State Department Committs $40 Million For "Information Wars"

The Pentagon will allocate $40 million into an inter-agency unit housed at the State Department to counter online propaganda and disinformation campaigns conducted by foreign nations, in an effort to respond "aggressively" to attacks.
The program was announced by the State Department this week in conjunction with the US Department of Defense, which will allocate the funds to the Global Engagement Center (GEC) - created in spring 2016 to replace the Center for Strategic Counterterrorism Communications (CSCC).
The @StateDept is pleased to announce a new partnership with the @DeptofDefense for initiatives to counter propaganda & disinformation from foreign nations. @UnderSecPD said the transfer of funds announced today reiterates the U.S. commitment to the fight. https://t.co/oT1ffDZU7RDepartment of State (@StateDept) February 26, 2018
"One of those initiatives is the creation of an Information Access Fund to support public and private partners working to expose and counter propaganda and disinformation from foreign nations."
This funding is critical to ensuring that we continue an aggressive response to malign influence and disinformation and that we can leverage deeper partnerships with our allies, Silicon Valley, and other partners in this fight, said Under Secretary Goldstein. It is not merely a defensive posture that we should take, we also need to be on the offensive.
Last year Secretary of State Rex Tillerson requested that $40 million be transferred from the Department of Defense, with an overall allocation of up to $60 million from the US Defense budget. The funding was authorized in a December 2016 defense bill signed by President Obama - which widened the scope of the center's activities.
Previously, the GEC had focused exclusively on terrorist propaganda, however it was Tillerson's request for the funds that got the ball rolling on the expanded operation.
Almost $20 million of the $60 million was already in the State Departments coffers and will be released to the center's officials to fight propaganda by terrorist groups such as the Islamic State. Tillerson also approved a request for a transfer of $40 million from the Pentagon to the center so it can fight state-sponsored propaganda. -Politico
The GEC will counter disinformation campaigns primarily from China, North Korea and Russia.
Tillerson's delay in implementing funding authorized for the GEC had frustrated U.S. officials - who called it an example of "severe slowdown" within the State Department's decision making process. Sources, however, cited another factor at play; angering Russia.
At one point during the discussions, Tillerson aide R.C. Hammond suggested the money is unwelcome because any extra funding for programs to counter Russian media influence would anger Moscow, according to a former senior State Department official. -Politico
Hopefully the good folks at the GEC will be able to match forces with the "90 people with a shaky grasp of English and a rudimentary understanding of U.S. politics shitposting on Facebook." at that Russian troll farm whose trash CNN went rooting through a few weeks ago. The one which Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said had zero effect on the outcome of the election.
Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein: "No allegation in the indictment of any effect on the outcome of the election." https://t.co/eSwD0ToL67 pic.twitter.com/SrOTipSoxuABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 16, 2018
Maybe the GEC can consult with Facebook's VP of advertising, Rob Goldman, who noted that the majority of the Russian ad spend happened "AFTER the election," and wasn't intended to impact the election. Apparently dividing America by stoking political activism was their thing.
Most of the coverage of Russian meddling involves their attempt to effect the outcome of the 2016 US election. I have seen all of the Russian ads and I can say very definitively that swaying the election was *NOT* the main goal.Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018
Just remember, it wasn't Hillary's fault that she lost - and the GEC will keep feeble-minded Americans safe and un-propagandized by foreign masterminds.
And some of you laughed about Alex Jones calling it like he saw it: this is war, and this war is for your mind. This is an information war and if you are just now realizing that? Damn, time to wake the fuck up.
Looks like one more of AJs ideas has been proven correct and you get to pay for it.
FEMA Region IX bitches.
(((They))) have already lost the Propaganda War. (((They))) will also lose the Shooting War.
It's amusing that dickheads like Tillerson think that people are not wise to the game and that (((They))) can still control the narrative...(((They))) are fucked.
this is what they say:
"The Pentagon will allocate $40 million into an inter-agency unit housed at the State Department to counter online propaganda and disinformation campaigns conducted by foreign nations, in an effort to respond "aggressively" to attacks. "
this is what they really mean:
The Pentagon will allocate $40 million into an inter-agency unit housed at the State Department to INITIATE online propaganda and disinformation campaigns DIRECTED TOWARDS foreign nations, in an effort to respond "aggressively" to STATEMENTS OF FACT THAT MIGHT REVEAL AMERICAN AGGRESSION OR MIS-DEEDS.
either that or will join the splc in defending (((lies))) on all things media
alex jones was right about everything, its about time everyone in this nation know that.
yes...everything
The problem is that the State Dept is an insidious propaganda arm covertly placed by Israeli interests full of high-level dual-citzenships ONLY committed to their ingrained philosophy full of subservience to authority as prescribed all throughout their upbringing and coerced into obedience by use of force, and which is also applied to their enemy, their subconsciously vaunted Goyim, who will, when it is all said and done, vanquish and scatter them into the dustbin of infamous history!
They've pushed our buttons long enough! Time of penitence is fast approaching...silence speaks volumes of guilt of/or indifference.
BTW German compromised authorities are trying to imprison another person merely for having thoughts made in public that are not kosher...this is coming for YOU shortly lazy Goyim...if you fail to make a meaningful stand against this injustice:
If you are aware of the ruse used by the German authorities to untilmately lock up Monika Shaefer, a similar plot is in the works for her brother Alfred Shaefer:
https://wearswar.wordpress.com/2018/02/28/alfred-schaefer-ordered-for-i…
We are war-like creatures who can't themselves. We've spent too much time in the water melon patch. Anal sex! How disgusting. Maybe it's time for the world to end. Snap. Snap.
Twitter and especially Youtube are banning patriots like never before. This is 21st century book burning.
They steal your money so pay for lying to you. It IS war.
That's the trouble with rich people getting too rich and poor people staying too poor. Eventually the rich can find desperate poor people and pay them bottom dollar to do all kinds of oppressive shit.
(And by "rich" I do not mean multi-millionaires or even some billionaires. I mean those who print whatever they like and "lend" it to their mates.)
wow... they are fighting us with our own tax money...
Seriously- can't fucking wait to pay for this bullshit with both taxes and inflation.
These assholes really know how to spend money.
its like the commie chinese making the family pay for the execution bullet
Right ON HRH
Thats prolly enough to build up a new FB and youtube. Now that those are kinda played out.
If you tell a lie enough times, it becomes truth.
The fish was how big? [not counting the hook,line, and sinker]
This is pure unadulterated indoctrination. Why not just teach the kids the truth?
[their predecessors have stolen all their future wealth]
It's all good. I spend waaaaaaaaaaaaay too much time on the internets anyway. I gave up newspapers. I gave up TV before I even had a chance to buy one. I can give up the internet. Straight after I have another couple of looks at ZH ...
the youtube massacre is wide. victurus libertas now gone. i am looking for a page listing the known casulties. lmk.
For a long time I have had trouble using Google to find certain articles and pictures. I have found that sometimes it helps if you know enough trivial words and leave out a few important key words.
'the black child' channel on jtube also gassed. it was mostly about mk ultra stuff. so wtf?
Youtube has partnered with racist hate group SPLC for censorship.
This will be money spent to shut down any free speech and opposition to the will of the ruling elite. It is Nazi Germany all over again but a tyranny controlled by the Ziocons.
You do realize that a number of Utube channels were wiped in the past few days, right? Including Dr. Corsi who is quite bland when it comes to political commentary. Until yesterday and the lefties declared open war by deleting his channel.
about 9 months ago (((they))) they announced they would be embedded in silicon valley of hell, working the censoring. seeing it now. they used the term 'state of the art' in describing their facility/tactics
The assault weapons bill has just been put up at www.congress.gov both the first and second amendments are under serious threat where are all these people sworn to uphold the constitution?
So what? A bill means nothing until it has been signed, sealed, and delivered.
Only 40 Million? So, after they use 39 million on Israeli influence they will have 1 million left.
This really means they will be asking for much, much more money in the future. What a perfect ploy. Convince a population that an invisible threat exists and bleed said population dry providing protection from said "enemy". Brilliant ... and totally devoid of any humanity.
Disinformation, like what? There's not really an opioid crisis?
Russia did it, right? Blame RT. Damn, they don't even have to pay for that crap disinformation. It's free on the MSM.
So Russiagate was so successful that they want to expand the brand?Make it a franchise. After all there are many states that need to be demonized for the simple fact that they do not bow to the American demands/hegemony.
Iran,China,Venezuela,NK...the list is growing. And then there are organizations like Hezbollah which need to be demolished and placed on the terrorist list for the simple fact that they are opposing the aggression of the zionists.
Why is the Donald complaining about Russiagate ,when he is expending the propaganda and fake news based on the same template? What makes he/them think that if we did not fall for Russia did it,we will fall for the next BS ,only because it's coming from HIS State Department?
The Donald is complaining about fake news regarding HIM/Russia at the same time he is spreading fake news regarding other countries-see Iran,NK...and pumping money to make it happen
See the irony and hypocrisy?
About fucking time we had a counter offensive to the Communists assholes at the Intercept.
https://theintercept.com/2018/02/28/yemen-war-bernie-sanders-saudi-arab…
Can old man Bernie Sanders piss in the wind? Or is he so slack, that it's urinating like a retarded dog down his leg?
Wow that could have been $40M to help the homeless.NO Got to get them Ruskies!
Peanuts. The EU estimates the Russian disinformation budget to be at least a billion dollars annually. I wonder how much of that money goes to the Tylers?
Todays gem was the news that North Korea has been supplying Syria which is obviously blatant bullshit much like the Iraq-Afghanistan link at least Russian disinfo is half credible but then and again the USA is now a national psychotic episode so the truth doesn't matter.
Tell me the facts you have regarding Russian payments to ZeroHedge and we'll run through the figures.
So after repealing Smith-Mundt and lying to us about Ukraine, Syria, and Russia, they still needed another $40 million to combat $46,000 worth of Fakebook ads made by a Yelp-trolling hot dog vendor.
Now that's government efficiency.
Roger that mc888. Losing Smith-Mundt ushered in Mockingbird. Our .gov doesn't make any distinction as to US citizens or the peeps in other shitholes that need dumbing down. "Any dictator would admire the obedience and uniformity of US media." - Noam Chomsky. This is 'merika's gift to the world.
Mockingbird started in the 1950s as a way of getting around Smith-Mundt (1948). Prior to SM the media was still pwnd, SM just prohibited domestic use of the foreign disinfo machine.
Are they going to send $40M to Alex Jones? Ugh, no? Too sad then...
"The GEC will counter disinformation campaigns primarily from China, North Korea and Russia."
The war against threats to the NWO are being ramped up . 40 Million is essentially as symbolic act . The question is when is the DS going to assinate Trump . I see it happening within the next 2 months , the Israel embassy move has created an imperitive . I suspect this will be timed to take part around some massive ff events , a rolling crisis to bewilder the sheeple .
The Pence MK puppet will then enact martial law and ... close down the internet etc .
Those who don't learn by history are doomed to repeat it .
https://firstworldwarhiddenhistory.wordpress.com/2014/06/page/2/
Well, TPTB better be very, VERY careful that in this era of mass, government manufactured Russian hysteria that they don’t target innocent Americans because I’m pretty sure the 1st Amendment is kinda clear on this:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.[1]”
There is also the 1931 U.S. Supreme Court ruling Near vs. Minnesota which recognized freedom of the press by roundly rejecting prior restraints on publication, a principle that applied to free speech generally in subsequent jurisprudence. The court ruled that a Minnesota law targeting publishers of malicious or scandalous newspapers violated the First Amendment (as applied through the Fourteenth Amendment).
Then there is Branzburg v. Hayes as "a fundamental personal right", not confined to newspapers and periodicals.[3] In Lovell v. City of Griffin (1938),[4] Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes defined the press as "every sort of publication which affords a vehicle of information and opinion."[5] This right has been extended to newspapers, books, plays, movies, and video games.[6]
And Associated Press v. United States (1945) dealt with media cooperation[7] and consolidation. The court held that the AP violated the Sherman Antitrust Act by prohibiting the sale or proliferation of news to nonmember organizations and keeping nonmembers from joining; the AP bylaws constituted restraint of trade, and the fact that AP had not achieved a monopoly was irrelevant. The First Amendment did not excuse newspapers from the Sherman Antitrust Act. News, traded between states, counts as interstate commerce and is subject to the act. Freedom of the press from governmental interference under the First Amendment does not sanction repression of that freedom by private interests (326 U.S. 20). Justice Hugo Black wrote, "The First Amendment ... rests on the assumption that the widest possible dissemination of information from diverse and antagonistic sources is essential to the welfare of the public ... Freedom to publish is guaranteed by the Constitution, but freedom to combine to keep others from publishing is not".[8]
Hmmmm.......do I smell the enticing aroma of a possible massive Class Action Civil Rights Suit in the making?? Because THAT would be fun. CHA-CHINGGGG!!
It is a "twofer"! Blame the Russians- the bane of the NWO - then steal money from US Citizens in an attempt to censor us. They are waaaay behind the curve on this one.
What is WRONG with the Alternative Media??? Stop sitting around wringing your hands and whining, pissing, and moaning like a bunch of pussies as YouTube takes down YouTube channels of conservatives, Twitter deletes tweets it doesn’t like and shadow bans, and Facebook “adjusts” its algorithms!! There is AMPLE evidence that Google, Twitter, Facebook, et al are nothing more than government entities with a corporate face. Band together, find your big boy and big girl pants, and START FIGHTING BACK!!!