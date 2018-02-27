World's Largest Sovereign Wealth Fund Slashes Gunmaker Stakes

With stocks enjoying one of their best years this cycle in 2017, it will probably not come as a surprise that the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, the $1.1 trillion Norges Bank Investment Management, had ample reason to party: on Tuesday, the Oslo-based Norwegian Sovereign Wealth fund announced it had made more money in 2017 than in any other previous year in its history - the 2017 return was equivalent to $131 billion, roughly $358 million per day, and a whopping 13.7% return.
Owning on average 1.4% of the world’s listed stocks, the fund, which like the Swiss National Bank, largely follows indexes has some leeway for some active management. It's also in the process of double down on merging its fate with that of the global stock market, and is in the process of raising the share of stocks in its portfolio to 70% to improve returns even more.
The fund’s stock portfolio rose 19.4% in the year, while fixed income investments gained 3.3% and real estate grew 7.5%. It held 66.6% in stocks at the end of 2017 - a number which will rise to 70% in the coming months - 30.8%in bonds and 2.6% in real estate.
And, just like the SNB, its biggest equity investment in 2017 was Apple followed by Nestle SA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, while its largest fixed income holdings were U.S., Japanese and German government bonds.
Discussing the fund's results, CEO Yngve Slyngstad acknowledged that the fund’s growing exposure to the stock market means that returns may be more volatile in the future.
It won't however, have gunmakers to blame, because as the FT reports while the fund was adding billions in stock to current and new positions, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund was sharply reducing its stakes in the three largest listed gunmakers in the US amid the growing debate over how investors should react gun control and mass shootings.
Specifically, the Norwegian sov. wealth fund cut its stake in American Outdoor Brands (fka Smith & Wesson) by almost 90 per cent during last year. As of December 31 2017, the fund owned just 0.15% of the company.
In addition, the fund - Government Pension Fund Global - almost halved its stake in Sturm Ruger, another iconic US gunmaker, to 1% while it cut its holding in Vista Outdoor by a quarter to 0.7% .
The fund only discloses its ownership positions once a year and noted that the reduction took place in 2017, before the recent debate sparked by the killing of 17 in a shooting at a Florida school earlier this month.
While he was happey to discuss other aspects of his business, CEO Slyngstad was tight lipped when commenting on the individual company sales, but stressed that the fund had "not put these companies on a divestment route." It must have just happened by accident then...
Quoted by the FT, he said that "we don’t have a deliberate strategy with regards to gun use because this is not a sector that we are covering in our security selection strategies. Our changing ownership in these companies will be an effect of quantitative strategies more than any specific analytics."
Which is odd, considering that despite the lack of a "discretionary" decision, the Norges Bank's investment fund saw its gunmaker holdings tumble to almost nothing.
To be sure, the sensitive topic of whether or not to hold gunmaker shares is not new: while the fund is barred from owning a number of companies based on the products they make, from nuclear weapons and coal to tobacco and cluster munitions, it has previously proposed excluding oil and gas companies from its portfolio, but Slyngstad said any decision on gunmakers would be for the council of ethics, an independent body, to take, not the fund itself.
Semantics acrobatics aside, it appears that the decision had already been quietly made, and follows the active campaign by BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager and also the biggest shareholder in American Outdoor Brands and Sturm Ruger, to speak to gunmakers “to understand their response” to the school shooting but did not say whether it would reduce its stakes.
State Street, another large US investor, said it would talk to gunmakers “to seek greater transparency from them on the ways that they will support the safe and responsible use of their products”.
Finally, despite what appears to be a surge in demand and interest for guns, which we expect will translate in record top and bottom lines for gunmakers...
... the threat of continued gunmaker stock liquidations continues to depress the space, and as of this morning, gunmaker stocks saw continued selling pressing dragging them lower by over 5%.
The power of propaganda.
Evil "Gun-makers" should cancel all dividends and use that money to lower the prices of their products:)
Customers instead of Wall Street first...
How may gun owners own shares of "gun-makers"?
In reply to The power of propaganda. by Consuelo
Did anyone else catch how dangerous this statement really is?!
So when this market does finally top out and decide to correct (after reaching dizzying heights no doubt), who is going to catch these falling knives?........there will clearly be alot of them.
In reply to Evil "Gun-makers" should… by FireBrander
Gunmakers love Israhell. WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Owning on average 1.4% of… by mtl4
Good. Why would we want these faggots exerting any kind of ownership influence on publicly-traded gunmakers?
Within ten years, everybody will be making their own guns anyway. This is why the kikes are getting increasingly desperate to take our guns away now. They have accelerated their timetable to the point where their narratives are getting stretched and their methods are looking increasingly hamhanded, fake, and gay.
Jews whipping up a mob into a frenzy and using it to threaten the lawful authorities, after their attempts to achieve their despicable ends by manipulating the legal process fail...it's a strategy that goes all the way back to 33 AD.
It's the same thing every fucking time with these jews.
In reply to Gunmakers love ISRAHELL. by stizazz
Sell in the face of increasing sales. Brilliant idea.
In reply to Good. Why would we want… by Buckaroo Banzai
The financial costs of virtue signaling are indeed real. "You will make your sacrifices, goyim!"
In reply to Sell in the face of… by The_Juggernaut
BTFD!!!!
In reply to Sell in the face of… by The_Juggernaut
A lot of pension funds are getting overweight in Stawks! to hit their 7% yearly targets- this should all end well
In reply to Owning on average 1.4% of… by mtl4
300,000,000+ guns in the USA...1.3% of all deaths are gun related.
FBI - 2014 = 8,124 gun homicides.
Subtract out Black on Black and Gang on Gang because even with a 100% ban on guns, they'd still have guns and still kill each other...and how many murders do we have?...50% less?...I think that's fair.
~~~~~~~~~~~
300 MILLION PLUS GUNS
324 MILLION PEOPLE
4000 Gun related Murders.
..and gun ownership is the problem?
In reply to Evil "Gun-makers" should… by FireBrander
Hey there's a great sale here in Atlanta.
Buy a S&W AR 15, and get a handgun for free.
Comes with 10 30 round magazines and bullets.
In reply to Evil "Gun-makers" should… by FireBrander
Problem is your in Atlanta...
In reply to Hey there's a great sale… by ejmoosa
Sign me up!!
In reply to Hey there's a great sale… by ejmoosa
More Americans are being killed by drug overdoses than were bing killed by gun violence at its height in the 90s:
http://thesoundingline.com/taps-coogan-thought-recent-government-shutdo…
In reply to The power of propaganda. by Consuelo
You make that sound as if it is a bad thing......Druggies should all OD,,,,,and do the Country a favor. Improve the Species.
In reply to More Americans are being… by Four Star
Go to Google Shopping and put in ar15,theres not one,one result
In reply to The power of propaganda. by Consuelo
Creating an opportunity for their competitors.
In reply to Go to Google Shopping and… by khnum
Complete, unadulterated BULLSHIT!
In reply to Creating an opportunity for… by css1971
Startpage.com
Bitchute.com
Newsbud.com
Gold, Silver
Guns, Ammunition
Find Alternative Systems.
Long Agorism
In reply to Creating an opportunity for… by css1971
Fuck Google. AND fuck Google Shopping.
Go to www.gunbroker.com instead.
In reply to Go to Google Shopping and… by khnum
Do it Norway. You let your country be overun and destroyed by Islamic scum, its no surprise that you eliminate gunmaker stakes .... so much better to commit cultural and racial suicide on the alter of The Left with a clear conscience .... rape away, Islamic scum ... no Norwegian white male will stand to oppose you ...
In reply to The power of propaganda. by Consuelo
Bandwagon ethics. Bunch of hypocritical phonies.
In reply to The power of propaganda. by Consuelo
.
I don't, but now may be a good time to buy in. Gun sales always go up when the gun grabbers are all over TV.
In reply to Gun-maker stocks should… by FireBrander
THAT is the plan after all.
In reply to I don't, but now may be a… by Dumpster Elite
With Trump in office gun sales will be flat, at best.
In reply to I don't, but now may be a… by Dumpster Elite
play'n it in both directions.
kaching
Ooooohh, Kay!
Ms Creature came home last night and announced she would like a handgun upgrade. (380 to S&W 40).
She said her friend at work would like her first pistol.
Her friend might need some coaching and instruction too.
I guess it's time to go shopping. ... I normally hate to go shopping but I think I've been 'volunteered' for some part of this safari. ..... Probably just for load bearing and funding.
Live Hard, Never Argue With An Armed Woman On A Serious Shopping Mission, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to play'n it in both directions… by WillyGroper
Oh oh, slashing gunmaker stakes is going to remove $billions from weapons manufacturers, and that's going to drive up the cost of national defense. Bwahaha, and that's going to also make liberals have to pay more for defense. Hey, a good fcking deserves another, what comes around goes around.
don't care.
I will continuing buying and educating myself as the world goes in the wrong direction.
We are still headed to total catastrophic failure and chaos that will follow.
FSociety
Worlds largest wealth fund makes investment choices based on emotions and pc bullshit instead of doing what they are supposed to do, make money. Got it.
Dumping gun stocks should have been a no-brainer the second Trump was elected.
In reply to Worlds largest wealth fund… by Kurpak
2017 - the year everyone makes money, you know what is about to happen when everyone is profitable
Trumptards Rage. Impotence rules the day.
Troll Boy - do you just spout off to get voted down? Is that what gets you off?
In reply to Trumptards Rage. Impotence… by Dratpmurt
Apparently it is.
In reply to Troll Boy - do you just… by blueskyranch
So...doesn't S&W and other gun makers supply weapons to the military and police forces in this country and around the globe?
Seems stupid to base a decision like that on propaganda, but whatever.
I can't wait till something bad goes down and all these mother fuckers beg somebody to show them which end of the gun the bullets go into
Show'em the other end.
In reply to I can't wait till something… by Dragon HAwk
I love the picture with the imprint of "Smile! Wait for Flash" on the end of a .45 barrel. Good stuff!
In reply to Show'em the other end. by Falconsixone
Sounds like gun maker stocks are going to be on sale here soon! BUY BUY BUY
Boy oh boy, without millions of gun sales to civilians every year (who consume tons of metals to name a few like lead, iron, or wood and polymers) that's going to drive up the cost of national defense immensely, and that means gungrabbers are going to be paying way more taxes. Haha. You're going to get bitchslapped by the backside of the hand.
Maybe this is what Buffet is stocking up on cash for - he can then buy all the gun stocks when they drop below realistic pricing?
if one looks hard enough they will realize that there just aren't any stocks that are all sunshine and unicorns. oil companies, nope. doesn't global warming itself make norway evil? mic stocks, well, they kill all over the world so nope. monsanto? nigga please. car companies? there's that pesky global warming again. google - satan amazon - satan facebook - satan. banks - satan's little brother. you get the idea.
Brennan is Kurtz! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCiGTdtiOf4
Kurtz is Brennan!
Good. After the dust settles, I'll buy em!
I'm glad. And I hope their allies don't use guns to save them during the next world war like we did last time, since they are so opposed to guns.
We should do the world a favor and not try to save anybody from anyone or anything- let them work it out themselves.
In reply to I'm glad. And I hope their… by alter_
Haha liberals are going to get bitchslapped by the darkside of the moon because there's two sides to every decision. Oh you want guns to be gone? Sure, and you're going to pay more taxes for national defense, and more for lead batteries, more for cars, and more for just about everything. That's my second Amendment, you'll get beaten down with the dark side of the moon.
Must not want to make money. Gotta protect yourself from all the demorat shooters in the school yards be they kill teams, zombies or actors.
Drutmurt get down on your knees and see how it feels.