Pat Buchanan On The Eternal Lure Of Nationalism

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
In a surprise overtime victory in the finals of the Olympic men’s hockey tournament, the Russians defeated Germany, 4-3.
But the Russians were not permitted to have their national anthem played or flag raised, due to a past doping scandal. So, the team ignored the prohibition and sang out the Russian national anthem over the sounds of the Olympic anthem.
One recalls the scene in “Casablanca,” where French patrons of Rick’s saloon stood and loudly sang the “La Marseillaise” to drown out the “Die Wacht am Rhein” being sung by a table of German officers.
When the combined North-South Korean Olympic team entered the stadium, Vice President Mike Pence remained seated and silent. But tens of thousands of Koreans stood and cheered the unified team.
America may provide a defensive shield for the South, but Koreans on both sides of the DMZ see themselves as one people. And, no fool, Kim Jong Un is exploiting the deep tribal ties he knows are there.
Watching the Russians defiantly belt out their anthem, one recalls also the 1968 summer Olympics in Mexico City where sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos stood on the podium, black gloved fists thrust skyward in a Black Power salute, asserting their separate racial identity
Western elites may deplore the return of nationalism. But they had best not dismiss it, for assertions of national and tribal identity appear to be what the future is going to be all about.
Some attendees at the CPAC conclave this past week were appalled that Britain’s Nigel Farage and France’s Marion Le Pen were present.
But Farage was the man most responsible for Brexit, the historic British decision to leave the EU. Le Pen is perhaps the most popular figure in a National Front party that won 35 percent of the vote in the runoff election won by President Emmanuel Macron.
And the most unifying stand of the NF appears to be “Let France be France!” The French people do not want their country invaded by unassimilable millions of migrants from Africa and the Islamic world.
They want France to remain what she has been. Is this wrong?
Is preservation of a country, the national family one grew up in, not conservative?
In Hungary and Poland, ethnonationalism, the belief that nation-states are created and best suited to protect and defend a separate and unique people, with its separate and unique history and culture, is already ascendant.
Globalists may see the U.N., EU, NAFTA, TPP as stepping stones to a “universal nation” of all races, tribes, cultures and creeds. But growing numbers in every country, on every continent, reject this vision. And they are seeking to restore what their parents and grand-parents had, a nation-state that is all their own.
Nationalists like Farage, who seek to pull their countries out of socialist superstates like the EU, and peoples seeking to secede and set up new nations like Scotland, Catalonia, Corsica and Veneto today, and Quebec yesterday, are no more anti-conservative than the American patriots of Lexington and Concord who also wanted a country of their own.
Why are European peoples who wish to halt mass migration from across the Med, to preserve who and what they are, decried as racists?
Did not the peoples of African and Middle Eastern countries, half a century ago, expel the European settlers who helped to build those countries?
The Rhodesia of Spitfire pilot Ian Smith was a jewel of a nation of 250,000 whites and several million blacks that produced trade surpluses even when boycotted and sanctioned by a hating world.
When Smith was forced to yield power, “Comrade Bob” Mugabe took over and began the looting of white Rhodesians, and led his Shona tribesmen in a slaughter of the Matabele of rival Joshua Nkomo.
Eighty-five percent of the white folks who lived in Rhodesia, prior to “majority rule,” are gone from Zimbabwe. More than half of the white folks who made South Africa the most advanced and prosperous country on the continent are gone.
Are these countries better places than they were? For whom?
Looking back over this 21st century, the transnational elite that envisions the endless erosion of national sovereignty, and the coming of a new world order of open borders, free trade and global custody of mankind’s destiny, has triggered a counter-revolution.
Does anyone think Angela Merkel looks like the future?
Consider the largest countries on earth.
In China, ethnonationalism, not the ruling Communist Party, unites and inspires 1.4 billion people to displace the Americans as the first power on earth.
Nationalism sustains Vladimir Putin. Nationalism and its unique identity as a Hindu nation unites and powers India.
Here, today, it is “America First” nationalism.
Indeed, now that George W. Bush’s crusade for democracy has ended up like Peter the Hermit’s Children’s Crusade, what is the vision, what is the historic goal our elites offer to inspire and enlist our people?
Comments
Without a strong bond we have no country... Border, Language Culture
Lure or DELUSION?
In reply to Without a strong bond we… by Stan522
See this: Patriotism and Manipulation of it by the State
https://medium.com/@stevebull_4168/patriotism-and-manipulation-of-it-by…
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Lure or DELUSION? by stizazz
I wouldn’t say nationalism is an eternal lure... it’s a natural lure. Pride in one’s kind and achievements is natural. The ONE anomaly to this truth is the white race today. The Jews have almost succeeded in breeding this survival necessity OUT of this most-exceptional people.
In reply to See this: Patriotism and… by skbull44
Your choices are:
Loyalty to your tribe (popular in Africa, parts of Asia)
Loyalty to your city (popular in Europe, in particular)
Loyalty to your state or province
Loyalty to your nation (popular in Russia, China, half of America)
Loyalty to the entire world/globalism
From that perspective, and realizing the frightening spectre of a handful of trillionaire elites running a globalized world, nationalism is actually the number one defense against these Satanic Globalists.
In reply to I wouldn’t say it’s an… by J S Bach
Pat wrote a pretty good piece, but failed to identity the (((group))) most responsible for attempting to undermine nation states and force global socialist governance on the entire world.
In reply to I wouldn’t say it’s an… by J S Bach
I would say that being a dual citizen should disqualify people from serving in our government (USA).
pods
In reply to Without a strong bond we… by Stan522
Or people with skin darker than a vanilla milkshake. In other words, only crackers.
In reply to I would say that being a… by pods
AND THAT'S exactly what the elites have been working overtime to rip from our grasp? Only to be replaced with slavery and TYRANNY!
In reply to Without a strong bond we… by Stan522
"Without a strong bond we have no country"
Intelligent and a united people are the greatest thread to any Gov't. The people out number the Gov't and the military combined. If people form as one, the Gov't has to change for the majority. They do as they please as long as there is 50% approval, but they cannot if there is 100% rejection. If they can dilute unity amongst the masses the Gov't will always do what they want. The moar mixture of culture, the moar separation of the people as a unit. Every culture will have their wants and needs and Gov't can cater to those that will put them in power.
"But growing numbers in every country, on every continent, reject this vision." Hopefully this continues and grows. We want to be individuals not a sheep farm for the elite to extract labour and wealth from us. People have to stop this nonsense. Stop voting for someone to rule over you. If we don't know where we came from, we won't know where we are going.
In reply to Without a strong bond we… by Stan522
Brilliantly said! Big daddy BUSH SR, has had US ON GLOBALIST AGENDA since the 70'S ! Dominating the media, JOLLYWEIRD and the popular culture, AS well as TAKING over the school systems, They have DUMBED us down into mindless preoccupied drones! I see KIDS walking along with their faces plastered to and I phone! They have IDEA ANYONE else exists? Separating us and turning US into autonomous units, with no unity, we're easy pickings for those who PREY on our finances and our children!
In reply to "Without a strong bond we… by Justin Case
The only way that diversity can survive over the long term is through Apartheid.
Switzerland is the proof of this. There is Apartheid between the Italian, French, German and Romansch Cantons. There is also a degree of Apartheid between Catholic and Protestant Cantons.
Switzerland has been stable and peaceful since William Tell helped free the Cantons from the Hapsburgs in the 12th century.
In reply to Without a strong bond we… by Stan522
Europe is way farther down the path of disintegration than the USA. Mexico, unlike the USA will arrest and jail anyone in their country illegally. That leaves Canada which I'm not too fond of. I think I'll rely on my 8+ years of prepping during obama.....
In reply to The only way that diversity… by Heros
I'm more interested in preserving European culture. The USA is a lost cause. I give it 5 years.....maybe 10-20 years at most if they can keep it going with their Bombing policies. But the world is getting sick and tired of it's bullying.
If you are smart make sure you have a major OUT from the USA when it collapses: passport, PMs, and a place to go.
In reply to Without a strong bond we… by Stan522
Ha ha, most of Europe is done. Germany, France, Italy Switzerland will all be some form of Stan in another generation. So unless you are in in one of the countries against immigration, you are already screwed.
In reply to I'm more interested in… by headless blogger
I watched a bit of the Olympics. One thing I noticed was that spectators didn't seem to be going out of their way to show their support for America, that beacon/spreader of democracy and freedom.
And this was in a "friendly" nation. A twist of Sally Field's famous Oscar speech comes to mind: "They don't like us. They really don't like us."
That's my sense anyway.
Some, of course, say this doesn't matter, but I think it does.
In reply to I'm more interested in… by headless blogger
If one does not subscribe to the Constitution/Charter/Whatever of the country, one should not immigrate, or be allowed to.
That rules muslims out of any non-muslim country.
In reply to Without a strong bond we… by Stan522
I'm kind of partial to the Kaiser-hymn https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rzjxy1rrkng
Heil dir im Siegerkranz - Anthem of the German Empire (1871-1918) (with Lyrics)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gCTTp5wL30
As well as "Heil Dir Hannover, heil! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqXv7Zs1FgE
They sure sound a lot like the subsequent English version of "God save the King/Queen", don't they? That's because before they called (re-labeled, re-packaged, re-branded) themselves as "House of Windsor", they were GERMAN. Check out the family tree of Queen Victoria.
My great-grand-parents had to sing this one... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tw9zXepzEzA (the Anthem of Austria-Hungary)
On the other end of the socio-economic spectrum you have these 2 gems:
1. from old Yugoslavia: Yugo rock anthem https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQzqV-6-4do (LMAO)
2. "The Internatiale", recent version in English https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUw_aaBjCpE
Getting more serious again...
It was (((Global-Lust Ashkenazi Banksters))), i.e. the banking houses under (((Rothschilds))), who decided to destroy the Old World Order (OWO) of Christian Feudalism, and replace it with the New World Order (NWO) of Talmudic Feudalism. They created a political divide at the level of Emperors (British, German, Russian -- all cousins), and then funded all sides. Having destroyed the OWO leadership was not enough for them.
Having risen to the top of the Totempole, they are completing their ambition of total global domination, by using the Brown and Black races as proxies and buffers, to ruin all OWO Values (Family, Community, Nation, Race). In its place, they want to replace it with a mongrel nation of neo-feudal, Zio plantation culture, and loyalty to the company/plantation only.
In reply to Without a strong bond we… by Stan522
I enjoy seeing people of my own race and nationality. Is there something wrong with that ?
In reply to Without a strong bond we… by Stan522
It's called tribalism... If you black or perhaps a muslim it's perfectly acceptable. If you are white, or of European descent, you are a RACIST according to the Lib PC culture.......
In reply to I enjoy seeing people of my… by DaiRR
the last refuse of the scoundrel.
In reply to Without a strong bond we… by Stan522
I love nationalism. I am an American and USA belongs to Americans not some globalist foreign fks. GW Bush is a fking war monger and should be tried for his war crimes.
If you all only would stay there instead of invading every country in the world.
In reply to I love nationalism. I am an… by aliens is here
Forget globalism. Forget nationalism. Localism is where the future must be because when the SHTF, it's your neighbourhood community that you will have to depend upon...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to If you all only would stay… by Manipulism
But if your community is not surrounded by like minded and friendly persons, you will have a difficult time maintaining your piece of the pie!
In reply to Forget globalism. Forget… by skbull44
Unfortunately, very likely.
In reply to But if your community is not… by Katos
Its not the citizens of the USA ,but the damned government. Most 80+% are fully against the conflicts past and present. This was one of the reasons Trump was elected, because he did show he was against conflicts at the time.
In reply to If you all only would stay… by Manipulism
And you believed him?!
In reply to Its not the citizens of the… by Jon_Locke
Hey, we haven't invaded EVERY country in the world. At least yet.
And these invasions aren't invasions. They are interventions. But we aren't "meddling." Please don't write on this forum that our government is meddling in the affairs of another. Because we are not. If anything, we are spreading democracy. And it was in our country's charter that we had to do this.
In reply to If you all only would stay… by Manipulism
If you all only would stay there instead of invading every country in the world.
In reply to I love nationalism. I am an… by aliens is here
It has to do with more than just "Nationalism", and I think we all know that.
In reply to I love nationalism. I am an… by aliens is here
Big daddy BUSH and the entire corrupt monster, now known as the U.S. government, which he had FILLED with LIKE minded satanists and pedophiles, who financially and physically PREY ON Americans, stripping us OF OUR wealth, and our childrens future! This DISPICABLE piece of SHIT, and his CRONIES, Clinton, DUMBA SS "DUBBYA", MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD OBAMA, AND EVEN JIMMY"PEANUT FARMER " Carter! Have ALL been manipulated and led by the deep state that BUSH SR HAS controlled since he took over the CIA back in the 70s. His WET DREAM OF A "NEW WORLD ORDER" AND HIS "NORTH AMERICAN UNION" could only be achieved by the HOLLOWINGOUT of America, WHILE boosting and raising the standard of living in Mexico! Is anyone really surprised that the entire democratic party is fighting TOOTH and nail to assimilate MILLIOMS of ILLEGAL immigrants, WHILE tens of millions of AMERICANS (seniors, vets, families) live in squalor and poverty in TENT cities across our nation? BUSH IS A DEMON! And he's filled our GOVERNMNT with LIKE minded ASSHOLES! Go TRUMP!
In reply to I love nationalism. I am an… by aliens is here
Western elites owe their very existence to nationalism.
Actually I believe the elites have gone " ALL IN" on the "NEW WORLD ORDER"!! THE enslavement of the entire world to a hand FULL of billionaires!
In reply to Western elites owe their… by Spaced Out
i didn't know all that and would have preferred to remain that way. Thanks for nothing.
That' our problem today! TO many people have chosen to remain ignorant and aloof to what's happening in our nation and world! This has allowed THESE slick ELITES to brainwash and dumb DOWN our nation, WHILE the pick our pockets and the skin from our backs! People better WAKE the FUCK up! TYRANNY and slavery will be no picnic!
In reply to i didn't know all that and… by buzzsaw99
The worldwide liberal establishment, the so-called elites, is a band of charlatans forcing open-immigration into western countries. Their nefarious plan is to dilute national identity, undermine Christianity and the family and replace it with a cultural Marxist/Frankfurt School agenda which they alone will control. Their tactics range from attempting to negate Brexit to labeling any dissenters as boorish fascists who are worthless rednecks. The ploy will fail. People are now wise to their intent and to where all this is headed.
I predict these arrogant elitists will be swept from power in a rising tide of nationalism that grows healthier by the day. It is why Trump won the oval-office. It is why the "Let France be France" movement has latched-on. It is why Putin and Xi Jinping easily retain power. Stopping the rise of Nationalism is fools errand... but fools, these elitists, are.
BRILLIANT!! But the left is still firmly entrenched in our political reality! AND with all votes being rigged, we're going to have to be very diligent in order to turn the tide in our favor! THIS disease has infiltrated every facet of our world. From global corporations to global charities! Trillions of dollars ARE being made by THESE satanists and pedophiles, AND THEY won't easily loose their HOLD on their prey!
In reply to The worldwide liberal… by Felix da Kat
What they CAN'T do is "starve the beast" (the state). They must "feed the beast." More and more fiat every day, week, year and decade.
Broken record: This is why they do everything they can to protect the printing press. And why they want no one to own or talk up gold and silver.
In reply to The worldwide liberal… by Felix da Kat
That German team will go down in infamy for stupidly giving the game away.
Buchanan is right to focus on the gold-medal hockey game and the Russians' celebration. This is strong symbolism and probably does tell us something about the spirit of a nation. Just like the USA's upset victory in 1980 did.
I also note that America's Olympic haul was far lower than expected. The cockiness I saw displayed by many athletes on Team America upon entering the stadium at the opening Ceremonies was perhaps not warranted.
Also, I heard no great ovation from Koreans when USA entered the stadium. Given that our nation is allegedly the only thing that stands between South Korea being over-run by North Korea, one might have expected a little more than polite applause.
In reply to That German team will go… by An Shrubbery
Nationalism is a fallacy, borders are purely imaginary.
True. Until, of course, your imagination gets you into a heap of shit.
In reply to Nationalism is a fallacy,… by Mr. Guts
True.
But the economics show that small is better than large for the individual and sadly too small can't survive against much larger opposition.
In reply to Nationalism is a fallacy,… by Mr. Guts
Not so, given the right terrain, and enough determination and weapons. Look at Switzerland and Afghanistan.
In reply to True… by css1971
In a purely cultural sense you may have a point, but if you look closely enough, you'll see that geography/climate has quite an influence on culture. So, in total, you are wrong.
In reply to Nationalism is a fallacy,… by Mr. Guts
you think so? Try crossing over into North Korea and see how well it works out for you.
In reply to Nationalism is a fallacy,… by Mr. Guts
American Nationalism
1. nationalism and patriotism are marketing tools to enhance brands
and encourage 4th of July sales, and bolster NFL spectacles and the NRA
2. brave Vietnam vets like Trump, Clinton and Romney are unselfish heroes
3. Americans hate other Americans more than anything
4. the military loses more taxpayer money than
any other criminal organization in the history of the world
Imagine a world where all the snorkel tubes are the same color, and they all smell like “boiled cabbage, urine, and farts" when they are unwrapped and used for the first time.
In reply to American Nationalism… by Deep Snorkeler
SADLY, as you say, our nation has been hijacked! Bit not by nationalists, it's been hijacked by GLOBALISTS! Big daddy BUSH SR, has been running our nation from the deep state since he was CIA DIRECTOR BACK IN THE 70'S! HIS new world order, "NORTH AMERICAN UNION " goal, meant AMERICA had to be destroyed and wage parity between Mexico, the US, AND Canada, had to be achieved! That' why THOUSANDS OF companies have moved THIER manufacturing TO Mexico, AND why OUR democrats are fighting TOOTH and nail to assimilate MILLIOMS OF illegal aliens, at the cost to american taxpayers! America cannot remain THE "GREATEST COUNTRY ON EARTH " if the GLOBALISTS WANT to achieve thier goals! Like Europe being flooded with tens of millions of Muslims! THE very fiber of thier culture and heritage is being drowned in a sea of immigration!
In reply to American Nationalism… by Deep Snorkeler