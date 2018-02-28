"Low Profile" BIll Ackman Is "All Gone" From Herbalife, Building A Stake In UTX

CNBC reports that billionaire (?) investor Bill Ackman's Pershing Square, which as of February 20 was nursing a -5.6% P&L loss for the year, after losing -4% in 2017, -13.5% in 2016 and -20.5% in 2015...
... and is increasingly desperate for a successful hail mary investment amid rising redemptions and outflows, has been building an activist stake in multinational conglomerate UTX. The size of Pershing’s position, as well as what sort of changes Ackman may seek at the industrial conglomerate, were unclear at this time.
Speaking to CNBC's Scott Wapner, Ackman said he thought it was a "great" company; news of the stake sent UTX shares over 3% higher.
Meanwhile, the company appears to have preempted the activist pressure and a conference last week, United Technologies' chief executive said the defense contractor is thinking of splitting up key parts of its business. The comments spurred a rally in the company's shares the following day.
"Is [United Technologies] a more valuable property together or is UTC better off in three separate businesses?" CEO Greg Hayes said at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami on Feb. 21. "That's the question for the board. That's the question we continue to study."
"There are, as you can imagine, significant dis-synergies with splitting up the portfolio, as well as one-time costs," Hayes added.
United Technologies would be the latest industrial conglomerate to explore such a move, after General Electric Co. said it may break out its primary businesses into publicly traded companies.
Ironically, in January, Reuters reported Bill Ackman is "looking to lower his public profile" after several years of disappointing returns.
"Ackman also plans to go silent, at least for awhile, the people said, a major change in style for one of Wall Street's most voluble investors."
Reuters also reported that Ackman planned to curtail all of his own marketing and public relations meetings associated with running a big hedge fund, which was understandable as the only PR people left at Pershing Square are those who have to deal with redemption requests. Ackman also laid off 18% of Pershing Square, including his personal driver.
"Ackman also laid off his driver, saying he can walk or take the subway to his Midtown Manhattan office."
In separate news, CNBC also reported that Ackman is now "all gone" from Herbalife, and has "unwound" his put position in the company which we said would face a dramatic short squeeze back in early 2013, when his massive short bet - which became the basis for a long-running feud with Carl Icahn - was first announced.
Ackman famously stated that Herbalife is "going to zero." Ealrier today, HLF stock hit an all time high.
Comments
" Ackman famously stated that Herbalife is "going to zero." Ealrier today, HLF stock hit an all time high. "
He had the right idea to bet on Herbalife going to 0. He ran into three problems.
1. Herbalife hasn't had enough time for the American market to implode since the FTC ruled against them.
2. Herbalife bought back all of its shares. https://www.forbes.com/sites/nathanvardi/2017/08/21/herbalife-launches-…
3. Carl Icahn is a monster to go against.
In reply to How the fuck do you lose… by Occident Mortal
In reply to He had the right idea to bet… by TheDude1224
He is more interested in his own profile rather than his funds performance.
In reply to He had the right idea to bet… by TheDude1224
Herbalife probably should be zero lol
but like Einhorn, Ackman gotta learn that fundamentals and value ain't what it used to be =p
In reply to i should have billions in… by buzzsaw99
All those years of buying oh so many other companies, laying off a hundred thousand or more employees, ruining local economies and NOW they want to divest them.
The Mike Milken's and Ivan Boesky's of the world should be stripped of all their wealth and their heads hung on pikes.
In reply to All those years of buying oh… by Honest Sam
His ideas are either enormous winners like General Growth or epic disasters like Valeant, Target and Herbalife. Say what you will, but the guy seems homerun or strikeout only.
"Ackman is now "all gone" from Herbalife." Wow. Still remember his very public campaign on how Herbalife was a fraud.
No doubt warrants a chapter or two in the memoirs of Icahn and the officers of Herbalife.
Would be interesting to know who his investors are/were; what kinds of people/organizations.
Has Ackman invested in crypto yet? Would be a great second act.
Herbalife is a fraud, bit when you're a front for CIA money laundering you are allowed to stay in business and nothing can take you down.
Bill "Wrong Way" Ackman strikes again. This guy doesn't know how to analyze companies and manage risk. If you want to make money on USD, do the opposite of Wrong Way and short the stock.