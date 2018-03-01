China Prepares For New Cold War With Massive Military Buildup

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/01/2018 - 23:00

As we have been documenting for quite some time, China has been not-so-quietly transforming itself into a serious threat to the West - beefing up its military to contend with the Washington's air, sea, space and cyber weapons capabilities, while scrapping constitutional term limits for President Xi Jinping. 

Since 2000, China has built more submarines, destroyers, frigates and corvettes than Japan, South Korea and India combined. To put this further into perspective, the total tonnage of new warships and auxiliaries launched by China in the last four years alone is significantly greater than the total tonnage of the French navy. -IISS

Analysts on both sides of the Pacific believe Xi's aggressive military buildup and power grab have put Beijing on a direct course for conflict with Washington - with the heavy U.S. presence in the region setting the stage for a new Cold War.

In the Asia-Pacific, the dominant role of the United States in a political and military sense will have to be readjusted,” said Cui Liru, former president of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, a think tank under the Ministry of State Security that often reflects official thinking. “It doesn’t mean U.S. interests must be sacrificed. But if the U.S. insists on a dominant role forever, that’s a problem.” Cui added that it was "not normal for China to be under U.S. dominance forever. You can’t justify dominance forever." 

China’s military objective is to break through the first chain of islands,” said Mr. Cui, referring to the waters beyond Japan and Taiwan where the Chinese military wants to establish a presence. -NYT

China's navy is also deploying further from home, including Europe, while their base in the Eastern African country of Djibouti will enable more naval deployments. In terms of military computing technology, China has also set out on an ambitious course, as vast resources have been sunk into "extremely high-performance computing and quantum communications," which, along with their weapons advancements and overall defense capabilities mean the country is no longer merely "catching up" with Western progress. 

Meanwhile, Xi and other Chinese officials are of the firm belief that the United States is a superpower in decline - which will require China to step into the vacuum left behind. 

It is now clear Xi’s agenda to rebuild an Asian order with China at its center is here to stay,” said Hugh White, a scholar and former defense official in Australia who has argued that the United States must be prepared to share power with China in the Asia-Pacific region.

I think Xi is impatient,” Mr. White added. “He wants China to be the predominant power in the Western Pacific. He wants to do it himself and for it to go down in history as his achievement. That makes him formidable.” -NYT

In a keynote speech to China's Communist Party Congress last October, Xi promised to make China's armed forces world-class by the middle of the century. In a January speech, Xi told thousands of Chinese soldiers to “neither fear hardship nor death,” during an inspection visit Wednesday to the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Central Theater Command in northern Hebei province, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Xi advised the military to continue improving upon its equipment, tactics, technology, and combat readiness by engaging in “real combat training.” The Chinese president - for life, spoke of the need to “create an elite and powerful force that is always ready for the fight, capable of combat and sure to win in order to fulfill the tasks bestowed by the Party and the people in the new era.”

He [Xi] has accelerated the military’s plans to build a blue-water navy, increased spending on weaponry in outer space, and established China’s first military bases abroad. He has promoted a global infrastructure program to extend Beijing’s influence and ignored Western concerns about human rights, which have diminished under the Trump administration. -NYT

Indeed, with the rollout of stealth jets, new high-tech naval artillery such as a "secret railgun," and Chinese media reports bragging about aggressive maneuvers that "dare to shine the sword," our trading partner to the West has made it perfectly clear that they intend on being a dominant global force, both economically and militarily.

(not so) secret railgun

Last November, we reported on a secretive hypersonic weapons program, which if successful would be able to hit the United States in under 14 minutes. 

China and the US have started a hypersonic race,” said Wu Dafang, professor at the school of aeronautic science and engineering at Beihang University in Beijing who received a national technology award for the invention of a new heat shield used on hypersonic vehicles in 2013.

And just two weeks ago the International Institute for Strategic Studies reported that China's rapid military modernization is "remarkable," and is set to challenge the West on several fronts.

China’s emerging weapons developments and broader defence-technological progress mean that it has become a global defence innovator” says Dr. John Chipman, Director-General and Chief Executive of the London-based think tank. Of note, Chipman points out that China's Chengdu J-20 low-observable combat aircraft is set to challenge America's "monopoly on operational stealthy combat aircraft."

The IISS report also notes that China's expanding array of advanced guided-weapons projects, such as the PL-15 extended range air-to-air missile which could enter service this year. "This weapon appears to be equipped with an active electronically scanned array radar, indicating that China has joined the few nations able to integrate this capability on an air-to-air missile," reports Chipman.

Trump and China

Trump has clearly changed his tune Chinese trade - declining to label them a currency manipulator last year because the "timing was bad," and refusing to impose sanctions - however the U.S. President has committed to beefing up defenses with a new nuclear policy calling for the revitalization of the nation's nuclear arsenal, while also reaching out to forge a stronger "Indo-Pacific" coalition with Australia, India and Japan in order to counter China's rapid rise. 

Trump is obsessed with strategic forces,” said Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University. “He is determined to maintain American military predominance in face of China’s strategic buildup. That will make the relationship more profoundly confrontational.”

Chinese analysts downplayed Trump's efforts, however, noting that the United States has been unwilling to fund the projects. “In the short term,” said Shi, “China does not care about it because the ability to form a real coalition is limited.”

Meanwhile, many feel that President Trump will be pressured into taking a harder line with China going into the midterm elections - as Democrats have signaled that they will compare his campaign promises with his softline approach to a country he spent much of the 2016 election railing against. 

“Now that it’s clear that President Xi isn’t going anywhere, getting tough on China is even more of an imperative,” said Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY). “If President Trump and Congress don’t crack down on their rapacious trade practices,” he added, “China will continue eating our lunch for years to come.”

And while Wall Street continues to broker lucrative investment-banking deals with the Chinese government, US manufacturers are growing increasingly frustrated at the prospect of competing with Chinese businesses who steal corporate secrets and regularly undercut their competition. 

Manufacturers tend to be more fed up than Wall Street, which continues to do lucrative investment-banking business with the Chinese government. Technology companies have soured on China, though the market is so vast that they are still willing to consider concessions they would make nowhere else in the world.

The Trump administration reflects those fissures. Advisers like Gary D. Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who both worked at Goldman Sachs, have persuaded Mr. Trump to hold off on tough trade measures against China in the past. -WSJ

Infiltrating Universities

On the national security front, the Trump administration has been using "Cold War-like terms," referring to China as a revisionist power that will try "to erode American security and prosperity." 

This extends to U.S. colleges, which according to FBI Director Christopher Wray, are underestimating the ability for Chinese students to gather sensitive national security intelligence. Public universities have long been instrumental in the development of both offensive and defensive capabilities for a multitude of US agencies such as the Department of Defense and DARPA.

"The reality is that the Chinese have turned more and more to more creative avenues using non-traditional collectors (of information)," Wray said during the Senate Intelligence Committee's annual open hearings on the greatest threats to the country. 

"The use of non-traditional collectors, especially in the academic setting—whether it's professors, scientists, students—we see in almost every field office that the FBI has around the country, Wray said, adding "They're exploiting the very open research-and-development environment that we have, which we all revere, but they're taking advantage of it.'

Specifically, the FBI is “watching” programs at dozens of Confucius Institutes, funded by China’s Ministry of Education that are widely embedded within American universities and public schools to teach the Mandarin language.

The Confucius Institute program, which started operations in 2004, has been the subject of vast criticisms, concerns, and controversies during its international expansion. Many such concerns stem from the program’s close relationship to the Communist Party of China.

According to the South China Morning Post, some 350,000 Chinese students are actively enrolled at American universities, which is about thirty-five percent of the one million foreigners, said the Institute of International Education.

Bottom line: China's rapid military buildup and commitment to becoming a dominant global force will require that the United States either cede power in Asia, or face another Cold War of steadily increasing temperatures. Keep in mind - times are good. The next recession, whenever that might occur, will most certainly push already-strained economic and military relations between the Washington and Beijing into uncharted territory.

Comments

philipat IntercoursetheEU Fri, 03/02/2018 - 02:49 Permalink

If the US would just accept reality and ditch the "Wolfowitz Doctrine" none of this would be necessary. The FACT is in the 21st century, there is no longer a Unipolar world. And the 96% of the world's population which is not in the US very much welcomes that. All the recent independent polls show that the majority of humanity sees the US as the biggest threat to peace and security. But, of course, this majority of humanity is not "exceptional" or "indespensible"....?

PS. Looks like Russia already won the hypersonic race?

MK ULTRA Alpha greven40 Fri, 03/02/2018 - 02:42 Permalink

This is true. Bush I taking his orders from the Council on Foreign Relations in NYC. It was the "We are the world..." One World Government plan.

The US must quickly transfer the F-16 and F-18 production line to India. There is activity on this from the Indian side, but the US needs to finish the deal. We'll need the Indian Air Force.

The US must quickly increase the sale of US fighters to Taiwan. Taiwan flies the F-16 now and is ready for an upgrade. Taiwan is a strategic weakness for China.

Taiwan is asking for arms to defend itself. A PLA defeat in the Taiwan Strait cracks the foundation of the CCP. This will cause the removal of Xi and a new more modern leader will replace Xi.

Xi is an old communist party boss, who is the last of the youth during Mao. Xi is being elevated to the status of Mao.

There is a war coming, this article didn't explain in detail Chinese claims on Indonesia, India Doklam and the Chinese build for seizing East India(everything east of Bangladesh) and there are other preparations being made for war.

So China is defending itself from the evil Americans when the nations of these regions have fear of China and want the US to help them. I guess the US held a gun to all these nations bordering regions threatened by Chinese expansion. The reason all these nations are asking the US to help is because America is evil and some how, the US forced them to do it, right?

 

Katos old naughty Fri, 03/02/2018 - 01:12 Permalink

At a minimum? The US won't be around for long, if CHINA decides to actually ATTACK? Our military FULL of TRANSGENDERS and gays who will quickly bow down for their enemy to keep from getting THIER ASSES handed to them! CHINA has a mikiitarh of OVER A million forces! AND you better believe they're trained to the hilt! It' really pitiful THAT OUR military cost TAXPAYERS more than the next 10 countries combined , and we have a 1.5 trillion dollars F35 THAT won't fly, AND A BUNCH OF LGBT LUNNIES WHO CAN'T FIGHT??

pluto the dog stizazz Fri, 03/02/2018 - 00:09 Permalink

russia is not expansionist. china is expansionist. theyve already bought half Australia with their freshly printed basically worhless paper fiat - that we accept at face value. the printing presses never stop in china. china is the real enemy. trump and the msm pretend russia is the main enemy. why do our kike controllers want war with russia - which poses no threat - but not with china?

china is actively exporting millions of chinese to countries like australia. at the current rate there will be no war (not here in australia anyway) - it will be a demographic and paper currency buy out/takeover

MK ULTRA Alpha pluto the dog Fri, 03/02/2018 - 01:57 Permalink

This is true. And it's funny, how China is going to wipe America out with gold. This is a theory actually a conspiracy theory that posters here firmly believe there is no US gold or it's a small amount. So these posters who believe China or Russia will destroy the US, believe there is no US gold. They'll go nuts and get real nasty if you don't say, there is no US gold.

There is no proof except Ron Paul audit the Fed movement which tied into the Tea Party movement. So the posters here remember something said about gold and they parrot it, because it fits their bias.

What happens to the China gold theory, China will destroy the US with this huge stockpile of Chinese gold, if the US gold really is what has been published 8133.5 metric tonnes.

US 8133.5 metric tonnes of Gold opposed to China's 1842.6 metric tonnes and Russia's 1857 metric tonnes.

When facts are presented on China gold, the posters who hate America will say the Chinese are doing this and that, just making up lies to support their bias. They'll even change the issue to the Chinese private sector is the holy grail  reserve of Chinese gold. But never do they ask, does the American private sector hold gold? No only China has all the gold and America is going to be destroyed by China's gold.  Same parrot rant over and over.  No debate, no issue discussed.

But Alex Jones said there was no US gold, typical comment defending the US has no gold theory. What happens when the US gold is there? 8133.5 metric tonnes of US GOLD.

Television minds parroting a theory based upon comment boards and gold newsletters that are always wrong.

This is the land of delusional nutcase liars, Russian Trolls and at least half of the board at any given time is foreigners pumping a constant stream of anti-American hate and the delusional drugged out unemployed Americans on here don't know the foreigners are leading them around by the nose.

It's pathetic.

Mr Hankey MK ULTRA Alpha Fri, 03/02/2018 - 02:33 Permalink

'MURICA!!!!FUCK YEAH!!!!Coming again to save the mutherfuckin day YEAH!!!!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!!USA!!!!

Muh gold!!!

Muh Freedumb!!!!!

Muh Guns!!!!!

Muh Truck-boat-truck!!!!!!

Muh gold!!!

Muh Freedumb!!!!!

Muh Guns!!!!!

Muh Truck-boat-truck!!!!!!

Mustahattu Thu, 03/01/2018 - 23:11 Permalink

Let’s see if China can bankrupt the US in Cold War 2. Some might say US is already bankrupt but it won’t be till it loses the reserve currency. Till then it can use the world as its personal wallet.

REAL MONEY Thu, 03/01/2018 - 23:14 Permalink

China wins a war without ever firing a shot

 

reject the dollar and back their own currency with gold.  Revalue gold 10x higher.  We are instantly a third world country and those who have gold will lead

Consuelo REAL MONEY Fri, 03/02/2018 - 00:27 Permalink

Short, but succinct, and correct.

There is a reason China has been buying gold hand over fist since 2006, and there is a reason for all the wild speculation surrounding just how much they hold, or don't.   Just the way they want it...   Gold will be 'deployed' when the time is right, in their view.   The Chinese know what that means and they're not about to play fast & loose with the weapon that an outsized amount of physical gold represents in the hands of a sovereign nation.

Tarjan Shue Fri, 03/02/2018 - 00:54 Permalink

“It doesn’t mean U.S. interests must be sacrificed. But if the U.S. insists on a dominant role forever, that’s a problem.” Cui added that it was "not normal for China to be under U.S. dominance forever. You can’t justify dominance forever."

 

Sounds quite reasonable to me.

 ~ 

Thom Paine Thu, 03/01/2018 - 23:18 Permalink

China Russia alliance = total destruction of US and Europe and its allies.

Nobody wins.

But sending the US back to the 16th Century puts Russia and China at an advantage - they have been through this often enough and will grow back, while the US will just fester with its Ivanka inspired feudal kingdom.

Yen Cross Thu, 03/01/2018 - 23:20 Permalink

  Fuck the worthless Chinks, Clinton & Bush.  Bush was such a fucking worthless failure.

  Bush is a traitor, and has the IQ of an Amoeba. Bill Clinton is just a sleazy scumbag piece of human waste. Both those assholes sold out the U.S.

Katos Yen Cross Fri, 03/02/2018 - 01:29 Permalink

Actually! Big daddy BUSH SR HAS BEEN RUNNING THE U.S. from the deep state since he was CIA DIRECTOR BACK IN THE 70'S! He had chosen every president and he chooses who goes and WHO stays in WASHINGTON! Do you really think AMERICANS ARE SO STUPID as to keep VOTING for people who have FUCKED them for decades?? ALL elections are rigged! OUR media is a joke! Just ANOTHER cog in the deep state satanic pedophile government! Bush USED BILL clinton when he was governor of ARKANSAS, to bring hundreds of millions of dollars in cocaine through MENA ARKANSAS! Bush promised him the presidency, AND him and hillary LIFE time impunity for crimes committed! The retarded BUSH BOY "DUBBYA " was so STUPID, that BIG DADDY had to have a baby sitter with him at all times  (DICK CHENEY) so he didn't push a nuke! Of course OBAMA was another puppet of BIG DADDY BUSH, AND by this time every MAJOR agency in the government was filled with BUSH puppets ready willing and able to initiate his WET DREAM OF A NORTH AMERICAN UNION, and a new world order! You' have to be an imbecile not to see that OUR entire country , THE corporations, the charities, ARE RIFE with pedophiles and SATANIC RITUAL ABUSERS! Big daddy BUSH SR IS both!