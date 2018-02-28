New Nuclear Cruise Missiles Could Go On Navy's Stealth Destroyer

The United States Navy has a new vision for what its high-tech stealth destroyer could do: launching nuclear cruise missiles at extended ranges.
According to the Military Times, the Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) includes a long-term strategy that could equip the new USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000) stealth destroyer with nuclear cruise missiles. Released earlier this month, the NPR calls for the development of smaller warheads that the Pentagon believes would be seen more “usable” against China, Iran, North Korea, and or even Russia.
“In support of a strong and credible nuclear deterrent, the United States must…maintain a nuclear force with a diverse, flexible range of nuclear yield and delivery modes that are ready, capable, and credible,” stated the report, which serves as the first updated document the Pentagon has released about its perceived nuclear threats since 2010.
Air Force Gen. John Hyten, StratCom, said the Pentagon’s program to develop a new, low-yield nuclear Sea-Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM) “would not be limited to using ballistic submarines as the sole launch platform, as many assumed when the NPR was endorsed by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis earlier this month.”
“It’s important to know that the NPR, when it talks about the Sea-Launched Cruise Missile, does not say ‘Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile,’ ” Hyten said earlier this month at the National Defense University’s Center for the Study of Weapons of Mass Destruction.
During the speech, Hyten replied to a question, “we want to look at a number of options — everything from surface DDG 1000s into submarines, different types of submarines” for the nuclear cruise missiles.
“That’s what the president’s budget has requested of us — to go look at those platforms, and we’re going to walk down that path,” Hyten said.
Moar war…
The Military Times sheds some color on the unreliability of the USS Zumwalt, along with some of its failures during sea trials. Further, the Military Times outlines the growing nuclear threats from Russia and China, which may explain why the Pentagon is rushing to strap nuclear cruise missiles on the USS Zumwalt.
The USS Zumwalt, the first of three new stealthy destroyers billed by the Navy as the world’s largest and most technologically advanced surface combatants, experienced numerous cost overruns in construction and problems in sea trials. It also broke down while transiting the Panama Canal in 2016.
The second ship in the Zumwalt class, the Michael Monsoor, had to cut short sea trials in December because of equipment failures.
The NPR called for the development of two new, low-yield nuclear weapons — the SCLM and a new submarine-launched ballistic missile.
Hyten said the U.S. will be modifying “a small number of existing submarine-launched ballistic missile warheads to provide a prompt, low-yield capability, as well as pursuing a modern nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise issile in the longer term.”
He added, with some regret, that both are necessary to enhance U.S. deterrence against growing tactical and strategic nuclear threats from Russia and China.
“I don’t have the luxury of dealing with the world the way I wish it was,” he said. “We, as a nation, have long desired a world with no or at least fewer nuclear weapons. That is my desire as well. The world, however, has not followed that path.”
New developments with the Xian H6K strategic bomber, a version of the Russian Tupolev Tu-16 twin-engine bomber, has given China a nuclear triad of bombers, land-based missiles and submarines “for the first time,” Hyten said.
He also cited repeated statements from Russian President Vladimir Putin about modernizing his own nuclear force and developing a new generation of low-yield weapons. “Russia has been clear about their intent all along,” he said.
In the question-and-answer period at National Defense University, an official from the Russian Embassy in Washington challenged the general’s assessment of the threat posed by his country.
Hyten responded, “We listen very closely to what your president says, and then watch closely” through a variety of means to see Putin’s thoughts put into action. “We have to consider those a threat.”
Pentagon policy chief David Trachtenberg said the newly amended NPR report developed by the Trump administration is not a divergence from the 2010 NPR established by the Obama administration.
“Contrary to some commentary, the Nuclear Posture Review does not go beyond the 2010 NPR in expanding the traditional role of nuclear weapons,” said Trachtenberg.
“The goal of our recommendations is to deter war, not to fight one,” he said.
“If nuclear weapons are employed in conflict, it is because deterrence failed, and the goal of the 2018 NPR is to make sure that deterrence will not fail,” he added.
However, “it is clear that our attempts to lead by example in reducing the numbers and salience of nuclear weapons in the world have not been reciprocated,” Trachtenberg said.
Paul Craig Roberts describes the US nuclear posture as a reckless, irresponsible, and destabilizing departure from the previous attitude toward nuclear weapons.
The Trump administration and the Pentagon are eagerly arming America’s high-tech war machines with atomic weapons. Why? Perhaps, the insane escalation in such a rapid timeframe is to challenge an emerging multipolar world order led by China, Russia, and other rising global powers. The reshaping of the global order is well underway, and the Pentagon feels threatened. War is coming…
Comments
The Zumwalt destroyers need tugboats more than cruise missiles.
Not again! US Navy ‘stealth’ destroyer towed into port after another breakdown
RT: 23 November 2016
Built at a cost of more than $4 billion, the high-tech USS Zumwalt only made it to the Panama Canal while on its first journey to its home port of San Diego. A malfunction left the warship in need of tugboats so that it could reach the closest port, where it remains under maintenance.
https://www.rt.com/usa/367866-uss-zumwalt-stealth-break-down/
They can always shoot from the drydock.
Steal destroyer with nukes, so we can quietly blow up the world.
I'm impressed too, that means this $4 billion pound ship can launch a nuclear weapon, just like a 50 year old B50 or Russian TU bear, it only travels a few hundred miles per hour slower too.
Now they might have this incredibly useful new capability its obvious that we just need more of them to get the cost per a ship down.
You know it makes sense.
Lol. That destroyer looks like a capsized sailboat.
if you where in limbo you may miss it - don't worry, your wish will come true, the next WW will bring plenty of nuclear detonations/mushrooms for your view enjoyment 😂
4 billion stealth (sure some of it ended in stealth pockets), and you can still see it through a periscope.
Once the Zumi gets going it still has to watch out for the super stealth commercial tankers.
So an Air Farce guy - presumably with zero command experience aboard ships - is giving his 2 cents worth of opinion on a warship ?
Only in America.
The Pentagon has a staggering number of
accounting inconsistencies -- some $$Trillions.
Growing defense spending does nothing
to defend the USA. It only hastens
economic collapse.
edging ever closer to nuclear armageddon...nixon saw it and said it about the neocons when talking with billy graham, as remembered by billy graham:
"I listened as he made a string of bigoted remarks about Jews and what he deemed their undue influence. I responded, "This stranglehold has got to be broken or the country's going down the drain."
"edging ever closer to nuclear armageddon"
After the insane nuclear review, we are already there. That is, if we can all agree that the concept of limited nuclear exchanges is a rather stupid and completely unrealistic
Lord Nelson could still probably defeat most modern mariners. I'll take a Ship O' The Line over a zumwalt any day.
can you imagine some of the black toys they have?
put McStain in charge, he'll blow it up real good, like the USS Forrestal
That is one of the problems. Put a nuclear warhead on a US cruise missile and the target has no idea if it is nuclear or conventional incoming. Given that the US has not discounted a first strike that target has very little time to decide how to respond and it may depend on previous rhetoric.
This will seriously increase the risks of an 'accidental' nuclear war. That was one problem, the second is that the US believes that its mainland will not be attacked. Regrettably for them, the Russian Dead Hand, automated response to a first strike, system and the 10 or so Russian Navy subs, under the oceans both sides of the US, do not.
I was thinking the same thing. The "enemy" has only one choice now.
Assume that whatever is coming is nuclear and respond accordingly.
Empire a.k.a pissing contests mean more to the fuckers than good governance.
Yeap...this one's going to end real well.
USSA is on the same trajectory as the USSR. The trampling of its supposed values "democracy" and "capitalism" - check. Military spending overtakes all other sectors - check. A blind ruling class in denial - check. Now we wait for them to bankrupt themselves.
It must just absolutely suck to be a helpless Afghan villager.
It does, but on the bright side, they can console themselves by proudly saying that they managed to defeat the world's 2 biggest superpowers. And one of them apparently still thinks they're going to win after a 17 year addiction to Afghan heroin. LOL.
It´s 3 superpowers. They started with the UKies. The Ukies from Britain.
20,000,000,000,000 debt much?
Just sayin'
While America is spending trillions on obsolete naval warfare, other countries could just buy a few old cargo ships to neutralize it.
Sitting ducks.
Putin goes around acting as if the Cold War has never ended...
Both presidents (Macri & Putin) in a joint statement they made to the press in the Kremlin Palace and signed a 30-point collaboration agreement in different areas, including the need to resume the negotiations with the United Kingdom for the Malvinas Islands. (La Voz, 23 Jan 2018).
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.
Lets start by 1) un-occupying Germany 2) give Germans back their lands that were annexed to other nations by the victorious Rothschild banker chosenites after both WWI and WWII, neither of which they wanted nor started (when you research historical facts instead of the fiction we have been drip fed ever since). 3) Stop the lies about ethnic-European Germans and Hitler who in fact was against a war HERE
fugly boats with nukes are no match for unmanned nuke subs, just sayin'. over-engineered convoluted technology doesn't win wars. what wins wars is cheap technology that can be quickly mass produced with minimal supply chains, that's how the russians won ww2. what also doesn't win wars is making your money worthless by printing a fuckton of it to pay for over-engineered convoluted technology. who runs these darpa think tanks? toddlers with crayons shoved up their noses? bunch of assclowns
btw they forgot to include the fucking tug boats in the picture that would have to push that worthless pile of shit around since it can't even propel itself
https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/103144/91/1031449155.jpg
https://www.pressherald.com/2016/11/22/uss-zumwalt-out-of-commission-ag…
it's not so stealthy with those fucking tugs pulling it
Wait until they perfect Miniaturized Drone Swarms
Tanks, Planes and Ships are useless when their crews are sliced and diced from 3,000 miles away
"... experienced numerous cost overruns..."
It would only be news if this didn't happen.
That destroyer is a gajillion dolla floating shithole, btw....
Looks like it was designed by a civil war ironside naval buff.
Naval vessels are not the future of warfare.
There is no future in warfare.
you're not kidding
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/nov/23/us-navys-most-expensive…
I'm sure it can go go wherever the wind blows it.Looks like a floating sail, must be a pig to steer even in
a mild breeze, but then again the USN doesn't appear to know how to steer anyway anymore.
“I don’t have the luxury of dealing with the world the way I wish it was,” he said. “We, as a nation, have long desired a world with no or at least fewer nuclear weapons. That is my desire as well. The world, however, has not followed that path.”
WTF.
Hey, it reminds me a little of the Merrimac: (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Hampton_Roads#/media/File:CSS_V…).
Remember what happened to it?
so - you yanks feel safer now? The democracy and liberation bombers are at it, making the world a better place.
Is ra hell's satellite the US will do whatever the chosenites demand of its cannon-fodder.
Love the name - NPR - that will drive the left nuts!
The MIC is killing 2 birds with one stone:
1. Convince congress these money-pits have utility.
2. Talk citizens into believing we have the weapons to win the World War they have planned.
After all, it's like that 4 star gen said, "Russia is a threat to our dominance."
These generals haven't matured beyond grade school games like playing king of the hill. They are paid to kill, not to think.
Do sailors on these fuck-ugly barges have to walk at a funny angle to keep the ship's radar profile low?
We already have submarines for that.
A destroyer is probably cheaper to build than a sub. But I think the angle here is to have the stealth destroyer operate autonomously -- no crew at all -- or at least via remote control. Being above-water makes remote ops a little easier, and having no crew means you can stay at sea longer and take a few more risks, like getting in close where cruise missiles are lethal at range. The enemy will know in advance you have a lot less to lose coming in, won't know where you are exactly, and they'll be a lot more nervous.
All these roving military vehicles (that don't launch Marines or aircraft) are going to be remotely operated or fully autonomous, eventually. Autonomy is a big part of the current push in AI/ML, and why the US is going to start classifying top-secret a lot of the AI work now being done in the clear for non-military applications. The Chinese are set to eat our lunch on this one, I bet they do. Go to any big Silicon Valley tech company and it's 50-80% Asian (India and China) nationals. Don't tell me some of them aren't making bets on the side back home.
cheaper than a sub? yeah no not this destroyer (which it isnt, it's a LCS)
the zumalt breaks down a lot so extended range cruisers make sense for A2/AD.....if youre trying to deny say....costa rica...china and gulf countries are another matter entirely...lool...but hey it looks "Agressive" and cost a LOT of doelars and lots and lots of quarterly bonuses....braces for kids teeth...ferraris...hookers...cocaine...party at the pentagon...
Nuclear weapons need to be outlawed.
Yeah. You are right. I'd bet they kill more than 20 people at a time, too.
for that advertised capability, how is this better than a submarine?
we're being played
duh it COSTS MOAR! anything that costs moar is better! also it's WAY STEALTHY!!!! (yes its the size of a football field but....STEALTHHHH) #MAGA!
Putting "low-yield" nuclear weapons in the hands of far-flung military personnel is asking for trouble in a big way. We are going to get burned, literally, by letting the MIC run out of control.
Great. Just great. Keep building nuclear missiles and delivery systems. This stuff always ends well.
I thought a stealth destroyer is a submarine.