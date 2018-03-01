Here Is Goldman's Annotated Chart Showing The Entire History Of US Interest Rates

With Dalio, Gundlach, Gross, Greenspan, and Tudor Jones (to name but a few) now firmly in the 'bond bear market is here'-camp, Goldman Sachs has produced a detailed, annotated history of US interest rates... and what happened each time rates spiked.
Of course, not everyone believes the bond bull run is over. Goldman's Allison Nathan asks PGIM Fixed Income Senior Portfolio Manager Greg Peters what he thinks...
No, the bond bull run is not over. Ten-year Treasury yields have obviously adjusted higher since the lows of September but I don’t believe they are poised to move higher in a sustained manner.
There are still tremendous secular disinflationary forces in the world, including worsening demographics, which I view as critically important, as well as the outsized debt burden, both of which will ultimately constrain economic growth and cap bond yields.
Of course, cyclically, growth and inflation have increased. But I would think about it this way: Against a backdrop of tremendous historic central bank monetary support, growth and inflation have both finally just come off the bottom. For sure, the economic fundamentals are as good as they have been in a long time - yet 10-year yields are still below 3%. With most forecasters expecting growth to decelerate next year, 2018 will likely mark the peak of this cycle. As such, I’m not sure why investors are so convinced that bond yields will continue to rise.
...
Given where the Fed is headed, investors should remain short the front end of the curve. That is getting more difficult since the market is now pricing in three hikes for 2018, but I think it still makes sense. And then I think you want to be long across the curve, which I expect to continue to flatten due to the desire for duration that I described. That is a really strong technical that, in my mind, will continue, and it’s an important reason why I still find the curve attractive.
Since when do bond yields have anything to do with growth? Particularly now, we have a banking sector that is technically insolvent and a nation whose debt/GDP is the worst it has ever been. How can any rational analysis be done and a conclusion drawn when the system is a controlled, contrived, manipulated tool for foreign control?
And to prove the point, the '80s never had unprecedented growth when rates were 15%+. It was a confidence crisis, just like this one will be.
In reply to I like that GS has a… by Shitonya Serfs
When interest expenses were consuming over 25% of federal revenues in the 1980s, the debt-to-GDP was barely over 30%. Today it is 104%:
http://thesoundingline.com/taps-coogan-now-is-the-time-to-eliminate-def…
In reply to Since when do bond yields… by nope-1004
Looking at this chart, and projecting it using the Elliot Wave analysis, I see a huge up wave 3 in interest rates coming.
In reply to Since when do bond yields… by nope-1004
Not so, if anything the markets were still coasting for at least a year. Go research how damn difficult it was to buy real estate. I had a customer who OWNED 20 Pizza Huts outright and zero debt, and I could NOT get him a loan 20% LTV for 100,000 to buy an apartment building with a net profit flow. WHY? you ask...because the banks thought the rates would be higher the next day. At 18% the banks were right, they went to 21%. We are NOT talking about credit cards here, this was ordinary consumer and business rates.
Everything came to a halt. Eveerything.
In reply to Since when do bond yields… by nope-1004
And, who is to say that their plan is to sky rocket interest rates so the derivatives fall like dominoes? We keep forgetting OUR own assessment of the 0.01% and the 'plan' to own everything. Why would we think that they are anything less than 20 steps ahead of the chess match clock?
In reply to I like that GS has a… by Shitonya Serfs
Jackson ends 2nd bank 1936? (bankers curse from England follows)
and yet, I love the 1907 precursor for initiating the 1911 FRB System (3rd US Bank), but somehow they couldn't sell it to the public until 1913!
strange how they left vacant 1913?
can you imagine what our debt would be today if America managed its own money rather than Washington being hoodwinked by the POS Hamilton and creating a US private banking enterprise consisting of foreign 'promises-to-pay' notes (bonds)! great... we started out as a nation of debtors and never looked back
In reply to Who is stupid enough to not… by wisehiney
what has a larger impact on our economy, interest rates or the amount of funny money created out of thin air every second?
http://usdebtclock.org/
you see that currency and derivatives number? why is everyone so fixated on a 0.25% interest rate hike when the banks are showered with endless amounts of free cash. i guess all the free money they get, 30% interest they're charging for more than a trillion dollars of outstanding credit card debt, transaction fees, mortgage and student loan interest aren't enough
cross bets are so big that no central bank could cover the losses. One day, one minute, one second of interest rate change to the wrong side and the calls to cover go out faster than CNN can make up stories.
If you remember in 2008, the money market funds sunk to under one dollar. That never happened before and almost blew up the rest of the financial markets that the derivatives weren't sinking on their own.
get some cash folks, put it in a safe place...
In reply to what has a larger impact on… by ted41776
My Dad used to walk into the bank president's office and Say.. Why I believe they paid more interest during the Depression. and according to this chart he was Right.
Can we correct that graph for spot or realized inflation? Real interest rates were sky high during the Great Depression due to prices falling (pay back with dollars which had higher purchasing power), and lower during late 70s inflation period than what the nominal graph indicates. Real interest rates are what matters.