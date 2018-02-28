"The Russians Are Still Coming" - Hillary Demands Trump 'Do Something'

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/28/2018 - 12:35

Seemingly unembarrassed for being exposed as funding the Trump Dossier, having benefited from various meddling efforts by Russia, The FBI, and The DNC during her campaign, and being involved in the Uranium One deal with Russia; failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called upon President Trump to act now.. because "the Russians are still coming."

As The Hill reports, Clinton accused President Trump of ignoring a threat to national security after Adm. Michael Rogers, head of U.S. Cyber Command, said he has not been directed to counter possible Russian meddling in the 2018 midterm elections.

In a tweet, the former Democratic presidential nominee said "the Russians are still coming" and implored Trump to take steps to secure America's voting infrastructure ahead of the midterms.

"I say this as a former Secretary of State and as an American: the Russians are still coming. Our intelligence professionals are imploring Trump to act. Will he continue to ignore & surrender, or protect our country?" Clinton tweeted.

This was immediately leapt upon by the left with CNN political analyst and Democratic strategist Paul Begala accused Trump of being a "wuss" in responding to Russia.

“Why is Donald Trump, a man so tough he says he would rush into a school shooting unarmed, why is he such a wuss and a wimp about Russia?” Begala said on “Anderson Cooper 360.”

It appears they are forgetting... (via ABC News)

...despite Trump's rhetorical embrace of the autocratic leader and his regime, his administration has taken some big steps to push back on Russia, including some steps that Obama avoided.

In December, his administration decided to arm Ukraine with lethal weapons, and his State Department has consistently criticized Russia for leading, arming, and supporting separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine. While the Obama administration increased aid to Ukraine, and rallied European partners to slap Russia with international sanctions, it never crossed the line into providing lethal support.

The Trump administration has kept those sanctions in place - and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said they will remain so until Russia withdraws from eastern Ukraine, abides by the peace deals it pledged to support - known as the Minsk agreements - and returns Crimea to Ukraine, four years after it began its illegal annexation of the territory.

In fact, in June, the Trump Treasury Department actually expanded those sanctions to include 38 new individuals and companies, including two Russian officials, for their alleged involvement in the ongoing violence in Ukraine and the occupation of Crimea. The move was largely meant to bring the U.S. up to date with the European partners' sanctions and with the changing figures and aliases of the shadowy pro-Russian actors in Ukraine.

In response, however, Russia retaliated by forcing the U.S. to shrink its diplomatic missions in Russia. Trump responded by "thanking" Putin "because we're trying to cut down on payroll," again stoking outrage.

But his administration took a bold step, expelling a number of Russian diplomats, and more important, shutting down two Russian facilities in New York and Washington and the Russian consulate in San Francisco - reportedly a major spy hub for the country.

The other foreign policy pursuits that his administration has used to push back on Russia are the airstrikes on Russia's client Bashar al-Assad in Syria for the use of chemical weapons; the expansion of domestic energy production and the sale of U.S. liquefied natural gas to counter Russia's energy strong-arming of European neighbors; and more sanctions on Russian officials for corruption and human rights abuses under the Magnitsky Act.

Presumably, nothing short of bombing Moscow would resolve the Left's insistence that Russian meddling is akin to Pearl Harbor or 9/11?

The lady who insisted that all 17 of our intelligence agencies agreed that the Russians had hacked an election, now tells us that these same "intelligence professionals" are imploring Trump to act.

What game is she playing now? Her only interest has to be staying out of jail, making sure that any investigators don't go where they aren't supposed to go.

"Executive Summary

Forensic studies of “Russian hacking” into Democratic National Committee computers last year reveal that on July 5, 2016, data was leaked (not hacked) by a person with physical access to DNC computer. After examining metadata from the “Guccifer 2.0” July 5, 2016 intrusion into the DNC server, independent cyber investigators have concluded that an insider copied DNC data onto an external storage device.

Key among the findings of the independent forensic investigations is the conclusion that the DNC data was copied onto a storage device at a speed that far exceeds an Internet capability for a remote hack."

'Intel Vets Challenge ‘Russia Hack’ Evidence'

https://consortiumnews.com/2017/07/24/intel-vets-challenge-russia-hack-…

They have already seen the light of day for 20 years on the internet.  It's just that she has yet to suffer any consequences for them.  Being married to an illegitimate Rockefeller does have it's advantages. 

I am beginning to think that a lot of swamp draining has to first occur before she ever sees an indictment let alone the harsh punishment she deserves for her many capital crimes.

There's no doubt about that. It's been going on longer than that and will take a concerted effort and so far all we've seen out of the reds is half-assed sensational gestures detailing the piss dossier.

Sure, I'd like to see Trump use his bully pulpit better to tweet about the murdered staffer but don't forget almost every single one of these punks in congress voted in favor of sanctions on Russia.

The DNC chair girl wrote a damn book about the blues rigging the primary for crying out loud.