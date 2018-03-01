The Army's Next High-Tech Assault Rifle Will Pack A Punch Like A Tank

The United States Army is planning for decades of hybrid wars across multiple domains — space, cyberspace, air, land, and, maritime.
Back in October, we dissected the Army’s latest Training and Doctrine Command report, which highlights the next round of hybrid wars could start somewhere around 2025 and last through 2040.
Currently, the Army is in a transitional period before the next round of wars begin. In doing so, the Army has made it clear that it will replace its legacy M249 SAW and the M4 Carbine, with a lightweight and higher chamber pressure assault rifle.
It now appears the Army has selected a new high-tech assault rifle that can release a high rate of specialty designed bullets with as much chamber pressure as an M1A2 Abrams tank, to pierce through the world’s most advanced body armor.
The LSAT (Lightweight Small Arms Technologies) light machine gun is a powerful weapon produced by the AAI Corporation, an aerospace and defense development and manufacturing firm, located in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Textron acquired AAI in 2007 and currently operates as a unit of Textron Systems Corporation.
Textron provides more information about the LSAT light machine gun:
Col. Geoffrey A. Norman, force development division chief at Army HQ, told Task & Purpose, “the service plans on fielding a Next Generation Squad Automatic Rifle (NGSAR) — the first version in the Army’s Next-Generation Weapons System that chambers a round between 6.5mm and 6.8mm — as a potential replacement for its 80,000 M249 SAWs starting in fiscal 2022 rather than the original target date of fiscal 2025.”
Norman said the NGSAR will weigh less, shoot farther, and pack more punch than any the military’s existing small arms. More importantly, the colonel harped on the fact the chamber pressure of the weapon is far superior than any other light machine gun in the world, which means, a bullet from the machine gun can penetrate the most advanced body armor from around 600 meters. Norman hopes this high-tech weapon will be integrated into a fire team or squad “that fires a small bullet at the pressure equivalent to what a tank would fire.”
“The chamber pressure for the standard assault rifle is around 45 KSI [kilopound per square inch], but we’re looking for between 60 and 80 KSI … the chamber pressure when an M1 Abrams tank fires is on that order,” Norman told Task & Purpose. “We’re looking to reach out around 600 meters and have lethal effects even if the target is protected by body armor.”
Norman told Task & Purpose that the new lightweight machine gun is in trial tests by the Soldier Lethality Cross-Functional Team at Fort Benning, Georgia. Soldiers are testing the advanced weapon with a 7.62mm XM11158 Advanced Armor Piercing (ADVAP) round. The army is split between the 5.56mm and 7.62mm round but wants to find a happy medium between both.
“The challenge of the 5.56mm is that it doesn’t have enough mass [to defeat enemy body armor],” Norman said, referring to Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley’s April 2017 testimony before lawmakers on the Army’s growing ammo problem.
“But the challenge with 7.62mm ammo is that it has too much mass and not enough propellant. The right solution is somewhere between the two, where you have enough mass to penetrate but you’re still moving fast enough,” he added.
Task & Purpose says the Army has spent a great deal of time searching for the next generation of assault rifles:
But the real heart of the NGSW program is the fire control system, developed independently from the receiver and chamber. While the Army has spent years evaluating off-the-shelf options for soldiers’ next assault rifle — see the Interim Combat Service Rifle program aborted in November due to weight concerns rather than budget jousting — Norman characterized the proprietary fire-control system as a miniaturized version of the systems utilized by ground vehicles and aviation platforms.
“We’re exploring several options to ensure that what the gun aims at, it actually hits,” Norman said. “The system will adjust and potentially only fire when the muzzle will line up with its target. It will take into account atmospheric conditions, even automatically center the weapon using an internal system. We’re looking to get these capabilities ready as soon as possible.”
Task & Purpose further states the hard release of the light machine gun is in 2022:
The Army’s hard target of a 2022 fielding may seem ambitious, especially given the maddeningly batshit nature of defense acquisition. But the service isn’t the only one putting the NGSW in the crosshairs: According to Norman, the Corps is also interested in adopting the NGSAR alongside the M27 and M1101 CSASS sniper rifle the Army has eyed in recent years. And with the campaign against ISIS in close-quarters environs like Iraq and Syria winding down, soldiers and infantry Marines could use the range and the punch of the system sooner rather than later.
“We’ve got support from Congress and the Secretary of Defense as part of our close combat strategic portfolio review,” Norman told Task & Purpose. “We’re not going to replace all 80,000 SAWs right away — but the intent is to get this AR variant out to infantry squads as soon as possible.”
The top 10 Richest countries have no such military obsession.
In reply to … by Troy Ounce
Having weapons that instill fear and a sense of hopelessness in the enemy go a long way in winning a war. With overwhelming advantages in firepower we put a sense of 'can't win' in enemy combatants. If you're going to field the varsity team, give them the best training and the best gear. These weapons will be welcomed by the military.
In reply to I have the same question… by Automatic Choke
High chamber pressure = throat erosion.
In reply to Having weapons that instill… by eatthebanksters
That gun that needs to be bought over and over again, especially belt feed. I remember thirty cal and fifty cal machine guns, their biggest problem difficulty changing barrels and the barrels did not last that long, especially when not fired in short burst to allow the barrel to cool.
A burnt out barrel was the weirdest thing, bullets would come out cork screw around strike the ground not far from you and ricochet all over the place (tracers).
A lobbyist with a nice big fat pay cheque sold those weapons and well sell the next ones and the next ones and the next ones. As for the soldiers who died when the weapon they were carrying burnt out the barrel making them useless at anything except extreme short range, what can you say but privatise the profits and socialise the looses, the body bag, the military funeral and the insurance payout.
In reply to High chamber pressure =… by El Vaquero
That throat erosion gets even worse on full auto or even rapid semi-auto fire. I have a semi-bull on my AR-10 for a reason, and it would be a full bull, except a 14lb rifle is already heavy enough.
In reply to That gun that needs to be… by rtb61
Right. More power to be used against US citizens in the near future. Another reason for hand-me-down weapons to be given to the police forces throughout the US.
No. Giving weapons to the military is too dangerous to us here in the US. Countries with militaries die of spending and being beaten in wars at a 100% rate. Countries with militias fail much less frequently, e.g. Switzerland and the US, when we depended on the militias. Washington lost all his battles unless the militias were helping. The militias beat the British.
In reply to Having weapons that instill… by eatthebanksters
They leave out muzzle velocity. Barrel length plays a major role. This is all PV=nRT, but I saw nothing about actual momentum. This could be a fraud.
In reply to I have the same question… by Automatic Choke
+1, a "happy medium" between both. Yet, the original M1 Garand was chambered in .276 (7mm) until MacArthur overruled it in favor of 30-06. Seems as if they're going full circle - almost 85 years later.
In reply to Well, they are just testing… by s2man
I think more than the gas law is in play here.
In reply to They leave out muzzle… by A Sentinel
They'll need them in South Africa, too. The government is going to take ALL of the land from the White landowners without compensation.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5443599/White-South-African-far…
In reply to Great for Gladio black ops… by IridiumRebel
Sadly civil war looks all but assured in South Africa and the world that pushed for the end of apartheid in South Africa will not appreciate it's return with a change of colour. Lots of arms and munitions will make their way to the Boers.
In reply to I'm going to need one of… by IH8OBAMA
Try humping a bunch of .308 for 10 or 15 miles over rough terrain
In reply to Afghanistan victory is just… by Polynik3s
Didn't the. 308 let the Afghans pierce the USSR aircraft armor?
I recall it was a fight (in DC) to let Afghans have those 'powerful' weapons. Now we sell anti aircraft/tank weapons...
In reply to Try humping a bunch of .308… by Juggernaut x2
Or a Ma Deuce barrel or tripod.
In reply to Try humping a bunch of .308… by Juggernaut x2
China have developed a line of dirt cheap and light body armour that stops 5.56 And 7.62 dead. Worse, you can buy it on Alibaba.
Obsoletes NATOs entire line of small arms. They are forcing them to replace the lot.
In reply to Thank god! THIS will help us… by RafterManFMJ
