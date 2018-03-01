'Russiagate' Is Revealing Alarming Truths About America's Political-Media Elites

Authored by Stephen Cohen via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
Its allegations and practices suggest disdain for American institutions, principles, best interests, and indeed for the American people...
Stephen F. Cohen, professor emeritus of Russian Studies and Politics at NYU and Princeton, and John Batchelor continue their (usually) weekly discussions of the new US-Russian Cold War. (Previous installments, now in their fourth year, are at TheNation.com.)
The nearly two-year-long series of allegations and investigations now known as “Russiagate” were instigated by top American political, media, and (probably) intelligence elites (mostly Democratic or pro-Democratic, but not only). What they have wrought suggests profoundly disturbing characteristics of people who play a very large role in governing this country.
Cohen specifies six such barely concealed truths, which he and Batchelor then discuss.
1. Russiagate promoters evidently have little regard for the current or future institution of the American presidency.
At the center of their many allegations is the claim that the current president, Donald Trump, achieved the office in 2016 because of a conspiracy (“collusion”) with the Kremlin; or as a result of some dark secret the Kremlin uses to control him; or due to “Russian interference” in the election; or to all three. Which means, they say outright or imply daily, that he is some kind of Kremlin agent or “puppet” and thus “treasonous.”
Such allegations are unprecedented in American history. They have already deformed Trump’s presidency, but no consideration is given to how they may affect the institution in the future. Unless actual proof is provided in the specific case of Trump—thus far, there is none—they are likely to leave a stain of suspicion (or similar allegations) on future presidents. If the Kremlin is believed to have made Trump president and corrupted him, even if this is not proven, why not future presidents as well?
That is, Russiagate zealots seek to delegitimize Trump’s presidency, but risk leaving a long-term cloud over the institution itself. And not only the presidency. They now clamor that the Kremlin is targeting the 2018 congressional elections, thereby projecting the same dark cloud over Congress, as some embittered losers are likely to blame Putin’s Kremlin.
2. These same Russiagate promoters clearly also have no regard for America’s national security.
This is revealed in three ways:
-
By loudly and regularly proclaiming that Russia’s “meddling” in the 2016 US presidential election was “an attack on American democracy” and thus “an act of war,” comparable to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, as recently inventoried by Glenn Greenwald, they are literally practicing the dictionary meaning of “warmongering.” Can this mean anything less than that Washington must respond with “an act of war” against Russia? Tellingly, Russiagaters rarely if ever mention the potentially apocalyptic consequences of war between these two nuclear superpowers.
-
Still more, by their Russiagate accusations against Trump, whom they characterize as a “mentally unstable president,” they risk prodding or provoking the president to undertake just such a war against Russia in order to demonstrate that he is not the “Kremlin’s puppet.”
-
Meanwhile, by repeatedly stating they do not trust Trump to negotiate with Russian President Putin, Russiagate zealots severely limit his capacity, possessed by all American presidents since the onset of the atomic age, to resolve potential nuclear crises through diplomatic means rather than by military action, as President John F. Kennedy did in the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. (Imagine, Cohen adds, the outcome had Kennedy been so assailed by the allegations being leveled against Trump today.)
In short, as Cohen has argued previously, Russiagate and its elite adherents are now the number-one threat to American national security, not Russia itself.
3. Having found no factual evidence of such a plot, promoters of Russiagate have shifted their focus from the Kremlin’s alleged hacking of e-mails at the Democratic National Committee to Russia’s social-media “attack on our democracy.” In so doing, they reveal something bordering on contempt for American voters, for the American people.
A foundational principle of theories of democratic representative government is that voters make rational and legitimate decisions. But Russiagate advocates strongly imply—even state outright—that American voters are easily duped by “Russian disinformation,” zombie-like awaiting a signal as how to act and vote. The allegation is reminiscent of, for people old enough to remember, the classic Cold War film “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” But, Cohen proposes, let the following representatives of America’s elite media speak for themselves:
According to Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker, Russia social-media intrusions “manipulated American thought.… The minds of social media users are likely becoming more, not less, malleable.” And this, she goes on, is especially true of “older, nonwhite, less-educated people.” New York Times columnist Charles Blow adds that this was true of “black folks.” Times reporter Scott Shane is entirely straightforward, writing about “Americans duped by the Russian trolls.” And Evan Osnos of The New Yorker spells it out without nuance: “At the heart of the Russian fraud is an essential, embarrassing insight into American life: large numbers of Americans are ill-equipped to assess the credibility of the things they read.”
Cohen emphasizes (though this is hardly necessary) that these are lead writers for some of America’s most elite publications. He adds, their apparent contempt for “ordinary” Americans is not unlike a centuries-old trait of the Russian intelligentsia, which held the Russian narod(people) in similar contempt, while maintaining that it therefore must lead them, and not always in democratic ways.
4. Russiagate was initiated by political actors, but the elite establishment media gave it traction, inflated it, and promoted it to what it is today.
These most “respectable” media include The New York Times, The Washington Post, The New York Review of Books, The New Yorker, and, of course, CNN and MSNBC, among others. These media outlets constantly proclaim themselves to be factual, unbiased, balanced, and thus another essential component of American democracy—a “fourth branch of government.”
But that has been far from the case in their reporting and commentary on Russiagate. Their combined loathing for Trump and “Putin’s Russia” has produced one of the worst episodes of media malpractice in the history of American journalism. This requires a special detailed study, though no media critics or journalism schools seem interested. But a somewhat close reader of these mainstream newspapers, and television “news” viewer, will note their selective, disproportionate coverage of some stories to the exclusion of others; the prejudicial language and prosecutorial slant often employed; the systematic violation of journalistic due process and presumption of innocence; the equal exclusion of contrary “sources” and “expert” opinions in their pages and on their televised panels; and other disregard for long-established journalistic standards.
Nor are these elite media outlets above slurring the reputations of people who dissent from their prosecutorial coverage of Russiagate. Very recently, for example, The New York Times traduced a Facebook vice president whose own study suggested that “that swaying the election was *NOT* the main goal” of Russian use of Facebook. Even more revealing, a brand name of the liberal-progressive MSNBC, John Heilemann, suggested on air, referring to Congressman Devin Nunes, “that we actually have a Russian agent running the House Intel Committee on the Republican side.” The Democratic senator being interviewed, Chris Murphy, was less than categorical in brushing aside the “question.”
And not to be overlooked, these mainstream media have done little if anything to protest the creeping Big Brother censorship programs now being assiduously promoted by government and private institutions in order to ferret out and ban “Russian disinformation,” something of which any American dissenter from the orthodox Russiagate narrative might be “guilty” entirely on his or her own. Indeed, leading media have abetted and legitimized these undemocratic undertakings by citing them as legitimate sources.
Cohen leaves to others to decide what the Russiagate role of establishment media reveals about the elites who run them.
5. Briefly regarding the obvious role being played by the Democratic Party, or at least by its leading members, in Russiagate...
whatever the serious commissions and omissions of the Republican Party may be: In a word, as it looks ahead to congressional elections in 2018, this essential component of the American (perhaps lamentably) two-party democratic system is now less a vehicle of positive domestic and foreign-policy alternatives than a party promoting conspiracy theories, Cold War, and neo-McCarthyism. (According to conversations with a number of local candidates, these electoral approaches are less their initiatives than cues, or directives, coming from high party levels—that is, from the Democratic elite.) And this leaves aside the Russiagate social-media narrative that blames the Kremlin for “divisions” in America that have pitted American citizens, and Democrats and Republicans, against each other for decades, often in “exacerbated” ways, not merely since 2016.
6. Finally, but no less revealing...
American elites have long professed to be people of civic courage and honor. But Russiagate has produced very few “profiles in courage” - people who use their privileged positions of political or media influence to protest the abuses itemized above.
Hence another revelation, if it is really that: America’s elites are composed overwhelmingly not of “rugged individualists” but of conformists - whether that is due to ambition, fear, or ignorance hardly matters.
In reply to … by Sir Edge
Russiagate is a fabrication to get us into World War 3.
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
In reply to lol by stizazz
In reply to And you are the fabrication… by Luc X. Ifer
In reply to one thing i would grant to… by Pandelis
In reply to Last time I checked All the… by Richard Chesler
Mumblegate is nothing, an excuse to keep Her Fury and her enablers (including Obama, Biden and Kerry) out of the gallows for a few precious months.
You can already smell their sweat. This (us, the populist revolt) wasn't supposed to happen.
They in their arrogance and hubris left SO MUCH EVIDENCE of the botched coup attempt.
It's inevitable.
We're coming for them. The blue Zip code dullards that think they're so smart will have to watch as their heroes are taken away, shown to be nothing but thuggish, Nixonian klepto-sociopaths.
Not to mention LOSERS of the first order.
Just remember Mr. President: USA OUT OF EURASIA. There are no longer any vital national interests there. We are on the cusp or world peace and doubled economic growth....if we keep the Deep State neolibcon traitors OFF the levers of power. Have faith Sir. It will all work out. Shopkeepers and schoolteachers just need to be left alone, not bombed to shit. Thank you.
May God bless our fair Republic.
In reply to lol by stizazz
Always a pleasure to read your comments Jim
In reply to Mumblegate is nothing, an… by Jim in MN
We all agree with you, but here we are, a full year and a month after Trump's inauguration and there is not the first charge lodged against a single one of the Deep Black Swamp, in fact the major public faces of the latest coverup, Comey, McCabe, Rosenstein and Meuller are investigating the President, continuing the charade of RussiaGate. The attempt to impeach Trump has not stopped.
There is evidence of Deep Black Swamp crime everywhere, dozens of books, dozens of dozens of investigations that were blocked in some way, recently open-source investigations. The DBS is the only existential threat to this country. It has not been inconvenienced in any way during Trump's administration. In this, the anti-Trump people are right.
The Clinton Foundations are fraudulent, Charles Ortel shows that a simple evaluation of their paperwork shows crime, major felonies. Those charges could have been brought day 1, the amount of time it would take a junior prosecutor to take the evidence through a grand jury.
Time marches on. Statues of limitations continue to expire.
Were are the charges? Where are the arrests? Where are the investigations?
Come 6 November, I vote a straight democratic ticket if Trump has not brought charges against the Clintons and many special prosecutors are not pursuing the DBS's major crimes. Yes, they will impeach Trump. Yes, they will over-reach and cause a revolution.
OK, but the Republicans have failed to reform the government, have not taken the opportunity we gave them. Operationally indistinguishable from the DBS, in fact.
In reply to Mumblegate is nothing, an… by Jim in MN
Well said. This is why many of us sometimes wonder if Pres Trump is just another in a long list of politicians who seemingly were put in place to pacify the American people with empty rhetoric. In the meantime, this administration has taken many actions on the foreign affairs & military fronts which are quite dangerous. Why didn't the President go before the American people immediately and explain to them why ratcheting down tensions with Russia is in everyone's interest ? Why nothing but tweets, rather addressing the people with reasoned argument ?
Of course, President Trump has experienced nothing but opposition in D.C. Those inside the administration itself seem to be foot dragging (Sessions ?) And press coverage is the worst that many of us can recall.
We don't know what's going on behind the scenes, so I tend to give the President the benefit of the doubt. We have an independent minded billionaire in office with media experience/savvy. In so many ways, philosophically Ron Paul is so much better. But Ron didn't have the necessary combative personality or the resources ( including his own private security team ) that Pres Trump has. If Trump can't drain the Swamp, who can ?
In reply to We all agree with you, but… by lew1024
Russiagate is a fabrication to keep those who made it up out of prison, nothing more and nothing less and my oh my, weren't a hole bunch of them involved in all sorts or criminal conspiracies. From politicians, to lobbyists, to corporate executives to main stream media, to government officers of all stripes and colours.
If they were all prosecuted, likely the number would be between say about 2,500 and around 10,000. So, so many involved in corruption and the NSA sitting on a whole pile of problematic evidence, getting it the wrong way taints it but it being exposed by a five eyes partner, sort of somewhat cleans it again, allowed partner spying sort of thing ie we accidentally came across the evidence in relation to another investigation, here you go, do what you will with it (after it splashes across main stream media, simply unstoppable evidence).
In reply to lol by stizazz
In reply to lol by stizazz
The decline of the Soviet empire started when reached the same point.
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
The people who own, control and staff the Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media do not and never have cared about America. They do not owe their allegiance to, and have no loyalty towards, America.
In reply to … by Sir Edge
Still calling it RussiaGate when there was no "gate", but there is a SteeleGate and one can get through to the truth or to indictments. Can they get away with again?
In reply to … by Sir Edge
In reply to Still calling it RussiaGate… by Jung
AS TRUMP HAS clearly shown us, representative government is a DINOSAUR THAT needs to be put to rest! The fact that NONE of these 535 people are actually doing their job, but OUR 4th arm of GOVERNMENT (the media) , AND said MEDIA have worked HAND IN HAND to terroeizr and to rob the american people, AND make us Think it's FOR our own good?? WITH communications today, we could easily vote EVERY day on rules and ideas for GOVERNMENT! WE sure don't need 535 PARASITES and THIER hangerons, who are costing us trillions!! We are not being served or even considered by those in power over us!
In reply to … by Sir Edge
My husband proposed we make congress like jury duty. Everyone has to serve their time and then move the fuck on for someone else. I honestly didn't think it was a bad idea. Corruption would be short lived since everyone would be out after they served their term. Would force people to really work together and compromise to get anything done as well. Just my 2cents.
In reply to AS TRUMP HAS clearly shown… by Katos
Sorry, but I prefer a Republic, rather than the "Tyranny of the Majority" that a Democracy would bring.
(even with a do-nothing Congress!)
In reply to AS TRUMP HAS clearly shown… by Katos
In reply to Fuck by Fascal Rascal …
I no longer care. Trump was a chance to attempt to do something, but he really intends nothing.
I want Trump impeached, I want to see the whole shit show play out, then the repercussions as everything falls apart.
Childish point of view. Armchair warrior point of view. Do tell: What are you doing to help the situation? Sitting back and being a critic? Great job with that! You do know critics are useless as tits on a boar hog right?
In reply to I no longer care. Trump was… by Thom Paine
You are the child, emotionally attached to person that you cannot tolerate criticism of , no matter they rape your daughter.
You are like the idiot that rides a stock down to the bottom.
Trump has backtracked on most things - immigration, wars wars, security, 2nd amendment - and Now Due Process.
Not even Obama would try to dump Due Process - the very foundation of the Republic.
The notion that Trump will actually do anything now is fantasy and he needs to be called out
The best thing is let the Dems have their impeachment, let the whole shit show fall apart.
THE only way to repair is for the whole thing to fall apart so it can be rebuilt.
Now you can stand back and be a little fan-boy of Trump, be childish and pray to the tooth fairy that Trump is a good boy.
Reminds of all those Obama supporters who would never face the reality over his smooth bullshitting. Thats you.
In reply to Childish point of view. … by DownWithYogaPants
For your info... There is a nasty swamp and you seem to want to make the swamp bigger..Now really, how the fuck will that ever help???
In reply to You are the child,… by Thom Paine
In reply to You are the child,… by Thom Paine
Well you can thank us Independents later for global peace and doubled economic growth.
Not to mention saving you from Orwellian dystopia....for a while.....hope you're ready for what comes next.
(hint: if you see someone in a ZH cap or American flag cap, do what they say unless you ACTUALLY know better....aw heck you may not last long anyway from what you got so far)
In reply to You are the child,… by Thom Paine
In reply to You are the child,… by Thom Paine
His right, typing messages on ZH or begging with petitions or voting every 2 years will accomplish the same as usual: nothing.
In reply to Childish point of view. … by DownWithYogaPants
Adam Schiff on Rachel Maddox tonight seemed to just give up the ghost on Mueller. Basically said this isn’t any Watergate, and there isn’t going to be anything criminal on Trump. Maddox looked heartsick, and said well, maybe that means censure. Then she ushered Schiff off with a resigned air, like yeah great get the hell outta here.
You have to see it. Looked like a white flag to me and a buddy. Could be over soon.
I would rather eat my cat than watch Maddow.
In reply to Adam Schiff on Rachel Maddox… by LaugherNYC
In reply to I would rather eat my cat… by Thom Paine
It's all about winning to get power, collateral damage including destroying their own future be damned.
Trump needs to come out on camera - drop to his knees and beg forgiveness of so easily wanting to toss away the foundation of the Republic in Due Process, and his abject betrayal on the 2nd Amendment.
But I think he has truly fucked himself this time.
Did you ever think for one moment that he might be baiting the dems??
He hasn't actively attempted this, but did you notice how the MSM was ok with it?
I didn't think so by the lack of intelligence of your posts.
In reply to Trump needs to come out on… by Thom Paine
In reply to Did you ever think for one… by FIAT CON
Whoever would drain the swamp ain't going to be Trump.
There is a hardcore group of leftist numbering 30% or so that buy into this and maybe half of that believe this crap. The authors are close but miss the mark in their tone desperately trying to defend something that hasn’t really ever existed...a free and honest press...Yes..this shit show has done irreversible damage, but the damage is to relatively normal folks who can see thru this crap and who really hold what’s left of this country together..that’s the damage..not the press and credibility it never had...
"[A despotic] government always [keeps] a kind of standing army of newswriters who, without any regard to truth or to what should be like truth, [invent] and put into the papers whatever might serve the ministers. This suffices with the mass of the people who have no means of distinguishing the false from the true paragraphs of a newspaper."
--Thomas Jefferson to G. K. van Hogendorp, Oct. 13, 1785. (*) ME 5:181, Papers 8:632
"[I have seen] repeated instances of the publication of what has not been intended for the public eye, and the malignity with which political enemies torture every sentence from me into meanings imagined by their own wickedness only... Not fearing these political bull4-dogs, I yet avoid putting myself in the way of being baited by them, and do not wish to volunteer away that portion of tranquillity, which a firm execution of my duties will permit me to enjoy." --
Thomas Jefferson to John Norvell, 1807. ME 11:226
"Conscious that there was not a truth on earth which I feared should be known, I have lent myself willingly as the subject of a great experiment, which was to prove that an administration, conducting itself with integrity and common understanding, cannot be battered down even by the falsehoods of a licentious press, and consequently still less by the press as restrained within the legal and wholesome limits of truth. This experiment was wanting for the world to demonstrate the falsehood of the pretext that freedom of the press is incompatible with orderly government. I have never, therefore, even contradicted the thousands of calumnies so industriously propagated against myself. But the fact being once established, that the press is impotent when it abandons itself to falsehood, I leave to others to restore it to its strength by recalling it within the pale of truth. Within that, it is a noble institution, equally the friend of science and of civil liberty." --
Thomas Jefferson to Thomas Seymour, 1807. ME 11:155
Trump isn't perfect by any means...we all laugh at his antics. He's truly ridiculous. But we'd hoped his big mouth (which does utter some vulgar truths) was a better option than Hillary, who is an obviously willing puppet of the neo-cons, corrupt unions, and deep state. She promoted lies and corruption and, at the time, we'd hoped that Trump's loud mouth would bring some of the corrupt crap to light.
Have seriously mixed feelings about the guy lately but can't help wondering how Hillary would be fairing any better. I still firmly believe her anti Russian rhetoric would have been more harmful. Not to mention the fact that she's being held together by crappy surgical glue, copious meds, and greed and brainwashing. None of us will forget her bizarre robotic behavior, which speaks clearly of a series of strokes. Lesser of the two evils? Ugh. Would she really be better? Surprised she's still kicking.
The fact that the mainstream media pushed her so hard automatically made the informed lot of us suspicious. Anytime the media shoves something down our throats with such consistency is fishy, to say the least.
Sorry no more options, you had an outright criminal deep state candidate or an outsider that wanted to drain the swamp, and by the number of votes, America wants the swamp drained as well!
The problem lies with the deep state breaking any and all laws to try to get rid of Trump. Now how the hell can you beat the deep state if you play by the rule of law??? Extremely difficult, if not impossible! Meanwhile the deep State has complete control over the MSM which has great control over the sheeple.
I'd bet that if Trump was willing to break as many laws as the dems, he could crush the deep state, but it won't be pretty!
I figure this is Americas last chance to regain control, if this fails, it's over!
In reply to Trump isn't perfect by any… by LadyMarmalade
Yep, Americans were pretty much bent over the proverbial barrel. Hillary was the deep state option, but those of us who fought against it hoped for anyone different. The rest of the Republicans couldn't cut it, unfortunately. Would rather die than elect Ted Cruz. What an extreme creep. Sorry to be superficial, but his very face turned me off. Very creepy looking. Yuck.
In reply to "He's truly ridiculous."… by FIAT CON
In reply to Trump isn't perfect by any… by LadyMarmalade
Eww. Gotta agree. She's the epitome of a yeast infection. Never had one but have heard horror stories that involved yogurt? (Pardon me while i throw up a little.) My buddy James, who practically raised me yet he was born in '44 (much older than my mom who was born in'60) saw her naked once in college and said No Freaking Way. And he was a super young crazy guy at the time. Went to school with her and said she was weird from day one. Said he saw her streak though the halls once. Lol. I've questioned him many times in this and swears it was her every time. As a retired Green Beret, i take his good word above all others. And yes, we are from Arkansas originally.
In reply to "Yeast Infection" Clinton… by agNau
The absolute hatred of Trump by the media has really opened a lot of eyes to the bias and agenda put out by mainstream media. Instead of hiding it through subtlety, they now throw it right in your face.
Trump represents the real American people. This is why they fear him. And they're stupid.
In reply to The absolute hatred of Trump… by WileyCoyote
The MSM doesn't hate Trump... They are paid to hate Trump!!remember they are all owned, and if they listen well they will be rewarded... if they don't you will never hear from them again!
In reply to The absolute hatred of Trump… by WileyCoyote
For his brief tenure Mooch made an epic number of memorable quotes about just this. The time to lynch carpetbaggers and scalawags is now. Recused himself? Sessions is going to prison too.