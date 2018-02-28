Consumers In Surprising Places Are Borrowing Like Crazy

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,
The Money Bubble is inflating at different speeds in different places. But apparently no culture is immune:
Household Debt Sees Quiet Boom Across the Globe
(Wall Street Journal) – A decade after the global financial crisis, household debts are considered by many to be a problem of the past after having come down in the U.S., U.K. and many parts of the euro area. But in some corners of the globe—including Switzerland, Australia, Norway and Canada—large and rising household debt is percolating as an economic problem. Each of those four nations has more household debt—including mortgages, credit cards and car loans—today than the U.S. did at the height of last decade’s housing bubble.
At the top of the heap is Switzerland, where household debt has climbed to 127.5% of gross domestic product, according to data from Oxford Economics and the Bank for International Settlements. The International Monetary Fund has identified a 65% household debt-to-GDP ratio as a warning sign.
In all, 10 economies have debts above that threshold and rising fast, with the others including New Zealand, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, Hong Kong and Finland.
In Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, the household debt-to-GDP ratio has risen between five and 10 percentage points over the past three years, paces comparable to the U.S. in the run-up to the housing bubble. In Norway and South Korea they’re rising even faster.
The IMF says a five percentage-point increase in household debt over a three-year period is associated with a hit to GDP growth of 1.25 percentage points three years down the road. The historical record suggests that large debts lead to a short-term economic boost but long-term struggles, as a greater share of the economy’s resources go to servicing the spending binge associated with high debts. The IMF also finds rising household debts are associated with greater risks of banking crashes and financial crisis.
“When household credit goes up too fast, the fact is, it doesn’t end well,” said Guillermo Tolosa, an economist at Oxford Economics.
The disparate economies on this debt list, though far apart geographically, actually have much in common. They are mostly wealthy with well-developed financial systems and avoided the worst of last decade’s global financial crisis. Their housing markets didn’t collapse dramatically. They weren’t the focus of fiscal debt crises. When nearly the entire world was in recession in 2009, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea managed to keep growing.
Compared with the euro area, the U.S., or Japan they looked like little outposts of stability.
But as economist Hyman Minsky once said, stability can be destabilizing. They attracted capital and their interest rates followed the rest of the world’s rates lower, sparking housing booms that are now a source of risk.
During the U.S. housing bubble, home prices nearly doubled from 2000 to their peak in 2006, according to the Case-Shiller home price index. In Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Sweden home prices have more than tripled by some measures.
Collectively, those 10 economies have $7.4 trillion in total economic output and a household debt stock about the same size. Taken as a whole, that’s more than the output of Germany or Japan. Moreover, many of them have a large stock of adjustable-rate mortgages that could suddenly become more costly to service should global interest rates rise.
Note that this article’s first sentence — “A decade after the global financial crisis, household debts are considered by many to be a problem of the past after having come down in the U.S., U.K. and many parts of the euro area.” — was outdated before it was written. As the chart below illustrates, US consumers are back to borrowing like it’s 2006. November was a credit card orgy and December was about twice the year ago level.
And has there ever been a case of a country’s house prices tripling in a decade without causing a crisis? That kind of data doesn’t seem to be available but it’s a safe bet that the answer is either “rarely” or “never.”
Comments
I don't care what everyone else is doing.
I am staying out of debt.
Good for you but you still owe a portion of the $21 trillion debt our gov't owes.
In reply to Get out of debt. by hedgeless_horseman
So, if roughly half of the USA pays taxes, then my per capita portion is a mere $140,000.
The reality is that our debt-based monetary system is spread across the globe, and every user of every currency bears the burden to some extent.
In reply to Good for you but you still… by aliens is here
Our only debt is our house, which is 75% done. We could accelerate it but we are saving for another property we plan to pay cash for. We listen to Dave sometimes, and agree that debt is not your friend. It was a hard lesson but we eventually learned.
We have a spread sheet where every expenditure gets logged in the budget. If you run out of food money, wait. We are at the point where we run under budget almost every month. We also have several sub accounts at the Credit Union, each getting paid every month. Examples are; Automobile replacement, Vacations, Taxes, Insurance, Education, Savings, Emergencies.
You can't plan for everything, but it sure helps when Insurance come due to just send off the full amount because you planned.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
If high stability is destabilizing then is high instability stabilizing?
In reply to Our only debt is our house,… by Mr. Universe
debt demand behaving as it should. skype lowered the price of credit. basic econ says demand will increase
skype know this and have engineered it
In reply to If high stability is… by Stuck on Zero
I like the way you run your finances. Great job!
In reply to Our only debt is our house,… by Mr. Universe
In reply to Our only debt is our house,… by Mr. Universe
What you are doing should be taught in every high school.
Why isn't it?
In reply to Our only debt is our house,… by Mr. Universe
http://www.usdebtclock.org/
just $171,348 per tax/payer. what's the big deal?
In reply to Good for you but you still… by aliens is here
I would pay my share right now for Allodial title rights.
In reply to http://www.usdebtclock.org/… by Antifaschistische
i don't.
i never agreed to any such thing.
as far as "our" government, it's a system of control that's imposed by the use of violence, i didn't agree to it, i don't support it, and those who claim to be "the government" are the enemy, they should be opposed, not supported.
those that took out the debts should be made to pay.
In reply to Good for you but you still… by aliens is here
Corporate debt/GDP return to record highs as yields are surging. This can't end well...
Desperation or stupidity?
In reply to Desperation or stupidity? by Easyp
Broke, stupid and desperate.
In reply to Broke. by FreeShitter
But if you borrow to buy stocks or cryptos, its not stupid at all.
In reply to V B by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
There are millions of people going into debt soley to make it seem like they are capable of maintaining a standard of living no longer possible.
I respectfully decline to participate in that racket.
In reply to V B by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
Possessions own you rather than the other way around. They come with a high price tag even when you paid cash.
Nomads discovered this long ago.
In reply to There are millions of people… by Lt. Frank Drebin
Only if you afraid to lose your possession.
It doesn't own you if you don't care about it.
In reply to Possessions own you rather… by Stuck on Zero
Availability of credit is financially destroying these individuals who cannot do basic math and want to keep up with the Joneses.
Fuck the Joneses.
I have never owned a new car and never had a car loan. All mine were paid for by cash.
As far as credit card debt, the banks regard people like me as freeloaders. I use the card and pay off the balance every month.
I don't live on a budget and probably spend too much...Actually, I do spend too much, so I am still feeding the consumerism beast, but if my income dropped by 3/4 , I know that I could quickly adjust and be just fine.
I could probably save a ton of money in food by looking at the sales flyer and buying based on that.
I grew up very poor and that is how my mother was able to feed us and provide shelter while still adding money to her savings account, while working a very low paying job.
In reply to There are millions of people… by Lt. Frank Drebin
Agreed.
And there are those worth millions yet who maintain a modest, old-fashioned standard of living.
The Millionaire Next Door's "startling" discovery.
In reply to There are millions of people… by Lt. Frank Drebin
what's interest on a savings account nowadays? 1.5%? anyone with any brain cells left in their skull knows real inflation is more than that so you'd have to be an absolute idiot to put money into a "savings" account. Here too-big-to-jail too-big-to-fail bank, take my money and hold it for me for a while. Feel free to invest it in derivatives, lend it out to people at 30% interest, send it overseas to fund the war on drugs, and then after a few years i can get it back with 1.5% interest. meanwhile prices of everything i'm buying went up 10-15% or more. that's a great fucking deal, where to i sign up? why aren't more people "saving"?
The ROI on the 6-GPU Ether mining rigs I built is just over one year, or put another way, almost 100% annual return.
Plus, learning to mine crypto is way more fun than giving money to the bank.
In reply to savings will go up when… by ted41776
I have some questions for you HH. Are there specs on that rig? I have a gaming PC that is decent. How are you mining ETH? With a mining pool? More information, please.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Six refurbished 1060 6gb GPUs per rig, over clocked to more than 22mh/s, open air case with fans, running EthOS on a BioStar MOBO with Kaby Lake Dual-Core 2.9 GHz, 4GB ram, into a pool.
Ebay is your friend.
http://ethosdistro.com/kb/
In reply to I have some questions for… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Cool, thanks! But how are you mining? What program? I looked into a few months ago and it wasn't clear to me how exactly to mine. What program are you using? Again, thank you!
What pool are you using? So is Ethos the pool and the program? It looks like there are videos. Will watch!
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Yes, either watch the videos, or do what I did. Bribe an experienced crypto miner with really good booze.
In reply to Cool, thanks! But how are… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Mrs. Tippy wants a new car. Two of her sisters have recently bought new cars, and hers is ten years old, and now she has her heart set on a new car with heated seats, a backup camera, blue tooth navigation, all the bells and whistles. Dammit!
Why does everyone else on the planet but me get these yearnings for expensive "stuff"? I must be some kind of freak.
My so so cheap smart phone is 4 years old. I have no desire to get a new one. When this one quits I'll buy another cheap phone.
In reply to Mrs. Tippy wants a new car. … by itstippy
talking to a bunch of people that own flip phones....not the right audience
In reply to My so so cheap smart phone… by aliens is here
It's called upping the dose.
The ease of purchasing on credit begets more purchasing on credit. The pain of seeing cash fly outta yer wallet for needless trappings of materialism doesn't exist...
In reply to Mrs. Tippy wants a new car. … by itstippy
Mrs. Tippy has a 2006 Honda Accord V6 XLE Coupe. It has 60K miles on it, goes like Hell, and is a great car. I'll end up with it, and I'll give my 1997 V6 Camry to our son. It too is a great car. Last summer I put in new suspension and brakes front and back; it's got 198K on it and runs and drives great. I keep our vehicles in tip-top condition. WE DONT NEED A NEW CAR! We're good for another ten years!
But - Mrs. Tippy has her heart set on a new car. Dammit.
In reply to Mrs. Tippy wants a new car. … by itstippy
pick one up with 100k miles and eat the loss. i went through same two years ago. she ended up with a top of the line acura for 12k. women dont care about miles
In reply to Mrs. Tippy has a 2006 Honda… by itstippy
I traded my 10-year old car. I had a perfectly fine Honda. I hate my new SUV. The dashboard is a black hole I can't see during the day. The finish inside as not as nice as my older Honda. FWIW.
In reply to Mrs. Tippy wants a new car. … by itstippy
load up on debt, refi, and buy precious metals. who cares about credit if everyone bombs out again. they'll have to lend to someone in the future.
It's QE and printing... baitchezzz.....
the greater the wealth gap, the more borrowing ...
A lot of people are ( possibly correctly ) "assuming"
that when this all goes south, there will be NO One
around to call in those debts and no enforcement either.
Why? 'Cuz when this sucker blows, government itself
is screwed ( therefore no enforcement ) and the TBTF
banks will be toast... no one to call in the debts.
People may not be as stupid as they seem...
I could have this wrong, but isn't it the Bank which "owns" your deposited money? If they "bail" the Banks once the system fails (a good probability in March for the entire Western banking system), THEY will take your money just like THEY did in Cyprus. I understand that in the UK, there is a maximum under obligation to pay back to the Depositor (maybe that's like FDIC limits here). After that maximum a reduced amount is "returned" to the Depositor.
In reply to A lot of people are (… by In.Sip.ient
debt products fail. goldman and the rest buy them up on the cheap. frbny prints money buys the toxics at full face value. everybody happy....except those that understand currency debasement. the most important thing is that the annual HOLIDAY bonus pools are more than 30 BILLION handed out in nyc
In reply to I could have this wrong, but… by MoralsAreEssential
Don't worry. The bank takes your money and issues you stock in the bank. Did I say don't worry? Oops.
In reply to I could have this wrong, but… by MoralsAreEssential
Looks like people were buying Bitcoin at the end of 2017. Good luck recovering that "investment".
NSA scam can take it down and up at will. Can confiscate it and TAXES will start to be owed on cryptos.
In reply to Looks like people were… by ElTerco
Ah, put a new tax on consumer debt. That will help for sure.
If “he who dies with the most toys wins” does it matter if you really own them or not?