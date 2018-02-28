Browbeaten Sessions Dines With Rosenstein After Spat With Trump

After a day of taking heat from the President over a "disgraceful" investigation into FISA abuse, Attorney General Jeff Sessions grabbed dinner Wednesday night with his deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and the Solicitor General, Noel Francisco.
Sessions and Rosenstein have finished their dinner pic.twitter.com/fDSIwvh6RM— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 1, 2018
While it's anyone's guess what the trio discussed, the image of Sessions, dining with Rosenstein - who signed off on one or more "Steele dossier" FISA applications - is unmistakable: Sessions enjoys the culinary delights of the swamp.
From refusing to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate the suspected Awan family spy ring, to seemingly covering for the FBI's mishandling of evidence in the Uranium One case - which Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein were directly involved in, to now relegating the FISA abuse investigation to the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) instead of appointing a second Special Counsel - many believe Sessions has been stonewalling for the establishment.
But wait... could this be 4D chess? Perhaps Sessions simply doesn't trust anyone "from the swamp" to lead Special Counsel investigations - and Inspector General Michael Horowitz - who Trump referred to as an "Obama guy," is about to set D.C. on fire with his upcoming OIG report. He also fought the Obama administration for several years to restore OIG powers which the previous administration stripped. You can read more about Horowitz here, and will likely conclude that he's no "Obama guy."
Earlier in the day, President Trump fired off an angry tweet rebuking Sessions for asking the OIG - an "Obama guy," to "investigate potentially massive FISA abuse."
Trump said the investigation will "take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn't the IG an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL!"
Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018
Sessions fired back in a stiffly-worded statement to Trump, defending his handling of the FISA investigation by saying he followed the "appropriate process" by ordering the IG to investigate and that, as long as he remains attorney general, he will "continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor."
AG SESSIONS STATEMENT: “We have initiated the appropriate process that will ensure complaints against this Department will be fully and fairly acted upon if necessary...." (1/2) https://t.co/MXsl6QF0r3— Adam Levine (@cnnadam) February 28, 2018
AG SESSIONS STATEMENT CT'D: "As long as I am the Attorney General, I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor, and this Department will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution. “ (2/2) https://t.co/MXsl6QF0r3— Adam Levine (@cnnadam) February 28, 2018
On its face, Sessions publicly "swimming with the swamp creatures" while appearing to stonewall several legitimate investigations into potential espionage, election interference, and pay-for-play has infuriated those who expected Hillary to be in jail by now, along with the Awans and corrupt FBI and DOJ officials (some of whom are still collecting paychecks).
On the other hand, perhaps Sessions knows that Inspector General Michael Horowitz is simply the best man for the job, and today's entire exchange between Trump and Sessions was nothing more than theater while ongoing investigations mature.
One has to wonder; in a swampy town like D.C., who would lead a second Special Counsel into anything anyway?
Sessions should be investigating Rosenstein, not dining with him.
This seems like obvious theater to me. Trump distances himself from investigations while at the same time pretending to be at odds with Sessions. AG will instantly turn into a media darling. Then Sessions drops the hammer
In reply to M by Slippery Slope
Ben Garrison...your table is ready.
Ben is the best.
On a side note, Jeff doesn't appear very worried.
Why? Because the Trump thrashing is all theater to silence the Muppets.
"Trump Thrashes Sessions, Part VI"
Emmy Nominate Romantic Comedy!!!
The Critics Loved It
Leaves Audiences Breathless With Tears In Their Eyes
Buy your tickets at Fandango.
In reply to This seems like obvious… by Mr Pink
I second the motion.
Now pass the bong.
(You're asleep, right Jeff?)
In reply to Ben Garrison...your table is… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
Next to me, he's the best political cartoonist ever.
Cracks me up every time.
In reply to I second the motion. by Bone-Machine
That cartoon says it all.
In reply to He's the best political… by monkey-EGO
pizza and hot dogs?
In reply to That cartoon says it all. by Anarchyteez
Me like Jeff Sessions. Me think he good man. He not perform the anal sex. Good for him. He not a dirty sodomite. Wonderful.
In reply to pizza and hot dogs? by cheka
His inaction figure isn't showing the severed marionette strings, nor does it have an entrance for hand operation. I'd ask for my fiat back, but I somehow feel I still got my money's worth.
In reply to I second the motion. by Bone-Machine
Brilliant observation IV.
Not to mention that your conclusion is spot on.
Ben must have been a little hung over from his LSD trip the night before.
He's usually 100%. I'm deducting 2% for his oversights.
Now, I'm gonna trow ya some well deserved upvotes.
We need detail guys like you to help run things.
Come on people, upvote IV.
In reply to His inaction figure isn't… by Implied Violins
By the way. Think about this:
The leader corrupts the followers by telling them lies.
The followers corrupts the leader by pretending to believe the leader.
This creates a dynamic relationship where the leader and the followers accept each others dilusions.
Tragedy usually follows.
And you all thought Bone was a dumb son-of-a-bitch.
Now trow me a bone m.f.'ers.
In reply to Brilliant observation IV… by Bone-Machine
Some hater just down voted all of my posts on this thread.
Bone knows, Bone sucks lots of oxygen when Bone gets liquored up. So what. You got a problem with Bone?
Some day Bone gonna have ya bones Mr. Hater.
Boom! shakalaka! boom!
In reply to werw by Bone-Machine
Browbeaten Sessions Dines With Rosenstein After Spat With Trump
My response: President TRUMP is probably sensing that the American people are demanding to see JUSTICE for these career criminals. I certainly know that I am loosing patience.
I am OK with the POTUS putting some pressure on the AG for results. We need to move the JUSTICE train along and pick up the pace.
The SWAMP is wide and deep. I am especially concerned with actions to date of "OBOZO", Holder and Clinton. These three are dangerous people looking to bring down America.
The days are indeed evil.
In reply to I second the motion. by Bone-Machine
Wishful thinking is no way of going through life.
In reply to This seems like obvious… by Mr Pink
Thought he only left the lair between 3 and 5pm for the early bird special.
In reply to This seems like obvious… by Mr Pink
Yes, and bedtime is after Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy at 8pm sharp with a fresh Depends on.
In reply to Thought he only left the… by spieslikeus
Funny how we have come a long way with computer intelligence, yet human intelligence not so much it seems. there is less truth available now then ever.
In reply to This seems like obvious… by Mr Pink
How and more importantly , WHY, do you suppose that human intelligence would grow?
evolution doesn’t occur in vast mingling groups. Your iPhone does more than Aristotle’s but that doesn’t make you smarter or more enlightened. In fact, the more we ignore the past and thinking from the past, the dumber we get.
In reply to Funny how we have come a… by FIAT CON
Wrong, evolution does occur in vast mingling groups, e.g. human beings now.
As for human intelligence, growing or shrinking, how could you tell? Watch Youtube's Flynn on the Flynn Effect for the reason no IQ measurements can possibly tell you that, they don't work a cross generations nor cultures. I predict average intelligence is growing, tho average IQ can't. Growing because less disease and more food, can't because average IQ has to be 100, thus the IQ tests are renormed every year.
I could argue as well that the more we ignore the past, which had very many stupid ideas through the centuries, the smarter we get.
Your arguments are not very good, seems to me.
In reply to How and more importantly ,… by A Sentinel
Us military performed autopsies on many many in the 1940s, they found about 20 percent had undeveloped brains, thought it was disease related. They found circumcisions also at 20 perecent and on those with undeveloped brains but did not at that time think to link the two.
in the 1990s repeated with fewer USA bodies, 75 percent were circumcised and those had the smaller undeveloped brains.
So much for the constant comments re the intelligence of the circumcised ((ones }}
As well brain size is smaller over the last couple of hundred years as people moved to cities and less complex work and survival skills dropped way down.
In reply to Wrong, evolution does occur… by lew1024
The Last Supper
In reply to M by Slippery Slope
Shamus001, you state the question "in which the world surrounds the Jews to slay them?" It is not the jews who will be surrounded it will Be the Church-the Saints of Christ and the faithful from the old testament who actually kept the law both gentile & jew.
You have been sorely abused by the scofieldization of Christianity here in the states and the uk. You adhere to a doctrine that began in england in the mid to late 1800's and popularized by the jew backed scofield commentary Bible beginning in 1909.
Check on the Bible and actually read it without filtering it through your commentaries and other jew supremacist published so-called Christian books.
You may not be aware that jew supremacist rupert murdoch bought zondervan Bible co. many many years ago. The jew supremacists control the major Christian publishing. Their Nelson Niv Bible takes out the blood of Christ in 12 or 13 different places compared to the KJV.
The jew supremacists have waged a war against God & his Christ for at least 167 years here in the states. Lok who is behind all the law suits condemning the 10 commandments, school prayer, Christian themed curriculum, and any thing related to Christ in the public square- it is the jew supremacist Aclu, Adl, Zoa, Splc and on & on.
Open your eyes and realize that you and all your fellow Christian-zionists have been hoodwinked.
A book came out in 2006 titled " America America Who Has Bewitched You" it had to be published by a small private publisher. That book written by a long term Christian is all but non existent, it exposes the jew supremacist anti-Christ machine and it got walloped by those same jew supremacist mobsters.
Jesus told the jew supremacists that "Your house is left unto you DESOLATE" and it is.
In reply to The Last Supper by junction
Swampmates
Fuck them
In reply to M by Slippery Slope
It's an investigative dinner interview.
In reply to M by Slippery Slope
Maybe Rosenstein is King of the Swamp, and was giving Sessions further marching orders.
Exactly, Rosenstein is leading Sessions around by the nose. It is because Sessions is one of the brain washed racial Christians of the south. He's in a racial caste system of the Jew on top, then whites and the people of color and blacks are on the bottom.
This is the belief system conditioned into the South during the 1920's to 1940's because the Jews supported segregation and extermination of blacks through Margaret Sanger new abortion program. She made speeches at KKK rallies and was published etc. The entire South follows this philosophy, and it has spread nationwide. The main followers is the white lower social economic class.
Alabama would be considered a key racial Christian caste system state of mind.
Sessions is a old South mind, and he's pushing his white superiority mind with the illegals and the MS13 rants, but his other mind is the Jew is at the top of the racial caste food chain and this is supported by his strong racial Christian belief system. Rosenstein for Sessions has a spiritual mystical relation because Rosenstein is a Jew.
This is why NYC Trump doesn't understand this mind set. It's a prevalent mind set of the lower social economic whites which is his main support base.
In reply to M by Slippery Slope
Beatin.. it..
hehehe.
smile for the cameras boys.
sessions hands above table ensures he not the one circle jerking..
but where the fuck is that tail of his??
bet the tip is getting stinky.
Sweet Jeff had the Tube Steak Smothered In Underwear
With a side dish of infant foreskins sauteed in kittens blood.
In reply to Sweet Jeff had the Tube… by Juggernaut x2
Several men in suits; some fun dinner.
Discussing golf, geritol and great grandkids no doubt.
they were discussing kids, alright
In reply to Discussing golf, geritol and… by KimAsa
I hope they ate a nice big salad for dinner.
Too much pizza is very unhealthy.
In reply to they were discussing kids,… by Juggernaut x2
I noticed they were drinking white wine, so they probably had something with walnut sauce. I am sure the salad, however, was as good as anything one could find on the map.
In reply to I hope they ate a nice big… by BarkingCat
Birds of a feather flock together.
An interesting journey lies ahead. None of us know who Jeff Sessions really is, so its a coin flip as to how this will turn out. But we do know all politicians are very capable liars.
Has to be theatre. Trump appointed Sessions, maintains Sessions, could fire Sessions and does not fire Sessions. Drama. Either Sessions is behind-the -curtain on Trump's side working on the big shoe to drop or Trump has been threatened by the deep state to the extent he must maintain no-doer Sessions to assure he treads lightly on deep state sneakers.
Wouldn't surprise me. I'm sure Sessions knows the legal procedure and is a stickler for doing things by the book.
By all accounts Horowitz has been doing a great job. Just look at the extent of the opposition they threw in front of him, there's your proof. We should be hearing about his results very shortly.
Trump is a real estate developer, not a lawyer. He seems to have had a bad day opening his mouth without prior legal consultation. I think what upsets him on this issue is he was counting on it to hit the wire in time for election season.
In reply to Has to be theatre. Trump… by SheHunter
This what citizens need to do, follow the politicians around take notes and photos of what company they keep.
It would also be nice to NSA them, you know, to keep them honest... just like they do to us.
How can you not crate a deep state without term limits in the heads of these departments as well political leaders.
They said it was an upscale restaurant. The table they're sitting at, looks like the Robertos special.[next to the Mens room]
Glass of D.C. swill water $50.00.
Sessions looks like a fucking mechanical geriatric Muppet.
We need to "chip" these people (heads of ... political leaders..) with microphones 24/7, cameras .... Deep State the Deep State!
What exactly came of the last time Trump "berated" Sessions on twitter?
I honestly don't recall, but i'm pretty sure, it was nothing of consequence.
I don't think Trump and Sessions have some grand plan here.
See the wine rack behind the table? Obviously a pricey joint. Jeez, I wonder who paid for that meal.
"Look around the table. If you don't see a sucker, get up, because you're the sucker."
In reply to See the wine rack behind the… by Celotex
The "swamp" scum met him for dinner and a lecture on what "not to do". Go home, turn off the TV and go to bed grand pa .
Trump isn’t going to fire Sessions. Bet Rosy trusts Sessions a little more now that they seem to be in near by boats.
Sessions was a Senator. The Senate moves at a glacial pace.
Sessions and Rosenstein are both lapdogs for our corrupt Deep State.
They are working hard to cover up all the many, many crimes committed by the Deep State.
Trump needs to grow a pair and axe these two scumbags ASAP.
I wonder if it will ever occur to the Fake News what they are doing...this administration and family, friends are harassed,slandered and genuinely being covered as a hostile entity beyond anything remotely rational unless one is of the diehards..it’s so over the top it’s genuinely turned people against the concept of the press and it having a worthwhile use to people I know who never would say such things..it’s beyond recoverable at this point...I’ve a.ways liked ZH style and this place keeps me laughing at this Fake News..few sites have this take anymore outside the bubble ...
Where's a disgruntled psychotic teenager, ignored by the FBI when you need one.