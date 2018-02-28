AG Sessions Responds To Trump's Twitter Taunt

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/28/2018 - 14:33

It looks like all those Saturday Night Live sketches portraying Jeff Sessions as an obsequious diminutive imp have gotten to the attorney general.

In a stiffly-worded response to President Trump - who earlier today castigated the AG for ordering the Justice Department's inspector general, an Obama-era holdover, to investigate FISA abuses - Sessions defended his handling of the FISA investigation by saying he followed the "appropriate process" by ordering the IG to investigate and that, as long as he remains attorney general, he will "continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor."

 

 

 

Of course, as one twitter user reminds us, Senate Republicans have said they will not confirm another AG nominee if Sessions is forced out.

 

 

The statement elicited a wave of incredulous responses from twitter users, who were surprised by Sessions' strongly worded response.

 

His response begs the question: Will their spat end here? Or will we soon hear from a (no doubt infuriated) Trump?

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 44
Vote down!
 0
NoDebt JimmyJones Wed, 02/28/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

Mr. Trump, you hired the guy.  Quit bitching and fire him.  Personally, I would have asked for his resignation the same day he recused himself from... well, pretty much everything.

You let Flynn hang around too long and you were damaged by it.  You let Comey hang around WAY too long and were damaged by it.  And now you've got Jeff "Recusal" Sessions hanging around for more than a year after he should have been shown the door AND YOU ARE BEING DAMAGED BY IT.

You should have one firing per week, just like when you were on TV doing 'The Apprentice', and Sessions should be the first one to get his head chopped off in the pilot episode.

 

Vote up!
 17
Vote down!
 0
Buckaroo Banzai NoDebt Wed, 02/28/2018 - 14:18 Permalink

You can't blame Trump for what Obama and Hillary did to Flynn. And frankly I'm looking forward to Flynn rejoining the administration sometime around 2019 when this shit finally gets resolved.

As far as Sessions goes, it's obvious that Trump is trying to light a fire under this guy and get him angry. Sessions needs to flush out his headgear and stop pretending the world gives a shit about his "southern gentleman" act. Now, maybe it isn't an act, and Sessions is simply a sincere artifact of times gone by, but either way he needs to check himself before he wrecks himself. Trump is motivator and a manipulator, and Sessions is forcing him to dig deep into his bag of tricks to change Sessions' behavior and start getting shit DONE.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
new game NoDebt Wed, 02/28/2018 - 14:37 Permalink

oh, and the republicans won't confirm a nomination if jeffy is shit canned. wtf. Now, with that stmnt, there is enough evidence that this do nothing republican majority is nothing but a front to the obvious.

the majority are in concert working against trump AND the charade of red/ blue just got the mask ripped off.

and that is why nothing is happening...

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
curbjob NoDebt Wed, 02/28/2018 - 15:27 Permalink

"1.  Attorney General Rudy Giuliani.  Doesn't that have a nice ring to it?"

 

Sorry.

Like Sessions, no balls ... cept in his case they were surgically removed due to prostate cancer. 

 

Aside; Sessions is a closet fag but his god says it's better to live a lie.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Prophet of Rage NoDebt Wed, 02/28/2018 - 15:28 Permalink

No Debt- I only have one response:

1. In the late 1990s the Mayor oversaw the creation of a state-of-the-art $13 million emergency command center to coordinate the city’s disaster recovery and response efforts. Located on the 23rd floor of World Trade Center Building 7, just across Vesey Street from the Twin Towers, the center — dubbed by local press at the time as “Giuliani’s bunker”– included reinforced, bulletproof, and bomb-resistant walls, its own air supply and water tank, beds, showers to accommodate 30 people, and three backup generators. It could be used to monitor all of New York’s emergency communications frequencies and was staffed 24 hours a day.

And yet, remarkably, on the morning of 9/11, neither Mayor Giuliani nor any other city personnel or police or fire department officials were in the bunker after the Twin Tower strikes.

He was a collaborator in what happened that day.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
11b40 NoDebt Wed, 02/28/2018 - 14:37 Permalink

I started saying about a year ago that Trump should fire Rosenstein first, then replace him with a strong, bulldog believer in MAGA.  Someone from flyover country without all the DC baggage.  Since the Senate will not confirm a new AG, wait until the new number 2 is in place, then fire Sessions....and tell the Senate to pound sand.  The new #2 will do just fine as the acting AG.

Where there is a will, there is a way.  Just not enough will.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 3
Blue Steel 309 1.21 jigawatts Wed, 02/28/2018 - 14:07 Permalink

Donning a yalmuka and visiting the wailing wall tells us 2 or 3 things about any politician, if not more

 

*they are ignorant that the wall is a Roman fortress

  - that the ritual is a simulated fornication with a female Babylonian (goddess/demon) - look it up. They are ""praying" to Ishatar goddess of love/sex, so the "bowing" is actually the thrusting of hips, if you look at it again.

* they are not Christians, because religions by definition are mutually exclusive, and Christianity was a rejection of the Hebrew religion as spelled out in the NT numerous times

* They are not loyal to America, as demonstrated by their prostration to the foreign power of Israel, by committing this act

* Jewish/Israeli lobby has more power in US politics than any sovereign state should tolerate from any moral, legal, and existential viewpoint.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Boxed Merlot Blue Steel 309 Wed, 02/28/2018 - 14:30 Permalink

...the wall is a Roman fortress...

Exactly. The temple in Jesus' day was a Roman garrison attached to a large walled enclosure which included, among other structures, the rebuilt Temple, where the Jewish leaders kept their Gold deposits inside their "Holy of Holies" vault which was audited once a year. Jesus' rebuke of their trusting in their hoard as evidence of their superiority is logical as it's actually a dependence and observance of the rule of law that leads to freedom and speaks as well to the Roman military force that was actually protecting "their" hoard, (the same one), from Jewish pillaging. Two sides of the same "coin", so to speak.

This safekeeping arrangement was even foretold in advance of having a point in time when Rome would repatriate what was being held in trust as other nations had done centuries before.

They're both objects of ridicule by Christ's own teaching. What's old is new again.

jmf