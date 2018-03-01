Liechtenstein Bank Offers "Direct" Cryptocurrency Investment And "Cold Storage" Wallet

Liechtenstein-based Bank Frick is offering clients the ability to purchase cryptocurrencies - with a promise of protection against hackers. Five currencies will be offered primarily to "professional market participants and financial intermediaries," according to Frick; Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple and Ether.
"Our services are in high demand from companies across Europe. The companies know that we reliably support them in implementing their cryptocurrency and blockchain business models in accordance with existing European regulations," explains Chief Client Officer Hubert Büchel. "Our goal is to bring crypto banking at least to the level of quality of classic banking."
To safeguard the cryptocurrenices, Bank Frick offered so-called "cold storage wallets," which are physically isolated from the internet and cannot be hacked from the outstde. Backup copies of the wallets are stored in a "geo-redundant and secure manner."
Bank Frick - a fully regulated bank according to Liechtenstein and European (EU / EEA) law, says they apply the same strict legal standards as traditional financial transactions. Notably, they will conduct due diligence to determine "the source of funds" as part of the process to vet clients eligible to participate.
"With our new offering, financial intermediaries such as asset managers and trustees can successfully differentiate themselves in the market and offer their customers added value," emphasizes Chief Client Officer Hubert Büchel. "Intermediaries and their clients can easily get to know a new, exciting universe with these direct purchases, diversifying them and investing them without correlation to other asset classes. Investments in cryptocurrencies are highly speculative, which is why only a small amount of admixture in the portfolio is advisable."
In September 2017, Bank Frick was the first bank in Switzerland to launch a cryptocurrency basket tracking certificate based on Bitcoin and Ether - which had increased in value by 238 percent by the end of January.
Bank Frick is hardly the first European institution to offer crypto-based products.
the move appears to copy neighboring Switzerland, where institutions Vontobel and Falcon Private Bank have been offering exposure to crypto investments since as far back as 2016.
Elsewhere in Europe, The Netherlands’ Rabobank this month hinted it may shortly begin offering cryptocurrency storage for cardholders via a product called ‘Rabobit.’ A dedicated website about the project has appeared, though staff have also noted on social media that a final decision on its release has yet to be made. -cointelegraph
Bank Frick is a family owned institution founded in 1998 by Kuno Frick senior, and controlled by the Kuno Frick Family Foundation (KFS). The bank strategically focuses on services and products for financial intermediaries such as trustees, asset managers, payment service providers, fund promoters and fintechs.
Comments
Or , alternatively, you can do it yourself from the comfort of your own home with your smart phone.
Dear banks and control freak authorities:
The entire POINT of this exercise is to cut you shitbag fleecing middlemen out of the picture. Get with the program already and butt out.
The problem with a Governemt run shared ledger is that if the government can force the exchanges or miners to turn over user data, they automatically get all the transaction data
http://thesoundingline.com/south-korea-announces-plan-clamp-bitcoin/
In reply to c by wildbad
in short: Go Monero. Banks and governments hate it.
Fuck the rest, including Ether, Cardano, IOTA, Ripple, EOS, Tether. Avoid Verge and zCash. BTC and LTC might be fine.
Don't use exchanges.
In reply to The problem with a shared… by Four Star
How do you "go monero" without using exchanges?
In reply to in short: Go Monero. Fuck… by giovanni_f
Most people don't know how to do it themselves. Banks will be more than willing to help for a fee.
They are not "coins". How can we get this fact promulgated?
Here you have the privilege of paying a fat fee for the administration of your digital nothings.
And fiat isn't 'money', but there's no point splitting hairs, or agonising over minutiae, amirite?
In reply to They are not "coins". How… by Greenspazm
Why are there two logos for the altcoin bitcoin cash in the graphic?