Putin: "Russia's New Hypersonic Missile Can Rip US Air Defenses Apart"

Russian President Vladimir Putin used his state-of-the-nation speech on Thursday to deliver a stern warning to the United States that Russia possesses hypersonic weapons that can render NATO’s U.S.-led missile defense system completely “useless.”
“Efforts to contain Russia have failed, face it,” Putin declared in a two-hour speech at his annual state of the nation address in Moscow, Russia, which included computer simulations of new arms including hypersonic systems, intercontinental missiles, and underwater drones.
Underwater drones, hypersonic warheads, balls of fire, “menacing" ICBMs - peak of Putin speech was weapons rhetoric despite slow buildup on social probs, infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/8sJWcFPPdl— Tom Parfitt (@parfitt_tom) March 1, 2018
Putin said the creation of hypersonic systems has made NATO’s U.S.-led missile defense shields in Europe utterly "useless," and means the era of the Western world attempting to prevent Russia’s expansion is over.
“I want to tell all those who have fueled the arms race over the last 15 years, sought to win unilateral advantages over Russia, introduced unlawful sanctions aimed to contain our country’s development: all what you wanted to impede with your policies have already happened,” he said.
Putin confirmed our thoughts about the era of hypersonic is now, and an arms race among major superpowers is well underway; he said, all countries with a high level of scientific potential “are actively developing hypersonic weapons.”
Here is the bombshell: “Russia already possesses such weapons,” the president announced. He warned that the world’s leading armies (China, Russia, and the United States) are in a hypersonic arms race. The Russian possession of hypersonic weapons has spurred a modern, compact and hi-tech revolution of Armed Forces, Putin added.
“We can say with full grounds: Russia has created modern Armed Forces, which are compact and hi-tech troops for this huge territory, with the officer corps as its heart, where every officer is ready for any sacrifice for its nation,” he said.
Putin told the audience that Russia started working on hypersonic weapons to counter America’s missile defense systems, as early as 2004, but he said that Washington ignored our warning.
Now “you will listen to us,” he declared.
And just to underscore that, some have pointed out that the Putin video of the new ICBM shows MIRV set to impact with Florida in the background.
Putin video demonstration of new ICBM shows MIRV with Florida peninsula in background pic.twitter.com/LSd7veJAY8— Gregor Peter (@L0gg0l) March 1, 2018
The hypersonic weapon - a version of which was revealed recently by China - is capable of deploying a wide range of nuclear warheads, which will be sent into the upper atmosphere via the Sarmat system and will be able to strike targets from the south and North Poles, Putin said.
Here is Putin discussing the new hypersonic Sarmat ICBM capable of overcoming missile defense systems
Last week, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said that the hypersonic missile “can rip [US] air defenses apart,” adding that “at the moment [the US defense shield] poses no serious military threat to us, except for provocations.”
* * *
Russia's stunning warning comes at a time when America’s foreign military empire - stitched together with more than 800 military bases across the world - is facing structural and secular challenges every day. A key fear is that the country whose debt even the Fed admits is increasingly unsustainable, will be unable to afford these military installations, but also, failing to modernize America’s military with hypersonic weapons could lead to the empire being dethroned.
For those curious, the following chart summarizes Pax Americana as it stands right now:
Comments
Do we have liftoff at 4% to coverup?
Somebody needs to put NATO in its place
In reply to Do we have liftoff at 4% to… by FreeShitter
STOP This Fucking NUKE Proliferation MIC Apocalypse Insanity ! ! !
. . . Before Our Planet Life Is Wiped OUT.
In reply to Somebody needs to put NATO… by carni
AngloZionist hubris has finally met its match.
In reply to STOP This NUke by BaBaBouy
Russia's stunning warning comes at a time ...
.... when hell is breaking all loose in Syria ... there fixed it for you.
There is no accident all these high stakes power plays between Gen Kelly and Kushner. CNN wolf blitzer and company are all for kushner ... no coincidence either.
Now this official warning ... something big is happening beyond the scenes.
Just so we are clear that they are serious on their course of action here come the tariffs war with China + brexit, Turkey bullshit etc.
Someone very smart wrote in 1950s when the korea bullshit took place. obviously americans won all the korean territory, then all of sudden the general was called in washington, a new one was appointed who promptly retreated and allowed the communists to control the north.
Since then he observed it and knowing how ((these)) people plan in advance and what they cook, said "watch the Middle East when the North and South explode ... it is planned to be a distraction for what is going to happen in the Middle East".
It seems to me he was right on the money. add Armageddon bible prophecy to the mixture and you got a full plate.
In reply to AngloZionist hubris has… by Belrev
Southern Lebanon is going down....
In reply to Russia's stunning warning… by Pandelis
This is why we desperately need more immigrants in America. While Japan is foolishly focusing on automation to fill labor shortages, Russia is focusing on improving its native birth rate, and China is even embarking on EUGENICS (the worst thing in the world) and gene splicing to improve the genetics of its population, we are busy importing Latinos, Africans and Muslims to become hardworking, innovative and patriotic Americans who strike fear into the hearts of our enemies. And we do the bidding of Israel only, our greatest ally in the whole wide world. But now that Putin is threatening world peace with this new weapons system, we clearly need to triple down on our immigration policy because the only way we are going to beat them is with diversity and numbers. The more diversity you have, the more different perspectives you have in the workplace and the more innovative and industrious you become as a nation.
The Complete Guide to Fact Checking
In reply to Southern Lebanon is going… by JibjeResearch
What the Ruskis don't tell you is that only a handful of them will ever even get close to their target, cheap and plentiful is how they like it.
In reply to This is why we desperately… by MillionDollarBonus_
Is one enough, is two too many?
In reply to What the Ruskis don't tell… by mtl4
Russian rocket and aviation design ain't pretty or high tech, Putin puts on a great show though........don't wake the bear.
In reply to Is one enough, is two too… by blindfaith
So why do we need Russian help to get into orbit and why does the F-35 suck so badly?
The Sukois also look MUCH prettier than the bloated F-35 that looks like it's eaten too manu donuts and burgers.
In reply to Russian rocket design ain't… by mtl4
This is the old school cold war being rekindled, it's about posturing not action because launching that many nukes and the subsequent retaliation would likely cause both countries to be rendered uninhabitable.
In reply to So why do we need Russian… by PrivetHedge
Some over extended, over indebted empire are having Star Wars 2.0 shoved up their butts now.
It worked 35 years ago.
In reply to This is the old school cold… by mtl4
Yawn - ten carrier battle groups 35 years ago, ten today. Supplemented by rods of god in space.
Russia has one busted ass carrier and the Chinese are trying to stick lasers on sharks. I'm shakin' over here....
In reply to Some over extended, over… by Manthong
is this your editorial comment, tyler:
"Putin said the creation of hypersonic systems has made NATO’s U.S.-led missile defense shields in Europe utterly "useless," and means the era of the Western world attempting to prevent Russia’s expansion is over."
russia's "expansion"?
WTF?
where exactly has russia "expanded" lately?
expansionism and imperialism is the hallmark of the usa - always funny when someone accuses "the enemy" of doing exactly that which they themselves are guilty of, like when hillary blames trump for russian collusion.
In reply to Yawn - ten carrier battle… by Ecclesia Militans
Dead right. That said, the outcome of the attempted, failed, containment might end up being an expansion that wouldn't have happened otherwise. I say that because there's going to be a vacuum when the US has to pare back its overseas bases. I mean, we Brits would be happy to do it if only the bloody Type 45's would work, but generally they don't.
In reply to is this your editorial… by stacking12321
The United Satans is on the verge of crumbling apart, praise Allah!
In reply to Dead right. That said, the… by Sirius Wonderblast
Just curious, has anyone ever called you a "dickhead" before? What about "dickless wonder"?
Wondering...
In reply to The United Satans is on the… by directaction
This is about fending off a US first strike on Russia.
If you count the number of US nuke capable missiles surrounding Russia you'll see that there's now enough for a first strike.
MAD only works if both sides know what they are facing, time for the Us neocons to learn that their time on earth is limited if they start this attack.
In reply to This is the old school cold… by mtl4
They don't use MAD anymore. MAD is obsolete, with GPS pi code, the US can strike with pinpoint accuracy. Even Putin is a target.
Command and control, ICBM silos etc are dug out of the ground with pin point accuracy. The Russians have the same capability.
The new American hypersonic bombers has been doing test runs. It's so fast, people are saying it's a UFO.
In reply to This is about fending off a… by PrivetHedge
MAD was obsolete only in the tiny minds of the neocons with their first strike plans.
Putin has now REMINDED them that MAD is very much in force and in place. What did you think he was talking about??
In reply to They don't use MAD anymore… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Russia thermonuclear war fighting doctrine doesn't include a MAD strategy. Nor do the Americans, they haven't used MAD since the 80's.
In reply to MAD was obsolete only in the… by PrivetHedge
Yes, for an unprovoked attack (i.e., before the target has had a chance to take out the GPS satellites) there is good accuracy. For a madman demon willing to incinerate 100s of millions to advance their agenda. It seems you think such demons rule the US. I concur.
Which is why Russia has a "dead hand".
Which is why Russia uses mostly mobile missiles - whether rail, truck, submarine, airplane, or ship. And to avoid missile defense shields, the hypersonic missiles and the nuclear torpedo (taking out the US port cities, such as LA, Seattle, San Diego, San Francisco, New York, Miami, Houston, etc. would destroy the entire US, think of what damage to two buildings in NYC did to the US 16 some years ago).
In reply to They don't use MAD anymore… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Is that the one that is freezing the pilots?
In reply to They don't use MAD anymore… by MK ULTRA Alpha
That's what they were saying about the stealth bomber and fighter back in the day. The AF flew them at night, and with their black skin and triangular shape they were not easily identified, but people in Phoenix and Vegas kept reporting UFO's for about 2-3 years before they became public knowledge. My guess is Putin's technology is ~4-5 years behind both the US and China, but that's just a guess.
In reply to They don't use MAD anymore… by MK ULTRA Alpha
"...time for the Us neocons to learn that their time on earth is limited if they start this attack"
This might be why Putin said that Russia can use these new systems to strike almost anywhere on Earth. A hidden warning to all of those that think they can hide in New Zealand or some truly remote location.
In reply to This is about fending off a… by PrivetHedge
Heh! That MAD formula only works if people are sane...in the intervening years since the atomic age began, I am pretty sure precious few within mankind (all of it regardless of borders or location!) improved their intelligence...argue over degrees if you must, but in general the species has never been dumber and continues to devlolve...
Pah, I'm sure everything will end just fine!
/
In reply to This is the old school cold… by mtl4
You're an idiot or a troll. Most probably, both...
In reply to This is the old school cold… by mtl4
Your grasp of the obvious is commendable.
In reply to This is the old school cold… by mtl4
Russian fighters, SU-35 are having engine problems, go ask the Indians. And the new Su-57 of only two models and plans to only build 12. Well, those Su-57 in Syria haven't got the right engines yet. They can't fly at the high speeds that are advertised. It is doubtful the new engines for the Su-57 will be completed.
Again, reports coming in prove Russian Su-35 have serious engine problems and the Russians can't fix it. That's what is being written from India, this is why India is shopping around for a new fighter.
Little Russian troll, you're well informed for your duty of agitprop, but when it comes to the real reality of your Russia dream, buddy you need to do some reading, start with the failure of Putin to sell military weapons from the Syria show to make it cheaper to produce weapons like the Su-57. The Russians thought they would show off their weapons and everyone would buy, didn't happen, and the news from India concerning the poor performance of the Su-35 caused many countries not to buy the Su-35.
The Russians have had to cut their defense budget many times. Syria cost are eating into the defense budget. I doubt with all the technical and fiscal problems Russia will be able to field 12 Su-57.
Last year, the Russians completed one nuclear submarine, a strategic submarine, it took many years and Putin had to intervene. In other words, the Russians are not producing the weapons needed to win and doesn't have the depth to fight NATO.
But continue with your pro-Russia on anything rant, and by the way, what country are you pissing from?
In reply to So why do we need Russian… by PrivetHedge
If the Russians are so harmless why are you so afraid of them?
Your posts are an object lesson in self contradiction. 1/10.
In reply to Russian fighters, SU-35 are… by MK ULTRA Alpha
I feel sure the poor Indian maintenance is responsible for their engine problems. Would YOU let the Indian military work on engines of an aircraft you flew? I know I wouldn't. The Chinese seem to not have major problems with Russian aircraft engines. Perhaps they are more meticulous in their maintenance.
In reply to Russian fighters, SU-35 are… by MK ULTRA Alpha
LOL I'm sure the Chinese will tell the world the 24 Su-35 they bought are having engine problems. It's known in China, why because they will not use Russian fighter jet engines for the J-20.
India? the Russians had Russian technicians working on the Su-35 per contract. The India Air Force has been operating many advanced fighters for a long time.
The Su-35 engines are having serious problems.
The Russians have a fleet of Mig-31, a fine fighter, but it's air frame is old and must be replaced. The Russians will not be able to replace the Mig-31 fleet, not with 12 Su-57 which haven't been built.
I know you want to believe in Russian intelligence image of Russia. It was even announced they were going to fight an information war to improve Russia's image abroad, they did a good job with you. The false image of they're this perfect people and Russia is a utopia and all the crap being parroted on this board, but it is not based on facts. Just like you're trying to say, the Russians are so advanced that the Indians can't operate advanced fighters. That's not true.
LOL India is about to transfer the F-16 and F-18 production lines to India or buy the French fighter because of the FAILURE OF THE SU-35. That is a fact that has been discussed in the Indian media. But you being a television mind, parroting television fantasy, well it doesn't work that way, but all you have to do is use Google search and READ THE FACTS.
In reply to I feel sure the poor Indian… by RedBaron616
Do Russian rockets re-enter and subsequently land? Russia is completely hollow, just like the majority of their territory is unproductive land with few rivers. Does Russia line the US borders with military installations? Last I checked it was the opposite.
In reply to So why do we need Russian… by PrivetHedge
All they have to do is knock our satellites out, a not too difficult task. Then the US military will be blind, deaf, and dumb. No GPS, no worldwide visibility.
In reply to Russian rocket design ain't… by mtl4
Doesn't have to be pretty. Just needs to get the job done cost effectively.
In reply to Russian rocket design ain't… by mtl4
One is indeed enough, especially if it's detonated in the upper atmosphere.
I may may be a little ignorant on this subject, but the video looks like the RVs are just falling. Ballistic RVs already fall at what would be considered hypersonic speeds, do they not? I've heard of the development of hypersonic anti ship and cruise missiles, but once a traditional ICBM opens up and releases its RVs, they are already traveling at many thousand of miles an hour.
In reply to Is one enough, is two too… by blindfaith
The animations on the superiority of Russian hypersonic missle technology were followed by a cartoon mouse demonstrating the superiority of Russian housing, autos, & thin potato soup.
In reply to What the Ruskis don't tell… by mtl4
Russian housing IS superior.
Many americans are living in tents and cars, the upper middle class in RVs.
In reply to The animations on the… by house biscuit
"Many americans are living in tents and cars, the upper middle class in RVs"
What the fuck are you watching?? Are you on drugs? Really. You are an idiot if you actually believe this, it's not even a good lie--good lies need to be believable.
In reply to Russian housing IS superior… by PrivetHedge
Us has hypersonic.
China has hypersonic.
Russia has hypersonic.
No defense, except peace.
In reply to The animations on the… by house biscuit
The best defense against the crazy elites is peace.
Peace is what all average people want..., it's good for the bottom 90% and mankind.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Right, but if you're a weapons manufacturer, you can't make money if there's peace. You need war to sell your weapons to governments after you've convinced them that they need them.... (just sayin')
In reply to The best defense against the… by JibjeResearch
We have no OPERATIONAL hypersonic anything. We are still in the testing stages. Apparently, Russia has moved theirs into production. Good American engineers are hard to find anymore. Where are the Kelly Johnsons of Skunk Works fame? Say what you will about Russia, but I believe they still have some REAL engineers there.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Only one needs to hit Yellowstone or the St. Andreas faultline and POOF it's over.
Russia can also destroy America BY NOT ATTACKING AMERICA!
they can cause Tsunami's anywhere they want and destroy every coastal city in America.
And then they can just walk into America and take full control.
America can't defend itself anymore. I used to when wars where faught with guns but that era is over.
In reply to What the Ruskis don't tell… by mtl4
A quick tour of major American cities and nobody will be invading.
Who would want to take control of Baltimore, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Detroit and Chicago?
In reply to Only one needs to hit… by Sudden Debt
Meh, whatever...
NASA couldn't do it(build reliable hypersonic missiles/objects), I highly doubt russia/china can...
In reply to This is why we desperately… by MillionDollarBonus_
I agree with your Meh.........its all about lasers today anyway.
In reply to Meh, whatever… by Shillinlikeavillan
In reply to I agree with your Meh… by spastic_colon
Sharks with frikkin' lasers...
In reply to I agree with your Meh… by spastic_colon