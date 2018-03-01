China Prepares For New Cold War With Massive Military Buildup

As we have been documenting for quite some time, China has been not-so-quietly transforming itself into a serious threat to the West - beefing up its military to contend with the Washington's air, sea, space and cyber weapons capabilities, while scrapping constitutional term limits for President Xi Jinping.
Since 2000, China has built more submarines, destroyers, frigates and corvettes than Japan, South Korea and India combined. To put this further into perspective, the total tonnage of new warships and auxiliaries launched by China in the last four years alone is significantly greater than the total tonnage of the French navy. -IISS
Analysts on both sides of the Pacific believe Xi's aggressive military buildup and power grab have put Beijing on a direct course for conflict with Washington - with the heavy U.S. presence in the region setting the stage for a new Cold War.
“In the Asia-Pacific, the dominant role of the United States in a political and military sense will have to be readjusted,” said Cui Liru, former president of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, a think tank under the Ministry of State Security that often reflects official thinking. “It doesn’t mean U.S. interests must be sacrificed. But if the U.S. insists on a dominant role forever, that’s a problem.” Cui added that it was "not normal for China to be under U.S. dominance forever. You can’t justify dominance forever."
“China’s military objective is to break through the first chain of islands,” said Mr. Cui, referring to the waters beyond Japan and Taiwan where the Chinese military wants to establish a presence. -NYT
China's navy is also deploying further from home, including Europe, while their base in the Eastern African country of Djibouti will enable more naval deployments. In terms of military computing technology, China has also set out on an ambitious course, as vast resources have been sunk into "extremely high-performance computing and quantum communications," which, along with their weapons advancements and overall defense capabilities mean the country is no longer merely "catching up" with Western progress.
Meanwhile, Xi and other Chinese officials are of the firm belief that the United States is a superpower in decline - which will require China to step into the vacuum left behind.
“It is now clear Xi’s agenda to rebuild an Asian order with China at its center is here to stay,” said Hugh White, a scholar and former defense official in Australia who has argued that the United States must be prepared to share power with China in the Asia-Pacific region.
“I think Xi is impatient,” Mr. White added. “He wants China to be the predominant power in the Western Pacific. He wants to do it himself and for it to go down in history as his achievement. That makes him formidable.” -NYT
In a keynote speech to China's Communist Party Congress last October, Xi promised to make China's armed forces world-class by the middle of the century. In a January speech, Xi told thousands of Chinese soldiers to “neither fear hardship nor death,” during an inspection visit Wednesday to the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Central Theater Command in northern Hebei province, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
Xi advised the military to continue improving upon its equipment, tactics, technology, and combat readiness by engaging in “real combat training.” The Chinese president - for life, spoke of the need to “create an elite and powerful force that is always ready for the fight, capable of combat and sure to win in order to fulfill the tasks bestowed by the Party and the people in the new era.”
He [Xi] has accelerated the military’s plans to build a blue-water navy, increased spending on weaponry in outer space, and established China’s first military bases abroad. He has promoted a global infrastructure program to extend Beijing’s influence and ignored Western concerns about human rights, which have diminished under the Trump administration. -NYT
Indeed, with the rollout of stealth jets, new high-tech naval artillery such as a "secret railgun," and Chinese media reports bragging about aggressive maneuvers that "dare to shine the sword," our trading partner to the West has made it perfectly clear that they intend on being a dominant global force, both economically and militarily.
Is #China's #PLAN About to Test a #Railgun at Sea ? https://t.co/WuCnkOzkfh— NavyRecognition (@NavyRecognition) January 31, 2018
Last November, we reported on a secretive hypersonic weapons program, which if successful would be able to hit the United States in under 14 minutes.
“China and the US have started a hypersonic race,” said Wu Dafang, professor at the school of aeronautic science and engineering at Beihang University in Beijing who received a national technology award for the invention of a new heat shield used on hypersonic vehicles in 2013.
And just two weeks ago the International Institute for Strategic Studies reported that China's rapid military modernization is "remarkable," and is set to challenge the West on several fronts.
“China’s emerging weapons developments and broader defence-technological progress mean that it has become a global defence innovator” says Dr. John Chipman, Director-General and Chief Executive of the London-based think tank. Of note, Chipman points out that China's Chengdu J-20 low-observable combat aircraft is set to challenge America's "monopoly on operational stealthy combat aircraft."
The IISS report also notes that China's expanding array of advanced guided-weapons projects, such as the PL-15 extended range air-to-air missile which could enter service this year. "This weapon appears to be equipped with an active electronically scanned array radar, indicating that China has joined the few nations able to integrate this capability on an air-to-air missile," reports Chipman.
Trump and China
Trump has clearly changed his tune Chinese trade - declining to label them a currency manipulator last year because the "timing was bad," and refusing to impose sanctions - however the U.S. President has committed to beefing up defenses with a new nuclear policy calling for the revitalization of the nation's nuclear arsenal, while also reaching out to forge a stronger "Indo-Pacific" coalition with Australia, India and Japan in order to counter China's rapid rise.
“Trump is obsessed with strategic forces,” said Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University. “He is determined to maintain American military predominance in face of China’s strategic buildup. That will make the relationship more profoundly confrontational.”
Chinese analysts downplayed Trump's efforts, however, noting that the United States has been unwilling to fund the projects. “In the short term,” said Shi, “China does not care about it because the ability to form a real coalition is limited.”
Meanwhile, many feel that President Trump will be pressured into taking a harder line with China going into the midterm elections - as Democrats have signaled that they will compare his campaign promises with his softline approach to a country he spent much of the 2016 election railing against.
“Now that it’s clear that President Xi isn’t going anywhere, getting tough on China is even more of an imperative,” said Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY). “If President Trump and Congress don’t crack down on their rapacious trade practices,” he added, “China will continue eating our lunch for years to come.”
And while Wall Street continues to broker lucrative investment-banking deals with the Chinese government, US manufacturers are growing increasingly frustrated at the prospect of competing with Chinese businesses who steal corporate secrets and regularly undercut their competition.
Manufacturers tend to be more fed up than Wall Street, which continues to do lucrative investment-banking business with the Chinese government. Technology companies have soured on China, though the market is so vast that they are still willing to consider concessions they would make nowhere else in the world.
The Trump administration reflects those fissures. Advisers like Gary D. Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who both worked at Goldman Sachs, have persuaded Mr. Trump to hold off on tough trade measures against China in the past. -WSJ
Infiltrating Universities
On the national security front, the Trump administration has been using "Cold War-like terms," referring to China as a revisionist power that will try "to erode American security and prosperity."
This extends to U.S. colleges, which according to FBI Director Christopher Wray, are underestimating the ability for Chinese students to gather sensitive national security intelligence. Public universities have long been instrumental in the development of both offensive and defensive capabilities for a multitude of US agencies such as the Department of Defense and DARPA.
"The reality is that the Chinese have turned more and more to more creative avenues using non-traditional collectors (of information)," Wray said during the Senate Intelligence Committee's annual open hearings on the greatest threats to the country.
"The use of non-traditional collectors, especially in the academic setting—whether it's professors, scientists, students—we see in almost every field office that the FBI has around the country, Wray said, adding "They're exploiting the very open research-and-development environment that we have, which we all revere, but they're taking advantage of it.'
Specifically, the FBI is “watching” programs at dozens of Confucius Institutes, funded by China’s Ministry of Education that are widely embedded within American universities and public schools to teach the Mandarin language.
The Confucius Institute program, which started operations in 2004, has been the subject of vast criticisms, concerns, and controversies during its international expansion. Many such concerns stem from the program’s close relationship to the Communist Party of China.
According to the South China Morning Post, some 350,000 Chinese students are actively enrolled at American universities, which is about thirty-five percent of the one million foreigners, said the Institute of International Education.
Bottom line: China's rapid military buildup and commitment to becoming a dominant global force will require that the United States either cede power in Asia, or face another Cold War of steadily increasing temperatures. Keep in mind - times are good. The next recession, whenever that might occur, will most certainly push already-strained economic and military relations between the Washington and Beijing into uncharted territory.
Comments
US v China. No contest. China.
The Chinese use war as a last resort anyway.
So the Satanic Globalists sold us out. Gave away all our tech, and the world waits for billions to die. Will they ever be held accountable?
In reply to US v China. No contest by stizazz
The French have a navy?! Who knew?
Glad I stumbled upon this 'Janes' website.
In reply to So the Satanic Globalists… by SMG
Me so sorry, US Treasury Bond serial numbers have been wost.
TBond sales, like the old hooker - "ya got it, ya sell it, ya still got it"
In reply to The French have a navy?! … by IH8OBAMA
If the US would just accept reality and ditch the "Wolfowitz Doctrine" none of this would be necessary. The FACT is in the 21st century, there is no longer a Unipolar world. And the 96% of the world's population which is not in the US very much welcomes that. All the recent independent polls show that the majority of humanity sees the US as the biggest threat to peace and security. But, of course, this majority of humanity is not "exceptional" or "indespensible"....?
PS. Looks like Russia already won the hypersonic race?
In reply to Me so sorry, Treasury Bond… by IntercoursetheEU
Everyone say thank you Bush Sr for setting up most favored nation status that Clinton executed. That allowed for the lifting on trade limitations and the flood of Chinese retail goods.
In reply to The French have a navy?! … by IH8OBAMA
It was from a French carrier that US pilots flew French jets to bomb Libya in support of Al-CIA-da.
In reply to The French have a navy?! … by IH8OBAMA
This is true. Bush I taking his orders from the Council on Foreign Relations in NYC. It was the "We are the world..." One World Government plan.
The US must quickly transfer the F-16 and F-18 production line to India. There is activity on this from the Indian side, but the US needs to finish the deal. We'll need the Indian Air Force.
The US must quickly increase the sale of US fighters to Taiwan. Taiwan flies the F-16 now and is ready for an upgrade. Taiwan is a strategic weakness for China.
Taiwan is asking for arms to defend itself. A PLA defeat in the Taiwan Strait cracks the foundation of the CCP. This will cause the removal of Xi and a new more modern leader will replace Xi.
Xi is an old communist party boss, who is the last of the youth during Mao. Xi is being elevated to the status of Mao.
There is a war coming, this article didn't explain in detail Chinese claims on Indonesia, India Doklam and the Chinese build for seizing East India(everything east of Bangladesh) and there are other preparations being made for war.
So China is defending itself from the evil Americans when the nations of these regions have fear of China and want the US to help them. I guess the US held a gun to all these nations bordering regions threatened by Chinese expansion. The reason all these nations are asking the US to help is because America is evil and some how, the US forced them to do it, right?
In reply to It was from a French carrier… by greven40
Yes.Yes they did.
In reply to This is true. Bush I taking… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Dood.
Chill dood mon.
Sure you don't want to smoke sum battery acid, dood mon?
In reply to This is true. Bush I taking… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Sure, sure they will. Right after the dust settles, the air is cleared, and folks come out of their holes in the ground. A couple of thousand years or so ought to do it. Things will be made right.
In reply to So the Satanic Globalists… by SMG
accountable...to whom?
the human species will not be around too long,
believe what you want,
que sera sera,
In reply to So the Satanic Globalists… by SMG
At a minimum? The US won't be around for long, if CHINA decides to actually ATTACK? Our military FULL of TRANSGENDERS and gays who will quickly bow down for their enemy to keep from getting THIER ASSES handed to them! CHINA has a mikiitarh of OVER A million forces! AND you better believe they're trained to the hilt! It' really pitiful THAT OUR military cost TAXPAYERS more than the next 10 countries combined , and we have a 1.5 trillion dollars F35 THAT won't fly, AND A BUNCH OF LGBT LUNNIES WHO CAN'T FIGHT??
In reply to accountable...to whom?… by old naughty
You forgot the LCS ships that have to get towed back to port. The planes that kill pilots with hypoxia. The ancient tanks that have no missile warning systems. And the destroyers crews that can't avoid running into shit like huge ass tankers and reefs.
In reply to At a minimum? The US won't… by Katos
Dood,I thought we were 'murica.
In reply to You forgot the LCS ships… by I am Groot
I'd have to disagree. Stick to Call of Duty or whatever war video game.
In reply to US v China. No contest by stizazz
You have no clue what you're talking about. Go crawl back under your porch.
In reply to US v China. No contest by stizazz
stizazz - what the fuck is wrong with u, did you started again your meds?! No more jew hate and I give you ups?! C'mon man, I miss the old psychotic paranoid you, it was so much fun ...
In reply to US v China. No contest by stizazz
russia is not expansionist. china is expansionist. theyve already bought half Australia with their freshly printed basically worhless paper fiat - that we accept at face value. the printing presses never stop in china. china is the real enemy. trump and the msm pretend russia is the main enemy. why do our kike controllers want war with russia - which poses no threat - but not with china?
china is actively exporting millions of chinese to countries like australia. at the current rate there will be no war (not here in australia anyway) - it will be a demographic and paper currency buy out/takeover
In reply to US v China. No contest by stizazz
The Chinese have bought half of Australia with their worthless fiat currency? How dumb are Australians to sell half of their country for worthless fiat currency?
In reply to russia is not expansionist… by pluto the dog
Their fiat currency couldn' be any more worthless than the dollar??
In reply to russia is not expansionist… by pluto the dog
This is true. And it's funny, how China is going to wipe America out with gold. This is a theory actually a conspiracy theory that posters here firmly believe there is no US gold or it's a small amount. So these posters who believe China or Russia will destroy the US, believe there is no US gold. They'll go nuts and get real nasty if you don't say, there is no US gold.
There is no proof except Ron Paul audit the Fed movement which tied into the Tea Party movement. So the posters here remember something said about gold and they parrot it, because it fits their bias.
What happens to the China gold theory, China will destroy the US with this huge stockpile of Chinese gold, if the US gold really is what has been published 8133.5 metric tonnes.
US 8133.5 metric tonnes of Gold opposed to China's 1842.6 metric tonnes and Russia's 1857 metric tonnes.
When facts are presented on China gold, the posters who hate America will say the Chinese are doing this and that, just making up lies to support their bias. They'll even change the issue to the Chinese private sector is the holy grail reserve of Chinese gold. But never do they ask, does the American private sector hold gold? No only China has all the gold and America is going to be destroyed by China's gold. Same parrot rant over and over. No debate, no issue discussed.
But Alex Jones said there was no US gold, typical comment defending the US has no gold theory. What happens when the US gold is there? 8133.5 metric tonnes of US GOLD.
Television minds parroting a theory based upon comment boards and gold newsletters that are always wrong.
This is the land of delusional nutcase liars, Russian Trolls and at least half of the board at any given time is foreigners pumping a constant stream of anti-American hate and the delusional drugged out unemployed Americans on here don't know the foreigners are leading them around by the nose.
It's pathetic.
In reply to russia is not expansionist… by pluto the dog
'MURICA!!!!FUCK YEAH!!!!Coming again to save the mutherfuckin day YEAH!!!!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!!USA!!!!
Muh gold!!!
Muh Freedumb!!!!!
Muh Guns!!!!!
Muh Truck-boat-truck!!!!!!
Muh bacon double CHEESEBURGERS!!!!🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕📺📺📺📺📺📺📺📺📺📺📺📺📺📺📺💻💻💻💻💻💻💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇻🇮🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
In reply to This is true. And it's funny… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Been published?
Sounds legit.
In reply to This is true. And it's funny… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Will the end of the world be televised as a pay per view?
I guess this term limit thing might just be a part of War preparation.
That J-20 doesn't look very stealthy. Lots of straight lines. Nice clickbait, though.
It's engines are total garbage. China is still 6-10 years behind America in engine technology.
In reply to That J-20 doesn't look very… by The Iconoclast
The cock suckers that gave away our manufacturing industries to china need to be hung.
duplicate
Let’s see if China can bankrupt the US in Cold War 2. Some might say US is already bankrupt but it won’t be till it loses the reserve currency. Till then it can use the world as its personal wallet.
China wins a war without ever firing a shot
reject the dollar and back their own currency with gold. Revalue gold 10x higher. We are instantly a third world country and those who have gold will lead
JMO, Real Money, but China has seen you can use unbacked paper...they'll try that, too, and first!
In reply to China wins a war without… by REAL MONEY
already they print more than the US. they just have less junk food which somehow manages to affect your judgement vis a vis us and chinese fiat
In reply to JMO, Real Money, but China… by moonstears
You also have to remember THEY have 4 times as many people AND that takes ALOT MORE printing
In reply to already they print more than… by pluto the dog
Short, but succinct, and correct.
There is a reason China has been buying gold hand over fist since 2006, and there is a reason for all the wild speculation surrounding just how much they hold, or don't. Just the way they want it... Gold will be 'deployed' when the time is right, in their view. The Chinese know what that means and they're not about to play fast & loose with the weapon that an outsized amount of physical gold represents in the hands of a sovereign nation.
In reply to China wins a war without… by REAL MONEY
AND Russia is buying ton FOR TON WITH China! If they AS A team GO with a gold backed currency, they will wipe NATO and the West out!
In reply to Short, but succinct, and… by Consuelo
Those with the gold are those running the current reserve currency. They've had decades to prepare and they got gold for paper that becomes worthless when the reserve dies.
In reply to China wins a war without… by REAL MONEY
Yeah, no one is allowed to protect their country from the warmongering Empire.
“It doesn’t mean U.S. interests must be sacrificed. But if the U.S. insists on a dominant role forever, that’s a problem.” Cui added that it was "not normal for China to be under U.S. dominance forever. You can’t justify dominance forever."
Sounds quite reasonable to me.
~
In reply to Yeah, no one is allowed to… by Shue
China Russia alliance = total destruction of US and Europe and its allies.
Nobody wins.
But sending the US back to the 16th Century puts Russia and China at an advantage - they have been through this often enough and will grow back, while the US will just fester with its Ivanka inspired feudal kingdom.
Europe doesn't want to fight. The US MIC keeps dragging them into shits... lolz
In reply to China Russia alliance =… by Thom Paine
china is all about defense. that's why it is abandoning the dollar. it won't live under the usa thumb.
Does America and Europe even think there is a slight chance they could beat Russia or China without total destruction at home?
Fuck the worthless Chinks, Clinton & Bush. Bush was such a fucking worthless failure.
Bush is a traitor, and has the IQ of an Amoeba. Bill Clinton is just a sleazy scumbag piece of human waste. Both those assholes sold out the U.S.
Still don't get it Yen, Bush/Clinton etc they were just the tools. Politicians have always been and will always be cheap whores. The real traitors are your Oligarchs. These are stateless actors son, serfs of any land never have and never will matter at all. The trick is to make your serfs think they are "exceptional".
In reply to Fuck the worthless Chinks,… by Yen Cross
Does it make you feel important to make presumptuous comments about what I do or don't know?
In reply to Still don't get it Yen, Bush… by ReturnOfDaMac
I read many of your posts, I think you are very intelligent.
Sometime people just want to vent some steam.... lolz
I do that sometime.... lolz..., but most of the time, I come here to get rich.. with money/knowledge ...
There are many good Americans here...
lolz some intellectually fucked up Bahahah ahahahahhahaha
In reply to Does it make you feel… by Yen Cross
That was a much better approach.
I was also just venting some steam. :-)
In reply to I read many of your posts, I… by JibjeResearch
Actually! Big daddy BUSH SR HAS BEEN RUNNING THE U.S. from the deep state since he was CIA DIRECTOR BACK IN THE 70'S! He had chosen every president and he chooses who goes and WHO stays in WASHINGTON! Do you really think AMERICANS ARE SO STUPID as to keep VOTING for people who have FUCKED them for decades?? ALL elections are rigged! OUR media is a joke! Just ANOTHER cog in the deep state satanic pedophile government! Bush USED BILL clinton when he was governor of ARKANSAS, to bring hundreds of millions of dollars in cocaine through MENA ARKANSAS! Bush promised him the presidency, AND him and hillary LIFE time impunity for crimes committed! The retarded BUSH BOY "DUBBYA " was so STUPID, that BIG DADDY had to have a baby sitter with him at all times (DICK CHENEY) so he didn't push a nuke! Of course OBAMA was another puppet of BIG DADDY BUSH, AND by this time every MAJOR agency in the government was filled with BUSH puppets ready willing and able to initiate his WET DREAM OF A NORTH AMERICAN UNION, and a new world order! You' have to be an imbecile not to see that OUR entire country , THE corporations, the charities, ARE RIFE with pedophiles and SATANIC RITUAL ABUSERS! Big daddy BUSH SR IS both!
In reply to Fuck the worthless Chinks,… by Yen Cross