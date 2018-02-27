World's Oldest Gold Trader Fails To Find A Buyer

Last October, we reported that the world's oldest gold trader was for sale after a massive money laundering scandal may have terminally crippled one of the most iconic names in the business. According to the Financial Times, Canada’s Bank of Nova Scotia was exploring options for its gold business ScotiaMocatta, including a possible sale of Canada's most popular precious metals trader. As reported at the time, Scotiabank made the decision to sell ScotiaMocatta following a massive money laundering scandal centered on a U.S. refinery that involved smuggled gold from South America.
The ScotiaMocatta business, a mainstay in PM trading, is one of London’s main gold trading banks and is being sold by JPMorgan.
As the FT further reported, while physical gold trading has been in a cyclical decline in recent years, the “straw that broke the camel’s back” in prompting the sale was Scotiabank’s lending to Elemetal, a precious metals refinery in Dallas. Scotiabank was one of its biggest lenders, they said. The problem emerged in March, when US prosecutors accused workers at a subsidiary of Elemetal, NTR Metals in Florida, of a money laundering scheme using “billions of dollars of criminally derived gold” mostly from Peru.
This is where the story took a turn into a slightly surreal detour.
NTR imported more than $3.6bn of gold from Latin America between 2012 and 2015, the court documents allege. Two of the accused, Samer Barrage and Juan Granda, pleaded guilty to a charge of money laundering in plea deals. After the story came to light in March, Elemetal was kicked off the London Bullion Market Association’s “Good Delivery List” of gold refiners.
To be sure, this was an almost instant death sentence for the company as buyers will usually only buy gold from a refiner on the list. Indeed, in the same month, New York’s Comex futures exchange said it was no longer taking gold from Elemetal for delivery against futures contracts in the world’s biggest gold futures market.
And this is where the scourge of gold rehypothecation emerged, as in the scandal surrounding Elemetal, it became impossible for holders of Elemetal gold to sell the gold bars on, leaving them sitting in bank vaults, according to traders quoted by the FT. Buyers are reluctant to take the gold, given the investigations.
This means that hundreds of millions in loans made to Elemetal by ScotiaMocatta are suddenly stuck in limbo. It also means that one of five bullion banks that settle gold trades in the London market, the world’s largest, has effectively been blackballed. It was built on the 1997 purchase by Scotiabank of Mocatta Bullion, which traces its roots back to 1671. And with Mocatta crippled, Scotiabank, which has the biggest foreign presence of any Canadian bank, is focusing its international strategy on the Pacific Alliance, a Latin American trade bloc comprising Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia. It will also hope to find a willing Chinese buyer for the gold trading operation.
Well, fast forward 4 months later, when the sale process of the terminally tainted Scotia Mocatta appears to have failed, because according to Bloomberg, Bank of Nova Scotia "plans to keep" its ScotiaMocatta metals trading business, ending months of speculation on a potential sale.
The Canadian bank wasted no time to give the failed sale process a favorable spin:
"We recently concluded a strategic review of this business and I’m pleased to confirm that most of our key services and our key markets and key clients will be continuing," Dieter Jentsch, group head of global banking and markets, said Tuesday on a conference call with analysts.
The bad news: Scotia Mocatta will now see massive layoffs: "We will be exiting some markets, we will be simplifying our product suite, and we’ll be much more judicious about our allocation of capital and liquidity."
As Bloomberg reminds us, Scotiabank acquired the London Metal Exchange gold-dealing unit from Standard Chartered Plc two decades ago.
The business has more than 160 employees and 10 offices worldwide, including New York, London, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore, according to the bank’s website.
And so the chapter on the world's oldest gold traders comes to a close: ScotiaMocatta traces its origins to 1671 and is one of a dozen firms behind the London gold fix. It’s also part of a group of nine banks that sets the silver price in London. And, in light of the ongoing scandal that may have permanently tainted Scotia, preventing it from winning new warehousing business, the fabled history of one of the most venerable precious metal traders is likely to come to an end in the very near future.
Comments
once this starts happening to commodity traders in the essential commodities area, then shit gets real (you know, real stuff required for survival). not before. Gold, to 99.9% of the population is irrelevant, even though it still remains the preferred collateral at all central banks...
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
Notwithstanding, GOLD to 75K ...
In reply to once this starts happening… by LawsofPhysics
Looks to me like someone on the inside (@ NTR) knew the fraud and simply wanted to take for themselves that which Scotia Mocatta has been doing for years to PM investors.
I feel so bad that a bank got taken at its own game. And I find the arrogance by that bank to be unbecoming, as expecting to find a "buyer" of your tainted shit means you are delusional about your self worth and actually believe "you're richer than you think".
lol. And Fuck you Scotiabank.
In reply to GOLD to 75K ... by BaBaBouy
Some Pulp & Paper manufacturer will buy them in the end just to get the value of all that paper that they hold.
In reply to Looks to me like someone on… by nope-1004
Sure, along with bitcoin.
In reply to GOLD to 75K ... by BaBaBouy
Let's be crystal clear on what the message is here: all money laundering will be done in fiat dollars, using approved banks like BofA, Wells Fargo, HSBC, etc., to ensure all profits from such activities are consolidated under our (((watchful overlords))). Trying to get around this system by using competing forms of money laundering--i.e., gold-- will be squashed mercilessly.
Obviously the message went out that Scotia Mocatta must be punished for its transgressions, that's why no buyers materialized and Scotia is being forced to eat the full loss as they are forced out of this business entirely.
In reply to once this starts happening… by LawsofPhysics
So that implies that using Bitcoin for money laundering is fully endorsed? Or are they just next in line to face the firing squad?
In reply to Let's be crystal clear on… by Buckaroo Banzai
Only idiots would even think to use Bitcoin for money laundering. All transactions occur on a public ledger, and it is a pseudonymous--not anonymous-- protocol, which means when enough effort is applied, IRL identities can be discovered. Of course, back when few people knew what Bitcoin was, it was much more suitable for illegal activities. But now it's becoming clear that it's a poor choice for tax avoidance and illegal activity in general, because unlike centrally-controlled private-ledger schemes like the (((global financial system))), Bitcoin's public ledger and pseudonymity actually promotes open and honest behavior.
Privacy coins like Monero are better candidates for money laundering activity, but the problem with that strategy is, there is not enough liquidity or market cap in those coins to support any kind of meaningful money laundering.
The cryptocoin space is extremely confusing to (((them))), and they will continue lashing out at it ineffectually as they struggle to come to terms with it.
In reply to So that implies that using… by opport.knocks
So exactly what is bitcoin good for?
In reply to Only idiots would even think… by Buckaroo Banzai
so this is what needs to "happen" to the other houses in on the fix.
The blueprint for revolution is here. Trick them into receiving gold and then claim you gave them illegally mined Peruvian gold.
We could bring them down this year.
In reply to once this starts happening… by LawsofPhysics
I think you may have confused US people's thinking gold is irrelevant with other countries whose populations dwarf the US in doing all they can to protect their savings in gold and silver.
In reply to once this starts happening… by LawsofPhysics
The authors of the "London gold fix" can't find a buyer?
Imagine that.
Peter freaking Schiff will buy them all
In reply to The authors of the "London… by Bay of Pigs
and my PM p/f takes another hit...feel like George Cooney after the other George (Foreman) got thru
using me as a punching bag
so they buy Drug money gold...what is so bad about that.....do they switch to blood diamonds now
CIA will not stand for any competition
In reply to so they buy Drug money gold… by youngman
Scotia Moarcata could simply sell the gold division or its gold to CC buyers.
I got some HODLed BTC for the right price and conditions*. Or I'll pay with XMR upon COD/FOB.
* Private transaction, conducted outside of Canada or US.
Didn't Canada get rid of its entire physical Gold Reserves?
Yes. The JY Fed is holding it for them.
In reply to Didn't Canada get rid of its… by BitchesBetterR…
Just the stuff that isn't in 'deep storage'.
In reply to Didn't Canada get rid of its… by BitchesBetterR…
Yes it did...
The last 1.7 tonnes had evaporated by January of 2016.
*in 2001 they had about 37 tonnes & by 2003 it was down to less than 3 tonnes.
In reply to Didn't Canada get rid of its… by BitchesBetterR…
Yes that's right. Justin Trudeau thought that gold is worthless so he authorized Bank of Canada's sale of our last gold holdings.
Such a genius isn't he!
In reply to Didn't Canada get rid of its… by BitchesBetterR…
yes, they invested it in a pussyhat factory.
In reply to Didn't Canada get rid of its… by BitchesBetterR…
Scotiabank can't find a "buyer" because all of their phyz is on "paper"!...
Fixed it!!!
Stand For Delivery or Stand and Deliver ... Take your pick.LOL
In reply to Scotia bank can't find a … by Son of Captain Nemo
And what does the Chairman of that "reputable" entity say to all it's current and future investors?...
We regret to inform you that better then 2/3 of our Precious Metal holding(S) have been loaned out for the last 10 to 15 years and that if there should ever be a "run" on those account(s) with more litigation to secure physical holdings that are rightfully the owners YOU'RE IN A WORD "screwed"!!!
In reply to Stand For Delivery or Stand… by Ink Pusher
They are not the oldest. Egyptian texts cite gold trading in 3200BC and it probably went on long before that. Yogi would not approve of this type of bragging by a corrupt bank.
Well if they are stuck with that gold I am sure they can find a buyer at 50% spot, or maybe they are stuck with the loans that were using the Gold as Collateral. hmmm
I wouldn't be at all surprised to witness a snap weekend backdoor after midnight deal that flips this market into an unstoppable rampaging bull once the scope and depth of the actual manipulation is realized and acted upon immediately by those well positioned few that are poised for the imminent and now seemingly unavoidable return to a Global Gold Standard.
*We won't see it here on the ground until a few of the big dogs stand fast for full delivery without hesitation or reservation.
I P
I don't disagree one iota with what you just said...
But fear that day because something major will be taking place at the same time on the Korean Peninsula, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
Behold the worst gambler that ever lived LOSING ALL OF HIS "BETS" that blames his losses on everyone else but "himself"!
In reply to I wouldn't be at all… by Ink Pusher
They can print and disburse trillions more fiat than you can gold.
In reply to I wouldn't be at all… by Ink Pusher
If they can't find a buyer, it means that they've become "Accidental HODLers of Gold".
I hope they're HODLing bullion, not paper.
that's a lot of corzined gold my friends.
Hasn't affected Scotiabank's income or profit one iota. Reported today, almost double YOY income, profits and increase in dividend.
Nice skimming operation they have going isn't it?
In reply to Hasn't affected Scotiabank's… by east of eden
This is why we need free trade and solar panels. It will free all of us from suffering..
Watch it to the end, and you'll understand..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2589&v=QX3M8Ka9vUA
There is an economic structural revolution is happening.
Gimme that gold I will liquidate it posthaste.
Yawn
Gold in the earth is largely overestimated.
Hmmm, one of the world's oldest gold traders.
One heck of a long time to lie and steal from those stupid enough to do business with it. Had they been honest traders, they wouldn't be in this trouble in the first place.
So,we've read for years how actual gold PAPER is levered (double/triple counted) to actual physical gold, sometimes/some-banks, well, this can be many, many times over. Scotiametallica wants to sell fuckin' worthless/un-gold-backed paper, and we're to be surprised. I guess their pants were down when they were way toooooo levered. JMO
who would want the liability that scotia has in the fraud and serious manipulation of the gold market., China opened a brand new trading desk instead of buying this fraudulent old operation.