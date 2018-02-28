Consumers In Surprising Places Are Borrowing Like Crazy

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/28/2018 - 14:01

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,

The Money Bubble is inflating at different speeds in different places. But apparently no culture is immune:

Household Debt Sees Quiet Boom Across the Globe

(Wall Street Journal) – A decade after the global financial crisis, household debts are considered by many to be a problem of the past after having come down in the U.S., U.K. and many parts of the euro area. But in some corners of the globe—including Switzerland, Australia, Norway and Canada—large and rising household debt is percolating as an economic problem. Each of those four nations has more household debt—including mortgages, credit cards and car loans—today than the U.S. did at the height of last decade’s housing bubble.

At the top of the heap is Switzerland, where household debt has climbed to 127.5% of gross domestic product, according to data from Oxford Economics and the Bank for International Settlements. The International Monetary Fund has identified a 65% household debt-to-GDP ratio as a warning sign.

In all, 10 economies have debts above that threshold and rising fast, with the others including New Zealand, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, Hong Kong and Finland.

In Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, the household debt-to-GDP ratio has risen between five and 10 percentage points over the past three years, paces comparable to the U.S. in the run-up to the housing bubble. In Norway and South Korea they’re rising even faster.

The IMF says a five percentage-point increase in household debt over a three-year period is associated with a hit to GDP growth of 1.25 percentage points three years down the road. The historical record suggests that large debts lead to a short-term economic boost but long-term struggles, as a greater share of the economy’s resources go to servicing the spending binge associated with high debts. The IMF also finds rising household debts are associated with greater risks of banking crashes and financial crisis.

“When household credit goes up too fast, the fact is, it doesn’t end well,” said Guillermo Tolosa, an economist at Oxford Economics.

The disparate economies on this debt list, though far apart geographically, actually have much in common. They are mostly wealthy with well-developed financial systems and avoided the worst of last decade’s global financial crisis. Their housing markets didn’t collapse dramatically. They weren’t the focus of fiscal debt crises. When nearly the entire world was in recession in 2009, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea managed to keep growing.

Compared with the euro area, the U.S., or Japan they looked like little outposts of stability.

But as economist Hyman Minsky once said, stability can be destabilizing. They attracted capital and their interest rates followed the rest of the world’s rates lower, sparking housing booms that are now a source of risk.

During the U.S. housing bubble, home prices nearly doubled from 2000 to their peak in 2006, according to the Case-Shiller home price index. In Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Sweden home prices have more than tripled by some measures.

Collectively, those 10 economies have $7.4 trillion in total economic output and a household debt stock about the same size. Taken as a whole, that’s more than the output of Germany or Japan. Moreover, many of them have a large stock of adjustable-rate mortgages that could suddenly become more costly to service should global interest rates rise.

Note that this article’s first sentence — “A decade after the global financial crisis, household debts are considered by many to be a problem of the past after having come down in the U.S., U.K. and many parts of the euro area.” — was outdated before it was written. As the chart below illustrates, US consumers are back to borrowing like it’s 2006. November was a credit card orgy and December was about twice the year ago level.

And has there ever been a case of a country’s house prices tripling in a decade without causing a crisis? That kind of data doesn’t seem to be available but it’s a safe bet that the answer is either “rarely” or “never.”

Tags
Business Finance
Banks - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Mr. Universe hedgeless_horseman Wed, 02/28/2018 - 14:27 Permalink

Our only debt is our house, which is 75% done. We could accelerate it but we are saving for another property we plan to pay cash for. We listen to Dave sometimes, and agree that debt is not your friend. It was a hard lesson but we eventually learned.

We have a spread sheet where every expenditure gets logged in the budget. If you run out of food money, wait. We are at the point where we run under budget almost every month. We also have several sub accounts at the Credit Union, each getting paid every month. Examples are; Automobile replacement, Vacations, Taxes, Insurance, Education, Savings, Emergencies. 

You can't plan for everything, but it sure helps when Insurance come due to just send off the full amount because you planned.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
BarkingCat Lt. Frank Drebin Wed, 02/28/2018 - 15:23 Permalink

Availability of credit is financially destroying these individuals who cannot do basic math and want to keep up with the Joneses.

Fuck the Joneses.

I have never owned a new car and never had a car loan.  All mine were paid for by cash.

As far as credit card debt, the banks regard people like me as freeloaders.  I use the card and pay off the balance every month. 

I don't live on a budget and probably spend too much...Actually,  I do spend too much, so I am still feeding the consumerism beast, but if my income dropped by 3/4 , I know that I could quickly adjust and be just fine. 

I could probably save a ton of money in food by looking at the sales flyer and buying based on that.

I grew up very poor and that is how my mother was able to feed us and provide shelter while still adding money to her savings account, while working a very low paying job.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
ted41776 Wed, 02/28/2018 - 14:12 Permalink

http://www.usdebtclock.org/

what's interest on a savings account nowadays? 1.5%? anyone with any brain cells left in their skull knows real inflation is more than that so you'd have to be an absolute idiot to put money into a "savings" account. Here too-big-to-jail too-big-to-fail bank, take my money and hold it for me for a while. Feel free to invest it in derivatives, lend it out to people at 30% interest, send it overseas to fund the war on drugs, and then after a few years i can get it back with 1.5% interest. meanwhile prices of everything i'm buying went up 10-15% or more. that's a great fucking deal, where to i sign up? why aren't more people "saving"?

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
itstippy Wed, 02/28/2018 - 14:16 Permalink

Mrs. Tippy wants a new car.  Two of her sisters have recently bought new cars, and hers is ten years old, and now she has her heart set on a new car with heated seats, a backup camera, blue tooth navigation, all the bells and whistles.  Dammit!

Why does everyone else on the planet but me get these yearnings for expensive "stuff"?  I must be some kind of freak.  

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
itstippy itstippy Wed, 02/28/2018 - 14:50 Permalink

Mrs. Tippy has a 2006 Honda Accord V6 XLE Coupe.  It has 60K miles on it, goes like Hell, and is a great car.  I'll end up with it, and I'll give my 1997 V6 Camry to our son.  It too is a great car.  Last summer I put in new suspension and brakes front and back; it's got 198K on it and runs and drives great.  I keep our vehicles in tip-top condition.  WE DONT NEED A NEW CAR!  We're good for another ten years!

But  - Mrs. Tippy has her heart set on a new car.  Dammit.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
In.Sip.ient Wed, 02/28/2018 - 14:37 Permalink

A lot of people are ( possibly correctly ) "assuming"

that when this all goes south, there will be NO One

around to call in those debts and no enforcement either.

 

Why?  'Cuz when this sucker blows, government itself

is screwed ( therefore no enforcement ) and the TBTF

banks will be toast... no one to call in the debts.

 

People may not be as stupid as they seem...

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MoralsAreEssential In.Sip.ient Wed, 02/28/2018 - 15:02 Permalink

I could have this wrong, but isn't it the Bank which "owns" your deposited money?  If they "bail" the Banks once the system fails (a good probability in March for the entire Western banking system), THEY will take your money just like THEY did in Cyprus.  I understand that in the UK, there is a maximum under obligation to pay back to the Depositor (maybe that's like FDIC limits here).  After that maximum a reduced amount is "returned" to the Depositor.