over year rate.” The report found that “80% of workers continue to see flat to declining growth in their wages.”
And last month the U.S savings rate fell to near its lowest recorded levels in the past 70 years. The only time it hovered so low was just before the recent financial crisis.
Second, there’s credit card debt. Over the last four quarters it has increased by about 6% annually. That’s three times faster than its rate during the years following the financial crisis, and double the increase of income. What this means for those on Main Street is that they are keeping up with expenses by sinking into greater debt.
What this also means is that the Fed’s massive injections of dark money since the financial crisis have not helped real people in the real economy. They’ve simply inflated a massive stock market bubble.
Unfortunately, that reality is not going to stop them from perpetuating dark money policies. Despite the Fed’s “tough love” language, they don’t want markets diving. They are all too aware that media hyped, government constructed “growth” isn’t real.
Before the stock market woes, there was widespread speculation the Fed would raise rates four times in 2018.
Of course, once the correction happened, some at the Fed sprang to action to assure markets that the Fed was sticking to its game plan.
William Dudley, president of New York Fed, characterized the recent stock market decline as “small potatoes” relative to its gains. Meanwhile, Charles Evans, president of the Chicago Fed, who didn’t want a hike at the last meeting, said he would support “three or even four” rate increases this year. His statement was based on whether inflation really is moving up, and provides wiggle room for fewer hikes if it isn’t.
There’s another way to interpret the comment that “the Fed is most likely to stay the course.”
You can read that two ways; one, that hikes will continue as planned; and two, that if the Fed feels pressured they will pull the brakes on hiking rates. It’s all about market signals, not the real economy.
But new Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has the most important opinion. And we have a good indication how he will act…
He previously echoed outgoing Fed chair Janet Yellen’s caution against hiking rates too aggressively. Under Yellen’s leadership, the Fed kept rates near record lows and continued both a dark money-quantitative easing program.
There’s no reason to expect he’ll change his views now.
Wall Street and the financial markets are now daring Jerome Powell to reconsider any inclinations to raise rates more aggressively. The correction sent a clear warning against further tightening.
What that means for you is that the Fed will be thinking twice going forward. They know the inflated stock market is all they have to show for all their efforts these past years. So you can expect the markets to continue receiving their injections of dark money if the market stumbles again. It’s the Fed’s only proven trick.
So expect stock markets to move higher overall.
Of course, there will be more volatility in the days ahead. The most common measure of market volatility is the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX. Last year, the VIX fell to a historic low of 8.56 in November. On Feb. 6, it hit a 2.5-year high of 50.30. After that, it dropped to 17.60. Today it’s back under 17.
Volatility has hit junk bonds, emerging-market equities and Treasury bonds. In the Treasury market, 10-year yields hit four-year highs. And you can expect the bond market to also continue exhibiting more trauma on even the slightest rate hike rumors because the deluge of debt is not sustainable.
The seesaw movement in the VIX indicates that this volatility of volatility is here for the long haul this year. Why? Because stocks are fundamentally being lifted on a steady diet of dark money.
Based on the trends, expect this to become the new normal. This plays out in multiple versions. The clearest way is that every time dark money looks like it will be removed, the markets fall, and then when major central banks indicate that’s not really the case, markets rise again.
While this may not be the end of the storm, expect rising volatility to present opportunities in the future.
And there’s a lot more to come.
Dark Money controlled by Dark People
What is dark money?
Its money given to non-profits says wikipedia...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dark_money
Not sure if that's what is being referred to or not though.
In reply to What is dark money? by Sweet Cheeks
Prins is referring to Fed policy that causes the stock market to go up. Low interest rates and QE. Money printing. https://dailyreckoning.com/mystery-dark-money/
In reply to Its money given to non… by MadHatt
Not to be confused with "Dark Pools."
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/markets/050614/introduction-dark-…
In reply to Prins is referring to Fed… by LetThemEatRand
The $15B (?) that was found to be MBS purchased a few days ago with no announcement...?
It think an astute ZH member posted it.
In reply to What is dark money? by Sweet Cheeks
If you read the link in the article for "dark money", it is what is normally called "High powered money"; ie, the money issued directly by the Fed before it has had a chance to change hands and be diluted by fractional reserve lending. .
In reply to What is dark money? by Sweet Cheeks
The gist of this story is right on. The last of everything rides on the market so the Fed will defend it to the death. How far away is the death ?? Who knows.
'No inflation' is total BS. Look at land, real estate, and rents for God's sake.
Also stocks, of course. What do you call 23X PE ratio but inflation?
I agree with Prins. Status quo unless Trump carries through on his promises of real tariffs on cheap labor country goods, which would raise wages. Which probably means more status quo. Every time I think Trump may actually do the right thing, I'm reminded that he's a fraud by things like "take their guns first, and let them fight about it court."
They have this rig sealed up like a modern-day automobile EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) system. The comeuppance as it were, is going to come broadside, from the outside these borders.
I think Nomi Prins confuses "hot economy" with "inflation". You can have plenty of inflation without a hot economy. Just ask Venezuela.
Venezuela does not have the world reserve currency. Literally all of the rules are different for the US dollar, which I wish I understood when I shorted the market many years ago and went all in on PMs.
In reply to I think Naomi Prins confuses… by quesnay
I am sure that reality will take hold eventually of course I may be dead by then.
In reply to Venezuela does not have the… by LetThemEatRand
How does having a reserve currency prevent inflation? The US was the world's reserve currency in 1980 as well and inflation was 15% ...
The two things are unconnected.
In reply to Venezuela does not have the… by LetThemEatRand
Yet when you have the Chinese trading with the Russians in such a manner where they're flipping the bird at the Dollar and they're ready to cut the SWIFT umbilical cord, that's something to consider. Yes, even the Saudis are ready to business with them likewise and for the same reasons.
In reply to How does having a reserve… by quesnay
There was an excellent article on this yesterday - I'd have to find. But the author talked about why M2 expansion has no effect on price inflation, rather it is credit expansion and whether that credit is being spent domestically relative to imports. I think the author was trying to establish that price inflation is really a function of the exchange value (rate) of the dollar. But I would argue if you are buying, say all of your goods from abroad and you are not offering anything in return except fiat, then the value of your currency falls against all others and that implies domestic price inflation. If you are exporting goods comparable to what you are importing, then price inflation is limited. I think thats what the article was trying to demonstrate. Just another theory. I know.
In reply to Venezuela does not have the… by LetThemEatRand
Prins doesn't take into account the fact that the dark money insiders will make even more money after they've completed positioning themselves to short the next market crash, just as they've done in the past. The only question now is how close we are to that tipping point. Now that their lower tax rates are in place, they have little more use for the current administration. Probably better that the crash occurs this year while those tax rates are still in place rather than risk these cuts being reversed by a potential future power shift in Washington. Think about it, do you think it would be easier to double the market from here, or cut it in half? Both give you the same return if positioned correctly. Me thinks it would be easier to cut it in half.
Dark money is money created without acknowledgement by the ESF. Its off the books money not accounted for in any Fed currency measurements. Its used to fund illegal wars, bribes, political shenanigans, market manipulations, murders, illegal arms, insurrections, and other nefarious acts. Its illegal in creation and it will be the hallmark of the crash. When all those dollars come home to the USA as their demand dries up as a result of the elimination of the Petro dollar reserves....those dollars are already increasing in numbers and circling the globe looking for a home increasingly back in the USA. That will be the fire of the inflation. Massive amounts of currency and electronic USD with no demand to maintain the system. The fuel of hyperinflation as it seeks to find its value on its way back to the USA. Is Trumps call to the Corporate world to repatriate dollars going to be the fuse that lights an avalanche of USD coming home. Prepare for ugly
There's some good comments here. I think there's one common denominator we can all agree on> STAGFLATION<.
That being said, the $usd looks a bit overbought on short term charts. I may dip into a eur/usd or or eur/jpy long position later, as I feel a retrace coming.
This doesn't change my overall view of being short the euro, but trades rarely happen in a straight line. The 50-day sma for the eur/usd is now resistance, and the January 18th low is support.
Trump will convince all the crooks in Washington DC to print. Modern day Weimar Republic on steroids is coming.
lol, trump has no authority on monetary policy.
In reply to Trump will convince all the… by Herdee
Hyperinflation is caused by political events, e.g. Weimar. We won't see hyperinflation unless there is a political powder keg that blows. People keep using Weimar as an example. The monarchs of Europe handed Germany a bill for the entire cost of WW1. That will cause hyperinflation, especially when you can't print your way out of it. Barring these types of events, it will be a continual degradation of the USD in concert with every other ex nihilo currency.
In reply to Trump will convince all the… by Herdee
There’s much talk in market circles about the fear of inflation spiking and some even suggest that the FED is behind the curve in hiking rates but I am still very skeptical about that theses.
First what do they exactly mean by higher inflation? Do they mean the deteriorating value of the dollar or do they actually expect higher money velocity? Where the heck do they think this higher money velocity should come from? I highly doubt it.
If there is to be rapid inflation it will come from the dollar not from higher money velocity because the economy is not doing as well as suggested and there is fear of getting worse so what does that do for inflation? Notin!
One indicator for that is going to be oil which prices aren’t rising anymore.
So if the market believes there’s inflation coming down the pike they must also believe the FED is going to raise rates again. But how is the market going to react if the FED doesn’t raise rates or even worse does raise rates but the whole inflation meme turns out to be based on paranoids?
I don’t believe for a minute inflation will come from money velocity moreover the dollar decline will give a false signal on which FED rate hikes likely will be expected which will make the situation worse in making the unaffordable debt payments even more unaffordable while the real economy doesn’t move at all.
Oh, and like Gerald Celente has said, the whole higher wages, higher inflation meme is false since most wages didn’t move much while only the top wages increased which fudge the average numbers. This money from the ultra rich won’t benefit the economy as whole.
This ‘trickle down’ lie is very old, we’ve seen that done that.
Or is FED’s policy still to ‘inflate away’ the debt and fuck the dollar and the world who holds it?
Bye bye dollar then …
Eurozone Inflation Eases To 14-Month Low
http://www.rttnews.com/2867627/eurozone-inflation-eases-to-14-month-low…
German Inflation Eases More Than Expected, Lowest Since Nov. 2016
http://www.rttnews.com/2867040/german-inflation-eases-more-than-expecte…
Singapore PPI Falls For Second Month
http://www.rttnews.com/2867331/singapore-ppi-falls-for-second-month.aspx
If they don't inflate away the debt, how do they a) pay it back, and b) endlessly borrow more and more? The only other option would appear to be a balanced budget, but the MAD money system can't work if that happens (neither can the MIC).
More interesting is the possibility that they are desperately trying to inflate, but it isn't working. UBI for the peons would fix that, but how to sell it as a "conservative" government?
In reply to There’s much talk in market… by Youri Carma
I agree. The economy is not hot enough to absorb the burgeoning supply of money, therefore, all else equal, prices have to rise to clear markets - which is the same thing as currency debasement.
In reply to There’s much talk in market… by Youri Carma
Once the selling begins in earnest, so much notional value is going to get wiped off the books that inflation won't be possible anyway. If we really wanted to initiate inflation (and I would argue that a steady but robust rate of inflation is probably the least bad option we have for dealing with the debt colossus), we should have rebated money directly to private individuals, i.e. actual helicopter drops. That might have done the trick. There is a way we could do this while both stimulating employment and protecting the value of savings. My plan would go as follows:
1) We effectively raise wages, not by mandating a wage increase that employers have to bear out of pocket, but through a generous reverse income tax. If the government were to stop all welfare programs but agree to match 25% of payrolls, it would not only greatly incentivize job seeking, but would also motivate employers to raise wages on their own, as labor would be bidding for the highest available wages so as to maximize the multiplier effect (for the same reason you want to knock down as many pins as possible after bowling a strike).
2) Since this would generate significant consumer inflation, we could protect the value of people's savings by opening a second stimulus window. Each month the government could write a second check to individuals based on the prorated balance of their savings accounts so as to keep them at constant value with respect to the measured rate of inflation, doing the job that high interest rates used to do in the past. This would not only act as a check to keep inflation from going too far too fast, but would also motivate people to save.
The big losers in this scheme would be creditors and Wall Street. The bourses of the world would practically dry up as "capital" would have to offer an enormous rate of return to attract any significant investment, while all debts public and private would be rapidly monetized and paid off with highly inflated dollars. The reserve status of the dollar would come to an end and the global financial system would cease to exist, but private citizens and labor would make incredible relative gains and enhance their status within society.
This is a highly populist move and is the most benign, least painful way of actually getting rid of the debt. Once a matter-of-fact Caesar politician proposes it, it will be the beginning of the end for the banks and their control over the powers of the earth.
Maybe this time truly is different, but the history of fiat money appears pretty consistent throughout the world.
In fact, I cannot find one exception to the rule that fiat money loses value over time; stated values of currency overwhelming the goods available. Long wheelbarrows?
I agree with Ms Prins and would like to know if her scenario leads to hyper-inflation.
Higher rates => the already over-indebted average US-retail consumer that is living pay-check to pay-check is dead meat, and by extension the whole US banking system. Ergo, now that everybody is convinced rates to go higher, they will drop sooner rather than later. Time will tell if this line of thinking is correct.