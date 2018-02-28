Teacher In Custody After Shots Fired At Georgia High School

A teacher was in custody after police responded to reports of shots fired at a high school in Georgia.
The Dalton Police Department tweeted at about 12:30 p.m. that a subject, believed to be a teacher, was barricaded in a classroom at Dalton High School.
There is a barricaded subject in a classroom. It is believed to be a teacher.— Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018
No children were hurt or in danger, the police later said.
UPDATE: The teacher is in custody.— Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018
The police said there is "No info to release right now about identity of the subject who was barricaded or what caused the situation."
No info to release right now about identity of the subject who was barricaded or what caused the situation.— Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018
Dalton High School is located in northwest Georgia, near the Tennessee-Georgia border, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Atlanta.
The incident comes two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Fla., killing 17 people and injuring several others.
Comments
