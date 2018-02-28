John Podesta: "Kushner Better Start Wearing His Kevlar On His Back"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/28/2018 - 12:44

Former Clinton campaign manager John Podesta raised some eyebrows in a Tuesday tweet directed at Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, who reportedly just lost his access to top secret information amid accusations that "officials in at least four countries" had discussed ways to manipulate the 37-year-old real estate magnate. 

"Jared better start wearing his kevlar on his back," Podesta tweeted after suggesting that Kushner's troubles had just begun - referencing a widely mocked picture taken Iraq of Jared awkwardly wearing a bulletproof vest over a blazer. 

As we reported yesterday, all White House aides working on the highest-level interim security clearance were informed on Friday that they will have their clearance downgraded from "Top Secret/SCI-level" to "secret" - walling them off from the most sensitive information - including Kushner. 

Many had expected that Trump would grant Kushner a waiver, even though Trump himself said Friday that he would let Chief of Staff John Kelly decide if such an exception should be granted. In a statement issued last week, Kelly said that any changes to Kushner's security clearance wouldn't impact his ability to do his job:

"As I told Jared days ago, I have full confidence in his ability to continue performing his duties in his foreign policy portfolio including overseeing our Israeli-Palestinian peace effort and serving as an integral part of our relationship with Mexico," Kelly said in the statement.

Meanwhile, hours after Politico dropped the news about Kushner's security downgrade, the Washington Post - where John Podesta now hangs his hat, reported that officials from at least four countries - China, Israel, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates have explored ways to manipulate Kushner by taking advantage of his "complex business arrangements, financial difficulties and lack of foreign policy experience." The story cited current and former US intelligence officials - and noted that it is unclear on whether the cited countries took any action. 

White House officials, including National Security Advisor HR McMaster were reportedly uncomfortable about some of Kushner's contacts, and eventually worked out a system where any contacts he had with foreign officials were to be carefully monitored.

Officials in the White House were concerned that Kushner was “naive and being tricked” in conversations with foreign officials, some of whom said they wanted to deal only with Kushner directly and not more experienced personnel, said one former White House official.

Kushner has an unusually complex set of business arrangements and foreign entanglements for a senior White House aide, experts have said. But his behavior while in office has only drawn more scrutiny and raised concerns that he would be unable to obtain a final security clearance, which he needs to perform the many jobs Trump has entrusted to him, from negotiating foreign trade deals to overseeing a Middle East peace process. -WaPo

Kushner's family business, the Kushner Companies, was famously having money troubles tied to 666 Fifth Avenue, "the most expensive building ever purchased", in New York City at least. Though earlier today the Wall Street Journal reported that the family business was planning to buy out Vornado Realty's stake in the building.

Of course - as we also noted yesterday - a key piece of context is buried more than a dozen paragraphs deep: The notion that foreign governments routinely discuss how they can influence senior administration officials - not just Kushner.

Foreign governments routinely discuss ways they can influence senior officials in all administrations.

“Every country will seek to find their point of leverage,” said one person familiar with intelligence intercepts of foreign officials discussing Kushner.

But Kushner came to his position with an unusually complex set of business holdings and a family company facing significant debt issues.

In light of what appears to be yet another nothingburger - perhaps Podesta's tweet about Jared wearing kevlar was nothing more than hyperbole - unless of course he meant it literally.

Comments

IH8OBAMA Joe Davola Wed, 02/28/2018 - 11:26 Permalink

The fact that Podesta fell for an email fishing scheme to steal all of his emails proves that the guy is a first class idiot.  Who falls for those stupid email scams?  "I'm with your ISP, send me your passwords, John."  What a fool!  LOL

Start wearing a bag over your head, John, so nobody knows it's you!

 

mendigo Joe Davola Wed, 02/28/2018 - 12:21 Permalink

Not that I am such a fan of Special K, but

at least he is dressed as himself

did not try to pull-off a leather bomber or camo

it looks like some handed him a vest and told him he should wear it

maybe hillary as she has experience taking fire

How do you dress to drop in on another excersize in democracy? Do tell...

JimmyJones macholatte Wed, 02/28/2018 - 11:11 Permalink

I am pretty sure they maintain it after they leave public service but that doesn't mean they have access privileges, just that its ok for them to see things that require a security clearance.  In other words their user name and password into the systems is inactive but its ok to show them things.

Mr. Bones JimmyJones Wed, 02/28/2018 - 11:48 Permalink

Several things need to be in place to legally access classified.

Among those: having a clearance, being read in to the program and having access to the system that handles the data.

There is no reason that Podesta would have access to classified information in 2018 even if he does have an active and adjudicated security clearance.

MoralsAreEssential greenskeeper carl Wed, 02/28/2018 - 11:14 Permalink

Yes, sounds like a Vatican warning.  Vatican/Illuminati versus Zionists/Illuminati recent within 1 year split due to Pope (treasonous) meeting Russian Kyrill (sic) Orthodox Church.  Deadly blowback bringing pleas for "mercy" from Pope.  So, is Kushner a Mossad asset OR double agent for non-Zio Jews within Trump chess game?  Kelly presumably Vatican asset.  Sides must warn before taking action.

 

JimmyJones MoralsAreEssential Wed, 02/28/2018 - 11:18 Permalink

Allegedly they also have to tell you what they are going to do to "screw" you before hand.  Hiding it within humorous statements is ok as far as they are concerned.  Supposedly its the only way they can do bad things without having it backfire on them from a sort of "karma" effect.  If they tell you and you do nothing or say nothing then you are "ok" with it.  I think the problem for them today is not many believe them and many do say and do things that directly withdraw any illusion of consent they are trying to obtain tacitly. 

MoralsAreEssential JimmyJones Wed, 02/28/2018 - 11:33 Permalink

I'm not sure about the tacit agreement part from the target.  Many announcements come from the Entertainment Stars who have contracted (a true Devil's Bargain) as spokespersons.  Adelle's "Hello" song was Vatican response asking for mercy due to meeting with Orthodox church to negotiate.  This blatant threat from Podesta publicly is just chilling.  The people being threatened are part of the "game" and know what the messages mean. 