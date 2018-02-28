"They're Finally Accepting Reality" - Manhattan Landlords Are Slashing Rents To Fill Vacant Storefronts

Owners of Manhattan's commercial real-estate might soon begin to regret their decision to hike rents to absurdly high levels in the hope of attracting the next Chase, Bank of America or Duane Reade capable of paying their extortionate prices.
As Bloomberg reports, owners of prime retail storefronts in the heart of Soho - a trendy shopping district in downtown Manhattan - are struggling to find and retain tenants willing to pay the record rents being demanded by landlords.
The Bloomberg story begins by recounting the story of one boutique clothing shop that threatened to vacate its space six years early and just eat its security deposit unless the landlord agreed to a lower rate.
The Kooples, a French clothing seller, is threatening to vacate its space six years ahead of schedule if it can’t get landlord Thor Equities to cut the rent. With brick-and-mortar stores suffering from a retail industry shakeout, the company says it isn’t making enough money at the property and wants to focus on the web.
The scene unfolding on the cobblestones of one of New York’s trendiest shopping areas shows the increasingly fraught negotiations between tenants and landlords as vacancies soar and retail rents plunge. Similar scenarios are playing out along Madison Avenue to the north and along other thoroughfares in the city that have long been a draw for those shopping for designer clothing and other luxury goods. Property owners are confronting demands once unheard of in Manhattan, from rent reductions to short-term leases.
Again and again, we've pointed to the stagnant deals and rents in some of Manhattan's wealthiest and most expensive areas as a sign that the New York real-estate market is heading for a downturn after years of torrid growth in the valuations of residential and commercial real-estate.
According to Bloomberg, after a lull in leasings, landlords are beginning to accept their new reality, according to Patrick Smith, a vice chairman of the retail brokerage at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. It no longer makes sense to keep rents so high in the hopes of landing one of the few corporate clients willing to pay.
Indeed, "landlords are adjusting the way they do business to market conditions," Smith said. "It’s healthy. It certainly has stimulated activity."
Of course, outside of Manhattan, many landlords are struggling with an even more ominous problem: As more brick and mortar retailers close, malls and other commercial storefronts are struggling to find somebody - anybody - who would be willing to fill their vacant spaces.
As a result, American malls are being forced to close, or suffer the indignity that accompanies having so many vacant storefronts.
In Manhattan, home to some of the most valuable retail real estate in the world, a sharp rise in rents following the recession exacerbated the problem, with property owners clinging to unrealistic income expectations. Today, the glut of empty space is taking a toll, pushing landlords to make concessions to plug holes.
Some are signing shorter-term leases to draw tenants that may be reluctant to make long-term commitments. In Soho, Hermes is negotiating a deal at 63 Greene St. that gives the retailer the option to leave after one year, while a few blocks over at 375 West Broadway, Gucci signed a lease that allows it to vacate the space if sales don’t meet expectations after two years, according to people familiar with the deals, who asked not to be identified because terms are private.
Historically, a typical lease term in New York was between 10 and 15 years.
Representatives for Gucci and Hermes didn’t respond to emails seeking comment.
“Landlords, more today than in the past, are coming around to the retailer’s mentality,” said Steve Soutendijk, an executive director at Cushman. Both sides are making calculations on store sales “and how much can they pay in rent. If a store is unprofitable for them, it doesn’t make sense to keep it open.”
To be sure, these issues aren't confined to downtown - it's a problem that's beginning to manifest throughout Manhattan and even in some trendy outer-borough neighborhoods.
Downtown landlords aren’t the only ones caving. On a tony corridor of Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side, an 18,000-square-foot (1,670-square meter) stretch of luxury retail is facing vacancies. Landlord Vornado Realty Trust doesn’t expect tenants including Gucci and Cartier to sign long-term renewals to leases that expire in September given market conditions, according to mortgage documents tied to the property. It’s offering short-term agreements at lower rates to keep the space occupied, the documents show. As of last month, no deals had been struck.
Vornado, which recently paid off its mortgage at the property, declined to comment.
“Landlords have to be open-minded,” said Robert Cohen, a vice chairman at retail brokerage RKF.
In Soho, retail rents in the area have since plunged, dropping 17 percent in the past year to an average of $440 a square foot, the largest decline in all of Manhattan, according to the latest data from Cushman. But across the city, the number of new leases is falling and landlords in both retail and commercial are offering more rent concessions than they have in years.
This might soon translate to a crash in the number of real-estate deals, mirroring a dire situation that's playing out across the country, as high prices and a paucity of supply caused pending home sales to crash the most since 2010 in January.
They don't need a middle class anymore, but they've forgotten that they do need at least an upper-middle class. Even the truly wealthy only shop so often. The giant sucking sound is getting louder and louder.
Yep. And accepting REALITY would be recognizing the Curse on America.
More Biblicrap spam. Desperate for clicks much?
I can think of ten really good retail stores types that could open in those shops ... but they aren't high-priced clothing shops.
sh-thole
They don't need a middle class anymore,
upvoted you, but i don't agree with that.
They are realizing that the billionaires just don't buy that much stuff.
Since I read ZH...I am now ALWAYS paying attention to "What is up"...and here in Portland, Oregon....there are so many commercial vacancies....it is scary. And these vacancies are not small stuff. Albertsons...Safeway.........Warehouses...etc. The big spaces just sit...boarded up with For Sale or For Lease.... yet homes here are so expensive and are sold so fast. You would think somebody could take one of these HUGE buildings and make it into a "Community". Some of these buildings are 200,000 sq ft and more. So your average apartment is 900 sq foot. I see opportunity. Who knows. so you make the 200K sq ft building into 200 nice apartments.....no windows. All 2 bedroom.... Rent here in Portland is $1400 a month so that would be $280,000 a month.
Sorry for the ramble....just thinking...
Back to the topic....Retail is DEAD. Just bought an electric smoker off amazon...read the reviews.....local $400...Amazon $214 delivered. Got it in one day. Oh...can't wait to try my hand at Brisket. Retail is Dead.
dude....electric and brisket should never be used in the same sentence
WW3 was supposed to solve these problems and their still seems to be a lot of effort to get it going .
Residential and commercial real estates will come down because of the wealth gap.
what wealth gap. its capitalism
In capitalism, the customer rules. If customers willing to pay $1k a piece for clothing aren't around, the landlord is going to have to find retailers who are in turn going to charge reasonable prices.
Keynesian "just print money and everyone will have more to spend" mentality is finally meeting its logical conclusion.
We have the same in Australia, Melbourne and Adelaide. You look at the real estate ads of commercial properties and wonder where these fantastic rents are supposed to come from. Well, they don't come any more. In Adelaide, empty shopfronts attract homeless and unsocial behaviour, so the City is trying to figure out what they can do.
Years of downward pressure on wages has trickled down to the retail space - what a surprise!!!
So many vacancies. Moved out 8 years ago and some storefronts still empty.
Too high selling prices needed to cover High rent + high taxes + high regulation + high utilities + high staffing cost + high insurance at a time of cheaper, doorman delivered online alternative = death
It's too little, too late. Check your lease. If the tide turns back up, those higher rents come back.
We need to come up with a disrespectable moniker to describe this state of affairs. Something condescending that the insensitive MSM can throw around. Phrases such as 'the rust belt' and 'the flyover states'.
They got Amazon-ed. Coming next to Wall Street, which is also in Metropolis.
If Wall Street get Amazon, it will be like a snake eating itself.
Wall Street is Amazon's never ending supply of money.
I have got to watch this unfold.
No, the retail investor putting money into his 401k is one of Wall Street's biggest supplies of never-ending money. Along with the retail buyer of insurance funding the insurance company which turns around and gives the money to Wall Street. Maybe Amazon can go direct to the source.
Get the Fed involved and then they really will have worked around Wall Street.
So, buy the dip? Oh right. It's still dipping Sears.
The business in the first picture is most likely out because they don't know the difference between "everyone" and "every one", not soaring rents...
$440/sqf, really? 1,000 square feet is $440,000 per year?
http://www.loopnet.com/for-lease/santa-monica-ca/generalretail/?e=u
Well, maybe that's not as insanely out of line as I thought BUT I wouldn't want to pay it, not today. Somewhere around $100 I think starts to fly into never-never land. Good luck Manhattan.
Can't buy a lot of clothes, furniture, housewares, etc. when house prices and rents (along with property taxes) take up such a large portion of paychecks.
Consumer debt, student loans, and devaluation of the currency, don't help much either.
Even the "fronts" are not making money, or are they just trying to ban the laundering services?
Maybe NYC just needs to tax commercial rent more. That'll solve the problem!
It's inevitable that rents must drop.
How long can a commercial property stay empty until it becomes a loss making financial burden for the landlord.
With that said it is just another boom bust cycle.
When it becomes a nightmare for the Landlord it soon can become a nightmare for the lender.