Teacher In Custody After Shots Fired At Georgia High School

Wed, 02/28/2018 - 13:03

A teacher was in custody after police responded to reports of shots fired at a high school in Georgia.

The Dalton Police Department tweeted at about 12:30 p.m. that a subject, believed to be a teacher, was barricaded in a classroom at Dalton High School.

No children were hurt or in danger, the police later said.

The police said there is "No info to release right now about identity of the subject who was barricaded or what caused the situation."

Dalton High School is located in northwest Georgia, near the Tennessee-Georgia border, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

The incident comes two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Fla., killing 17 people and injuring several others.

 

 

Education

Stan522 One of We Wed, 02/28/2018 - 13:08 Permalink

This shooting was politically motivated by this teacher.... The dork hates guns, hates the idea of some teachers carrying them, so.... Shots fired in order to coerce a negative reaction... Trump is suggesting teachers who have the temperament, training and desire should get their conceal carry permits.... Here's this Prog's attempt to dissuade this suggestion....

Mr. Universe JimmyJones Wed, 02/28/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

They don't even care what it looks like anymore, it's all to energize the true believers anyways. For those not quite yet convinced that every gun needs to be off the street, you need to keep hammering with the news of the day. That first headline, that lead story, is all they will hear or remember. Never mind the truth. Kabuki theater at it's finest.

Next up Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Pirates of Penzance" With Hillary Clinton as Ruth. Jarad Kushner as the Pirate King, Ivanka as Mabel, Bob Mueller as Frederic and Donald Trump as a Modern Major General. It's a scream folks, watch for the surprise ending!

swmnguy cheka Wed, 02/28/2018 - 13:34 Permalink

Only because the private schools don't have to educate Special Ed, developmentally disabled, EBD; they don't have to provide free/reduced lunch, social workers, public health services, extended day programs; the private schools don't function as public-paid daycare to subsidize low-wage employees and thereby low-wage employers.

That's where all these per-pupil cost statistics come from.  I know somebody who is a full-time public school employee, making about $35,000 a year including the other half of employment tax and the full cost of health insurance and all benefits, who works with one student at a time for the full year.  Because the kid has to have a full-time adult with him at all times.  That one kid is costing at least $50,000 a year to go to school, and will live the rest of his life in group homes.  It costs more for that kid to go to elementary school than his family earns, gross, with 2 parents working full-time at near-median wages.  No way that family could stay together without the school taking care of their child for 9 hours a day, counting time on the bus (for which he also has an attendant).

I'm not opposed to that necessarily, but we need to be honest about where the money is going and why those per-pupil costs are what they are.  My 2 kids used up, I once figured it out, about $2,000 a year apiece.

Mr. Universe swmnguy Wed, 02/28/2018 - 13:57 Permalink

California receives $76 Billion for its schools and has 6.3 million students or about $12K per kid. Private K-8 runs about $6K, high school runs up to $15K.

Here's the thing, over 54% of these students are Latino. How many are here because of illegal immigration somewhere along the chain? White students are now at 23%, Asians, 9%, Blacks 6%.

Bastiat Mr. Universe Wed, 02/28/2018 - 14:02 Permalink

ESL (English as a Second Language) classes are expensive and inefficient. 

They claim the poor performance of CA public schools is because of prop 13 which limits real estate taxes.  I think there might be other reasons.  But for them the answer is always: more money.  They really want it to fund their pension system, CALSTRS, not quite as big as CALPERS but still huge and underfunded.

ThinkerNotEmoter NugginFuts Wed, 02/28/2018 - 13:20 Permalink

"The only thing that stops a bad teacher with a gun is a good student with a gun."

60 years ago, and back, that was absolutely the case.  Many "kids" (18 year old adults, many of them) had hunting rifles and shotguns in their cars.  If a teacher were going Postal the "kid" could put a stop to it.

Now all of the kids are special snowflakes trained in the gubmint indoctrination centers to be afraid of inanimate objects, white men, and heterosexuals.  Call the government for any and all problems.

Damn.  Did I violate the safe space of a special snowflake with my micro-aggression and whiteness?

DuneCreature verumcuibono Wed, 02/28/2018 - 13:28 Permalink

AI AL has decided it is time to get the school administrators and facility involved. ... And disarmed! ... PDQ!

He (it) can't have gun toting teachers getting in the way of the next PSYOP wet work team. ... The wrong bad actor might catch a bullet.

THAT would be embarrassing.

Live Hard, I'm Telling Ya'll AI AL Knows How To Cover His Six, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

DuneCreature 3LockBox Wed, 02/28/2018 - 14:04 Permalink

That's the idea.

Until it was pulled down by YouTube there was a video showing JROTC at MSD HS kids saying only 'Army types' should have real guns (meaning them). ....... It was a bald faced propaganda piece.

Live Hard, A Little Too Obvious For AI AL,...He (It) Jerked It, .... Criminals You Say? ... What? ... AL Isn't Going To Like That Blurtage Either, Bro! .. No Way, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

Bastiat DuneCreature Wed, 02/28/2018 - 13:37 Permalink

Pistols won't be much good against those SWAT clad assassins, unfortunately.  FMJ 30.06 will test their body armor-- but nobody's gonna tuck a M1 Garand in the back of their pants.  You'd have to keep them in a strategically located lockers.  Of course, it would have to be accepted that the likely shooters would be merc pros, not marginal nutcase kids to even consider what's needed.

DuneCreature Bastiat Wed, 02/28/2018 - 13:54 Permalink

Yep, we are going to have to out these perps cleverly. .. Not shoot it out with the wet work team. ... By the time the op is in motion the area of operations is pretty well secured. (Training drills make that easy, BTW)

Live Hard, And Wet Work Ops Don't Wear Body Armor Unless They Plan On Blending In With Responding LEOs, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

kw2012 kw2012 Wed, 02/28/2018 - 13:25 Permalink

Another person suffering from Trump derangement syndrome. The funny thing is the true fascist! He not only acted as dictator in chief, he violated constitutional laws and used the IRS as his own Stasi , (not to mention the CIA FBI DOJ)

swmnguy Stan522 Wed, 02/28/2018 - 13:44 Permalink

If this teacher did this as a political statement, then the teacher is so crazy that the political statement is irrelevant and it's another case of a crazy person with a gun in a school.

Teachers run up huge student loan debt and don't get paid enough to pay it off in timely fashion.  They get jerked around for the first 5-10 years of working, getting temporary positions, moving from school to school, last hired/first fired, etc.  It's a huge and inconvenient and non-lucrative commitment.  To throw away the entire career to make a cheap political point would be highly unlikely.  So unlikely, that if someone actually did that, it's a crazy person, and not just a partisan. 

I know plenty of teachers who hate guns, hate the idea of some teachers carrying them, and would never throw away their career, freedom, family, future, to "coerce a negative reaction."  Because they're not crazy.

Insurrector Stan522 Wed, 02/28/2018 - 14:37 Permalink

Did your Ouija board tell you that?  Or have you been listening to too much Alex Jones?

He is a martyr crusader who is anti-gun?  Really?

Fact is he is a teacher.  Fact is he brought a gun to school.  Does it really matter what his motive is?  Isn't it obvious that arming teachers, meaning bringing more guns into a school, has its own risks?

Unlike you I will wait for an investigation before adding to or creating yet another vast conspiracy theory.  Of course it can be expected that you will birth yet another conspiracy theory if he is proved to be motivated in other ways.

The fact is guns are in the news because there are so many bleeping guns in the US.  Don't see anywhere near the number of headlines like this outside the US.

 

claytonmoore50 Stan522 Wed, 02/28/2018 - 14:53 Permalink

"This shooting was politically motivated by this teacher.... The dork hates guns, hates the idea of some teachers carrying them, so.... Shots fired in order to coerce a negative reaction..."

Perhaps, but that is a very drastic and expensive way to make a fleeting point.

That is breaking a Federal law, and he may be convicted and serve time, and most certainly lose his job for this stunt, just to make a political point that will be soon forgotten?