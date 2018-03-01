Putin: "Russia's New Hypersonic Missile Can Rip US Air Defenses Apart"

Thu, 03/01/2018 - 12:25

Russian President Vladimir Putin used his state-of-the-nation speech on Thursday to deliver a stern warning to the United States that Russia possesses hypersonic weapons that can render NATO’s U.S.-led missile defense system completely “useless.”

Efforts to contain Russia have failed, face it,” Putin declared in a two-hour speech at his annual state of the nation address in Moscow, Russia, which included computer simulations of new arms including hypersonic systems, intercontinental missiles, and underwater drones.

Putin said the creation of hypersonic systems has made NATO’s U.S.-led missile defense shields in Europe utterly "useless," and means the era of the Western world attempting to prevent Russia’s expansion is over.

“I want to tell all those who have fueled the arms race over the last 15 years, sought to win unilateral advantages over Russia, introduced unlawful sanctions aimed to contain our country’s development: all what you wanted to impede with your policies have already happened,” he said.

Putin confirmed our thoughts about the era of hypersonic is now, and an arms race among major superpowers is well underway; he said, all countries with a high level of scientific potential “are actively developing hypersonic weapons.”

Here is the bombshell: “Russia already possesses such weapons,” the president announced. He warned that the world’s leading armies (China, Russia, and the United States) are in a hypersonic arms race. The Russian possession of hypersonic weapons has spurred a modern, compact and hi-tech revolution of Armed Forces, Putin added.

We can say with full grounds: Russia has created modern Armed Forces, which are compact and hi-tech troops for this huge territory, with the officer corps as its heart, where every officer is ready for any sacrifice for its nation,” he said.

Putin told the audience that Russia started working on hypersonic weapons to counter America’s missile defense systems, as early as 2004, but he said that Washington ignored our warning.

Now “you will listen to us,” he declared.

And just to underscore that, some have pointed out that the Putin video of the new ICBM shows MIRV set to impact with Florida in the background.

The hypersonic weapon - a version of which was revealed recently by China - is capable of deploying a wide range of nuclear warheads, which will be sent into the upper atmosphere via the Sarmat system and will be able to strike targets from the south and North Poles, Putin said.

Here is Putin discussing the new hypersonic Sarmat ICBM capable of overcoming missile defense systems

Last week, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said that the hypersonic missile “can rip [US] air defenses apart,” adding that “at the moment [the US defense shield] poses no serious military threat to us, except for provocations.”

* * *

Russia's stunning warning comes at a time when America’s foreign military empire - stitched together with more than 800 military bases across the world - is facing structural and secular challenges every day. A key fear is that the country whose debt even the Fed admits is increasingly unsustainable, will be unable to afford these military installations, but also, failing to modernize America’s military with hypersonic weapons could lead to the empire being dethroned.

For those curious, the following chart summarizes Pax Americana as it stands right now:

Pandelis Belrev Thu, 03/01/2018 - 12:32 Permalink

Russia's stunning warning comes at a time ...

.... when hell is breaking all loose in Syria ... there fixed it for you.

 

There is no accident all these high stakes power plays between Gen Kelly and Kushner.  CNN wolf blitzer and company are all for kushner ... no coincidence either. 

Now this official warning ... something big is happening beyond the scenes.

 

Just so we are clear that they are serious on their course of action here come the tariffs war with China + brexit, Turkey bullshit etc.

 

Someone very smart wrote in 1950s when the korea bullshit took place.  obviously americans won all the korean territory, then all of sudden the general was called in washington, a new one was appointed who promptly retreated and allowed the communists to control the north.

Since then he observed it and knowing how ((these)) people plan in advance and what they cook, said "watch the Middle East when the North and South explode ... it is planned to be a distraction for what is going to happen in the Middle East".

 

It seems to me he was right on the money.  add Armageddon bible prophecy to the mixture and you got a full plate.

MillionDollarBonus_ JibjeResearch Thu, 03/01/2018 - 12:38 Permalink

This is why we desperately need more immigrants in America. While Japan is foolishly focusing on automation to fill labor shortages, Russia is focusing on improving its native birth rate, and China is even embarking on EUGENICS (the worst thing in the world) and gene splicing to improve the genetics of its population, we are busy importing Latinos, Africans and Muslims to become hardworking, innovative and patriotic Americans who strike fear into the hearts of our enemies. And we do the bidding of Israel only, our greatest ally in the whole wide world. But now that Putin is threatening world peace with this new weapons system, we clearly need to triple down on our immigration policy because the only way we are going to beat them is with diversity and numbers. The more diversity you have, the more different perspectives you have in the workplace and the more innovative and industrious you become as a nation.

The Complete Guide to Fact Checking

stacking12321 Ecclesia Militans Thu, 03/01/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

is this your editorial comment, tyler:

"Putin said the creation of hypersonic systems has made NATO’s U.S.-led missile defense shields in Europe utterly "useless," and means the era of the Western world attempting to prevent Russia’s expansion is over."

russia's "expansion"?

WTF?

where exactly has russia "expanded" lately?

expansionism and imperialism is the hallmark of the usa - always funny when someone accuses "the enemy" of doing exactly that which they themselves are guilty of, like when hillary blames trump for russian collusion.

 

PrivetHedge mtl4 Thu, 03/01/2018 - 13:39 Permalink

This is about fending off a US first strike on Russia.

If you count the number of US nuke capable missiles surrounding Russia you'll see that there's now enough for a first strike.

MAD only works if both sides know what they are facing, time for the Us neocons to learn that their time on earth is limited if they start this attack.

MK ULTRA Alpha PrivetHedge Thu, 03/01/2018 - 13:52 Permalink

They don't use MAD anymore. MAD is obsolete, with GPS pi code, the US can strike with pinpoint accuracy. Even Putin is a target.

Command and control, ICBM silos etc are dug out of the ground with pin point accuracy. The Russians have the same capability.

The new American hypersonic bombers has been doing test runs. It's so fast, people are saying it's a UFO.

 

NiggaPleeze MK ULTRA Alpha Thu, 03/01/2018 - 14:16 Permalink

the US can strike with pinpoint accuracy

Yes, for an unprovoked attack (i.e., before the target has had a chance to take out the GPS satellites) there is good accuracy.  For a madman demon willing to incinerate 100s of millions to advance their agenda.  It seems you think such demons rule the US.  I concur.

Even Putin is a target.

Which is why Russia has a "dead hand".

ICBM silos etc are dug out of the ground with pin point accuracy

Which is why Russia uses mostly mobile missiles - whether rail, truck, submarine, airplane, or ship.  And to avoid missile defense shields, the hypersonic missiles and the nuclear torpedo (taking out the US port cities, such as LA, Seattle, San Diego, San Francisco, New York, Miami, Houston, etc. would destroy the entire US, think of what damage to two buildings in NYC did to the US 16 some years ago).

Nunyadambizness MK ULTRA Alpha Thu, 03/01/2018 - 14:51 Permalink

That's what they were saying about the stealth bomber and fighter back in the day.  The AF flew them at night, and with their black skin and triangular shape they were not easily identified, but people in Phoenix and Vegas kept reporting UFO's for about 2-3 years before they became public knowledge.  My guess is Putin's technology is ~4-5 years behind both the US and China, but that's just a guess.

kralizec mtl4 Thu, 03/01/2018 - 13:49 Permalink

Heh!  That MAD formula only works if people are sane...in the intervening years since the atomic age began, I am pretty sure precious few within mankind (all of it regardless of borders or location!) improved their intelligence...argue over degrees if you must, but in general the species has never been dumber and continues to devlolve...

Pah, I'm sure everything will end just fine!

/

MK ULTRA Alpha PrivetHedge Thu, 03/01/2018 - 13:28 Permalink

Russian fighters, SU-35 are having engine problems, go ask the Indians. And the new Su-57 of only two models and plans to only build 12. Well, those Su-57 in Syria haven't got the right engines yet. They can't fly at the high speeds that are advertised. It is doubtful the new engines for the Su-57 will be completed.

Again, reports coming in prove Russian Su-35 have serious engine problems and the Russians can't fix it. That's what is being written from India, this is why India is shopping around for a new fighter.

Little Russian troll, you're well informed for your duty of agitprop, but when it comes to the real reality of your Russia dream, buddy you need to do some reading, start with the failure of Putin to sell military weapons from the Syria show to make it cheaper to produce weapons like the Su-57.  The Russians thought they would show off their weapons and everyone would buy, didn't happen, and the news from India concerning the poor performance of the Su-35 caused many countries not to buy the Su-35.

The Russians have had to cut their defense budget many times. Syria cost are eating into the defense budget. I doubt with all the technical and fiscal problems Russia will be able to field 12 Su-57.

Last year, the Russians completed one nuclear submarine, a strategic submarine, it took many years and Putin had to intervene. In other words, the Russians are not producing the weapons needed to win and doesn't have the depth to fight NATO.

But continue with your pro-Russia on anything rant, and by the way, what country are you pissing from?

 

MK ULTRA Alpha RedBaron616 Thu, 03/01/2018 - 14:41 Permalink

LOL I'm sure the Chinese will tell the world the 24 Su-35 they bought are having engine problems. It's known in China, why because they will not use Russian fighter jet engines for the J-20.

India? the Russians had Russian technicians working on the Su-35 per contract. The India Air Force has been operating many advanced fighters for a long time.

The Su-35 engines are having serious problems.

The Russians have a fleet of Mig-31, a fine fighter, but it's air frame is old and must be replaced. The Russians will not be able to replace the Mig-31 fleet, not with 12 Su-57 which haven't been built.

I know you want to believe in Russian intelligence image of Russia. It was even announced they were going to fight an information war to improve Russia's image abroad, they did a good job with you. The false image of they're this perfect people and Russia is a utopia and all the crap being parroted on this board, but it is not based on facts. Just like you're trying to say, the Russians are so advanced that the Indians can't operate advanced fighters. That's not true.

LOL India is about to transfer the F-16 and F-18 production lines to India or buy the French fighter because of the FAILURE OF THE SU-35. That is a fact that has been discussed in the Indian media. But you being a television mind, parroting television fantasy, well it doesn't work that way, but all you have to do is use Google search and READ THE FACTS.

greenskeeper carl blindfaith Thu, 03/01/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

One is indeed enough, especially if it's detonated in the upper atmosphere. 

 

I may may be a little ignorant on this subject, but the video looks like the RVs are just falling. Ballistic RVs already fall at what would be considered hypersonic speeds, do they not? I've heard of the development of hypersonic anti ship and cruise missiles, but once a traditional ICBM opens up and releases its RVs, they are already traveling at many thousand of miles an hour. 

RedBaron616 BennyBoy Thu, 03/01/2018 - 14:29 Permalink

We have no OPERATIONAL hypersonic anything. We are still in the testing stages. Apparently, Russia has moved theirs into production. Good American engineers are hard to find anymore. Where are the Kelly Johnsons of Skunk Works fame? Say what you will about Russia, but I believe they still have some REAL engineers there.

Sudden Debt mtl4 Thu, 03/01/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

Only one needs to hit Yellowstone or the St. Andreas faultline and POOF it's over.

 

Russia can also destroy America BY NOT ATTACKING AMERICA!

they can cause Tsunami's anywhere they want and destroy every coastal city in America.

And then they can just walk into America and take full control.

 

America can't defend itself anymore. I used to when wars where faught with guns but that era is over.