"Avoiding The Mistakes Of Our Parents" - Only A Third Of Millennials Have A Credit Card

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/02/2018 - 22:50

Nearly a decade has passed since Lehman Brothers collapsed, ushering in the most acute phase of the financial crisis - yet, despite all the time that has passed many millennials remain deeply distrustful of banks and borrowed money, according to a study published by Bankrate.

The study found that, while a majority of older Americans own credit cards, only 33% of adults between the ages of 18 and 29 say they have one. That is, even as the economy and job prospects have improved, millions of Americans continue to shun credit - something that is probably related to the massive pile of student loan debt, the bulk of it borne by millennials, who are defaulting in ever-greater numbers.

While that figure might seem surprisingly large, it's actually down from two years ago, when Bankrate discovered that two-thirds of young adults said they had no "major" credit cards, defined as cards issued by either American Express, Visa, MasterCard or Discover.

One

In interviews with several "real-life" millennials, Bankrate said they hadn't even considered getting a credit card. Others said they shunned credit cards because of previous financial problems.

"I’ve never owned nor have ever wanted to own a credit card,” says Kristian Rivera, 25, a digital marketing specialist in New York City.

“It wasn’t really a decision that I made, but growing up I was warned of the risks of having a credit card and advised to put off getting one as long as possible.”

"We don’t want to make the same mistakes our parents made in the past," Rivera says. "We want to do things smarter and safer."

For millions of Americans, the agglomeration of debt that most people have accumulated by early adulthood is forcing them to put off marrying or starting a family. And roughly one-third of adult millennials are still living in their parents' basements. 

Darnell Billups, 29, a U.S. Marine Corps captain stationed in Twentynine Palms, California, says when he and his wife, Natasha, married in 2011, they had a combined $40,000 in debt, including credit cards and student loans. They paid off their debts in 2013, just 2 weeks before Billups was deployed to Afghanistan for the second time.

"Our thing is, we will never have a credit card ever again," Billups says.

More than just credit cards, the couple wants to steer clear of all debt. They recently opened a photography business, Emmanuel Photography & Designs, without taking on any debt, and they plan to eventually buy a house using only cash.

"It’s been just wonderful because we don’t have to pay anyone back," he says.

To be sure, young adults aren’t the only demographic group shying away from credit card use...

...While it doesn't perfectly align, credit card use is most common among groups that are also more likely to own stocks. According to one study, one in three millennials say they would rather own bitcoin than stocks (though, to be fair, that's probably due to bitcoin's torrid rally late last year.

Here's a breakdown provided by BankRate:

  • Have an annual income of less than $30,000.
  • Haven’t attended college.
  • Are black or Hispanic.

Credit card ownership is most prevalent among:

  • Baby boomers.
  • College graduates.
  • Adults with an annual income of more than $75,000.
  • Those who identify themselves as Republicans.

Unsurprisingly, people with higher incomes are more likely to own credit cards:

Two

By avoiding credit cards, millions of millennials will find it difficult to obtain other types of credit - like mortgages or car loans - when they need it.

Marc Aschoff learned this lesson when he and a group of friends tried to buy a rental property shortly after college. But since Aschoff had never had a credit card, he hadn’t developed a solid credit history and none of the mortgage brokers he spoke with would qualify him for a mortgage.

"Needless to say, this isn’t something I considered," says Aschoff, 25, of Hoboken, New Jersey.

Aschoff and one of his business partners, Chris Sorrentino, also 25, say they now own credit cards only to help with their credit scores. And building up their credit helped them qualify for a mortgage.

The survey was conducted May 19-22, 2016, by Princeton Survey Research Associates International and included responses from 1,002 adults living in the continental United States. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

They now own 3 rental properties near Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. In January, Aschoff, Sorrentino and 2 other partners in their real estate firm — Acrez LLC — purchased a house in Springfield, New Jersey, with cash. They are now renovating and hope to resell.

"The only debt we really take on is mortgage debt," Aschoff says. “Other than that, debt is not our friend."

Given the fact that millions of millennials can't even be bothered to get even a low-limit card, it probably won't come as a surprise that millennials also don't care about so-called "status" cards like the American Express Black Card.

Three

Given millennials well-documented preference for experiences - like travel - over material possessions, their unwillingness to apply for credit cards might seem foolish. 

After all, they're missing out on all those free miles...

Tags
Private Equity
Internet Security & Transactions Services

Comments

Vote up!
 21
Vote down!
 2
Skateboarder Fri, 03/02/2018 - 22:51 Permalink

It's not about not having a credit card. It's about being able to pay your balance off in FULL every month without feeling the pinch. If you can't do that, you shouldn't buy shit on credit. Is that so hard to understand? Guess it is...

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 2
J S Bach stizazz Fri, 03/02/2018 - 23:18 Permalink

"It's not about not having a credit card. It's about being able to pay your balance off in FULL every month without feeling the pinch. If you can't do that, you shouldn't buy shit on credit. Is that so hard to understand? Guess it is..."

Skateboarder... you are my new guru.

Amen, brother.  I have yet to (in my 52 years of life) pay anything but the complete monthly balance on any credit card I've ever held in my possession.  If I can't pay for something immediately (outside a mortgage), I will not even consider it.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Skateboarder J S Bach Fri, 03/02/2018 - 23:30 Permalink

Brother Bach, I learned the importance of immediate affordability very quickly out of college after stacking up $2.5K on the card without a job in hand. The conscience of debt weighed heavy, and I was glad to pay it off quickly after being employed (thankfully I'm a skilled engineer with knowledge and abilities that are always in demand and will pay well). Never again did I stack up a penny more on credit than I had the ability to pay off immediately.

Another thing I learned along the way was that you don't help yourself by not having a credit card in this strange place we live in.

Simply by having a credit card and paying it off every regularly, you can have a really good credit score, which (god help us, shouldn't be how humans are judged) helps you not be more fvcked than you already are.

I was astounded to know how good my score is, simply by having that card, using it, and paying it off in full every month.

What a world!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
ScratInTheHat Skateboarder Sat, 03/03/2018 - 00:29 Permalink

I use a credit card for just about every transaction! And by use I mean use! I’d never charge a FN thing on that card that I didn’t have the ready cash to pay for it waiting to pay it off every month! That leaves my seeable cash setting drawing interest for a month while the card carries the debt. I don’t have to keep cash on me that can be stolen or worried with from day to day. It also provides a flow that is easy to use for the monthly budget. Cash you don’t want to be seen can be folded into this flow seamlessly and real assets extracted from it. It is the best of both worlds.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Rhetorical Skateboarder Sat, 03/03/2018 - 01:36 Permalink

I maxxed out 15k in credit card debt to buy crypto. Took out a 10k personal loan to buy some too. Holy fuck was it the best choice I ever made. 

Why pay off something that costs me a mere 1/3 of its total a year when I can make 100% in a month. Minimum payments for the next 5 years here I come. I look forward to my retirement by 2020. Life is great we're all gonna make it folks.

 

O and fuck you chase cancel them 2days after I tell you I used them to buy crypto I dont care that phone call was fun for the both of us don't lie.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Donald J. Trump J S Bach Sat, 03/03/2018 - 00:27 Permalink

I took the initiative to start my kids young with credit.  I made them a user on my Amex.  Taught them only use it if they had the cash to pay for it immediately and pay off the card in full every month.  At 18 they took out a small loan on their paid off cars.  They learned how to use credit, had golden credit ratings, and if they ever need a mortgage, business loan, whatever, they will be well prepared.  I still need to give them a lesson on compound interest.

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 2
takeaction Skateboarder Fri, 03/02/2018 - 23:06 Permalink

Using Credit to your advantage is KEY.  I make an extra $3000 to $6000 a year in rewards...(Lots of business purchases)..  Delta Card gets  my bags checked for FREE.  American Express (Platinum) gets me into all of the Airline "Special" lounges...Free Beer and food at all airports.  Credit is very powerful only when used right... Every bill paid every month in full...if you can't do that....then don't use it.

.....Also...most consumers don't understand this, but when you use a real Credit Card for ANY purchase (NOT DEBIT) and you have an issue with a store, product or service.....even if they have a "No return" policy, you must make one valid effort to allow the store to make it right for you...if they tell you to kick rocks...just call the credit card company...Open a "Dispute"...the money is refunded to you....and watch the store call you and magically "They can Now work it out.."   

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
Donald J. Trump stacking12321 Sat, 03/03/2018 - 00:33 Permalink

All those perks are factored in to the price you pay up front.  Good that you take advantage of it, you're paying for it one way or another, just getting some back, which others don't.

My prices started out years ago based on mostly cash transactions at at one point the proportion of credit card usage increased, causing my codb to rise by 1-3%, and I had to raise prices solely because my customers started using credit cards more.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Yen Cross takeaction Fri, 03/02/2018 - 23:22 Permalink

    If what you do for a living requires the use of credit lines, and you pay off those credit lines, then "yes" it makes sense.

   I can absolutely guarantee that you are very interest  rate sensitive, and don't like to carry balances any longer than you have to.

  "Flooring Costs" are only going higher.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Yen Cross takeaction Sat, 03/03/2018 - 01:42 Permalink

 You're being so misleading!  You're so full of shit!

   I know for a fact, based on your comments that you're using OPM, and they just haven't audited you yet.

    Enjoy it while it lasts. I'm really disappointed in you.

  The amount of money it takes to generate those savings is completely UN-attainable, and you're playing wit your employer.

    Who do you work for? What's the name of the store chain?

  You should be sending a positive idea to your peers. Instead you lie to them, while skimming their productivity

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
TheEndIsNear Skateboarder Fri, 03/02/2018 - 23:10 Permalink

Exactly. It's just like carrying one or two thousand fiat debt note "dollars" in your wallet. Just because you carry it around does NOT mean that you have to spend it, but I know people who apparently have holes in their pockets because they always spend whatever money they have in their wallets on completely needless things as though they think they are rich if they have more than a few dollars in their pockets, even if they have thousands of dollars of credit card debt. It's just weird.

The only reason I use credit cards is for convenience and the 5% back that I get for using it. I do not understand why merchants don't give a discount for paying with cash. I never realized the color of the credit card meant anything..., silver, gold, black, whatever.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
takeaction TheEndIsNear Fri, 03/02/2018 - 23:16 Permalink

In our store I tried giving a cash discount of 2%.....nobody cared.  And our store has some big dollar items leave every day.  Nobody cares.  We as a store have to pay the credit card companies between 1% and 4% per sale.  4% of course is for American Express.  That is why many places do not take that card.  The more volume we do...per month...the lower these fees go.  SCAM.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Manipuflation Yen Cross Fri, 03/02/2018 - 23:51 Permalink

Good call on cars but what about a Harley?  I am noticing that they don't depreciate.  Mrs.M think that she want's a Heritage Soft Tail Classic.  She has the cash now.  I love those bikes but stacking silver is where I am at.  We already have a pair of Harleys.  That said, buy it and have it delivered and save it as all original.  All new Harleys go to 11.  They can't be ridden unless the are Sportsters.  Don't even look at it.  

That said, I'm considering Indians too.  I don't need MOAR motorcycles.  I am looking at the 2018 Camaros.   

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Yen Cross Manipuflation Sat, 03/03/2018 - 00:11 Permalink

       My old man has a Black V-Rod I can't wait to inherit. In thrust we trust!

 Go for it... It's a limited production American icon.

      New or old Indians?

  If you guys have the space,[no additional mortgage costs]  those cycles are great investments. [ keep em lubed]

   I also love dirt bikes. That's where my love of cycles started.{got a KTM 250MX [2 stroker] tricked out} sitting in storage. Like new/  I was a Honda CR fan for years, but not into 4 strokers]

 I won't go into cars with you. Non of my cars is-are new.

 Have you ever sky dived?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Yen Cross Sat, 03/03/2018 - 00:28 Permalink

Dude, I always buy a new vehicle. One, I am female and have zero automotive skills other than putting air in the tires and washing it. I don't buy top of the line, but I have done okay buying mid-range vehicles and taking care of them. I have a three-year old car that just went over 3K miles. I won't have any problem selling it or trading it. Dealer maintained with records. Not a big deal.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Yen Cross Sat, 03/03/2018 - 00:40 Permalink

Hahaha! Lease? Naw. That is too fancy pants for me! Seriously, I can't stand the idea of breaking down.

I do like wine but sulfites don't bother me. E&J Sauv Blanc is my fav. E&J actually has a large percentage of their fields that are organic.

Hey, that little Air Hawk I bought? Best tool ever! I can put air in tires in my garage and don't have to drag around a hose at the gas station and feed quarters into the air machine and get my hands dirty. If you have any women in your life? Get them an Air Hawk! Not joking.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Yen Cross Sat, 03/03/2018 - 00:48 Permalink

Keeping it real, dude, keeping it real! Hey, at least I know how to put air in my own tires, have an air pressure checker, and a little portable air pressure tool. I call that good!

That little Air Hawk rocks! The only other cool item I keep in my car is a little battery jumper / charger I got on QVC for $110. Great little device. Fits in the glove compartment. Works. I don't talk about shit that doesn't work. Will I ever buy another Subaru? OH HELL NO. My next vechicle will be made in Japan. Nissan, Toyota, or Honda.